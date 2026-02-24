Security Council 1591 Sanctions Committee Adds Four Entries to Its Sanctions List

On 24 February 2026, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1591 (2005) concerning the Sudan approved the addition of the entries specified below to its Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the measures imposed by the Security Council and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

SDi.007 Name: 1: GEDO 2: HAMDAN 3: AHMED Title: NA Designation: Commander for the North Darfur section of the Rapid Support Forces DOB: NA POB: NA Good quality a.k.a.: Abu Nashuk Low quality a.k.a.: NA Nationality: Sudan Passport no: NA National identification no: NA Address: NA Listed on: 24 Feb. 2026 Other information: Gender: Male

SDi.008 Name: 1: ABDUL 2: RAHIM 3: HAMDAN 4: DAGALO Title: NA Designation: Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Deputy Leader DOB: 1 Jan. 1972 POB: Khartoum, Sudan Good quality a.k.a.: NA Low quality a.k.a.: NA Nationality: Sudan Passport no: NA National identification no: NA Address: NA Listed on: 24 Feb. 2026 Other information: Gender: Male

INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

SDi.009 Name: 1: AL-FATEH 2: ABDULLAH 3: IDRIS Title: NA Designation: Brigadier General of Rapid Support Forces DOB: NA POB: NA Good quality a.k.a.: Abu Lulu Low quality a.k.a.: NA Nationality: Sudan Passport no: NA National identification no: NA Address: NA Listed on: 24 Feb. 2026 Other information: Gender: Male

SDi.010 Name: 1: TIJANI 2: IBRAHIM 3: MOUSSA 4: MOHAMED Title: NA Designation: Field Commander of the Rapid Support Forces DOB: NA POB: NA Good quality a.k.a.: Al Zeir Salem Low quality a.k.a.: NA Nationality: Sudan Passport no: NA National identification no: NA Address: NA Listed on: 24 Feb. 2026 Other information: Gender: Male

