Secretary‑General Appoints Taija Kontinen‑Sharp of Finland United Nations Resident Coordinator in Lesotho

United Nations Secretary‑General António Guterres has appointed Taija Kontinen-Sharp of Finland as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Lesotho, with the host Government’s approval. She took up her post on 21 February.

Ms. Kontinen-Sharp brings over 20 years of experience in sustainable development, peacebuilding and humanitarian affairs across Headquarters and field settings in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Most recently, she served as Senior Adviser to the Secretary‑General’s Special Adviser on Solutions to Internal Displacement, where she supported high‑level efforts to advance solutions for internally displaced persons.

Prior to this, she was Chief of the Integrated Office of the Deputy Special Representative, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan, leading United Nations-wide strategy, planning and partnerships. She has also held senior roles within the United Nations Secretariat, including Chief of Staff in the United Nations Development Coordination Office and Strategic Planning Adviser in the Executive Office of the Secretary-General. Earlier, she served as Development Adviser in the World Humanitarian Summit Secretariat, where she guided the Summit’s resilience and climate outcomes. She spent 10 years with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), supporting peace, development and resilience programming in Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Philippines and Nepal.

Before joining the United Nations, Ms. Kontinen-Sharp worked with the Aga Khan Foundation in Afghanistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland.

She holds a Master of Science in state, society and development from the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London.