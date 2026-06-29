Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2825 (2026), Security Council Extends Sanctions Regime for Democratic Republic of the Congo by One Year

The Security Council today renewed its sanctions regime on the Democratic Republic of the Congo until 1 July 2027 and extended the mandate of the Group of Experts responsible for overseeing its implementation until 1 August 2027.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2825 (2026) (to be issued as document S/RES/2825(2026)), the 15-member Council called on all States, particularly those in the region, to enhance their cooperation with the Group of Experts. This includes providing safe, unhindered access to persons, documents and sites necessary for the Group to execute its mandate.

The sanctions regime, as updated by today’s resolution, consists of an arms embargo, travel and transport bans, asset freezes and customs controls. Through today’s text, the Council reiterated that Kinshasa’s armed and security forces are exempt from the embargo on the supply of military equipment and assistance.

The representative of France, penholder of the text, welcomed the fact that the sanctions measures now also apply to armed groups designated by the relevant sanctions committee for having seriously obstructed the execution of the mandate of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) “by denying access, restricting freedom of movement or obstructing patrols and surveillance activities”.

He also welcomed the fact that the resolution addresses the role played by the illicit exploitation of natural resources in financing armed groups. China’s representative, however, said that the situation in the region could not be attributed to this factor alone and should be considered more holistically.

The representative of the United States, meanwhile, advocated launching prosecutions against traffickers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo — “if we want to address the root causes of the conflict”.

Liberia’s delegate, also speaking for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Somalia, welcomed the resolution’s reaffirmation that sanctions no longer apply to the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It is up to that country, he said, to ensure the security of its citizens.