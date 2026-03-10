Security Council Sanctions Committee Established Pursuant to Resolution 1988 (2011) Amends 22 Names on Its Sanctions List

On 10 March 2026, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1988 (2011) enacted the amendments specified with strikethrough and/or underline in the entries below on its 1988 List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2816 (2026), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

TAi.002 Name: 1: MOHAMMAD 2: HASSAN 3: AKHUND 4: na

Name (original script): محمد حسن آخوند

Title: a) Mullah b) Haji Designation: a) First Deputy, Council of Ministers under the Taliban regime (1996-2001) b) Foreign Minister under the Taliban regime (1996-2001) c) Governor of Kandahar under the Taliban regime (1996-2001) d) Political Advisor of Mullah Mohammed Omar DOB: a) Between 1955 and 1958 (Approximately) b) Between 1945 and 1950 (Approximately) POB: Pashmul village, Panjwai District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: na Afghanistan P04581926, issued on 7 Aug. 2024, issued in Kandahar, Afghanistan (expires 7 Aug. 2034) National identification no: na Address: na Kabul, Afghanistan Listed on: 25 Jan. 2001 ( amended on 3 Sep. 2003, 20 Dec. 2005, 9 Jul. 2007, 21 Sep. 2007, 29 Nov. 2011, 10 Mar. 2026) Other information: A close associate of Mullah Mohammed Omar (TAi.004). Member of Taliban Supreme Council as at Dec. 2009. Belongs to Kakar tribe. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 21 Jul. 2010. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

TAi.003 Name: 1: ABDUL KABIR 2: MOHAMMAD JAN 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): عبد الکبیر محمد جان

Title: Maulavi Designation: a) Second Deputy, Economic Affairs, Council of Ministers under the Taliban regime (1996-2001) b) Governor of Nangarhar Province under the Taliban regime (1996-2001) c) Head of Eastern Zone under the Taliban regime (1996-2001) DOB: a) Approximately 1963 b) 30 Jan. 1972 POB: Pul-e-Khumri or Baghlan Jadid Nahrin District, Baghlan Province, Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) A. Kabir b) ABDUL KABIR MUHAMMAD JAN Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: na Afghanistan diplomatic passport D0009925, issued on 22 May 2022, issued in Kabul, Afghanistan (Name in Latin script: Abdul Kabir Muhammad Jan; expires 22 May 2027) National identification no: na Address: na Afghanistan Listed on: 25 Jan. 2001 ( amended on 3 Sep. 2003, 20 Dec. 2005, 18 Jul. 2007, 21 Sep. 2007, 13 Feb. 2012, 13 Aug. 2012, 31 Dec. 2013, 10 Mar. 2026 ) Other information: Active in terrorist operations in Eastern Afghanistan. Collects money from drug traffickers. Believed to be in Afghanistan/Pakistan border area. Member of the Taliban Supreme Council as at 2009. Family is originally from Neka District, Paktia Province, Afghanistan. Responsible for attack on Afghan parliamentarians in November 2007 in Baghlan; owns land in central Baghlan Province. Belongs to Zadran tribe. Height 185cm. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 23 Jul. 2010. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

TAi.007 Name: 1: ABDUL LATIF 2: MANSUR 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): عبد اللطیف منصور

Title: Maulavi Designation: Minister of Agriculture under the Taliban regime (1996-2001) DOB: a) Approximately 1968 b) 12 Nov. 1967 POB: a) Zurmat District, Paktia Province, Afghanistan b) Garda Saray District, Paktia Province, Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Abdul Latif Mansoor b) Wali Mohammad Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: na Afghanistan Passport no: na a) Afghanistan diplomatic passport D0009720, issued on 12 Oct. 2021 issued in Kabul, Afghanistan (Name in Latin script: Abdul Latif Mansoor; expires 12 Oct. 2026 ) b) Afghanistan diplomatic passport D0010442, issued on 13 Nov. 2024, expires 13 Nov. 2029 . National identification no: na Address: na Darul Aman, Kabul, Afghanistan Listed on: 31 Jan. 2001 (amended on 3 Sep. 2003, 18 Jul. 2007, 21 Sep. 2007, 13 Feb. 2012, 18 May 2012, 22 Apr. 2013 , 10 Mar. 2026 ) Other information: Taliban Shadow Governor for Logar Province as of late 2012. Believed to be in Afghanistan/Pakistan border area. Belongs to Sahak tribe (Ghilzai). Height 170cm . Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 27 Jul. 2010. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

