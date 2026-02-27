Security Council ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Removes One Entry from Its Sanctions List

On 27 February, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al‑Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities removed the entry below from the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al‑Qaida Sanctions List.

Therefore, the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2734 (2024) and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, no longer apply to the name set out below:

B. Entities and groups

QDe.137 Name: AL-NUSRAH FRONT FOR THE PEOPLE OF THE LEVANT

Name (original script): جبهة النصرة لأهل الشام

A.k.a.: a) Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) (هيئة تحرير الشام (original script); Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham; Hay’et Tahrir al-Sham; Hayat Tahrir al-Sham; Assembly for the Liberation of Syria; Assembly for the Liberation of the Levant; Liberation of al-Sham Commission; Liberation of the Levant Organisation Tahrir al-Sham; Tahrir al-Sham Hay’at) b) جبهة النصرة (the Victory Front; Jabhat al-Nusrah; Jabhet al-Nusra; Al-Nusrah Front; Al-Nusra Front) c) جبهة فتح الشام (Jabhat Fath al Sham; Jabhat Fath al-Sham; Jabhat Fatah al-Sham; Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham; Fatah al-Sham Front; Fateh al-Sham Front) d) Conquest of the Levant Front e) The Front for the Liberation of al Sham f) Front for the Conquest of Syria/the Levant g) Front for the Liberation of the Levant h) Front for the Conquest of Syria i) شبكة أنصار المجاهدين (Ansar al-Mujahideen Network - sub-unit name) j) مجاهدو الشام في ساحات الجهاد (Levantine Mujahideen on the Battlefields of Jihad - sub-unit name) F.k.a.: na Address: a) Syrian Arab Republic (Operates in) b) Iraq (Support network) Listed on: 14 May 2014 ( amended on 7 Jun. 2017, 5 Jun. 2018, 15 Nov. 2021 ) Other information: Associated with Al-Qaida (QDe.004). Brought Syrian and foreign Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115) and Asbat al-Ansar (QDe.007) fighters, along with other foreign Al-Qaida operatives, to join local elements in Syrian Arab Republic to carry out terrorist and guerrilla operations there. Previously associated with the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115), and its leader Ibrahim Awwad Ibrahim Ali al-Badri al-Samarrai (QDi.299) but separated from that group in 2013. In Jul. 2016, Abu Mohammed Al-Jawlani (QDi.317), the leader of Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant, announced the group had changed its name to Jabhat Fath al-Sham and was no longer affiliated with any external entity. Despite the announcement and attempts to distinguish itself from Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant, the group remains aligned with Al-Qaida and continues to carry out terrorist operations under this new name. In January 2017, Al-Nusrah Front created Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) as a vehicle to advance its position in the Syrian insurgency and further its own goals as Al-Qaida’s affiliate in Syria. Previously listed between 30 May 2013 and 13 May 2014 as an aka of Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 15 November 2021. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

