Security Council Press Statement on North-East Syria

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President James Kariuki (United Kingdom):

The members of the Security Council welcomed the comprehensive agreement between the Government of Syria and the Syrian Democratic Forces, including the permanent ceasefire and arrangements for the civil, economic, administrative and military integration of north-east Syria and welcomed that implementation is already under way. They stressed the need for the parties to adhere to their agreement in order to minimize civilian suffering; support counter-terrorism efforts, in which the Syrian Democratic Forces have participated during the fight against ISIL (Da’esh) in north-east Syria; ensure the protection of civilians and unimpeded humanitarian access; and continue Syria’s post-conflict recovery. They reaffirmed the primary responsibility of the Government of Syria to protect all its citizens, including Syrian Kurds. In that regard, they welcomed the issuance of Decree 13 by President Ahmad al-Sharaa to guarantee the rights of Syrian Kurds and encouraged further progress on the integration of Kurdish representatives in the Government of Syria and the return of Kurdish displaced persons to their areas of origin.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the Government of Syria’s recent commitments and actions to counter ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida and underscored Syria’s obligations under relevant Security Council resolutions related to countering terrorism, in particular resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011), 2178 (2014), 2253 (2015), 2396 (2017) and 2799 (2025) and related to the situation in Syria. They also expressed appreciation for the significant sacrifices made during the fight against ISIL (Da’esh) in north-east Syria. They called on all parties to avoid any security vacuum in and around the ISIL (Da’esh) fighter detention centres located in north-east Syria.

The members of the Security Council also welcomed the vital role played by other partners, including the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government, to address the threat posed by ISIL (Da’esh). They welcomed the Government of Iraq’s initiative and international cooperation to temporarily detain ISIL (Da’esh) terrorists in Iraqi-controlled facilities and urged Member States to coordinate with the Governments of Iraq and Syria regarding detainees who are third country nationals.

They expressed deep concern at reports that ISIL (Da’esh) fighters had escaped detention facilities, welcomed the Government of Syria’s swift action to restore order and re-apprehend detainees and assume responsibility of those facilities, welcomed UN efforts to reach displaced persons camps in the region and resume humanitarian assistance provision, welcomed the Government of Syria’s facilitation of UN humanitarian assistance in the region and encouraged secure transition plans for managing both the detention facilities and displaced persons camps holding ISIL (Da’esh) affiliates, as well as close international coordination to mitigate terrorist risks.

The members of the Security Council underscored the importance of countering all forms of terrorism including foreign terrorist fighters, and all those individuals, groups, undertakings and entities designated under the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida sanctions regime in Syria, noting that the threat may affect all regions and Member States.

The Security Council reaffirmed its strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic and called on all States to respect these principles and refrain from any action or interference that may further destabilize the country.

The members of the Security Council underscored the importance of international support to the Government of Syria throughout its transition, including counter-terrorism support, and encouraged Member States to enhance coordination with the Government of Syria in this regard.