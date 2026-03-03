Security Council Press Statement on Libya

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Michael G. Waltz (United States):

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support for the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya, Hanna Tetteh, including her mediation and good offices role to further an inclusive political process in Libya, and her road map announced on 21 August 2025.

They therefore urged all Libyan stakeholders to engage fully, seriously and without delay with the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya’s political road map. They further urged all Libyan stakeholders to demonstrate the necessary political will and compromise to advance a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned process, and refrain from taking any unilateral actions which could further entrench institutional divisions, undermine prospects for national reconciliation and risk worsening Libya’s financial and economic position.

The members of the Security Council noted the importance of progress towards the unification of all institutions, including military and security institutions, and underscored the importance of safeguarding the unity and independence of the judicial system.

The members of the Security Council called for the implementation of the Unified Development Programme and stressed the importance of establishing a unified budget to prevent further economic deterioration.

The members of the Council reaffirmed their respect for the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Libya, and the need to refrain from external interference. They reaffirmed their strong commitment to the central role of the United Nations in facilitating an inclusive Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process, facilitated by the United Nations, and supported by the international community. They called upon the international community to support the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) in the implementation of their mandate.