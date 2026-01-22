Situation in Syria Still ‘Very Tense’, Top Political, Peacebuilding Official Tells Security Council, Reviewing Progress towards Ceasefire, National Integration

The situation in Syria remains “very tense with exchanges of fire”, a senior United Nations political and peacebuilding official said today as he briefed the Security Council on progress in halting the fighting and ensuring the full integration of all three north-east governorates under central Government control.

Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for Middle East, Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, shared updates on the United States- and partner-mediated “Ceasefire and Full Integration Agreement” between Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) leader General Mazloum Abdi announced on 18 January.

“The subsequent meeting on 19 January between them failed to resolve implementation and fighting resumed,” he told Council members, adding that the following day, Syria’s President announced a shared understanding that included a four-day period for consultation. “The situation on the ground remains very tense,” Mr. Khiari said, describing an alarming aid crisis with urgent needs.

He pointed to forthcoming milestones, such as the full formation of the People’s Assembly and drafting of a permanent constitution, and welcomed the recent “Decree no. 13” announced by President al-Sharaa concerning the linguistic, cultural and citizenship rights of Syrian Kurds within the Syrian State.

However, one year after the fall of the Bashar al-Assad Government, Syria remains extremely fragile. “ISIL is still a persistent threat,” he continued, highlighting concerns about detention sites and al-Hol camp transfers, possible escapes, and the United States announcement of a mission to move detainees to Iraq, with 150 Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh) members transported to a secure facility.

Mr. Khiari also flagged persisting sectarian and ethnic tensions, condemned attacks on civilians and religious sites after a deadly strike on a mosque in Homs and an attempted church attack in Aleppo. “The wounds along Syria’s coast in the north and the south remain unhealed with triggers all around to upset the fragile stability,” he said.

Mr. Khiari further warned that Israeli incursions in southern Syria continue to undermine Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. In the same vein, he welcomed the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) mandate renewal and urged respect for the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.

Syria Humanitarian Fund Allocates $2.5 Million amid Widespread Suffering

“Reversing a humanitarian crisis of the scale and complexity of Syria’s was never going to be easy,” Edem Wosornu, Director of the Crisis Response Division at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, told the Council, as well, as she outlined UN efforts to ease Syrians’ suffering.

Recent weeks have exposed the country’s vulnerability to conflict and winter hazards, with fighting in and beyond Aleppo displacing tens of thousands and causing over 13,000 to flee Ar-Raqqa. In southern Syria, 155,000 people remain displaced since July.

Violence has disrupted water, healthcare, education and humanitarian access. Explosive remnants continue to block returns and livelihoods, killing over 540 and injuring nearly 1,000 in 2025. Moreover, extreme weather has affected almost 160,000 in northern camps, damaged shelters and killed two infants, while funding gaps limit winter assistance.

For its part, the UN is providing protection assistance in Aleppo, supporting returns and operating reception centres in Al-Hasakeh and Qamishli, and along with aid partners it is assisting nearly 400,000 people monthly in As-Sweida and neighbouring governorates. The Syria Humanitarian Fund has allocated $2.5 million to support displaced families through winter.

“In spite of these challenges, Syrians continue to build a brighter future,” she said, calling for increased investment in recovery efforts, sustained humanitarian funding and active diplomacy to prevent further violence.

Alarm over Continued Da’esh Threat

In the ensuing discussion, the United States delegate underscored Washington, D.C.’s, long counter-terrorism role through Operation Inherent Resolve and “our partnership” with the Syrian Democratic Forces, whose sacrifices have been instrumental in achieving enduring gains against terrorism. “Now, the situation has fundamentally changed,” she said, noting that the new Syrian Government has joined the global coalition to defeat ISIS in late 2025. She commended both sides for reaching a four-day ceasefire to work out the modalities of the 18 January agreement and expressed hope that they would make much-needed progress.

Other Council speakers expressed alarm over Syria’s latest security developments with Panama’s delegate saying that recent events in the north are a “stark reminder that the transition remains vulnerable”. “The [United Kingdom] is deeply concerned about events in north-east Syria,” added the United Kingdom’s delegate, as he urged adherence to the ceasefire accord. “We are alarmed by reports that Da’esh fighters have escaped from detention facilities,” he added.

The representative of France said that Syria recently joined the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, a framework in which France is fully engaged, as demonstrated by joint strikes with the United Kingdom on 3 January. Denmark’s delegate spotlighted the dire civilian situation, saying: “The lack of funding remains a major concern, and we urge all donors to do more to meet the needs.”

