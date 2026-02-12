Security Council Speakers Call for Relaunch of Inclusive Political Process to End Conflict in Yemen, as Heightened Violence Threatens Hard-Won Gains

Amid Yemen’s protracted, interlocking political, security and humanitarian crises, Security Council speakers today stressed the urgent need to relaunch an inclusive political process under United Nations auspices to achieve a negotiated settlement to the conflict.

Since the popular uprisings in early 2011, the UN has worked to help Yemenis find a peaceful solution. Despite progress in the political transition, fighting between Government forces, the Houthis, and other armed groups escalated in 2014, and the country is now fragmented, with multiple actors controlling different parts of Yemen. A UN-brokered truce in April 2022 helped reduce violence, but after more than a decade of conflict, Yemen continues to face a complex crisis.

“Ultimately, stabilization in any part of the country will not be durable if the broader conflict in Yemen is not addressed comprehensively,” said Hans Grundberg, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, briefing the Council from Riyadh. “It is high time to take decisive steps in that regard,” he urged, warning that without a wider negotiated political settlement, gains could be lost.

He said that in recent weeks, he has engaged with Yemeni parties, regional actors and the international community to explore pathways to restart an inclusive political process under UN auspices, while consulting with diverse Yemenis. “We must be honest about what more than a decade of war has done,” he said, noting that the conflict has grown more complex, with multiple lines of contestation and intertwined local and national dynamics. “We need to build on what still works, revise what are outdated assumptions and be pragmatic in designing a political process for today’s reality,” he added.

“Treating political, economic and security issues in isolation can only produce partial results that will not hold,” he said. A credible process requires engaging across these tracks simultaneously and delivering for Yemenis on two time horizons: near-term measures to reduce suffering and longer-term negotiations on the State’s future, security arrangements and governance principles.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens as Funding Falls Short

“Briefing after briefing, we raise the same issues,” said Lisa Doughten, Director of Financing and Outreach Division, Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. In 2026, 22.3 million people — half Yemen’s population — will need assistance as the country struggles under the region’s most severe hunger crisis. “Nearly one in two children in Yemen is stunted,” she said.

The humanitarian appeal for Yemen, funded at only 28.5 per cent, forced “us to make impossible choices”, she said. Yet, humanitarian partners have delivered food aid to over 5 million people, provided 3.3 million medical consultations and treated more than 330,000 children for severe acute malnutrition. Operations are being reorganized, with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) assuming a greater share of the operational workload on the ground. The UN will work to leverage its unique capacities, she said.

Yemen’s delegate outlined recent progress made by his Government, including efforts to unify military decision-making and address the electric power crisis. With support from Saudi Arabia, the Government has paid salaries, is ending the militarization of cities, closing illegal prisons, and improving the efficiency of ports and airports, contributing to the flow of aid and commercial imports. “The new Yemeni Government, led by Prime Minister Dr. Shaya Mohsen Al Zindani, formed under exceptional and complex circumstances,” will strengthen national partnerships, he said, drawing attention to the three ministerial portfolios held by women.

However, he warned that these gains will remain fragile “as long as the Houthi militias continue to usurp State institutions and hold the interests of the Yemeni people hostage to the Iranian regime’s expansionist schemes”. The Government must be equipped with stronger tools to exercise authority across all Yemeni territory. “Supporting the Yemeni State economically, politically and in the field of security matters is a direct investment in the security and stability of the region and the world,” he emphasized.

New Cabinet Signals Push towards National Cohesion, Stability

Council members welcomed the formation of the new 34-member Cabinet approved by the Presidential Leadership Council — the executive body of the internationally recognized Yemeni Government — as a step towards national cohesion.

“This represents an important step towards stabilizing the country and enhancing public service delivery,” said Latvia’s delegate, adding that the presence of women in the Cabinet is an especially positive signal. “After 11 years of conflict and insecurity, we must renew efforts towards a credible, inclusive political process to bring a negotiated end to this war,” said the representative of Denmark.

“Yemen’s path to lasting peace lies not in military escalation, but in dialogue, compromise and sustained international engagement,” said the representative of Somalia, speaking also for Liberia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He welcomed the Riyadh process aimed at bringing all factions back to the negotiating table towards an inclusive and unified Government. In this regard, his counterpart from Colombia welcomed the resumption of negotiations on prisoner exchanges in Amman, under United Nations auspices, as a gesture that may build confidence among the parties.

“Achieving development is key to building a future based on stability and prosperity,” said the representative of Bahrain, commending the package of projects and programmes announced by Saudi Arabia, targeting vital sectors across various Yemeni governorates.

The Russian Federation’s speaker expressed hope that the Presidential Leadership Council’s comprehensive dialogue on the southern issue in Riyadh will help stabilize the situation. He urged a focus on preserving the functioning of national institutions.

Members agreed on the need to urgently address the humanitarian crisis, with Pakistan’s delegate cautioning against the widening funding shortfall. He urged the Council to act with unity to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people and advance a credible pathway towards peace.

Speakers Urge Detainee Release, Warn of Houthi Maritime Threat

Several speakers called out Houthi threats to peace and stability — in Yemen and beyond.

“This Council must join the United States in countering the Houthi threat by depriving them of resources for their terrorist activities,” said the United States representative. On 16 January, her country issued the latest sanctions package targeting Houthi terrorist capacities, including “financial links between the Iranian regime and the Houthis”. All ships bound for Houthi-controlled ports, including those originating from Chinese ports, should comply with procedures under the UN verification and inspection mechanism, she added.

China’s delegate rejected “groundless allegations” against his country, stressing that Beijing has been implementing Council resolutions conscientiously. Its export of military equipment has always been prudent, and Chinese companies have the right to carry out normal commercial trade cooperation with all countries, he said.

Greece’s delegate said the Houthis’ recurring threats against maritime traffic underscore the destabilizing risk they pose to freedom of navigation and maritime security in the Red Sea region. They also have significant implications for international shipping and global trade.

The representative of the United Kingdom, Council President for February, spoke in his national capacity to condemn the death sentences issued by Houthi authorities and the continued detention of aid workers. France’s delegate said these acts “fly in the face of international law” and undermine the delivery of humanitarian assistance — a view also expressed by Panama’s representative.