TAi.023 Name: 1: FAZL MOHAMMAD 2: MAZLOOM 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): فضل محمد مظلوم

Title: Mullah Designation: Deputy Chief of Army Staff of the Taliban regime (1996-2001) DOB: a) Between 1963 and 1968 b) 24 Oct. 1971 POB: Uruzgan, Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Molah Fazl b) Fazel Mohammad Mazloom c) MOHAMMAD FADEL AAKHUND (name in original script: محمد فاضل آخوند) Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: na Afghanistan diplomatic passport D0009726, issued on 13 Oct. 2021, issued in Kabul, Afghanistan (Name in Latin script: Mohammad Fadel Aakhund; name in original script: محمد فاضل آخوند ; expires 13 Oct. 2026) National identification no: na Address: Qatar Pule Mahmood Khan, PD2, 10011, Kabul, Afghanistan Listed on: 23 Feb. 2001 (amended on 3 Sep. 2003, 21 Sep. 2007, 3 Oct. 2008, 31 Dec. 2013, 7 Sep. 2016, 10 Mar. 2026 ) Other information: Missing left leg since 1996. Serious injury on his right foot. Height 168 cm. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 23 Jul. 2010. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

TAi.024 Name: 1: ABDUL GHANI 2: BARADAR 3: ABDUL AHMAD TURK 4: na

Name (original script): عبدالغنی برادر عبد الاحمد ترک

Title: Mullah Designation: Deputy Minister of Defence under the Taliban regime (1996-2001) DOB: a) Approximately 1968 b) 29 Sep. 1963 POB: Yatimak village, Dehrawood District, Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Mullah Baradar Akhund b) Abdul Ghani Baradar previously listed as) Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: na a) Afghanistan diplomatic passport D0009751, issued on 16 Oct. 2021, issued in Kabul, Afghanistan (expires 16 Oct. 2026) b) Afghanistan P04999950, issued on 4 Feb. 2025 (expires 4 Feb. 2035) National identification no: na Address: na Kabul, Afghanistan Listed on: 23 Feb. 2001 ( amended on 3 Sep. 2003, 18 Jul. 2007, 21 Sep. 2007, 13 Feb. 2012 , 10 Mar. 2026 ) Other information: Arrested in Feb. 2010 and in custody in Pakistan. Extradition request to Afghanistan pending in Lahore High Court, Pakistan as of June 2011. Belongs to Popalzai tribe. Senior Taliban military commander and member of Taliban Quetta Council as of May 2007. Height 173cm. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 1 Jun. 2010. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

TAi.026 Name: 1: AMIR KHAN 2: MOTAQI 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): امیر خان متقی

Title: Mullah Designation: a) Minister of Education under the Taliban regime (1996-2001) b) Taliban representative in UN-led talks under the Taliban regime (1996-2001) DOB: a) Approximately 1968 b) 25 Dec. 1970 c) 1971 POB: a) Zurmat District, Paktia Province, Afghanistan b) Shin Kalai village, Nad-e-Ali District, Helmand Province, Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Amir Khan Muttaqi b) AMIR KHAN MUTAQI Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: na a) Afghanistan diplomatic passport D0009716, issued on 25 Sep. 2021, issued in Kabul, Afghanistan (Name in Latin script: Amir Khan Mutaqi, name in original script: اميرخان متقي ; expires 25 Sep. 2026) b) Afghanistan diplomatic passport D0009803, issued on 13 Dec. 2021 (expires on 13 Dec. 2026) National identification no: na Address: na Kabul, Afghanistan Listed on: 25 Jan. 2001 ( amended on 3 Sep. 2003, 21 Sep. 2007, 29 Nov. 2011, 10 Mar. 2026 ) Other information: Member of the Taliban Supreme Council as of June 2007. Believed to be in Afghanistan/Pakistan border area . Belongs to Sulaimankhel tribe. Height 170 cm. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 21 Jul. 2010. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

