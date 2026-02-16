Secretary-General Appoints Amanda Khozi Mukwashi of Zambia United Nations Resident Coordinator in Angola

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Amanda Khozi Mukwashi of Zambia as the UN Resident Coordinator in Angola, with the host Government’s approval. She took up her post on 15 February.

Ms. Mukwashi is a respected global leader with more than 30 years of experience across international development and humanitarian sectors. She has dedicated her career to advancing poverty reduction, equality and social justice, serving at the highest levels of intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations.

Most recently, she served as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Lesotho, where she led inter-agency collaboration in support of national development priorities. Within the Organization, she has held senior roles with the United Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme in Germany, including Chief of Volunteer Knowledge and Innovation and Chief of Advisory Services, and earlier worked with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Zambia on gender, population and development.

Beyond the United Nations, she was Chief Executive Officer of Christian Aid, becoming the first African woman to lead the organization globally. She oversaw humanitarian and development operations in more than 30 countries while strengthening advocacy and institutional reforms. She has also held leadership positions with Voluntary Service Overseas and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa.

A published author and award-winning CEO, Ms. Mukwashi has been featured on the British Broadcasting Corporation’s Desert Island Discs, recognized among the United Kingdom’s Top 100 BAME Business Leaders and named Third Sector CEO of the Year in 2021. She has served in non-executive capacities with the British International Development Network, Akina Mama wa Afrika and the United Kingdom Disasters Emergency Committee.

She holds a master’s degree in international economic law from the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom and a bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Zambia.

* This supersedes Press Release SG/A/2086 of 4 January 2022.