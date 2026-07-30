Security Council Sanctions Committee Established Pursuant to Resolution 1988 (2011) Amends Five Names on Its Sanctions List

On 30 July 2026, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1988 (2011) enacted the amendments specified with strikethrough and/or underline in the entries below on its 1988 List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2816 (2026), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

TAi.044 Name: 1: HAMDULLAH 2: NOMANI 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): حمد الله نعمانى

Title: Maulavi Designation: a) Minister of Higher Education under the Taliban regime (1996-2001) b) Mayor of Kabul City under the Taliban regime (1996-2001) DOB: a) Approximately 1968 b) 28 Aug. 1965 POB: a) Sipayaw village, Andar District, Ghazni Province, Afghanistan b) Ghazni, Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: HAMDULLAH NUMANI Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: Afghanistan number D0010694, issued on 7 Apr. 2026, issued in Kabul, Afghanistan, expires 7 Apr. 2031 (Name in Latin script: HAMDULLAH NUMANI) National identification no: na Address: na Kabul, Afghanistan Listed on: 23 Feb. 2001 ( amended on 3 Sep. 2003, 21 Sep. 2007, 3 Oct. 2008, 29 Nov. 2011, 28 Apr. 2026, 30 Jul. 2026 ) Other information: Member of the Taliban Supreme Council. Believed to be in Afghanistan/Pakistan border area. Height 174 cm. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 23 Jul. 2010. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals#2006-25939.

TAi.082 Name: 1: ABDUL-HAQ 2: WASSIQ 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): عبد الحق وثيق

Title: Maulavi Designation: Deputy Minister of Security (Intelligence) under the Taliban regime (1996-2001) DOB: a) 1971 b) Approximately 1975 c) 20 Sep. 1968 POB: a) Gharib village, Khogyani District, Ghazni Province, Afghanistan b) Ghazni, Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Abdul-Haq Wasseq b) Abdul Haq Wasiq c) ABDULHAQ WASEEQ Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: a) Afghanistan number D0009755, issued on 23 Oct. 2021, expires 23 Oct. 2026 (Name in Latin script: Abdulhaq Waseeq) b) Afghanistan number D0010689, issued on 29 Mar. 2026, expires 29 Mar. 2031 (Name in Latin script: Abdulhaq Waseeq, name in original script: عبد الحق وثيق) National identification no: na Address: Afghanistan Listed on: 31 Jan. 2001 ( amended on 3 Sep. 2003, 21 Sep. 2007, 3 Oct. 2008, 29 Nov. 2011, 31 Dec. 2013, 11 Feb. 2014, 7 Sep. 2016, 10 Mar. 2026, 28 Apr. 2026, 30 Jul. 2026 ) Other information: Height 168 cm. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 27 Jul. 2010. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals#2006-25979.

TAi.110 Name: 1: NOOR MOHAMMAD 2: SAQIB 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): نور محمد ثاقب

Title: na Designation: Chief Justice of Supreme Court under the Taliban regime (1996-2001) DOB: a) Approximately 1958 b) 18 Sep. 1963 c) 19 Oct. 1962 POB: a) Bagrami District, Kabul Province, Afghanistan b) Tarakhel area, Deh Sabz District, Kabul Province, Afghanistan c) Kabul, Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: NOOR MOHAMMED SAQEB (name in original script: نور محمد ثاقب) Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: a) Afghanistan number D0009914, issued on 10 May 2022, issued in Afghanistan, expires 10 May 2027 (Name in Latin script: Noor Mohammed Saqeb; name original script: نورمحمد ثاقب) b) Afghanistan number P09305451, issued on 29 April 2025, issued in Kabul, Afghanistan, expires 29 Apr. 2030, (DOB 19 Oct. 1962 180 cm Name in Latin script: Noor Mohammed Saqeb; name original script: نورمحمد ثاقب) National identification no: na 544311 Address: Kabul, Afghanistan Listed on: 25 Jan. 2001 ( amended on 3 Sep. 2003, 21 Sep. 2007, 29 Nov. 2011, 10 Mar. 2026, 28 Apr. 2026, 30 Jul. 2026 ) Other information: Member of Taliban Supreme Council and Head of Taliban Religious Committee. Belongs to Ahmadzai tribe. Height 175 cm or 180 cm .Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 23 Jul. 2010. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals#2006-26129.

