Secretary-General Urges Inclusive Dialogue, Youth Leadership, Urgent Climate Action to Heal ‘Profound Scars’ of Colonialism, as Special Committee Begins Session

The United Nations Secretary-General warned today that the enduring legacy of colonialism — marked by entrenched economic exploitation, racism, inequality and exclusion from decision-making — continues to shape the realities of the world’s 17 remaining Non-Self-Governing Territories, calling for inclusive dialogue, youth leadership and urgent climate action to guide their future.

“Our world has come a long way, with well over 100 nations gaining independence since 1945,” António Guterres told the Special Committee on the Situation with regard to the Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples at its 2026 opening session.

“Yet the legacy of colonialism has left profound scars through deeply rooted mechanisms of economic exploitation, as well as in the form of racism, inequality and persistent exclusion from decision-making bodies,” the UN chief said in remarks read out on his behalf by Courtenay Rattray, his Chef de Cabinet.

When the UN was established in 1945, some 750 million people — nearly a third of the world’s population at the time — lived in Non-Self-Governing Territories dependent on colonial Powers. Today, 17 such Territories, home to nearly 2 million people, remain on the agenda. A territory is considered “non-self-governing” when it has not achieved independence, free association or full integration with another State; when its people have not fully exercised the right to self-determination; and when governance responsibility rests with an external authority.

They are: American Samoa, Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Falkland Islands (Malvinas)*, French Polynesia, Gibraltar, Guam, Montserrat, New Caledonia, Pitcairn, Saint Helena, Tokelau, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands and Western Sahara. The administering Powers are France, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

In 1960, the General Assembly adopted resolution 1514 (XV) — the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples — a landmark text. The following year, the Special Committee on Decolonization was established as a subsidiary organ of the Assembly devoted to the issue.

Secretary-General Lays out Three Priorities to Guide Remaining 17 Non-Self-Governing Territories

Mr. Guterres urged the 29-member organ to focus on three priorities. First, he called for inclusive dialogue among Non-Self-Governing Territories, administering Powers, Member States and all stakeholders. “This process must be steered by the unique aspirations and needs of each Territory and take place on a case-by-case basis,” he said.

He also urged young people to play a central role, as “the vision and leadership of the next generation is vital to building a productive and inclusive future”. Third, he stressed the urgent need for climate action. Most of the Territories are small islands, where rising sea levels, coastal erosion and more frequent extreme weather are exacting a heavy toll, he noted.

Decolonization is Unfinished Business

“The decolonization agenda remains unfinished,” said Menissa Rambally (Saint Lucia), upon her re-election as Chair of the Special Committee for this year’s session. “The cause of decolonization is not merely an institutional obligation; it is a fundamental expression of the United Nations founding purpose. It embodies our shared belief in dignity and equality.”

The Special Committee also elected Ernesto Soberón Guzmán (Cuba), Umar Hadi (Indonesia), and Michael Imran Kanu (Sierra Leone) as Vice-Chairs and Ibrahim Olabi (Syria) as Rapporteur.

Ecuador Withdraws from Special Committee on Decolonization; Nicaragua to Host 2026 Caribbean Regional Seminar

The Special Committee took note of Ecuador’s intention to withdraw from membership, approved the tentative programme of work and timetable (document A/AC.109/2026/L.2/REV.1) and decided to hold the Caribbean Regional Seminar in Managua from 25 to 27 May 2026, accepting the offer of Nicaragua as its host.

In that regard, Nicaragua’s representative voiced his country’s solidary with the “sacred cause” of decolonization and recalled its own history of anti-imperialist, anti-colonialist struggles. His country is therefore pleased to once again host the regional seminar in 2026, he said.

Call for Meaningful Results, Ending ‘Peace through Force’

“Our work must focus on delivering meaningful results,” said Indonesia’s delegate, joining other speakers in voicing his commitment to decolonization as a legal, political and moral imperative. He called for frank and constructive dialogues underpinned by a spirit of mutual respect.

Cuba’s representative echoed calls to resolve past colonial issues and combat neocolonialism in all its forms. This work, he said, will require an end to all economic blockades and unilateral coercive measures which aim to impose external political systems, economic models and regime changes. “The imposition of ‘peace through force’ threatens horror and global destabilization,” he said, rejecting the United States’ longstanding colonial grip on Puerto Rico — a threat which is directed at Cuba’s sovereignty — and its economic blockade against his country.

“We cannot expect different outcomes or advancements in the field of decolonization if we are to continue with a ‘business as usual’ approach,” said Venezuela’s representative, speaking on behalf of the Group of Friends of the UN Charter. The Group will present a draft resolution during this year’s session, aimed at moving the Special Committee’s work forward and yielding tangible progress for the peoples of the world’s Non-Self-Governing Territories, he said.

The representatives of Fiji, Syria and Sierra Leone also expressed their countries’ solidarity with the peoples of the world’s Non-Self-Governing Territories. The latter noted that residents of those Territories often face multidimensional challenges that seriously impact their livelihoods, health and rights, while the former expressed concern over the possible impacts of today’s “unprecedented geopolitical challenges” on the Special Committee’s work.

__________

* A dispute exists between the Governments of Argentina and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland concerning sovereignty over the Falkland Islands (Malvinas).