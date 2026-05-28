Security Council 2140 Committee Considers Midterm Update of Panel of Experts on Yemen

On 8 May 2026, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2140 (2014) held informal consultations to consider the midterm update of the Panel of Experts on Yemen, submitted pursuant to paragraph 19 of resolution 2801 (2025).

The Committee heard a presentation via video teleconference by the Panel of Experts, which was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and the Panel. The Committee is currently considering follow-up actions to the recommendations addressed to it in the Panel’s midterm update.