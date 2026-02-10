Political Deadlock Driving Rising Violence in South Sudan, Under-Secretary-General Tells Security Council as Mission Faces Growing Strain

The 2018 South Sudan peace agreement is at serious risk, raising fears that the world’s newest country could relapse into full-scale civil war, Security Council speakers warned today.

South Sudan became independent in 2011, and the United Nations established a peacekeeping mission to help the country stabilize. In 2013, fighting erupted in the capital and spread nationwide. Although leaders signed a peace agreement in 2015, it quickly collapsed. A renewed peace deal — the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan — was signed in 2018, leading to the formation of a transitional Government.

Briefing the Security Council on the Secretary-General’s latest 90-day report (document S/2026/58), Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix warned that “political deadlock among the main signatories to the Revitalized Peace Agreement continues to drive heightened tensions, manifesting in armed confrontations in many parts of the country”. He said violence has escalated sharply in recent weeks, particularly in Jonglei, displacing more than 280,000 people amid reports of clashes between Government and opposition forces, aerial bombardments and severe restrictions on humanitarian access. “Communities that remember all too well the violence of 2013 and 2016 are again on the move,” he said.

He said UNMISS is nearing completion of its cost-reduction measures while continuing to implement its mandate, including political engagement at the national and subnational levels to de-escalate fighting, conduct patrols and maintain a deterrence posture to protect civilians. In Unity State, the United Nations Mission in Sudan (UNMISS) intervened swiftly when violence in Pakur spilled into the Bentiu camp for internally displaced persons and the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces deployed heavy artillery near opposition positions, helping to defuse a potentially dangerous situation, he reported.

With major troop and base reductions, he said, the Mission’s force component now relies on longer, hotspot-focused patrols under tighter planning cycles, requiring closer integration with civilian sections and field offices, while the civil affairs component increasingly works through partner non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to maintain situational awareness and continuity of engagement. “The presence of UNMISS matters” to the people that it protects, to its humanitarian partners and to the peace process that it supports, he emphasized, calling for the Council’s continued support to UNMISS.

Revitalized Peace Agreement Faces Collapse, Urgent Action Needed

“Since my last briefing, the political and security situation in the Republic of South Sudan has continued to deteriorate, placing the implementation of the [Revitalized Agreement] in serious jeopardy,” said George Aggrey Owinow, Interim Chairperson of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, which is the body tasked with monitoring the Agreement’s implementation. He said opposition representatives have been removed and replaced from the Government and leaders — including Riek Machar Teny, Vice-President and Chairperson of the main opposition group — remain in detention.

He urged the Council to prevail on the parties to immediately restore and respect the ceasefire, reactivate the Revitalized Agreement’s implementation mechanisms and embark on a full reunification of South Sudan’s security forces under a single, non-partisan command. Members should also assist the Transitional Government in resolving the political impasse, paving the way for meaningful dialogue, and adhere to the Revitalized Peace Agreement “in letter and spirit”.

“Civil society is calling for your attention and seek your support,” said Edmund Yakani, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization. The current situation threatens the national general elections planned for December, he said, adding: “We are concerned the recent renewed armed violence may return the country to war.”

The Council should send a clear message to South Sudan’s leaders that they will be held accountable for any further ceasefire violations, he said. Members should demand immediate observation of the Revitalized Agreement, the release of all political prisoners and unrestricted access for humanitarian actors. Noting that past international pressure on the warring parties has proven effective in nudging forward South Sudan’s peace process, he stressed: “That coordinated pressure is needed now.”

Council members broadly shared a sobering view of the current crisis.

“South Sudan is on the brink of collapse,” said Denmark’s representative. The Revitalized Agreement is under direct threat by the transitional leadership, while the people of South Sudan face growing human rights violations, displacement and violence compounded by severe climate change impacts. “Without urgent action, there is a real possibility of all-out war and disastrous consequences for regional peace and security.”

“Today, we are seeing dangerous echoes of the past,” said Latvia’s delegate. Her counterpart from Greece warned against recent attempts to amend the Revitalized Agreement “in a manner that separates elections from the completion of a permanent constitution”. Panama’s representative added that modifying fundamental provisions of the Revitalized Agreement could undermine trust among the parties and increase the risks of instability.

Calls for Juba to Restore UNMISS Access, Protect Humanitarian Operations

The representative of France called on the South Sudanese authorities to cooperate with UNMISS and fulfil their obligations under the status-of-forces agreement. Repeated obstructions to troop movements are “unacceptable”, she said. Similarly, the United Kingdom’s delegate condemned the 3 February air strike on a Médecins Sans Frontières hospital and the large-scale looting of a convoy carrying aid for 73,000 people in Upper Nile State between 31 January and 1 February, reiterating a call on the Transitional Government to ensure unhindered humanitarian access to all areas, irrespective of political affiliation or ethnicity.

“Any further non-cooperation by South Sudan will constitute a threat to the Mission’s viability,” said the representative of the United States, urging Council members to continue pressuring the Transitional Government to lift all remaining impediments to UNMISS operations.

However, some members proposed a different approach. The international community should provide assistance, not cut it off, said China’s delegate, emphasizing that general elections are domestic matters that should be encouraged, not pressured. Noting that many African nations are currently involved in shuttle diplomacy, he urged the Council to provide time and space for those efforts to bear fruit. Imposing unilateral sanctions at this point would only make matters worse for the South Sudanese people.

“Unnecessary alarmism and fomenting tensions over the reduction of the UN presence must be avoided,” said the representative of Russian Federation, pointing to a significant risk of pushing Juba into a negative stance towards UNMISS. The arms embargo on South Sudan remains a major obstacle to equipping the country’s unified army, she said, advocating for its easing or complete removal.

Budget Cuts Risk Undermining Mission Mandate

Several delegations, including the representative of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who spoke also for Liberia and Somalia, voiced concern over the impact of expenditure reductions on UNMISS operations and highlighted the importance of predictable and adequate funding to enable the Mission to carry out its mandate effectively. “In an already fragile environment, reductions in mission capacity carry serious risks for the protection of civilians and the safety and security of UN personnel,” warned Pakistan’s delegate, calling for UNMISS’ mandate renewal and payments of assessed contributions to UN peacekeeping in full and on time.

Bahrain’s delegate echoed concerns over South Sudan’s deteriorating political and humanitarian situation and about spillover effects that could jeopardize wider regional stability. Sharing her country’s own experience, Colombia’s representative said that implementation is the most difficult phase of any peace process. Strengthening international support, including the roles of UNMISS and the Council, is therefore critical, she said.

“We recognize the seriousness of the concerns raised [today],” said South Sudan’s representative, stressing that Juba remains firmly committed to the Revitalized Agreement. She also praised the important role played by UNMISS, emphasized the Government’s respect for the status-of-forces agreement and welcomed efforts to address operational challenges. Balanced, constructive and coordinated international engagement is critical to progress, she said, welcoming regional engagement. However, she cautioned against espousing narratives, calling for “continued balanced engagement that isolates spoilers, supports dialogue, strengthens national institutions and preserves the political space necessary for peace to take root”.