Security Council 1533 Sanctions Committee Adds Six Individuals and Two Entities to Its Sanctions List

On 14 July 2026, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo approved the addition of the entries specified below to its Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the measures imposed by the Security Council and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A Individuals

CDi.045 Name: 1: CORNEILLE 2:NANGAA 3:YOBELUO

Title: na Designation: Leader of the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC) (CDe.XXX)

DOB: 9 Jul. 1970 POB: Bagboya, Haut-Uele, Democratic Republic of the Congo Good quality a.k.a: a) CORNEILLE NANGAA,; b) CORNEILLEYOBELUO Nationality: Democratic Republic of the Congo Passport No: a) Democratic Republic of the Congo number OP1097934 b) Democratic Republic of the Congo number DP0000149 c) Democratic Republic of the Congo number DP0003850 Address: a) Boulevard Biangala, No. 36 Q, Salongo Sud C, Lemba, Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo; b) North Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo Listed on: 14 July 2026 Other information: Gender: Male. Corneille Nangaa Yobeluo is the leader of the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC) (CDe.010), a politico-military movement allied with the United Nations-sanctioned March 23 Movement/Congolese Revolutionary Army (M23/ARC) (CDe.006). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

CDi.046 Name: 1:SEBASTIEN 2:UWIMBABAZI

Title: na Designation: Brigadier General and Leader of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) (CDe.005) DOB: 1968 POB: Gatoki Cell, Murunda Sector, Rutsiro Commune, Kibuye Prefecture, Rwanda Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a: a) GILBERT KIMENYI b) NYEMBO KIMENYI Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Rwanda Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Rutshuru, North Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo Listed on: 14 July 2026. Other information: Gender: Male. Sebastien Uwimbabazi has and continues to engage in or provide support for acts that undermine the peace, stability and security of the DRC. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

CDi.047 Name: 1:MUHAMMED 2:LUMISA

Title: na Designation: Commander, doctor and head of external logistics of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) (CDe.001) DOB: Between 1959 and1965 POB: Kampala District, Central Region, Uganda Good qualitya.k.a: LUMISA, MUHAMAD Low quality a.k.a: a) L. KATO b) LUMINSA c) LUMWINSA d) MUKADE e) MUKAKE Nationality: Uganda Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Democratic Republic of the Congo Listed on: 14 July 2026 Other information: Gender: Male. As one of the commanders of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), MUHAMMED LUMISA is involved in planning, promulgating, and supporting the militia’s activities. He also oversees the group’s external logistics. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

CDi.048 Name: 1:CHARLES 2:SEMATAMA

Title: Designation: a) Colonel; b) Commander and military leader of Twirwaneho (CDe.011) DOB: 1975 POB: Kalunyo Village, Kamombo Localities, South Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo Good quality a.k.a: SEBANYANA Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Democratic Republic of the Congo Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Hauts Plateaux, South Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo Listed on: 14 July 2026 Other information: Gender: Male. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

CDi.049 Name: 1:JOHN 2:IMANI 3:NZENZE

Title: Designation: a) Colonel; b) M23 intelligence chief (CDe.006) DOB: 6 Aug. 1978 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: a) Democratic Republic of the Congo b) Rwanda Passport No: a) Democratic Republic of the Congo number OP0204168, expires 5 Jul. 2022 ; b) Democratic Republic of the Congo number OB0072391, expires 28 Dec. 2014 National Identification No: Rwanda number 1 1978 8 0137555 3 27 Address: North Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo Listed on: 14 July 2026 Other information: Gender: Male. As a leader of M23 (CDe.006), JOHN IMANI NZENZE is involved in planning, promulgating and supporting the armed group’s activities.). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

CDi.050 Name: 1:GUSTAVE 2:KUBWAYO

Title: Designation: a) Colonel ; b) Commander of FDLR-FOCA (CDe.005) DOB: 1969 POB: a) Karago municipality, Gisenyi prefecture, Rwanda b) Nyabihu District, Western province, Rwanda Good quality a.k.a: a) SIRKOOF; b) SURCOUF Low quality a.k.a: SURKOF Nationality: Rwanda Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Democratic Republic of the Congo Listed on:14 July 2026 Other information: Gender: Male. As one of the main Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda Forces Combattantes Abacunguzi (FDLR-FOCA) (CDe.005) commanders and the new commander of the Commando de Recherche et d'Action en Profondeur (CRAP), GUSTAVE KUBWAYO alias SIRKOOF is involved in planning, promulgating and supporting the armed group’s activities, such as targeting civilians, kidnapping for ransom and illegally exploiting natural resources. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

B Entities

CDe.010 Name: ALLIANCE FLEUVE CONGO (AFC)

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo Listed on: 14 July 2026 Other information: Established in 2023. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities

CDe.011 Name: TWIRWANEHO

A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: Hauts Plateaux, South Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo Listed on: 14 July 2026 Other information: Congolese armed group. Formed 2008 to early 2010. TWIRWANEHO has been involved in atrocities in the South-Kivu province of the DRC, including the killing of civilians, recruiting children, and activities that threaten the peace and security of the people of the DRC. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Entities

Press releases concerning changes to the Committee’s Sanctions List may be found in the “Press Releases” section on the Committee’s website at the following URL: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/en/sanctions/1533/press-releases

The updated version of the Committee’s Sanctions List, available in HTML, PDF and XML format, may be found at the following URL: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/en/sanctions/1533/materials

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the Committee’s Sanctions List and is accessible at the following URL: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list