Tackle Injustice, Impunity Head On, Secretary-General Urges Delegates, Presenting Organization’s 2026 Priorities to General Assembly

“Do not be bystanders to injustice and impunity,” United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres implored delegates today, speaking candidly as he presented the Organization’s priorities for 2026 to the General Assembly.

Using this traditional annual address “for something slightly non-traditional”, Mr. Guterres spoke candidly about the larger forces and mega-trends currently shaping the world. “Some seek to put international cooperation on death watch,” he said. The paradox of the current era is that at a time when international cooperation is needed the most, “we are the least inclined to use it and invest in it”, he added.

But, he underscored, disruptions can also be forces of construction. Highlighting the UN80 initiative’s vision of a UN system that delivers effectively amid shrinking resources and rising needs, he said that if all countries are not honouring their financial obligations, then Member States must overhaul financial rules to prevent a budget breakdown.

“1945 problem-solving will not solve 2026 problems,” he warned. In a world where the share of developed countries to the global gross domestic product (GDP) is shrinking and emerging economies are growing in influence, reforming international financial and trade institutions is essential. The same goes for the Security Council — “it is in the interest of those who hold the most power to be on the front lines of reform”, he added.

He went on to identify three core principles that the international community must use to find its bearings amidst the current chaos: full respect for the UN Charter, “no ifs, no ands, no buts”; peace with justice; and building unity in an age of division.

UN Charter Not ‘A la Carte Menu, It Is Prix Fixe’

Elaborating on the first priority, he stressed: The Charter is “not an à la carte menu, it is prix fixe”. When leaders pick and choose which rules to follow, they are not only undermining global order, they are setting a perilous precedent. This is not only about States or warring parties — the wealth disparity means that a handful of individuals can bend global narratives, sway elections, or dictate the terms of public debate. Artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithms are too consequential to be optimized only to monetize attention and outrage, he said, highlighting the work of the Independent Scientific Panel on AI, and the Global Dialogue on AI Governance.

Turning to the second principle, he highlighted the need for “peace between nations and peace with nature”. Stressing that the ceasefire in Gaza must be implemented in full, he highlighted the need for efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and called on parties in Sudan to agree on an immediate cessation of hostilities and the resumption of talks. Nine of the 10 countries with the lowest human development indicators are currently in a state of conflict, he said, adding that sustainable peace requires sustainable development. Stressing also the need to safeguard freedom of speech and civic space, he expressed concern about the violent repression in Iran.

Peace with Justice Requires Peace with Nature

“Peace with justice also means peace with nature,” he said, noting that world leaders have failed to keep temperatures below 1.5°C. Climate justice is an investment in peace and security, because vulnerability anywhere becomes a risk everywhere — rippling through financial systems, supply chains and global stability.

Building Unity in Era of Division

The third priority is to build unity in an age of division, he said, noting that racism, nationalist xenophobia and religious bigotry are corroding the fabric of communities around the world. “Many people feel left behind. They see wealth all around them, and yet they struggle to get by,” he said. Every country has the sovereign right within the law to manage its borders and ensure security, but migrants and refugees also have rights that must be respected and protected. “Our challenge, and our priority, must be to build welcoming societies, not walled-off citadels,” he said.

Concluding, he said the world must move towards “societies that invest in the software of social cohesion, inclusion, education and skills, decent jobs and social protection”. United societies are a core element of united nations. The forces of division and inequality are powerful, he acknowledged, “but so too is our capacity for solidarity and justice”, he said.

Annalena Baerbock (Germany), President of the eightieth session of the General Assembly, thanked the Secretary-General for his principled leadership at a time of great challenges. “You’ve remained an unwavering champion of our Charter and its three pillars, while also ensuring that the UN is fit for purpose for the twenty-first century,” she said.

In the ensuing discussion, many delegates stressed the important role of multilateralism in confronting the plethora of challenges, from conflicts to climate change.

Confronting Challenges from Conflict to Climate Change

“The [Secretary-General’s] report paints a clear picture of a world facing multiple, intersecting crises, which transcend borders and cannot be addressed through unilateral or fragmented approaches,” said Malaysia’s representative. He voiced grave concern over the ongoing crisis in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, called on all Member States to defend the critical work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and said Israel must comply with its obligations under international law. On UN reform, he welcomed efforts to ensure the Organization is “fit for purpose” while reminding all countries of their obligation to pay their dues in full and on time.

“Reform, however, must not be reduced to cost-cutting,” Pakistan’s delegate said as he underlined the importance of the Pact for the Future. Calling for fair debt restructuring, efforts to bridge the digital divide and swift climate action, he noted: “Vulnerable countries, including Pakistan, continue to suffer devastating floods, heat waves, and water stress.” Scaled up climate finance, particularly for adaptation, and more funding to the Loss and Damage Fund are critical.

“For Timor-Leste, sustainable peace is more than an idea — it is our lived reality,” that country’s delegate said, noting that it has worked closely with the Peacebuilding Commission to share its experiences, and it fully endorses the modernization of peace operations with an eye to ensuring they are able to tackle the complex challenges of our era. True peace also requires economic justice, he said, joining other speakers in emphasizing the need for a reformed international financial architecture that offers debt relief and a fairer playing field for all nations.

New International Order Free from Fascism and Imperialism

Along similar lines, Cuba’s delegate called for a new international order, free from fascism and imperialism. “The current international economic and financial order is profoundly unjust,” he said, stressing the need to reform the international financial architecture. Developing countries should be able to participate on an equal basis in decision-making at the global level, and official development assistance (ODA) commitments must be fulfilled. “We urgently need an integral and lasting solution to the issue of foreign debt,” he added. He regretted that the Secretary-General’s report does not address the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures. The United States Government is waging an economic war against the people of his country, he added.

India’s delegate highlighted the unique set of developmental challenges facing the Global South. The international community must translate the sentiments of the Global South to concrete and tangible steps. The existing architecture of the United Nations underscores the dire need for reforms — “this is not a choice anymore but an imperative”, he said. The UN80 initiative is a welcome step and reforming the Security Council is also central to this. The Council must reflect contemporary geopolitical realities and both permanent and non-permanent categories must be expanded, he said.

Angola’s delegate echoed other speakers in demanding a profound reform of the international financial architecture, a more representative Security Council and fair and predictable climate financing. “With only four years left until 2030, many countries continue to face structural constraints that limit their ability to invest in people, protect the most vulnerable and build resilient economies,” he said, adding that “it is precisely in such a context that the role of the United Nations becomes even more relevant”. The Secretary-General’s report is also a reminder that solutions can be delivered where there are inclusive processes and genuine political will.

“Multilateralism is not an abstract ideal but a daily practice,” Portugal’s delegate said. Mandates require means, and predictable and timely financing is crucial. Reaffirming his country’s commitment to “responsible membership”, he praised the Organization’s efforts — from delivering lifesaving assistance to mediation. The Organization has also adapted peace operations and special political missions to current realities, including through a stronger focus on political solutions and cooperation with regional organizations. Finally, he highlighted the UN’s efforts in digital governance. By advancing guardrails on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, it seeks to ensure that innovation serves people.

Article 19 of UN Charter for 9 Member States in Arrears

The Assembly also took note of a letter from the Secretary-General addressed to the President of the Assembly, in which he informed the Assembly of Member States in arrears in the payment of their financial contributions to the United Nations within the terms of Article 19 of the Charter (document A/80/474).