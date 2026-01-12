Security Council Speakers Call for De-escalation as Russian Federation Intensifies Attacks against Ukraine, Threatening Civilians

As the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine nears four years, Security Council speakers today called for de-escalation and condemned Moscow’s supersonic missile strike near the border of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization country, along with other attacks that have killed civilians and left millions without heating amid the winter freeze.

“The start of the New Year has brought no peace or even respite to Ukraine, but renewed fighting and devastation,” said Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs. Overnight on 8–9 January, the Russian Federation reportedly launched 242 drones and 36 missiles, while western Lviv was targeted by the nuclear-capable “Oreshnik” missile for the second time since 2024, raising serious concern over its deployment.

Since the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, she said the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has verified at least 14,999 civilian deaths, including 763 children, and 40,601 injuries, including 2,486 children, with actual figures likely higher. The OHCHR monitoring mission reported that 2025 was “the deadliest year” for civilians since the invasion.

She added that the Russian authorities reported civilian casualties and damage from alleged Ukrainian strikes, including escalating attacks on oil and energy infrastructure. In Belgorod oblast on 9 January, a strike reportedly left 600,000 residents without electricity, heating and water, she said, adding that the United Nations could not verify these reports.

All attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable and unjustifiable, “no matter where they occur”, she said. Commending the efforts of the United States and all others working towards peace, she reaffirmed the Secretary-General’s repeated calls for an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire as a first step towards a just, lasting and comprehensive peace.

Attacks ‘Devastating’ for Civilians as Temperatures Plummet

“Any peace in Ukraine must fully uphold the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders,” she said, expressing the UN’s readiness to support all meaningful efforts towards this end.

Ramesh Rajasingham, Director, Humanitarian Sector Division, Head and Representative of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Geneva, said that “what makes these attacks especially devastating is that they cripple the systems that keep civilians alive during winter”. Power, heating and water infrastructure have been repeatedly struck in major urban areas. “In Kryvyi Rih, families are melting snow for washing and cooking,” and heating water over candles.

Highlighting the 1,200 heated safe spaces that humanitarians are operating in Kyiv, he added that in recent days, evacuations have continued from the Donetsk region, including a high proportion of children, older people and those with limited mobility. However, humanitarian access remains constrained in some front-line areas due to active hostilities, damaged infrastructure and security restrictions, delaying or suspending operations where needs are most acute.

“We must have unimpeded humanitarian access and sustained funding”, he stressed, highlighting the launch tomorrow of the 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan, which seeks $2.31 billion to deliver life-saving assistance to 4.12 million people facing the most severe needs.

