Security Council Speakers Call for De-escalation as Russian Federation Intensifies Attacks against Ukraine, Threatening Civilians

As the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine nears four years, Security Council speakers today called for de-escalation and condemned Moscow’s supersonic missile strike near the border of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) country, along with other attacks that have killed civilians and left millions without heating amid the winter freeze.

“The start of the New Year has brought no peace or even respite to Ukraine, but renewed fighting and devastation,” said Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs. Overnight on 8–9 January, the Russian Federation reportedly launched 242 drones and 36 missiles, while western Lviv was targeted by the nuclear-capable “Oreshnik” missile for the second time since 2024, raising serious concern over its deployment.

Since the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, she said the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has verified at least 14,999 civilian deaths, including 763 children, and 40,601 injuries, including 2,486 children, with actual figures likely higher. The OHCHR monitoring mission reported that 2025 was “the deadliest year” for civilians since the invasion.

She added that the Russian authorities reported civilian casualties and damage from alleged Ukrainian strikes, including escalating attacks on oil and energy infrastructure. In Belgorod oblast on 9 January, a strike reportedly left 600,000 residents without electricity, heating and water, she said, adding that the United Nations could not verify these reports.

All attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable and unjustifiable, “no matter where they occur”, she said. Commending the efforts of the United States and all others working towards peace, she reaffirmed the Secretary-General’s repeated calls for an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire as a first step towards a just, lasting and comprehensive peace.

Attacks ‘Devastating’ for Civilians as Temperatures Plummet

“Any peace in Ukraine must fully uphold the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders,” she said, expressing the UN’s readiness to support all meaningful efforts towards this end.

Ramesh Rajasingham, Director, Humanitarian Sector Division, Head and Representative of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Geneva, said that “what makes these attacks especially devastating is that they cripple the systems that keep civilians alive during winter”. Power, heating and water infrastructure have been repeatedly struck in major urban areas. “In Kryvyi Rih, families are melting snow for washing and cooking,” and heating water over candles.

Highlighting the 1,200 heated safe spaces that humanitarians are operating in Kyiv, he added that in recent days, evacuations have continued from the Donetsk region, including a high proportion of children, older people and those with limited mobility. However, humanitarian access remains constrained in some front-line areas due to active hostilities, damaged infrastructure and security restrictions, delaying or suspending operations where needs are most acute.

“We must have unimpeded humanitarian access and sustained funding”, he stressed, highlighting the launch tomorrow of the 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan, which seeks $2.31 billion to deliver life-saving assistance to 4.12 million people facing the most severe needs.

Kyiv Condemns Winter Attacks on Energy Infrastructure, as Moscow Claims Strikes Targeted Military Assets

In the ensuing discussion, Ukraine and the Russian Federation traded sharp accusations.

Ukraine’s delegate said the Russian Federation waited until early January when temperatures plunged to sub-zero levels to unleash attacks against his country’s energy infrastructure. “There is no bottom for its criminal intent,” he said, citing actions reminiscent of evil empires throughout history that have sought to break those who resisted them through sieges and medieval blockades. Millions of peaceful Ukrainians, “including my family in Kyiv” were left without heat and water. Calling on allies to impose tougher measures to restrict Moscow’s revenues, he stressed that sanctions are highly effective. “The medicine is working; it is the dose that should be increased,” he urged.

The representative of the Russian Federation said the Russian army recently struck transport, air, port and energy infrastructure, which sustained the “Ukrainian military industrial complex”. He stressed: “This was in response to an attack waged by the Kyiv regime on the residency of the Russian President and civilian infrastructure objects in Russia.” During the strike, the Oreshnik system was used — “a system against which there is no air defence”. But, Russian Federation armed forces do not strike civilians. “Our Western colleagues are completely ignoring the crimes being committed by the Kyiv regime, which is deliberately striking at Russian regions, striking at civilian objects and civilians,” he argued.

Calls for Dialogue, Diplomacy amid Alarm over Ballistic-Missile Use

Many Council and non-Council members in the West condemned intensified strikes.

“These attacks make a mockery of the cause of peace,” said the representative of the United States, noting that the Russian Federation had launched its attacks just as “a deal” was closer than at any point since the war began, thanks to her country’s President.

“Hitting a city only a short distance from NATO and EU [European Union] territory is a reminder of Russia’s recklessness and causes for great concern,” warned Denmark’s delegate. Romania’s delegate similarly condemned the Kremlin’s “weaponization of winter”.

“The Russian Federation is deliberately testing the limits of international resolve,” observed Latvia’s representative. Her country will not relent in its support for the core principles of the UN Charter — sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence. Her counterpart from the United Kingdom added that, if Russian Federation President Vladimir V. Putin assumes this violence will deter Ukraine’s partners, “he’s wrong about that”. London will ensure that Ukraine receives the military and financial support it needs to defend itself, he assured.

France, its delegate said, will continue to support Ukraine in exercising its right to legitimate self-defence, highlighting the 6 January Paris Summit, where 35 members of the Coalition of the Willing, Ukraine and the United States committed to a system of security guarantees for Ukraine as soon as a ceasefire takes effect.

The representative of the European Union, in his capacity as an observer, condemned the military support provided to the Russian Federation by Iran, Belarus and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, calling on all countries to end any direct or indirect assistance to Moscow.

Sounding the alarm over recent attacks on Lviv and the use of an intermediate-range ballistic missile, Poland’s delegate said the strikes were accompanied by “a characteristic Russian fog of disinformation”. He dismissed false allegations of a drone attack on Mr. Putin’s residence.

The representatives of Lithuania, speaking on behalf of Baltic States, and Greece, joined others in condemning the deliberate targeting of civilians and energy infrastructure.

Several speakers, including Bahrain, China, Colombia, Pakistan, Panama, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Liberia, stressed the need for both sides to resolve the conflict through a peaceful means. “There can be no military solution to this protracted conflict,” said the representative of Somalia, Council President for January, speaking in his national capacity. “Dialogue and diplomacy remain the only means to bring this crisis to an end.”