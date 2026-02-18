Libya Will ‘Explode Again’ without Progress, Security Council Told

With Libya’s political process still at a “deadlock” and pressures mounting nationwide, the Security Council met today amid renewed calls for nationally driven efforts to advance unity, stability and elections.

Since the 2011 uprising that ended the longtime rule of Muammar Gadhafi, subsequent efforts to establish unified governance in Libya have been undermined by institutional fragmentation and competing authorities. Despite a 2020 ceasefire that reduced large-scale hostilities, divisions between rival administrations persist, while UN-led mediation through the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) continues to seek agreement on a constitutional basis and electoral framework via the Political Roadmap. It has three main goals: agree on election rules so Libya can hold presidential and parliamentary elections, form one unified Government, and hold an inclusive national dialogue to tackle key issues, such as governance, the economy, security, and reconciliation.

Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya and Head of UNSMIL, told the 15-member Council that there has been “no meaningful progress” between the House of Representatives and the High Council of State in completing the first two steps of the Roadmap, despite UNSMIL’s efforts.

Ms. Tetteh warned this deadlock has further eroded the credibility of both institutions and reinforced public perceptions that they are “unable or unwilling” to complete key milestones needed for elections, prompting her to consult a small group to resolve the critical milestones. “Should this group fail to agree, a broader convening will be necessary to take forward the implementation of the Roadmap,” she said.

Ms. Tetteh warned that Libya’s situation is deteriorating. She described competing constitutional authorities operating in parallel in Tripoli and Benghazi, producing contradictory rulings and disputes over judicial administration that risk the effectiveness of the legal system. “Ultimately it would also obstruct the UN facilitated political process,” she said.

Deepening Economic Hardship

Moreover, economic hardship is deepening amid devaluation, price increases, fuel shortages and growing discontent, with uncoordinated spending and declining oil revenues driving foreign-currency imbalances and pressure on reserves. The Central Bank’s 18 January devaluation of the dinar by about 14.7 per cent is reducing the purchasing power of vulnerable households.

On the security front, Ms. Tetteh said transnational criminal networks are flourishing. Libya has become a major transit hub for drug trafficking linked to weapons and human trafficking, she added, calling for decisive action by Libyan authorities to hold perpetrators accountable. She also flagged ongoing targeted killings, including the 3 February killing of Saif al-Islam Gadhafi.

Libya at Risk of Repeating 2011 Uprising

“Since 2011, we have been trapped in a cycle of hope and disappointment,” said Ahmed Albibas, Chairman of the civil society group Moomken Organization for Awareness and Media. “Today, many Libyans are losing faith in political processes […] because they repeat without results.” Despite the 2020 ceasefire, weapons are widespread in Libya, and the average citizen is afraid.

“The Libyan people are boiling beneath the surface, and we do not know when they will explode again, as they did in 2011,” he said. In a country that is rich with oil, the minimum wage has fallen to $135 a month, driving young people into the informal economy and organized crime.

In that context, he underscored the important work of civil society groups. “We do not compete for power, we defend and support the people,” he said. Still, the Libyan State refuses to offer civil society groups legal protections and continues to impose complex financial restrictions on them. Calling for clear rules to govern the activities of civil society, he echoed the Special Representative’s call for a credible agreement that returns the power to the Libyan people via the ballot box. “Help us to move from managing the crisis to building the State.”

In the ensuing discussion, speakers stressed the need for Libya’s senior officials to come together for the sake of the country. The representative of the United States said that Libya can unlock its “tremendous potential” only by overcoming the divisions of the past. “Libyan forces from both east and west training side by side marks a major milestone towards military unification,” he said.

“Libya continues to face numerous challenges,” added China’s delegate, urging the international community to redouble its efforts to help advance the political solution. While noting “a serious lack of mutual trust among Libyan parties”, he urged them to “put the interests of the State and the people first”. France’s delegate stressed that progress requires the presence of a unified Government throughout Libya, alongside the withdrawal of forces, mercenaries and foreign combatants. Bahrain’s speaker called to expedite the implementation of the priorities of the UN road map, including the restructuring of the High National Elections Commission.

Echoing the concern of many other speakers, Panama’s delegate condemned the recent assassination of Saif al Islam Gadhafi, stressing “the obligation to ensure justice and accountability”. Liberia’s delegate, speaking also for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Somalia, condemned the assassination, calling it “a blatant act of violence” that could undermine a credible and inclusive political transition.

Other speakers echoed deep concerns over Libya’s worsening economic, political and security situation, with the Russian Federation’s delegate saying that armed groups in and around Tripoli and in the south of the country are driving chaos and violence. “Meaningful progress […] in Libya is only possible with full-fledged international support and with the requisite participation of all influential external players,” he added.

“Libyans continue to experience the costs of inaction — falling living standards and an economy struggling without a unified budget,” said the United Kingdom’s representative. Denmark’s speaker called for unifying the national budget and reforming oil revenue governance, and urged action on Libya’s climate and water vulnerability, including reconstruction and sustainable management of water infrastructure. “Growing international interest in the energy sector, as well as in other key industries, reflects renewed confidence in the country’s significant economic potential,” added Pakistan’s representative.

“People in Libya deserve to have a right to shape their future,” said Latvia’s delegate, agreeing with other speakers that divisions continue to hinder progress towards stability and national unity. “All Libyan actors must rise to the occasion and engage constructively in a genuinely Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process capable of transcending divisions,” echoed Greece’s delegate.

Some speakers also underscored the important role of UNSMIL, with Colombia’s delegate expressing support to strengthening the Mission’s presence in the east and south of the country. “A more balanced presence across the country is essential to effectively support political and institutional progress,” she said.

Caution against External Interferences

“Today we remain in a vicious cycle where external interferences have increased and proxy wars […] have multiplied,” said Libya’s delegate. Noting that 15 years have elapsed since the Council acted on Chapter VII of the UN Charter “under the claim of protecting civilians”, he stressed: “Resources are being pillaged and we are being manipulated under the excuse of sanctions.” Each time Libya makes progress towards stability — such as through the African Union’s diplomatic process — the actions of “unknown perpetrators” seem to drag the country back into turmoil.

Calling for a move from extended negotiations to a phase resulting in clear, binding, tangible results, he said any political process — including the Structured Dialogue — must be clearly and explicitly oriented towards ending the political transition “without recycling [it] or replacing [it] with new transitions”. Elections must be held within an agreed timeframe, supported by the international community and with UN supervision. It is time for the Council to correct its past mistakes, respect the will of the Libyan people in taking charge of their country, “or leave Libya alone after the failure of all these years”, he stressed.