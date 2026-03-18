Middle East Escalation Spilling into Syria, Driving Displacement, Civilian Harm, Deputy Special Envoy Warns Security Council

The alarming escalation in the Middle East is spilling into Syria, driving cross-border displacement and civilian casualties, United Nations officials told the Security Council today, warning that Damascus’s “steady but fragile recovery” could be derailed.

“Syria’s steady but fragile recovery — political, institutional and economic — could be undermined by the impact of a prolonged regional conflict,” warned Claudio Cordone, Deputy Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria.

He said incidents within Syria have “mainly involved the crashing of debris following interception of Iranian missiles and drones in Syrian airspace”. These have resulted in civilian casualties. He also noted increased Israeli operations in Syrian territory and approximately 140,000 people crossing into Syria to seek safety following Israeli strikes on Lebanon. Against that backdrop, he called on Israel to refrain from actions that could undermine Syria’s stability and political transition.

One year ago, he recalled, a five-year timeline for such transition was established that would culminate in a permanent Constitution and new elections by 2030. “Syrians rightly look to its full implementation,” he said. There has been some progress on this track, including recent elections in Raqqa and imminent voting in Hasakah. He also welcomed the activity of the National Commission for Transitional Justice, the 26 February prisoner-exchange agreement in Sweida and the ongoing integration process between the Government and the Syrian Democratic Forces.

“I saw first hand the widespread destruction and legacy of abuses,” he said, recalling his recent visit to Syria and noting the fifteenth anniversary of the revolution against former President Bashar al-Assad. He urged reflection on the human cost and the long struggle that ensued “and our efforts, including in this Council, to support a future in which Syrians can live in dignity”.

Regional War Reverberations Deepening Syria’s Humanitarian Strain

“The repercussions of the war in the Middle East are reverberating across the region,” warned Joyce Msuya, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator in the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, emphasizing that, for Syria, the escalation is “adding new strain at a fragile moment”.

On the ground, she said, conditions in northern and eastern Syria have stabilized, but needs remain acute. More than 100,000 people remain displaced in Aleppo and Al-Hasakeh, and irregular electricity supply continues to disrupt water stations, hospitals and water systems. Humanitarian partners are reaching over 200,000 people a month in return areas, but she emphasized that humanitarian aid is no substitute for State-led services.

Ms. Msuya highlighted ongoing challenges in Kobani, where electricity is only partially restored and shortages and high prices persist. Meanwhile, the closure of Al-Hol camp and relocations have left the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and partners supporting around 3,000 women and children in a transit camp. Since her office’s last briefing, 50 people were reportedly killed and 97 injured in explosive-ordnance incidents. Mine action groups need sufficient resources and continued security to carry out their work.

She urged the Council to provide sustained diplomatic engagement to stabilize “flashpoints”, increase humanitarian funding — after last year’s appeal was only about one-third funded — and invest in recovery.

Half of Syria’s Children Have Never Known Peace

Briefing the Council, Yusra Mardini, Olympic swimmer, UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador and youth advocate, said she has never spoken “with more urgency than I do today”, describing herself as “a child of war” and warning that “half the children in Syria today have never known a single day of peace”. Returning to Syria after 10 years, she said she saw people “returning not to rebuilt houses, but to rubble”.

She called for recovery that is inclusive, unified and just, with accountability for atrocities and answers on detainees. “A future where no religious sect divides us,” is possible, she said. “I have spoken to young Syrians who were forced to leave school to work to support their families,” she said, calling for investments in education and mental health. “A child who cannot read today will not be able to rebuild tomorrow,” she added. She also pressed for sustained humanitarian aid for returnees and internally displaced persons, and stronger support for Syria’s health system to restore dignity. “Young people are so eager to rebuild their country, but they need your help,” she said.

Members Warn against External Interference, Urge Restraint

In the ensuing discussion, many Council members voiced concern over the impact of regional escalation on Syria’s stability and recovery. Denmark’s representative noted that, while Syria has not been directly involved, “it has not been spared from its consequences”, urging Israel to cease incursions and respect the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement. Pakistan’s representative stressed that Syria must be “insulated from destabilizing forces” as it moves towards recovery.

