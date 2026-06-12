Security Council Press Statement on Death of Serbian Peacekeeper from United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Leonor Zalabata Torres (Colombia):

The members of the Security Council condemned the killing of a Serbian peacekeeper from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on 4 June. The peacekeeper died from critical injuries sustained when mortar shells struck his position. Two other peacekeepers were injured.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the families and the relatives of the victims, and their solidarity with Serbia. They also expressed condolences to the United Nations. They wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured. They paid tribute to the dedication and service of all United Nations peacekeepers who risk their lives in service of international peace and security and expressed their deep appreciation to UNIFIL’s troop-contributing countries.

Since the escalation in hostilities since 2 March, seven UNIFIL peacekeepers have been killed while performing their duties in southern Lebanon, with several more wounded. These deaths represent the most tragic instances in a series of incidents that reflect a pattern of intimidation, endangerment, and attempts to undermine the mandated activities of UN peacekeepers in Southern Lebanon.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their full support for UNIFIL and urged all parties to take all measures to respect the safety and security of UNIFIL personnel and premises, as well as the freedom of movement of the mission, in a manner consistent with international law, including by refraining from actions that may put peacekeepers in danger and impede the Force to carry on its mandate. They recalled that peacekeepers must never be the target of an attack and urged all parties to fully comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law.

They called on the UN to swiftly investigate this attack through UNIFIL and keep the relevant troop-contributing countries informed of the investigation’s progress and findings, consistent with Security Council resolutions 2518 (2020) and 2589 (2021). They called for those responsible for the attack to be held accountable without delay.

They called the international community to intensify its support, including equipment, material and finance, to the LAF in order to ensure their effective and sustainable deployment south of the Litani River and to enhance their capacities to implement resolution 1701 (2006).

They noted with concern the escalation of hostilities in recent days, and urged all actors involved in the conflict to immediately cease hostilities and fully respect the 3 June ceasefire. They called on all to fully implement the United Nations Security Council resolution 1701 (2006).

The members of the Security Council reiterated their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and unity of Lebanon.