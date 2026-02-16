Secretary-General Appoints Allegra Maria del Pilar Baiocchi of Italy United Nations Resident Coordinator in Mexico

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Allegra Maria del Pilar Baiocchi of Italy as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Mexico, with the host Government’s approval. She took up her post on 15 February.

Ms. Baiocchi brings more than 25 years of experience in development, humanitarian, and peace and security work, acquired within and outside the United Nations system. Most recently, she served as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Costa Rica, where she led system-wide coordination to support nationally and locally driven implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, with a focus on localization, evidence-informed public policy, social cohesion in the digital space and the governance of emerging technologies.

She previously served as United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Cameroon and has held senior positions with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Department of Peacekeeping Operations. Her assignments include Burundi, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Senegal, Sudan and South Sudan, as well as postings at United Nations Headquarters in New York and Geneva.

Before joining the United Nations, Ms. Baiocchi worked with non-governmental organizations and in academia.

She holds a master’s degree in political science and development economics from the University of Rome “La Sapienza.”

* This supersedes Press Release SG/A/1976 of 13 August 2020.