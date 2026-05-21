Security Council ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Removes Seven Entries from Its Sanctions List

On 21 May 2026, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities removed the entries below from the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List.

Therefore, the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2734 (2024) and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, no longer apply to the names set out below.

A. Individuals

QDi.054 Name: 1: MAJEED 2: ABDUL CHAUDHRY 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 15 Apr. 1939 b) 1938 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: a) Majeed, Abdul b) Majeed Chaudhry Abdul c) Majid, Abdul Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Pakistan Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 24 Dec. 2001 ( amended on 1 May 2019, 8 Nov. 2022, 2 Feb. 2023 ) Other information: Reportedly deceased. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 1 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) was concluded on 8 November 2022. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.056 Name: 1: MOHAMMED 2: TUFAIL 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 5 May 1930 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: a) Tufail, S.M. b) Tuffail, Sheik Mohammed Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Pakistan Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 24 Dec. 2001 ( amended on 19 Jan. 2011, 1 May 2019, 8 Nov. 2022, 2 Feb. 2023 ) Other information: Served as a director of Ummah Tameer e-Nau (UTN) (QDe.068). Reportedly deceased. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 1 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) was concluded on 8 November 2022. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.306 Name: 1: MUSTAFA 2: HAJJI 3: MUHAMMAD 4: KHAN

Name (original script): مصطفى حجي محمد خان

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) (Between Aug. and Sep. 1977) b) 1976 POB: a) Al-Madinah, Saudi Arabia b) Sangrar, Sindh Province, Pakistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) حسن غول (Hassan Ghul; Hassan Gul; Hasan Gul) b) Khalid Mahmud Low quality a.k.a.: a) Ahmad Shahji b) Mustafa Muhammad c) Abu Gharib al-Madani d) أبو شيماء (Abu-Shaima; Abu- Shayma) Nationality: a) Pakistan b) Saudi Arabia Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 14 Mar. 2012 ( amended on 15 Nov. 2021, 11 Mar. 2025 ) Other information: Al-Qaida (QDe.004) facilitator, courier and operative. As of 2010, facilitated activities for senior Pakistan-based Al-Qaida operatives. Reportedly killed in a drone strike on 1 October 2012 in Waziristan, Pakistan. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 15 November 2021. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.307 Name: 1: HAFIZ 2: ABDUL SALAM 3: BHUTTAVI 4: na

Title: a) Maulavi b) Mullah Designation: na DOB: 1940 POB: Gujranwala, Punjab Province, Pakistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhattvi b) Hafiz Abdusalam Budvi c) Hafiz Abdussalaam Bhutvi d) Abdul Salam Budvi e) Abdul Salam Bhattwi f) Abdul Salam Bhutvi g) Mullah Abdul Salaam Bhattvi h) Molvi Abdursalam Bhattvi Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Pakistan Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 14 Mar. 2012 ( amended on 15 Nov. 2021, 19 Dec. 2023 ) Other information: Founding member of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (QDe.118) and deputy to Lashkar-e-Tayyiba leader Hafiz Muhammad Saeed (QDi.263). Confirmed deceased. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 15 November 2021. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.312 Name: 1: AAMIR 2: ALI 3: CHAUDHRY 4: na

Name (original script): عامر علی چوہدری

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 3 Aug. 1986 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: a) Aamir Ali Chaudary b) Aamir Ali Choudry c) Amir Ali Chaudry Low quality a.k.a.: Huzaifa Nationality: Pakistan Passport no: Pakistan number BN 4196361, issued on 28 Oct. 2008 (expiring 27 Oct. 2013) National identification no: Pakistan 33202-7126636-9 Address: na Listed on: 18 Oct. 2012 ( amended on 1 May 2019, 8 Nov. 2022, 2 Feb. 2023 ) Other information: Electronics and explosives expert for Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) (QDe.132). Involved in attack planning for TTP. Provided financial and logistical support for TTP and participated in TTP-sponsored militant training. Reportedly deceased. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) was concluded on 8 November 2022. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.352 Name: 1: MAULANA 2: FAZLULLAH 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1974 POB: Kuza Bandai village, Swat Valley, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Province, Pakistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Mullah Fazlullah b) Fazal Hayat Low quality a.k.a.: Mullah Radio Nationality: na Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: (Afghanistan / Pakistan border region) Listed on: 7 Apr. 2015 ( amended on 1 May 2019, 30 Oct. 2023, 19 Dec. 2023 ) Other information: Confirmed deceased on 13 June 2018. Commander of Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) (QDe.132) since 7 Nov. 2013. Led the local TTP in Pakistan’s northwest valley of Swat from 2007 to 2009. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019.Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) was concluded on 30 October 2023. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

QDi.433 Name: 1: ABDUL 2: REHMAN 3: MAKKI 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 10 Dec. 1954 POB: Bahawalpur, Punjab Province, Pakistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Abdur Rehman Makki b) Abdur Rahman Makki c) Abdul Rahman Makki d) Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki e) Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki f) Hafiz Abdul Rehman Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Pakistan Passport no: a) Pakistan number CG9153881, issued on 2 Nov. 2007 b) Pakistan number A5199819 National identification no: a) Pakistan 6110111883885 b) Pakistan 34454009709 Address: Tayyiba Markaz, Muridke, Punjab Province, Pakistan Listed on: 16 Jan. 2023 Other information: He is deputy Amir/Chief of LASHKAR-E-TAYYIBA (LET) (QDe.118) a.k.a JAMAAT-UD-DAWA (JUD) and Head of Political Affairs Wing JUD/LET. He also served as head of LET’s foreign relations department and member of Shura (governing body). He is the brother-in-law of JUD/LET Chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed (QDi.263). Father’s name is Hafiz Abdullah Bahwalpuri. Photo is available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

The names of individuals and entities removed from the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al‑Qaida Sanctions List pursuant to a decision by the Committee may be found in the “Press Releases” section on the Committee's website. Other information about the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List may also be found on the Committee's website at the following URL: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/en/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list/procedures-for-delisting.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/en/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The Consolidated United Nations Security Council List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/en/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.