‘Disrupt the Status Quo’ Deputy Secretary-General Tells Model UN Conference, Calls on Young People to Build Bridges, Create More Just, Inclusive Future for All

Following are remarks by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, as prepared for delivery, at the Change the World Model United Nations event titled “Shaping the future: Empowering global collaboration for sustainable growth, innovation and unity”, in New York today:

I am really pleased to join you for the Change the World Model United Nations. Seeing this room packed with young people from every corner of the globe does fill me with a sense of optimism. Your presence here reflects a deep and a growing commitment to public service, dialogue and the values enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

Never doubt that its stirring opening words — “We the peoples” — include you.

Showing up in this storied space also sends a powerful signal: That your generation is taking its place to shape a more peaceful, sustainable and inclusive world. Truly, this is your UN.

So, before you head into your committees and start hammering out your resolutions, allow me to share three principles that have guided me in this arena.

First, never underestimate the power of dialogue.

Our world has rarely needed it more. Conflicts are becoming more complex. Inequalities are widening and deepening. Climate impacts are intensifying. And the norms and principles of international law, the bedrock of global stability, are increasingly under pressure.

These challenges test our collective resolve and tear at the fabric of multilateralism, but they also remind us why the United Nations exists: To tackle common challenges, protect the vulnerable and uphold the dignity and rights of every individual.

For 80 years, the United Nations has strived to build a better world for all.

Against great odds, we have worked to bring peace to a world riddled with conflict, support countries emerging from crisis, prevent diseases, protect human rights and advance the global development agenda.

None of this is easy, and none of it has been perfect. But it has proven that when nations come together – when they listen, negotiate and compromise — progress is possible. And your voice is key.

Abundant evidence shows that the world is safer, healthier and more prosperous because of multilateral cooperation.

Still, the challenges of our time cannot be solved by Governments alone. The most effective diplomacy, the diplomacy that endures, is diplomacy that brings all stakeholders to the table: Governments, civil society, academia, the private sector, and, of course, young people.

When all segments of society can participate meaningfully in this work, it generates stronger ideas with greater legitimacy and buy-in. Crucially, it helps ensure the solutions we craft reflect the lived experiences of those who will carry them forward.

This is where you come in. Youth engagement is not an accessory to multilateralism. It is essential to its future.

Your generation brings fresh perspectives, technological fluency, a deep sense of justice and an instinctive understanding of the interconnectedness of global challenges.

And so today, intergenerational dialogue must become the norm.

You and your peers are not constrained by old assumptions about what is or is not possible. You dare to imagine what the world should look like — and that is one of the most powerful forces for change.

The United Nations is enriched every time we engage with young people. Your voices push us to be bolder. Your questions force us to confront uncomfortable truths. Your activism reminds us that progress is not inevitable; it requires constant effort, vigilance and renewal.

The second principle I want to share today is this: Make space for those who are not at the table and try to leave no one behind.

Participating in a Model UN, especially one of this scale and ambition, is a privilege. It gives you the chance to practice diplomacy, sharpen your negotiation skills, engage in serious debate and build bridges across cultures and perspectives.

I encourage you to reflect on how few young people around the world have an opportunity like this. Honour that privilege by using it with intention, humility and a sense of responsibility.

That means staying focused on the rights of all people, needs and hopes of those left behind. And it means working consistently for the inclusion of marginalized and oppressed communities, persons with disabilities, refugees and migrants, women and girls, and more.

From this conference, I hope you will send a clear message to the world: That your generation cares deeply about people, about the planet and about the future you will inherit.

I hope you will demonstrate that young people are not divided by borders, but united by a shared belief in dialogue, cooperation and human dignity. And I hope you will show that you are ready not just to debate global challenges, but to help solve them in solidarity.

Now we come to my third and final principle: The future will be written by those who dare to step up with the courage of their convictions.

Over the next days, you will grapple with many of the most complex issues on the global agenda: Peace and security, climate change, human rights, global governance and the ethical implications of emerging technologies.

These are not abstract topics. They shape the lives of millions of people. When you meet with your committees and negotiate, remember that seasoned diplomats face similar challenges every day, often with deep and lasting consequences. The best of them approach their work with seriousness, with focus, empathy and courage — and I hope that you will do so too.

So, I urge you to make the most of this conference. Challenge assumptions. Seek common ground. Embrace the discomfort of disagreement. Stay open to views and cultures different than your own. And above all, treat one another with genuine respect and a desire for greater understanding. That is the foundation upon which diplomacy and peace are built.

When the world feels uncertain, when crises deepen, when divisions grow, remember this: You are the light that keeps our shared future from dimming. Take that light back to your communities. Use it to illuminate injustice, to build bridges where there are walls and to spark solutions where others only see problems.

Let your leadership be brave enough to disrupt the status quo and generous enough to lift others with you.

As you embark on this fascinating journey and forge solutions for a better world, know this: The United Nations will stand with you as you help write the next chapter of our shared humanity. Thank you.