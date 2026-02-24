Security Council Press Statement on Sudan

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President James Kariuki (United Kingdom):

The members of the Security Council expressed deep concern over continued violence across Sudan, including in the Kordofan and Darfur States. They called on the parties to the conflict to immediately halt the fighting.

The members of the Security Council strongly condemned reports of repeated drone attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure and humanitarian personnel, premises and assets, including multiple attacks impacting the World Food Programme (WFP) since the start of February. Council members reiterated that deliberate attacks against humanitarian personnel, their premises and assets may constitute war crimes. They called on all parties to the conflict to respect and protect humanitarian personnel, as well as their premises and assets in accordance with their obligations under international law and in line with resolutions 2730 (2024) and 2286 (2016).

The members of the Security Council condemned the Rapid Support Forces’ continued assault and destabilization in the Kordofans region. They strongly condemned all forms of violations and abuses committed against the civilian population. Council members condemned reports of arbitrary detention and conflict-related sexual violence and stressed that such acts may constitute war crimes and be crimes against humanity. Council members also condemned all atrocities, including those reportedly perpetrated by the Rapid Support Forces in El Fasher, including systematic killings, mass displacement, summary executions, arbitrary detentions and ethnically motivated targeting. Council members called for all perpetrators of abuses and violations to be held accountable.

The members of the Security Council demanded that all parties protect civilians and comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, and abide by the commitments undertaken in the Jeddah Declaration.

The members of the Security Council expressed grave concern at the presence of conflict-induced famine and extreme food insecurity conditions in certain areas of Sudan, which are at risk of spreading, and demanded all parties to the conflict to allow and facilitate safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and to allow civilians safe passage, in a manner consistent with international law. They stressed that starvation must not be used as a weapon of war.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that the priority is for the parties to advance talks aimed at achieving a lasting ceasefire leading to a comprehensive, inclusive and Sudanese-owned political process. Council members welcomed coordinated efforts by regional, the UN and other international partners to support the agreement of a humanitarian truce that should lead to an immediate ceasefire, to de-escalate the situation, mitigate the regional impact and support a credible pathway towards an inclusive, civilian-led transitional period to realize the aspirations of the Sudanese people for a peaceful, stable and prosperous future, in full accordance with the principles of national ownership. Council members noted the 12 February communique of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union on the situation in Sudan.

The members of the Security Council urged all Member States to refrain from external interference which seeks to foment conflict and instability, to support efforts for durable peace, to abide by their obligations under international law and to implement relevant Security Council resolutions, including resolution 2791 (2025).

The members of the Security Council unequivocally reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Sudan. Council members reaffirmed their rejection to the establishment of a parallel governing authority in areas controlled by the Rapid Support Forces.