Historic Decree Recognizes Civil, Cultural Rights of Syrian Kurds

Several Council members welcomed the historic decree recognizing the civil and cultural rights of Syrian Kurds. “Inclusive participation of all ethnic and religious groups […] is at the core of the political transition,” said Latvia’s delegate. The representative of Greece noted that a transition in Syria must ensure the meaningful participation of all Syrians, whether Muslim, Alawite, Kurd, Christian or Druze. “Syria’s wealth lies in its diverse social fabric,” she said.

Bahrain’s delegate welcomed Syria’s positive steps towards political reform. “Achieving equality and justice are [the] main elements for civic peace, stability and sustainable development,” she said. The representative of Somalia, Council President for January, speaking also for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Liberia, said that granting full citizenship to the Kurdish community by annulling the discriminatory measures of the 1962 census “corrects decades of injustice”.

Opposition to External Interference into Syria’s Affairs

Several Council speakers, including China’s delegate, voiced opposition to the external interference in Syria’s affairs. The international community, he said, is broadly on the same page about hoping Syria will advance an inclusive political transition, combat terrorism, protect minority rights and “swiftly revive its economy and embark on the path of sustainable development”.

Despite Syria’s continued efforts to exercise restraint and pursue diplomatic avenues, repeated violations of Syria’s sovereignty by Israel undermine stability and risk further escalation, said Pakistan’s delegate. Syria’s challenges “cannot be understood solely through a domestic lens”, added Colombia’s representative. They must be considered in the context of regional factors affecting stability.

The representative of the Russian Federation said that his delegation is “acutely disquieted” by information from Syria’s Ministry of Defence regarding a ceasefire violation by the Syrian Democratic Forces in Hasakah on 21 January. “We urge all parties involved to cease efforts to sabotage the negotiation process and to refrain from any further confrontation,” he said. Underlining the importance of a “pan-national dialogue” to long-term, sustainable stabilization, he spotlighted the Syrian President’s 16 January decree on the protection of Syrian Kurds’ linguistic and cultural rights.

Regional Countries Express Alarm over Security Situation

Regional countries weighed in, with the representative of Türkiye saying that the events of the past two weeks and the violations committed by this terrorist organization, confirmed that the so-called “SDF” was neither Syrian, nor democratic, nor a force. It was an extension of PKK/YPG [Kurdistan Workers’ Party/People’s Protection Units] terrorists. The representative of Iraq, meanwhile, expressed grave concerns over the situation in detention centres holding Da’esh terrorists, stressing that “any laxity in controlling these sites gives a terrorist organization like Da’esh an opportunity to regroup and reorganize in a manner that threatens the security of our borders”.

“The unity, stability and security of Syria is a pillar for the security of the entire region,” echoed Jordan’s speaker, on behalf of the Arab Group, as he also condemned Israeli actions in the south as a blatant violation of Syria’s sovereignty. He urged the Council to oblige Israel to immediately withdraw from the occupied Syrian Golan and fully abide by the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.

Israel’s representative said that the situation in southern Syria directly affects the safety of Israeli civilians, underscoring that “there can be no armed militias, no terrorist infrastructure and no weapons positioned along our border”. Also expressing concern over reports that Da’esh prisoners are being released, he stressed: “We will not accept conditions that allow terrorists to regroup, rearm or expand.” If Syria is “serious about a different future”, then it must remove terrorist elements. He reiterated: “Without action, intentions mean nothing.”

Syria Lays Out Achievements in Past Year, Responds to Israel’s Claims

Syria’s representative detailed his Government’s many achievements over the past year, adding that Syria’s “rich and diverse national social fabric was also protected”. “This is the new Syria, which embraces all its sons and daughters without any discrimination.” Turning to recent events involving the Syrian Democratic Forces, he said: “At every stage in which we approached the moment of truth and integration, we would witness attacks, mortar fire and drones.” Thus, the Government was compelled to conduct a “limited security operation”, which was later expanded due to the “intransigence” of the Syrian Democratic Forces and the “PKK terrorist organization”. Condemning attempts by the former to exploit the issue of Da’esh detainees, he welcomed the United States operation to transfer such detainees out of Syrian territory.

Noting that Israel’s representative repeatedly mentioned “intentions”, Syria’s representative took the floor a second time to point out that Syrian Jews are celebrating their holidays in synagogues, Syrian Druze are participating in discussions in Washington, D.C., and Syrian Christians celebrated Christmas in Damascus “for the first time in decades”. He also recalled that Israel’s representative mentioned borders, stating: “Syria shares no borders with Israel. Syria shares a separation area where UNDOF is for many, many years, followed by the occupied Golan Heights.”