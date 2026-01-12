Secretary-General Appoints Vladanka Andreeva of North Macedonia United Nations Resident Coordinator in Cambodia

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Vladanka Andreeva of North Macedonia as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Cambodia, with the host Government’s approval. She took up her post on 10 January.

Ms. Andreeva brings over 25 years of experience in international development, humanitarian coordination, strategic advocacy and partnership building across diverse regions and contexts. She most recently served as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, where she led the United Nations country team in advancing national sustainable development priorities, including in a post-conflict recovery context. During her tenure in Azerbaijan, Ms. Andreeva provided strategic leadership to support system-wide United Nations engagement in preparations for the twenty-ninth Conference of the Parties [to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change] (COP29), promoting an inclusive and development-centred climate agenda. She also advanced work on sustainable urbanisation, strengthening partnerships and supporting national dialogue in the lead-up to the thirteenth World Urban Forum.

Previously, Ms. Andreeva held several senior roles with the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), including as Country Director in Cambodia, where she also provided leadership for the UN system’s COVID-19 response and coordination efforts, as well as serving as Strategic Intervention Adviser at the UNAIDS Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific, and Monitoring and Evaluation Team Lead for UNAIDS in Viet Nam. Ms. Andreeva also served with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) as a Policy Adviser for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States, following her role as Adviser to the United Nations Resident Coordinator in North Macedonia. Earlier, she supported humanitarian operations with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Prior to joining the United Nations, Ms. Andreeva worked with the non-profit organization Pharmaciens Sans Frontières, coordinating humanitarian relief for refugee communities.

Ms. Andreeva holds a bachelor’s degree in dental medicine and a master’s degree in public health.

__________

* This supersedes Press Release SG/A/2047 of 2 July 2021.