TAi.027 Name: 1: ABDUL SALAM 2: HANAFI 3: ALI MARDAN 4: QUL

Name (original script): عبدالسلام حنفی علی مردان قل

Title: a) Mullah b) Maulavi Designation: Deputy Minister of Education under the Taliban regime (1996-2001) DOB: a) Approximately 1968 b) 1 Jan. 1969 POB: a) Darzab District, Faryab Province, Afghanistan b) Qush Tepa District, Jawzjan Province, Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Abdussalam Hanifi b) Hanafi Saheb c) ABDUL SALAM HANAFI (name in original script: عبدالسلام حنفي) Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: na a) Afghanistan diplomatic passport D00009723 b) Afghanistan diplomatic passport D0010098, issued on 4 Apr. 2023, issued in Kabul, Afghanistan (Name in Latin script, Abdul Salam Hanafi, name in original script; عبدالسلام حنفي , expires 4 Apr. 2028) National identification no: na Address: na Kabul, Afghanistan Listed on: 23 Feb. 2001 ( amended on 3 Sep. 2003, 18 Jul. 2007, 21 Sep. 2007, 27 Sep. 2007, 1 Feb. 2008, 29 Nov. 2011, 10 Mar. 2026 ) Other information: Taliban member responsible for Jawzjan Province in Northern Afghanistan until 2008. Involved in drug trafficking. Believed to be in Afghanistan/Pakistan border area. Height 178 cm . Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 1 Jun. 2010. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

TAi.038 Name: 1: ABDUL BAQI 2: BASIR 3: AWAL SHAH 4: na

Name (original script): عبد الباقي بصیر أول شاه

Title: a) Maulavi b) Mullah Designation: a) Governor of Khost and Paktika provinces under the Taliban regime (1996-2001) b) Vice-Minister of Information and Culture under the Taliban regime (1996-2001) c) Consular Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the Taliban regime (1996-2001) DOB: a) Between 1960 and 1962 (Approximately ) b) 1 Jan. 1967 POB: a) Jalalabad City, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan b) Shinwar District, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Abdul Baqi (previously listed as) b) ABDUL BAQI HAQQANI (name in original script: عبدالباقي حقاني) Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: na Afghanistan diplomatic passport D0009724, issued on 13 Oct. 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan (Name in Latin script: Abdul Baqi Haqqani; name in original script: عبدالباقي حقاني ; expires on 13 Oct. 2026) National identification no: na Address: na Afshar Main road Police District 5 near Kabul Education University, Kabul, Afghanistan Listed on: 23 Feb. 2001 ( amended on 3 Sep. 2003, 7 Sep. 2007, 21 Sep. 2007, 29 Nov. 2011, 13 Aug. 2012, 10 Mar. 2026 ) Other information: Believed to be in Afghanistan/Pakistan border area. Taliban member responsible for Nangarhar Province as at 2008. Until 7 Sep. 2007 he was also listed under number TAi.048. Height 175 cm . Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 1 Jun. 2010. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

TAi.043 Name: 1: DIN MOHAMMAD 2: HANIF 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): دین محمد حنیف

Title: Qari Designation: a) Minister of Planning under the Taliban regime (1996-2001) b) Minister of Higher Education under the Taliban regime (1996-2001) DOB: a) Approximately 1955 b) 1 Jan. 1964 POB: Shakarlab village, Yaftali Pain District, Badakhshan Province, Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Qari Din Mohammad b) Iadena Mohammad born 1 Jan. 1969 c) IADENAMOHAMMAD NAZRI MOHAMMAD Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: a) OA 454044, issued in Afghanistan Afghanistan diplomatic passport D0009731, issued on 13 Oct. 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan (Name in Latin script: Iadenamohammad Nazri Mohammad; expires on 13 Oct. 2026) b) OA 454044, issued in Afghanistan National identification no: na Address: na Kabul, Afghanistan Listed on: 25 Jan. 2001 ( amended on 3 Sep. 2003, 9 Jul. 2007, 21 Sep. 2007, 29 Nov. 2011, 25 Oct. 2012, 7 Sep. 2016, 10 Mar. 2026 ) Other information: Member of Taliban Supreme Council responsible for Takhar and Badakhshan provinces. Believed to be in Afghanistan/Pakistan border area. Height 172cm. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 27 Jul. 2010. Picture available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