The representative of Bahrain called on Iran to immediately cease its hostile acts and to “stop employing its proxies and armed militias in the region”. “Any military action on the territory or airspace of another country must be avoided,” added Panama’s speaker. France’s delegate said Paris is “actively committed” to protecting Syria from the widening conflict in the region. “We hope that restraint can be exercised,” he said, adding: “Attempts coming from the outside and aiming to sow discord among communities is deplorable.”

China’s representative, along with several other speakers, stressed that further hostilities will only inflict more civilian suffering and “impinge heavily on regional and global economies”. Greece’s delegate said that Syria now “seems to be a safe haven” for people fleeing Lebanon’s conflict, calling on the international community to provide support to the hundreds of thousands of displaced people. Latvia’s speaker said that Syria still faces acute humanitarian needs, with millions requiring clean water, food and shelter. Ongoing regional escalation is further straining already fragile services and disrupting the delivery of life-saving aid, she warned.

Urging all parties currently involved in the adjacent conflict to “return to peaceful means”, Colombia’s representative called on those present to recognize Syria’s effort to turn to peace in a region marked by conflict. And joining others in calling for respect for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the representative of Somalia — also speaking for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Liberia — called on all international actors to refrain from “unilateral actions or foreign-driven security arrangements that undermine Syria’s path to recovery”.

‘There Is Genuine, Historic Progress in Syria’

The United Kingdom’s delegate, while warning that the current Middle East conflict is having a “profound impact” on neighbouring countries, noted positive developments inside Syria. The ongoing security cooperation, the agreement between Syrian Democratic Forces and the Government, and elections in Raqqa are positive steps. “Fifteen years since the initial uprising against Assad,” he added, “there is genuine and historic progress in Syria.”

The representative of the United States, Council President for March, spoke in his national capacity to point out that the world has witnessed, over the last 15 months, “the most significant transformations in Syria in decades”. This includes rejecting Tehran’s “malign influence”, he said, noting that Syria — a cornerstone of Iran’s “Axis of Resistance” two years ago — has now condemned that country’s “dangerous and cowardly assault on other Arab countries”. Calling on all States to support Syria during its transition — including by enhancing its counter-terrorism capabilities, contributing to its reconstruction and reintegrating their nationals currently in Syria — he said that the United States is “proud” of what Syrians have achieved since 8 December 2024.

“Syria has barely recovered from the consequences of a 14-year-long bloody civil war, and it’s now, once again, at risk of being pulled into a military confrontation,” said the Russian Federation’s representative. Expressing particular concern over the “tense” situation along the Syria-Lebanon border, he called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to “crack down on any provocations that could fan the flames of war”. He added that the ongoing military tension in the Middle East “will inevitably result in further deterioration of the humanitarian situation”, noting rising food prices in a country where over 7 million people are already food-insecure.

Regional Delegates Urge Shielding Syria, Strengthening Counter-Terrorism

Regional countries also weighed in, with Algeria’s delegate, speaking for the Arab Group, reaffirming Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, urging partners to keep Syria away from disputes and “foreign agendas”. He welcomed steps on a “comprehensive political track” and the Government–Syrian Democratic Forces agreement, while stressing counter-terrorism must address “root causes” and improve living conditions for all Syrians. The representative of Türkiye also stressed that Syria must remain insulated from “recent developments in our region” so it can focus on stability, security and economic recovery. That Government must also be supported in strengthening its counter-terrorism capacity so that the current environment of heightened instability does not provide an opportunity for Da’esh to re-emerge.

The representative of Syria, marking 15 years since Syrians first “raised their voices with no fear” for “freedom, dignity and justice”, acknowledged the “heavy price” paid in blood, displacement, arrests and chemical weapons, but insisted that Syrians have created a miracle. “This is a new Syria,” proud of its rich pluralism and diversity, he told Council members. Pointing to Syrian-led steps, such as transitional justice and missing-persons bodies, elections and continued integration efforts, he said that Syria is honouring its commitments, including a decree affirming Kurdish citizens’ cultural and linguistic rights. He ended presenting a Damascene brocade, which he described as threads woven into one cohesive fabric — proof that Syrians can “come together […] under one banner and one future”.