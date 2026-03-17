The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Guest

In a short while, I will be joined bySusan Ferguson, who is the UN Women Special Representative in Afghanistan. She will join us virtually from Kabul to speak about the situation in that country. And, tomorrow, our guests will be Rob Syfret, Chief of the Mine Action Programme in Ethiopia, and Mohammad Sediq Rashid, the Chief of the Mine Action Programme in Sudan. Rob will be here in person and Sediq will join us virtually from Khartoum.

** Iran

We just issued the following statement attributable to the Spokesperson of the Secretary-General on the Middle East:

The Secretary-General asserts once more that the war in the Middle East must stop. Diplomacy must prevail. All Security Council resolutions must be implemented. The latest one, resolution 2817 (2026), must be respected, as we see that countries in the Gulf continue to be targeted.

** Middle East

And the World Food Programme (WFP) is warning today that the total number of people around the world facing acute levels of hunger could reach record numbers in 2026 if the escalation in the Middle East continues to destabilize the world’s economy. New analysis by WFP estimates that almost 45 million more people could fall into acute food insecurity or worse (known as IPC3+) if the conflict does not end by the middle of the year, and if oil prices remain above $100 a barrel. These would add to the 318 million people around the world who are already food insecure.

** Lebanon

Turning to Lebanon, United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeepers report continued exchanges of fire in both directions across the Blue Line, including rockets, missiles, artillery, mortars and direct fire, as well as interceptions of projectiles and airstrikes inside its area of operations in southern Lebanon.

The peacekeepers are observing reinforcement of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in several areas north of the Blue Line, especially in Sector East. Near Khyam in Sector East, about five kilometres north of the Blue Line, peacekeepers yesterday monitored the concentration of dozens of military vehicles, including armoured personnel carriers and tanks. In addition, peacekeepers continue to observe reinforcement of IDF forces near Kfar Kila in Sector East. We continue to urge all sides to cease hostilities, avail themselves of diplomatic channels and recommit to the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006).

And in line with this call, today and in closed consultations, the Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, are both briefing the Security Council via VTC on the implementation of the resolution.

On the humanitarian front in Lebanon, our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) report that we and our partners continue to scale-up humanitarian assistance, providing food, shelter, water and medical support to families forced to flee their homes. To date, UN agencies, including the World Food Programme (WFP), Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and our non-governmental partners have distributed more than 1.1 million hot meals and 38,000 ready-to-eat kits, as well as more than tens of thousands of mattresses, sleeping mats, blankets and hygiene and menstrual hygiene kits to collective shelters. Hundreds of thousands of litres of clean water have also been delivered.

People continue to be displaced in large numbers, driven by displacement orders. More than 1 million people have now registered as displaced; nearly 300,000 of them [are children]. Only a fraction of those uprooted are living in public shelters.

We continue to be seriously concerned over attacks on healthcare. Yesterday, at least two paramedics were reportedly killed and one was injured in Israeli attacks in the district of Nabatieh, and one paramedic was reportedly killed and one was injured in Israeli attacks in Tyre District. These attacks are further straining Lebanon’s health system and increasing risks for medical personnel providing life-saving care. Humanitarian access must be protected. All parties must uphold international humanitarian law and protect civilians, including health workers and humanitarian personnel.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the Gaza Strip OCHA warns that continued reports of Israeli strikes and shelling in residential areas are increasing risks for civilians. OCHA reiterates that, under international humanitarian law, civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected. Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem remains the only operational crossing through which humanitarian and commercial cargo enter the Strip. Inside Gaza, yesterday, the UN and our partners were able to collect food, hygiene kits, early childhood development kits, medicine and animal fodder from that crossing, but more crossings must be opened so that we can scale up the response.

And the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said today thatthe Israeli Government had accelerated unlawful settlement-expansion and annexation of large parts of the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, forcibly displacing over 36,000 Palestinians amid increasing violence by Israeli security forces and settlers.

These are the findings of a new report by OHCHR covering the 12-month period up to 31 October 2025. The report documents increasing incidents of settler violence resulting in killings, injuries and property damage, as well as relentless harassment, intimidation and destruction of Palestinian homes and farmland.

** Afghanistan/Pakistan

Today, in a statement, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said that, yesterday, at around 9 p.m. in Kabul, an air strike carried out by Pakistan military forces impacted the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital, a healthcare facility for the treatment of drug-addicted individuals, dozens of whom were reportedly killed and injured.

UNAMA expresses its deepest condolences to the families of those killed and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. The UN Mission stressed that under international law, all parties to a conflict must respect and protect the sick and wounded, medical personnel, hospitals and ambulances and attacks on hospitals and civilian facilities are strictly prohibited.