TAi.047 Name: 1: QUDRATULLAH 2: JAMAL 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): قدرت الله جمال

Title: Maulavi Designation: Minister of Information under the Taliban regime (1996-2001) DOB: Approximately 1963 POB: Gardez, Paktia Province, Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: Haji Sahib Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: na Afghanistan diplomatic passport D00010126. National identification no: na Address: na Kabul, Afghanistan Listed on: 25 Jan. 2001 ( amended on 3 Sep. 2003, 18 Jul. 2007, 21 Sep. 2007, 29 Nov. 2011, 10 Mar. 2026) Other information: Member of Taliban Supreme Council and member of Taliban Cultural Commission as at 2010. Believed to be in Afghanistan/Pakistan border area. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 21 Jul. 2010. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

TAi.058 Name: 1: NOORUDDIN 2: TURABI 3: MUHAMMAD 4: QASIM

Name (original script): نورالدین ترابی محمد قاسم

Title: a) Mullah b) Maulavi Designation: Minister of Justice under the Taliban regime (1996-2001) DOB: a) Approximately 1963 b) 1956 c) Approximately 1955 c) 30 Jul. 1969 POB: a) Spin Boldak District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan b) Chora District, Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan c) Dehrawood District, Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Noor ud Din Turabi b) MULLAH NOORDIN TORABI Low quality a.k.a.: Haji Karim Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: na Afghanistan P00429243, issued on 15 Dec. 2021, issued in Kabul, Afghanistan (Name in Latin script: MULLAH NOORDIN TORABI; expires 15 Aug. 2031) National identification no: na Address: na Kabul, Afghanistan Listed on: 25 Jan. 2001 ( amended on 3 Sep. 2003, 21 Sep. 2007, 12 Apr. 2010, 29 Nov. 2011 , 10 Mar. 2026) Other information: Deputy to Mullah Mohammed Omar (TAi.004). Height 165cm . Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 21 Jul. 2010. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

TAi.060 Name: 1: MOHAMMAD ESSA 2: AKHUND 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): محمد عیسی آخوند

Title: a) Alhaj b) Mullah Designation: Minister of Water, Sanitation and Electricity under the Taliban regime (1996-2001) DOB: a) Approximately 1958 b) 22 Feb. 1957 POB: Mial area, Spin Boldak District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: na MOHAMMAD EISA SANI Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: na Afghanistan diplomatic passport D0010402, issued on 4 Aug. 2024 in Kabul, Afghanistan (Name in Latin script: Mohammad Eisa Sani; expires on 4 Aug. 2029) National identification no: na Address: na Kabul, Afghanistan Listed on: 25 Jan. 2001 ( amended on 3 Sep. 2003, 21 Sep. 2007, 29 Nov. 2011 , 10 Mar. 2026 ) Other information: Belongs to Nurzai tribe. Height 185cm. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 27 Jul. 2010. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

TAi.071 Name: 1: NAJIBULLAH 2: HAQQANI 3: HIDAYATULLAH 4: na

Name (original script): نجیب الله حقانی هدایت الله

Title: Maulavi Designation: Deputy Minister of Finance under the Taliban regime (1996-2001) DOB: a) 1971 b) 24 Oct. 1972 POB: Shigal District, Kunar Province, Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Najibullah Haqani b) NAJEEBULLAH HAYAT Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: na Afghanistan diplomatic passport D0009871, issued on 06 Feb. 2022 in Kabul, Afghanistan (Name in Latin script: Najeebullah Hayat; expires on 6 Feb. 2027) National identification no: Afghan national identification card (tazkira) number 545167 (issued in 1974) Address: na Kabul, Afghanistan Listed on: 23 Feb. 2001 (amended on 3 Sep. 2003, 18 Jul. 2007, 21 Sep. 2007, 27 Sep. 2007, 29 Nov. 2011, 16 May 2014 , 10 Mar. 2026 ) Other information: Cousin of Moulavi Noor Jalal. Grandfather’s name is Salam. Taliban member responsible for Laghman Province as of late 2010. Believed to be in Afghanistan/Pakistan border area. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 1 Jun. 2010. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

