Security Council Press Statement on South Sudan

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President James Kariuki (United Kingdom):

The members of the Security Council expressed grave concern at escalating violence in Jonglei and Eastern Equatoria, and throughout the country. They recalled that under international law, individuals who order the commission of war crimes may be held accountable.

They strongly called on all parties to de-escalate and immediately cease renewed hostilities and to resolve issues through peaceful dialogue. They stressed that this deterioration and continued violations of the peace agreement are undermining stability, worsening humanitarian needs, and placing additional strain on UNMISS’s [United Nations Mission in South Sudan’s] ability to carry out its mandate.

Council members express their full support to UNMISS and further stressed that continued constructive cooperation between the host Government and UNMISS is essential to sustaining peace and stability, facilitating safe and timely humanitarian access and ensuring the protection of civilians.

The members of the Security Council have taken note of the recent developments in compliance with UNMISS’s contingency plans, including the near completion of the repatriation process. They strongly urged the South Sudanese transitional Government to maintain full cooperation with the United Nations to complete these processes and called on the transitional Government to address remaining impediments on UNMISS’s operations, avoid incurring additional costs and facilitate the implementation of its mandate, consistent with South Sudan’s commitments in the Status of Forces Agreement.

The members of the Security Council expressed concerns over demands to close critical bases in Wau and Bentiu, which would pose a serious threat to UNMISS and UNISFA [United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei], weakening their capacity to carry out their mandates, including the protection of civilians’ component and facilitation of the delivery of aid.

They underscored such base closures could trigger the consequential relocation of troops and contingent-owned equipment, disrupting the Missions’ mandates and operations.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the continued efforts of the African Union, IGAD [Intergovernmental Authority on Development] and the Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations in advancing the peace process for the people of South Sudan and in supporting the full implementation of UNMISS’ contingency plans.

The members of the Security Council further reaffirmed their commitment to supporting South Sudan’s peace process and to work in partnership with the transitional Government to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.

Towards that end, the members of the Security Council called on South Sudanese leaders to engage in genuine inter-party dialogue about potential changes to the 2018 peace agreement, through and inclusive and transparent process.

They reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of the Republic of South Sudan.