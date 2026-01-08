Action Urgently Needed to Clarify, Eliminate Syria’s Chemical Weapons, Senior Disarmament Official Warns Security Council

The international community must seize the “critical opportunity” to obtain long-overdue clarifications on the Syrian chemical weapons programme, a senior United Nations disarmament official told the Security Council today, while that country’s representative promised to confront this legacy with courage and responsibility.

Adedeji Ebo, Director and Deputy to the High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, noted that Syria’s new Government has been working with the Technical Secretariat of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to obtain clarifications on the full extent and scope of the previous Government’s chemical weapons programme. He also highlighted the appointment of Syria’s permanent representative to OPCW and the re-establishment of a continuous presence for the OPCW mission in Syria. The commitment of the new Government in Syria to fully and transparently cooperate with OPCW’s Technical Secretariat “is both welcome and commendable”, he said.

In addition to the 26 declared chemical weapons-related sites, information provided to OPCW suggests that more than 100 other sites may have been involved, all of which the Technical Secretariat plans to visit.

Based on its 2025 deployments, at least two locations could be declarable under the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and of Their Destruction (Chemical Weapons Convention), he said. Syria’s Government and the Technical Secretariat have discussed the possibility of visiting several high-priority chemical-weapons-related locations in the coastal and northern areas close to Latakia. “However, it must be emphasized that some of the sites to be visited are located in dangerous areas, involving significant risk to teams on the ground, including Syrian and Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons personnel,” he pointed out.

“The tasks ahead will likely be more complex than those carried out 11 years ago,” he said, and highlighted a needs and gaps assessment prepared by the Technical Secretariat. “Destruction [of any identified chemical weapons and related remnants] might need to be carried out on-site where conditions require it,” he added. Stressing the importance of consistent support from the international community, he called on Council members to “show leadership” and provide the support needed for eliminating chemical weapons in Syria.

New Government Has Moved Chemical File from ‘Manipulation’ to Partnership

“The new Syria believes in cooperation and partnership with the international community,” said that country’s delegate. Marking one year since his country’s liberation from the Assad era — during which chemical weapons were widely used against civilians — he said the new Government has moved “from a stage of suspicion and manipulation to one of partnership with the OPCW”.

He highlighted inherited challenges, including secrecy, weak capacities, mine contamination and external attacks on suspected sites. Despite this, Syria is expanding cooperation with OPCW, he said, pointing to eight technical deployments to 23 sites, unrestricted access and regular monthly reporting. “This marks the beginning of a sustained presence of the OPCW in Syria,” he said, noting that the shift is reflected in newly discovered evidence and broad international support. Emphasizing the need for accountability, he described transitional justice as a cornerstone for lasting stability in Syria, adding: “There is no place for chemical weapons in today’s world.”

Türkiye’s delegate welcomed Damascus’s cooperative stance, adding: “Eliminating the remaining chemical weapons capabilities in Syria is not only a legal obligation under the Chemical Weapons Convention, but also a critical imperative for regional security.” Mines and hazards linked to former chemical weapons activities still endanger civilians and impede safe return of the displaced. He cautioned that Syria “cannot do this alone” — it needs sustained and long-term international support. Türkiye is “ready to do its part”, he added, while also warning that Israel’s continued air strikes are hindering joint efforts and jeopardizing OPCW’s missions.

Many Council members took the floor to welcome Syria’s cooperation with OPCW and called on both to stay the course despite challenges. France’s delegate said this moment is a historic opportunity to complete Syrian chemical disarmament and ensure accountability for the Assad regime’s repeated use of inhumane weapons. Commending Damascus for finally making progress towards the complete and verifiable elimination of its chemical programme, he noted concerns that some 100 non-declared sites may be linked to the programme. The challenge is compounded by dispersed know-how, missing former expertise and Syria’s economic and financial constraints. He called for resolute technical and financial international support. Along similar lines, the representative of the United States said: “The past year has opened the door in an unprecedented way to the OPCW in Syria.” OPCW will need extrabudgetary support, she said, urging countries that have not already done so to contribute financially.

Pledges of Support for OPCW’s Work on Syria, Accountability Stressed

The representative of Greece said his country will contribute financially to the trust fund for OPCW’s Syria missions. It is also willing to provide further assistance, in particular training, to enable Syria to implement its obligations from the Chemical Weapons Convention. He welcomed the re-establishment of the National Authority and the resumption of progress reporting. Since December 2024, the United Kingdom has contributed more than $3.8 million to the effort to eliminate Assad’s remnant chemical weapons programme, that country’s delegate said, urging other States do the same. “This Syrian Government has provided hope that Assad-era chemical weapons will be verifiably identified and eliminated once and for all,” he said. Welcoming OPCW’s decision — led by Syria — to expedite the destruction of items discovered, he also hailed important steps towards restoring Syria’s rights and privileges at the Conference of States Parties.

While welcoming this window of opportunity, Panama’s delegate noted that access to key documentation and some sites remains pending. He further underscored that accountability is a structural component because the use of chemical weapons under any circumstance constitutes a grave violation of international law. Along similar lines, Denmark’s delegate stressed that progress on the file must not come at the expense of accountability. “All victims of the Assad regime’s illegal and heinous chemical weapons attack deserve justice,” she said. Latvia’s delegate said a stable, inclusive and cohesive Syria is needed to ensure full transparency in eliminating all remnants of chemical weapons and secure full accountability.

Liberia’s delegate, also speaking for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Somalia, noting the Syrian Government’s submission of a concept plan for the destruction and verification of remaining chemical weapons, added: “We consider this plan a constructive basis for further technical engagement and urge sustained international support for its implementation.” Respect for territorial integrity remains essential to reducing tensions, preserving regional stability and protecting civilians, he added. Bahrain’s speaker also reiterated the importance of preserving the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria, rejecting any foreign interference in its internal affairs while underscoring the importance of joint action to create a Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction.

Pakistan’s delegate pointed out that Syria’s security situation is severely affected by Israel’s military occupation of parts of Syrian territory and its continued strikes on Syrian sites and facilities, which have also impeded OPCW’s technical work. Colombia’s representative expressed concern that the military operations of other actors have affected OPCW deployments. She also underlined the importance of preserving evidence and maintaining the integrity of both declared and suspected locations.

Concerns Raised over Politicization of OPCW Work on Syria

Other speakers stressed the need for impartiality in the work of OPCW. China’s delegate said it must maintain its technical nature, perform its duties rigorously under the Convention and proceed with its work in a just, transparent and secure manner, while providing States Parties with timely and complete evidence on all progress. Furthermore, any investigations into the alleged use of chemical weapons must follow proper procedures, rely on solid evidence and reach credible conclusions. He also called upon the Syrian transitional Government to fulfil its international obligations and take all effective measures to firmly combat all Council-designated international terrorist organizations.

“There must be no predetermined conclusions without the presence of irrefutable evidence,” the representative of the Russian Federation said. For more than a decade, OPCW has politicized the chemical weapons issue and kept it “afloat” to pressure the Syrian authorities, including through violations of evidence-collection methodologies, fabrication of evidence and reliance on false testimony from “mock witnesses”, he said. This failure to act objectively, and the refusal to correct its methodology, remain the main obstacle to implementing Council resolution 2118 (2013). With large areas of the country affected by armed groups and air strikes by the Western coalition and Israel, he said, assertions about new samples, documents and additional inspections were detached from reality. Combined with accelerated on-site destruction of alleged chemical weapons, these actions aim to “pin responsibility on the former Syrian authorities” rather than establish the truth, he said.