TAi.082 Name: 1: ABDUL-HAQ 2: WASSIQ 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): عبد الحق وثیق

Title: Maulavi Designation: Deputy Minister of Security (Intelligence) under the Taliban regime (1996-2001) DOB: a) 1971 b) Approximately 1975 c) 20 Sep. 1968 POB: Gharib village, Khogyani District, Ghazni Province, Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Abdul-Haq Wasseq b) Abdul Haq Wasiq c) ABDULHAQ WASEEQ Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: na Afghanistan diplomatic passport D0009755, issued on 23 Oct. 2021 (Name in Latin script: Abdulhaq Waseeq; expires on 23 Oct. 2026) National identification no: na Address: Qatar Afghanistan Listed on: 31 Jan. 2001 ( amended on 3 Sep. 2003, 21 Sep. 2007, 3 Oct. 2008, 29 Nov. 2011, 31 Dec. 2013, 11 Feb. 2014, 7 Sep. 2016 , 10 Mar. 2026 ) Other information: Height 168cm. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 27 Jul. 2010. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

TAi.093 Name: 1: KHAIRULLAH 2: KHAIRKHWAH 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): خیرالله خیرخواه

Title: a) Maulavi b) Mullah Designation: a) Governor of Herat Province under the Taliban regime (1996-2001) b) Spokesperson of the Taliban regime (1996-2001) c) Governor of Kabul province under the Taliban regime (1996-2001) d) Minister of Internal Affairs under the Taliban regime (1996-2001) DOB: a) Approximately 1963 b) 4 Jun. 1969 POB: Poti village, Arghistan district, Kandahar province, Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Mullah Khairullah Khairkhwah b) Khirullah Said Wali Khairkhwa, born in Kandahar on 01 Jan.1967 c) KHIRULLAH KHAIRKHWA (name original script: خيرالله خيرخواه) Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: na Afghanistan diplomatic passport number D0009770, issued on 31 Oct. 2021, issued in Kabul, Afghanistan (Name in Latin script: KHIRULLAH KHAIRKHWA, name in original script: خيرالله خيرخواه , expires 31 Oct. 2026) National identification no: na Address: Qatar Kabul, Afghanistan Listed on: 25 Jan. 2001 ( amended on 3 Sep. 2003, 21 Sep. 2007, 3 Oct. 2008, 12 Apr. 2010, 29 Nov. 2011, 31 Dec. 2013, 7 Sep. 2016 , 10 Mar. 2026 ) Other information: Belongs to Popalzai tribe. Height 176 cm. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 23 Jul. 2010. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

TAi.110 Name: 1: NOOR MOHAMMAD 2: SAQIB 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): نور محمد ثاقب

Title: na Designation: Chief Justice of Supreme Court under the Taliban regime (1996-2001) DOB: : a) Approximately 1958 b) 18 Sep. 1963 POB: a) Bagrami District, Kabul Province, Afghanistan b) Tarakhel area, Deh Sabz District, Kabul Province, Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: na NOOR MOHAMMED SAQEB (name in original script: نور محمد ثاقب) Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: : na Afghanistan diplomatic passport D0009914, issued in Afghanistan (Name in Latin script: Noor Mohammed Saqeb; name original script: نور محمد ثاقب; issued 10 May 2022, expires 10 May 2027) National identification no: na Address: na Kabul, Afghanistan Listed on: 25 Jan. 2001 ( amended on 3 Sep. 2003, 21 Sep. 2007, 29 Nov. 2011, 10 Mar. 2026 ) Other information: Member of Taliban Supreme Council and Head of Taliban Religious Committee. Belongs to Ahmadzai tribe. Height 175cm. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 23 Jul. 2010. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

