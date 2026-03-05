Critical Minerals Create ‘Generational Opportunity’ for Development Yet Involve Myriad Risks if Not Governed Responsibly, Under-Secretary-General Tells Security Council

Critical minerals now underpin the technologies powering the digital economy and the energy transition, the Security Council heard today, as speakers said soaring demand for such resources creates opportunity for development but also geopolitical competition that could lead to conflict if not governed responsibly.

Rosemary DiCarlo, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, told the 15-member Council that critical minerals are now “among the main drivers of the twenty-first century economy”, essential to everything from smartphones to electric vehicles and medical technologies.

In recent years, minerals like lithium, cobalt and nickel have shifted from limited strategic value to resources that underpin the technologies powering the digital economy and the energy transition. “In 2023 alone, the trade in raw and semi-processed minerals reached approximately $2.5 trillion — representing more than 10 per cent of global trade,” Ms. DiCarlo explained.

She framed the demand surge as both opportunity and risk, saying that demand could triple by 2030 and quadruple by 2040, offering a “generational opportunity” to create jobs and diversify economies.

Surge in Both Demand, Geopolitical Competition

However, the surge in demand is also fuelling geopolitical competition and exposing supply chains to instability. She warned that mining has been linked to human rights abuses and environmental degradation. “It is incumbent on both producing and consuming countries to adopt governance and regulatory frameworks that manage these resources responsibly for the benefit of all,” she emphasized to Council members.

Ms. DiCarlo went on to say that the stakes are especially stark in conflict-affected States, where production is concentrated. “More than 70 per cent of global cobalt extraction occurs in the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” she noted, pointing out that “most of the batteries that power our smart devices rely on this material”. Myanmar is a major source of rare earths and Ukraine holds significant titanium and lithium reserves. In such contexts, she warned, mining when not managed responsibly can weaken governance, spur illicit economies and fund criminal and armed groups.

The Security Council has tools to respond, Ms. DiCarlo stated, noting the organ has imposed targeted measures, including sanctions, to curb illicit trade, and that Panels of Experts have helped identify violations, trace supply chains and strengthen implementation. Looking ahead, she stressed the need to ensure extraction delivers just and equitable outcomes by strengthening institutions and Governments’ ability to negotiate fair agreements. She further emphasized the importance of boosting multilateral and regional action to improve governance and traceability and using UN peace tools to address resource disputes so parties can share benefits and develop cooperative relationships.

Critical Minerals as Drivers of Regional Security, Peace, Not Division

In the ensuing discussion, Chris Wright, Secretary of Energy of the United States, Council President for March, spoke in his national capacity, stating: “Energy security is national security.” What happened four years ago when European countries faced energy problems because they heavily relied on Russian oil and gas, he asked, noting that “energy is too important, too central to life, to get wrong”. It is the same with critical minerals.

“It is in the security interest of the United States and our allies to not overly depend on any single country for materials critical to our economies and national security,” he said. The United States and its allies are working hard to keep the seas open and major trade lanes, from the Panama Canal to the Red Sea to the Strait of Hormuz, safe and flowing. “Working together in this way strengthens not only our economies, but our regional and global security, ensuring no nation is left vulnerable and our adversaries cannot take unfair advantage,” he said.

“In war and conflict, energy can be both the target and the weapon,” Latvia's delegate stressed. Energy supplies can indeed become powerful tools for coercion while civilian energy infrastructure is often a cynical target, she said, adding that the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine demonstrates this. “For Russia, energy also serves another purpose — it fills its war chest”, she said, noting that it uses energy to exert political pressure on countries that have developed an overreliance on them.

To that end, Denmark’s representative said her country is working to secure long-term renewable energy and clean technology sources to fulfil its commitments under the Paris Agreement on climate change. “That commitment remains as strong as ever,” she said. Council members “have a shared responsibility to ensure that these resources become a foundation for progress and peace, not a source of division”, she said.

Pillaging of Africa’s Mineral-Rich Landscape

The speaker for Liberia said that mineral-rich landscapes have too often become arenas where illicit extraction, weak regulatory oversight and armed activity intersect. “My country understands this”, he said — during the civil conflict in his country, revenues from timber and diamonds contributed to the erosion of governance and prolonged violence. The international community responded through sanctions and oversight mechanisms that helped create space for reforms. Offering several pragmatic considerations for the Council, he said existing UN panels of experts must continue to report on illicit mining activities, cross-border smuggling and the role of natural resources in financing armed groups. He underscored the need for international initiatives to strengthen traceability and responsible sourcing of critical minerals, stressing: “The minerals that power the technologies of tomorrow must also help power peace today.”

