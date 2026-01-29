Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2814 (2026), Security Council Renews Mandate of United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti

The Security Council today extended the mandate of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) for one year to 31 January 2027.

The Caribbean country faces a complex set of challenges, including gang violence, political instability and a humanitarian crisis. The UN’s operational involvement in Haiti dates to the departure of then-President Jean-Claude Duvalier in 1986, which was followed by the holding of a democratic election in 1990 and then a military coup in 1991. The UN has since remained deeply engaged in Haiti through successive peacekeeping and political missions.

Established in 2019, BINUH supports the Haitian authorities in strengthening political stability, good governance and the rule of law, while promoting human rights and coordinating international assistance.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2814 (2026) (to be issued as document S/RES/2814 (2026)), the 15-member organ tasked the Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Haiti with playing “a good-offices and coordinating role, including in promoting accountability, as well as respect for human rights, the political process and the rule of law”. The text also revised the mandate of BINUH to undertake six key tasks “in an integrated manner with all UN entities in Haiti”.

These tasks include: “Utilize good offices to facilitate inter-Haitian national dialogue” in support of the constitutional and political process in Haiti and support the Haitian authorities in organizing and holding municipal, parliamentary and presidential elections in 2026 to “achieve a peaceful transfer of power to elected Haitian officials”.

BINUH is also tasked with helping the Haitian authorities reduce community violence, including in the design of a Haitian-led disarmament, dismantlement and reintegration programme, and support for safe exit, voluntary disengagement, rehabilitation and reintegration pathways for individuals, particularly children, formerly associated with gangs.

New Focus on Combating Gang Violence

The new mandate also reflects the recent establishment of the Gang Suppression Force. In close coordination with the Force and relevant international organizations, BINUH is asked to “assist the Haitian authorities in addressing prolonged pretrial detention through support to relevant Haitian institutions and support the Haitian judiciary in its regular monitoring of the functioning of the courts and provide advisory support for its handling of high-risk individuals, as appropriate”.

BINUH will also “monitor and report on cases of gang violence, criminal activities, and human rights abuses and violations, including sexual violence against all women, girls, men and boys, including by maintaining dedicated capacity for protection advisers”. To that end, the Council must “ensure dedicated capacity of BINUH’s human rights unit accordingly to address sexual violence and assist national authorities in strengthening respect for human rights”.

The Council also emphasized the need for necessary coordination among BINUH and relevant UN agencies in Haiti including the UN Support Office in Haiti (UNSOH), as well as with the Gang Suppression Force, Haitian authorities and other international and regional partners for complementarity.

Renewed Mandate Must Deliver Concrete Results, Restore Stability

The representative of Haiti welcomed the resolution as reflecting “a more integrated understanding of current challenges, and above all, the need to deliver concrete results”.

“Our objective is clear,” he said, noting the need to “protect the population, reduce violence, restore the rule of law and create the conditions for lasting institutional stability”.

“Today, this Council made another decisive step towards the stabilization of Haiti,” said the representative of the United States, which — together with Panama — led the negotiations on the text. “The UN must focus its role in maintaining peace and security, while also ensuring that Member State dollars are effectively and efficiently used towards that end,” she said, explaining why her country presented “a reduced mandate” for BINUH, which had expanded well beyond its original intended scope. Refocusing on its core functions enables the UN to reclaim its peace and security mandate in this space.

Panama’s delegate said that the resolution is adjusted to the current context and maintains a balance between assistance to the political electoral process and the support to the justice system. He expressed “commitment to continue to work constructively in this Council to accompany Haiti during this decisive phase in its history”.

Women Must Have an Equal Voice in Decisions about Haiti’s Future

The representative of Denmark expressed regret that “language on the participation of women has not been included in today’s resolution”. She demanded that women must have an equal voice in making decisions about Haiti’s future — a point echoed by Latvia, whose delegate also welcomed the inclusion of support for the design of a national programme for disarmament, demobilization and reintegration, especially for children associated with gangs, as well as calls for strengthening its human rights unit and dedicated women- and child-protection advisers. “Their presence is essential to continue monitoring and reporting on human rights violations in Haiti, including reporting on sexual and gender-based violence, and grave violations against children,” she said. The speakers for France, United Kingdom and Greece agreed on these points. Colombia’s delegate cautioned against the removal of clear references to gender-based violence, limiting the text to “a restrictive notion of what sexual violence constitutes”.

China’s representative expressed grave concern over the continued flow of illegal weapons into Haiti, urging all parties, particularly the principal source countries of arms and ammunition, to adopt concrete measures in border control and the regulation of weapons and support the active role of the sanctions committee, BINUH, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and other bodies.

The representative of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, also speaking for Liberia and Somalia, underscored the need to ensure that BINUH has the necessary means and resources to help Haitians restore security, stability and the rule of law.

Political Deadlock in Transitional Council Complicates Haiti’s Transition

Today’s adoption comes as some members of the Transitional Presidential Council in Haiti moved to dismiss Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé on 21 January, with the mandate of that Council to end on 7 February.

“We fear that the current impasse within the Haitian Transitional Presidential Council, following the inconclusive efforts of some members to dismiss the Prime Minister, renders more complex an already fraught governance transition process,” said the representative of Trinidad and Tobago, who spoke on behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). “Given the crucial role [BINUH] plays in supporting political stability and security in Haiti”, its mandate must be maintained, said the representative of Bahrain.