TAi.118 Name: 1: HAMIDULLAH 2: AKHUND 3: SHER MOHAMMAD 4: na

Name (original script): حمید الله آخوند شیر محمد

Title: Mullah Designation: Head of Ariana Afghan Airlines under the Taliban regime (1996-2001) DOB: a) Between 1972 and 1973 b) 22 Mar. 1973 POB: a) Sarpolad village, Washer District, Helmand Province, Afghanistan b) Arghandab District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan c ) Uruzgan, Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Janat Gul b) Hamidullah Akhund (previously listed as) c) SAEED HAMIDULLAH Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: na Afghanistan diplomatic passport D0009721 ; issued 12 Oct. 2021; (Name in Latin script: Hamidullah Saeed; name in original script: حمیدالله سعید; expires 12 Oct. 2026.) National identification no: na Address: Afghanistan Kabul, Afghanistan Listed on: 25 Jan. 2001 (amended on 3 Sep. 2003, 9 Jul. 2007, 21 Sep. 2007, 29 Nov. 2011, 13 Aug. 2012 , 10 Mar. 2026) Other information: Belongs to Ghilzai tribe. Height: 175cm. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 21 Jul. 2010. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

TAi.121 Name: 1: AZIZIRAHMAN 2: ABDUL AHAD 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): عزیز الرحمان عبد الاحد

Title: Mr Designation: Third Secretary, Taliban Embassy, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (1996-2001) DOB: a) 1972 b) 23 May 1971 POB: Shega District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: na AZIZURAHMAN ABDUL AHAD Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: na Afghanistan passport P02504168, issued in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Name in Latin script: Azizurahman Abdul Ahad; issued 12 Nov 2019, expires 12 Nov 2029 ) National identification no: na Address: na Kabul, Afghanistan Listed on: 25 Jan. 2001 ( amended on 3 Sep. 2003, 21 Sep. 2007, 29 Nov. 2011 , 10 Mar. 2026 ) Other information: Belongs to Hotak tribe. Height 169cm. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 29 Jul. 2010. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

TAi.144 Name: 1: SIRAJUDDIN 2: JALLALOUDINE 3: HAQQANI 4: na

Name (original script): سراج الدین جلال الدین حقانى

Title: na Designation: Na'ib Amir (Deputy Commander) (1996-2001) DOB: Between 1977 and 1978 (Approximately) POB: a) Danda, Miramshah, North Waziristan, Pakistan b) Khost province, Afghanistan c) Neka district, Paktika province, Afghanistan d) Srana village, Garda Saray district, Paktia province, Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Siraj Haqqani b) Serajuddin Haqani c) Siraj Haqani d) Saraj Haqani e) ABDUL SATAR ABDULLAH Low quality a.k.a.: Khalifa Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: na Afghanistan P00032260, issued on 30 Jun. 2022 in Kabul, Afghanistan (Name in Latin script: Abdul Satar Abdullah; expires 30 Jun. 2032.) National identification no: na Address: a) Kela neighborhood/Danda neighborhood, Miramshah, North Waziristan, Pakistan b) Manba'ul uloom Madrasa, Miramshah, North Waziristan, Pakistan c) Dergey Manday Madrasa, Miramshah, North Waziristan, Pakistan Kabul, Afghanistan Listed on: 13 Sep. 2007 ( amended on 22 Apr. 2013 , 10 Mar. 2026 ) Other information: Heading the Haqqani Network (TAe.012) as of late 2012. Son of Jalaluddin Haqqani (TAi.040). Belongs to Sultan Khel section, Zadran tribe of Garda Saray of Paktia province, Afghanistan. Believed to be in the Afghanistan/Pakistan border area . Height 187cm . Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 27 Jul. 2010. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