“For nearly three decades, the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has remained a theatre of persistent violence that is in large part fuelled by the illicit exploitation and trade in natural resources,” recalled that country’s delegate. He noted how this situation has plunged millions of civilians into chronic insecurity. He thanked Washington, D.C., for targeted sanctions and argued that the resource–conflict nexus is visible well beyond the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as competition for strategic riches continues to fuel tensions and weaken regional stability.

He pointed to practical steps already under way, including participation in the Kimberley Process, the Great Lakes regional certification mechanism, and application of Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) due-diligence principles. The private sector also plays an essential role in the mineral industry, he said, stressing the need to ensure that “their activities in no way contribute to the financing of armed groups”.

“For Africa, this debate is about more than market dynamics,” added Somalia’s delegate, stressing that the region holds roughly 30 per cent of the world’s critical mineral reserves. But for too long, its wealth and that of the Global South have not translated into tangible improvements in the lives of their people.

“Competition for control over these resources is a driver of conflict and instability,” echoed France’s representative added. Pointing to eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, he warned that armed groups are “organizing the pillage of these resources”, adding that this “resource grab” is feeding violence, prolonging conflicts and perpetuating the suffering of civilians. He also accused the Russian Federation of using energy as a weapon in conflict in Ukraine through strikes on the power grid and its “illegal and irresponsible occupation” of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Equal Partnerships Must Replace ‘Outdated Colonialist Thinking’

The Russian Federation’s delegate said that Western calls for “traceability and transparency” often mask attempts to establish external control over supply chains, using human rights and climate agendas to pressure resource-rich States into selling resources “for a pittance”. These practices, alongside interference in internal affairs, unilateral restrictive measures, and the sabotage of critically important transboundary infrastructure risk “heightening many times over the potential for global conflict,” while turning energy into “a weapon of geopolitical and economic pressure” that breaks supply chains and raises costs. As an alternative, he called for equal partnerships and respect for “the sovereign rights of States to independently decide” how to regulate and develop resources throughout the entire value chain.

Warning that conflicts in resource rich regions are disrupting the production and transformation transportation of energy and critical minerals, China’s representative urged countries to abandon “outdated colonialist thinking”, fully respect the development path and the policy choices of other countries and engage in business cooperation based on equality and mutual benefit. “Developing countries should not be permanently confined to the low end of industrial chains,” he said. China, as the world’s largest producer, consumer and trader of mineral products, has consistently been committed to responsible mining, open trade and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Affordable, Reliable, Sustainable Energy Vital for Development

Several speakers stressed that access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy is vital for development and stability, with Pakistan’s delegate saying that accelerating demand for critical minerals is creating new geopolitical pressure points that can “aggravate tensions”. He rejected the “weaponization of water” and urged respect for permanent sovereignty over natural resources. The representative of Colombia also underscored the potential of critical minerals as key elements for achieving sustainable development. “They can and must be turned into direct benefits for the territories that produce them and the people that live there,” she said.

Panama, as a country with extensive experience in trade via the Panama Canal maritime corridor, understands the importance of facilitating the free flow of the global energy and minerals market, the country’s representative said. “This flow of supply chains must be governed by international law,” he said, underscoring the need to comply with the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and establish consequences for those actors who facilitate or benefit from illicit energy flows.

Bahrain’s delegate stressed the need to promote sustainable and responsible management of natural resources, ensure transparency when managing supply chains and limit monopoly and politicization. Recalling the Gulf Cooperation Council’s statement condemning Iranian aggression, he said the aerial and maritime security of his region is critical to ensure that supply chains are not affected. If navigation security in the Hormuz Strait is jeopardized, it will lead to increased energy prices, he warned. Greece’s delegate also stressed the importance of maritime security, noting that it is essential for the safety of global supply chains, energy security and economic stability, including price stability. Her country is a “valuable transit country for European markets by providing diversified energy sources and routes”, she noted. Greece has also been contributing to reducing reliance on Russian energy.

The representative of the United Kingdom called for “conflict-sensitive investment” in critical minerals stressing that any shift to industrial mining must ensure communities see the benefits through jobs, energy access and economic opportunity. “This means understanding conflict dynamics, maintaining dialogue with communities and, where appropriate, formalizing artisanal mining,” he said.