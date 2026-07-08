Security Council ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Amends One Entry to Its Sanctions List

On 8 July 2026, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al‑Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities enacted the amendments specified with strikethrough and underline in the entry below on its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2734 (2024), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

QDi.439 Name: 1: HAMIDA H 2: NABAG G ALA 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): حميدة ناباجالا

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 9 Mar. 1996 23 February 1989 POB: Uganda Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: a) NABAGGALA b) NABAGGAKA c) HAMIDA d) HAMIDAH Nationality: Uganda Passport no: na Uganda number A00044599 (expiry on 19 March 2029) National identification no: na CF89095102DDAE (expiry on 27 March 2025 ) Address: Democratic Republic of the Congo Listed on: 30 Mar. 2026 (amended on 8 Jul. 2026 ) Other information: Works as a mediator in financing channels for ISIL in Central Africa, has been charged with financing a bombing that occurred in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, in 2021, attempted to coerce her three children in Uganda to send them to ISIL camps in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Gender: Female. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

In accordance with paragraph 61 of resolution 2734 (2024), the Committee has made accessible on its website the narrative summaries of reasons for listing of the above entries at the following URL: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/en/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list/summaries.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/en/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/en/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.