TAi.147 Name: 1: GUL 2: AGHA 3: ISHAKZAI 4: na

Name (original script): كُل آغا اسحاقزی

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) Approximately 1972 b) 27 Jul. 1976 POB: Band-e Temur, Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Mullah Gul Agha b) Mullah Gul Agha Akhund c) HIDAYATULLAH BADRI d) HEDAYATULLAH HEDAYAT e) HEDAYATULLAH BADRI, (name in original script: هدایت الله بدري) Low quality a.k.a.: a) Hidayatullah b) Haji Hidayatullah c) Hayadatullah Nationality: na Afghanistan Passport no: na a) Afghanistan diplomatic passport D0010408, issued on 26 Aug. 2024 in Kabul, Afghanistan (Name in Latin script: Hedayatullah Badri; name in original script: هدایت الله بدري; expires 26 Aug. 2029) b) Afghanistan passport P03318995, issued on 29 Jul. 2020 (Name in Latin script: Hedayatullah Hedayat, expires 29 Jul. 2025 ) National identification no: na Address: Pakistan Ibni-Sina Watt, Kabul, Afghanistan Listed on: 20 Jul. 2010 ( amended on 29 Nov. 2011, 31 Dec. 2013 , 10 Mar. 2026 ) Other information: Member of a Taliban Council that coordinates the collection of zakat (Islamic tax) from Baluchistan Province, Pakistan. Head of Taliban Financial Commission as at mid-2013. Associated with Mullah Mohammed Omar (TAi.004). Served as Omar's principal finance officer and one of his closest advisors. Belongs to Ishaqzai tribe. Height: 156cm. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

TAi.154 Name: 1: MALIK 2: NOORZAI 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): مالک نورزى

Title: Haji Designation: na DOB: a) 1957 b) 1960 c) 1 Jan. 1963 POB: a) Chaman border town, Pakistan b) Pishin, Baluchistan Province, Pakistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) حاجى مالك نورزى (Hajji Malik Noorzai; Hajji Malak Noorzai; Haji Malek Noorzai) b) Allah Muhammad Low quality a.k.a.: a) Haji Maluk b) Haji Aminullah Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: FA0157612, issued on 23 Jul. 2009, issued in Pakistan (expires on 22 Jul. 2014 , officially cancelled as of 2013 , issued under name Allah Muhammad) na National identification no: 54201-247561-5, issued in Pakistan (officially cancelled as of 2013) Address: a) Boghra Road, Miralzei Village, Chaman, Baluchistan Province, Pakistan b) Kalay Rangin, Spin Boldak District, Kandahar province, Afghanistan Listed on: 4 Oct. 2011 ( amended on 29 Nov. 2011, 1 Jun. 2012, 11 Feb. 2014 , 10 Mar. 2026 ) Other information: Taliban financier. Owns businesses in Japan and frequently travels to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Japan. As of 2009, facilitated Taliban activities, including through recruitment and the provision of logistical support. Believed to be in the Afghanistan/Pakistan border area. Belongs to Noorzai tribe. Brother of Faizullah Khan Noorzai (TAi.153). Father’s name is Haji Akhtar Muhammad. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

TAi.156 Name: 1: AHMAD 2: ZIA 3: AGHA 4: na

Name (original script): احمد ضیا آغا

Title: Haji Designation: na DOB: a) 1974 b) 25 Jun. 1979 POB: Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Zia Agha b) Noor Ahmad c) Noor Ahmed d) NOOR AHMAD AGHA Low quality a.k.a.: Sia Agha Sayeed Nationality: na Afghanistan Passport no: na Afghanistan diplomatic passport D0010409, issued on 29 Aug. 2024 in Kabul, Afghanistan (Name in Latin script: Noor Ahmad Agha; expires 29 Aug. 2029) National identification no: na Address: na Kabul, Afghanistan Listed on: 6 Jan. 2012 (amended on 10 Mar. 2026) Other information: Senior Taliban official with military and financial responsibilities as at 2011. Leader of the Taliban’s Military Council as of 2010. In 2008 and 2009, served as a Taliban finance officer and distributed money to Taliban commanders in Afghanistan/Pakistan border area. Height: 180cm . INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

The 1988 Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the 1988 Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/en/sanctions/1988/materials .