TAi.144 Name: 1: SIRAJUDDIN 2: JALLALOUDINE 3: HAQQANI 4: na

Name (original script): سراج الدين جلال الدين حقانى

Title: na Designation: Na'ib Amir (Deputy Commander) (1996-2001) DOB: a) Between 1977 and 1978 (Approximately) b) 30 Dec. 1981 POB: a) Danda, Miramshah, North Waziristan, Pakistan b) Khost province, Afghanistan c) Neka district, Paktika province, Afghanistan d) Srana village, Garda Saray district, Paktia province, Afghanistan e) Paktia, Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Siraj Haqqani b) Serajuddin Haqani c) Siraj Haqani d) Saraj Haqani e) ABDUL SATAR ABDULLAH Low quality a.k.a.: Khalifa Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: a) Afghanistan number P00032260, issued on 30 Jun. 2022, issued in Kabul, Afghanistan, expires 30 Jun. 2032 (Name in Latin script: Abdul Satar Abdullah) b) Afghanistan number D0010367, issued on 18 May 2024, issued in Kabul, Afghanistan, expires 18 May 2029 (Name in Latin script: Sirajuddin Haqqani) c) Afghanistan number P05076602, issued on 5 May 2026, expires 5 May 2036 National identification no: na Address: Kabul, Afghanistan Listed on: 13 Sep. 2007 ( amended on 22 Apr. 2013, 10 Mar. 2026, 28 Apr. 2026, 30 Jul. 2026 ) Other information: Heading the Haqqani Network (TAe.012) as of late 2012. Son of Jalaluddin Haqqani (TAi.040). Belongs to Sultan Khel section, Zadran tribe of Garda Saray of Paktia province, Afghanistan. Height 187 cm or 180cm . Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 27 Jul. 2010. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals#2007-44300.

TAi.147 Name: 1: GUL 2: AGHA 3: ISHAKZAI 4: na

Name (original script): كُل آغا اسحاقزی

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) Approximately 1972 b) 27 Jul. 1976 POB: Band-e Temur, Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Mullah Gul Agha b) Mullah Gul Agha Akhund c) HIDAYATULLAH BADRI d) HEDAYATULLAH HEDAYAT e) HEDAYATULLAH BADRI (name in original script: هدایت الله بدري) Low quality a.k.a.: a) Hidayatullah b) Haji Hidayatullah c) Hayadatullah Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: a) Afghanistan number D0010408, issued on 26 Aug. 2024, issued in Kabul, Afghanistan (Name in Latin script: Hedayatullah Badri; name in original script: هدایت الله بدري; expires 26 Aug. 2029) b) Afghanistan number P03318995, issued on 29 Jul. 2020 (Name in Latin script: Hedayatullah Hedayat, expires 29 Jul. 2025) c) Afghanistan number D0010006, issued on 28 Sep. 2022, issued in Kabul, Afghanistan (expires 28 Sep. 2027) National identification no: na Address: Ibni-Sina Watt, Kabul, Afghanistan Listed on: 20 Jul. 2010 ( amended on 29 Nov. 2011, 31 Dec. 2013, 10 Mar. 2026, 13 Apr. 2026, 30 Jul. 2026 ) Other information: Head of Taliban Financial Commission as at mid-2013. Associated with Mullah Mohammed Omar (TAi.004). Served as Omar's principal finance officer and one of his closest advisors. Belongs to Ishaqzai tribe. Height: 156 cm. Photo available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

The 1988 Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the 1988 Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/en/sanctions/1988/materials.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the 1988 Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/en/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.