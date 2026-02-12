General Assembly Appoints Artificial Intelligence Panel, Names Joint Inspection Unit Members, Notes Article 19 Arrears

The General Assembly today appointed 40 members recommended by the Secretary-General to the Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence (AI), following a request from the United States that the vote to do so be on the record.

Established by General Assembly resolution in 2025, the Panel is the first global scientific body of its kind, and aims to bring experts together to assess how the technology is transforming the world and its people. It will issue an annual report containing evidence-based scientific assessments that synthesize and analyse existing research related to the technology’s opportunities, risks and impacts.

Objection Raised to Artificial Intelligence Panel as Mandate Overreach

“With sovereignty in mind, the United States wishes to register its strong objection to the establishment of the [Panel] as currently constituted,” said that country’s representative as she requested a recorded vote on this matter. She added that the Panel, as well as the associated Global Dialogue on AI Governance, are a “significant overreach of the UN’s mandate and competence”.

She urged the Organization to focus on its “core missions” — international peace and security, human rights and humanitarian assistance — “rather than attempt to regulate or stifle the development of cross-cutting and cutting-edge technologies that will determine economic and strategic competition in the twenty-first century”.

Call for Fair Inclusion of Developing Countries in AI Governance

However, the representative of Uruguay, speaking for the Group of 77 and China, recalled the bloc’s consistent call for “comprehensive international frameworks that guarantee the fair inclusion of developing countries in shaping the future of AI governance”.

She stressed that, if governed properly, the technology can unlock new opportunities for improving public services, expanding access to education and health and accelerating achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. She therefore expressed regret “that a vote has been called on such an important matter”.

Following that, the Assembly appointed the 40 individuals recommended by the Secretary-General as Panel members for a term beginning on 12 February 2026 and ending on 11 February 2029 by a recorded vote of 117 in favour to 2 against (Paraguay, United States), with 2 abstentions (Tunisia, Ukraine).

After the vote, the representative of Spain, also speaking for Costa Rica — the two co-facilitators of the Assembly resolution that established the Panel — welcomed that the “words contained in that resolution come to life today”. Stressing that AI “generates an interdependence that demands governance frameworks that no State can build by itself”, he recalled a sentiment expressed by his country’s Prime Minister: “AI may be unstoppable, but it cannot be ungovernable.”

He also presented his country’s offer to host the Panel’s first in-person meeting, noting the stakes: “AI will redefine the future of humanity; this Panel and this Dialogue exist to ensure that this transformation promotes the well-being of all.”

For her part, the representative of El Salvador — also speaking for Estonia as Co-Chairs of the Global Dialogue on AI Governance — said that today’s appointments strengthen the UN’s ability to anchor AI cooperation on “evidence, inclusion and shared understanding”. She said that the Dialogue’s Co-Chairs look forward to engaging with the Panel to ensure both coordination and complementarity between the two mechanisms.

Also welcoming the Panel’s establishment was the representative of Cyprus, speaking for the European Union and its member States, as well as for Albania, Armenia, Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, Georgia, Israel, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Republic of Korea, Republic of Moldova, San Marino, Switzerland and Ukraine. Looking forward, she said: “We call on the 40 members serving in their personal capacity to uphold the scientific excellence and independence of the Panel, which will be essential to its legitimacy.”

Trust, Independence Highlighted as Essential to AI Panel’s Legitimacy

“Trust is recognized as an essential ingredient for AI systems to be widely integrated into our lives and public services,” observed the United Kingdom’s representative, adding: “The same is true for the Panel.” He stressed that trust in the Panel’s independence, scientific rigour, integrity and ability to reflect diverse perspectives are “essential ingredients for the Panel’s legitimacy and for its reports to be widely utilized”.

He therefore urged those appointed today to “agree between themselves” how the Panel will write reports, utilize evidence and manage differences of opinion — and to make these operating procedures publicly available.

The representative of China, meanwhile, urged the Panel to prioritize capacity-building as a “core issue” in its future work. Further, it should reflect the experiences and needs of countries from different regions — and at different stages of development — in its working methods and outputs. Similarly, Iran’s representative urged that the “voice of developing countries must be heard”, and that such States must be empowered to benefit from impartial scientific guidance.

While also supporting the establishment of the Panel, the representative of Ukraine — whose delegation abstained from voting today — expressed “serious reservations” regarding the appointment of the expert nominated by the Russian Federation. He said that, “based on available information”, this individual maintains close links with various Russian Federation institutions, including managing a leading State-owned bank. “This raises serious concerns regarding a potential conflict of interest,” he said.

For his part, Mexico’s representative welcomed the “solid balance” in technical, disciplinary and geographic perspectives in those appointed as he spotlighted the “diversity of levels of technological development represented”. And noting the “profound sense of reflection and diligence” that guided the selection process, he added: “We very much regret that a vote was requested on the list as a whole.”

At the outset of the meeting, the Assembly appointed, without a vote, Carolina Fernández Opazo (Mexico) and Paul Hanna (United States) to serve five-year terms in the Joint Inspection Unit (JIU), beginning on 1 January 2027 and expiring on 31 December 2031.

The JIU is an independent external oversight body mandated to conduct evaluations, inspections and investigations across the UN system. It works to secure efficiency in both administration and management, as well as to promote greater coordination between UN agencies and with other oversight bodies. Through its written products, it identifies best practices, proposes benchmarks and facilitates information-sharing throughout the Organization.

In other business, the Assembly also took note of the Secretary-General’s letters informing the organ that Ghana, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Togo have made the payment necessary to reduce their arrears below the amount specified in Article 19 of the Charter of the United Nations.

That Article stipulates that a Member State loses its vote in the General Assembly if its arrears in the payment of its financial contributions to the Organization equal or exceed contributions due for the preceding two full years.