Secretary-General Appoints James Swan of United States Special Representative for United Nations Stabilization Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of James Swan of the United States as his Special Representative for the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO).

Mr. Swan succeeds Bintou Keita of Guinea, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her important contribution and service to MONUSCO.

Mr. Swan is an experienced diplomat with a long career in African countries facing complex political and security transitions. Most recently, since March 2025, he has served as Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Somalia and Head of the United Nations Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS), a role he previously held in an acting capacity from May 2024 until his appointment to the position. Earlier he was also Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) from 2019 to 2022.

Prior to that, Mr. Swan had a 32-year career in the United States Government, with multiple assignments related to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, including as Ambassador (2013-2016), Deputy Chief of Mission (2001-2004) and Desk Officer (1996-1998).

During his bilateral career, Mr. Swan also served as Special Representative for Somalia (2011-2013), Ambassador to Djibouti (2008-2011), Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs (2006-2008) and Director of African Analysis in the United States Department of State’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research (2005-2006). Earlier assignments included the Republic of Congo, Somalia, Cameroon, Nicaragua and Haiti.

Mr. Swan holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, a Master of Arts from Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies and a Master of Arts in security studies from the National War College, all in the United States.

In addition to his native English, he is fluent in French.

* This supersedes Press Release SG/A/2346 of 28 March 2025.