The UN Mission noted that across Afghanistan, civilians continue to pay the price for the ongoing conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan. In line with its Security Council mandate, since 26 February, and prior to the incident on 16 March, UNAMA documented at least 76 civilian deaths and 213 injuries in Afghanistan due to the hostilities. The UN Mission reiterated its call for de-escalation and an immediate ceasefire, and for parties to comply with their obligations under international law to ensure the protection of civilians.

** Cuba

Turning to Cuba, our colleagues at OCHA tell us that they continue to be concerned that fuel shortages are curbing people’s access to essential services across the country. Yesterday, authorities reported a nationwide power outage after a critical power station malfunctioned. Our humanitarian colleagues note that electricity is coming back online gradually, but this highlights the serious impact of the energy crisis on the Cuban people’s ability to access basic services.

Our colleagues also tell us that uncollected garbage is piling up on street corners in Havana, with the air quality having deteriorated due to widespread burning of waste and wood for cooking. Authorities report that due to the lack of energy, more than 50,000 surgeries were not performed in February alone. We, along with our partners, continue to assist people in need. The Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) is providing medical supplies, but fuel shortages are limiting its operations.

Dozens of containers carrying humanitarian supplies are currently at the port in Havana, with additional shipments expected in the coming days. However, the scarcity of fuel is slowing down and driving up the cost of delivering aid to people who need it. We reiterate our call to Member States to increase their humanitarian contributions and ensure that the delivery of aid is facilitated and unimpeded.

** Sexual Exploitation and Abuse

The report of the Secretary-General on special measures for protection from sexual exploitation and abuse covering the year 2025 has been issued. As you know, this report details system-wide efforts to prevent and respond to sexual exploitation and abuse committed by UN personnel and partners, in line with the Secretary-General’s strategy.

As the report notes, addressing sexual exploitation and abuse requires a collective commitment to tackling its root causes, including inequality and power imbalances, both within and beyond our institutions. Women and girls are disproportionately affected: between 2017 and 2025, they accounted for 85 per cent of victims.

Since 2017, we have been strengthening our prevention and response efforts through — among other things — improved policy frameworks, system-wide coordination and public reporting, all through a victim-centred approach. At the same time, recent system-wide reviews have confirmed that challenges persist.

The recent wave of funding cuts to peacekeeping, humanitarian and development programmes worldwide risks undermining decades of progress on sexual exploitation and abuse. Sustained and predictable resources are essential to maintaining protection efforts and support for victims. The full report is available online.

** Global Advocate for Human-Centric Digital Governance

I wanted to flag that today, the UN has named Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the actor, filmmaker and creative entrepreneur, as its first Global Advocate for Human-Centric Digital Governance. The role has been established against the backdrop of rising concerns around online safety and equity and rapid advances in artificial intelligence. It is affiliated with the UN Internet Governance Forum, recently made permanent by the General Assembly, and supported by the Department of Economic and Social Affairs. As Global Advocate, Mr. Gordon-Levitt will help connect digital policy debates with lived experience and promote inclusive and accountable digital development. You can find more information in a press release we shared with you.

** Financial Contribution

We have a quiz for you today on the latest full payment to the budget. This country features the 4 million-year-old Lake Ohrid, the ancient Kokino observatory and the birthplace of Mother Teresa, as well as being the first country with 100 per cent wireless broadband. No, it’s not Albania. The answer is North Macedonia. We thank our friends in Skopje for their full payment to the Regular Budget. The payment from North Macedonia brings the number of fully paid-up Member States to 87. All right, no one won that one. Gabriel, you have the first question.

** Questions and Answers

Question : Thank you, Farhan. Welcome back. Does the Secretary-General have any reaction or comment to Israel claiming that they killed Ali Larijani?

Deputy Spokesman : We are not aware of whether that has in fact happened. Of course, our standpoint remains the same. We believe that there’s no military solution to this. As I said at the start of this briefing, we want this fighting to end — both the attacks by the US and Israeli forces and the attacks by Iran against other countries in the region. And we believe that all of the resolutions of the Security Council need to be implemented in this regard.

Question : Does the Secretary-General think the killing of Iranian officials makes the path to an off-ramp in this conflict more difficult?

Deputy Spokesman : We do not believe that this programme of killing different officials will be helpful for what is needed, which is a diplomatic solution to this problem.

Question : And if I could get one more, Farhan, if you don’t mind. Who does the Secretary-General think should secure the Strait of Hormuz? Whose responsibility is it?

Deputy Spokesman : Ultimately, the basic point is that if the fighting ends, then the Strait of Hormuz will be operational. What’s important now is that all steps be taken to make sure that the Strait of Hormuz can be functional, because, as I just pointed out, one of the consequences of it not being open will be a drastic increase in world hunger. Yes, Nabil.

Question : Yeah. Follow-up on Hormuz Strait. Ms. Kaja Kallas, the EU representative, said that she discussed an initiative with the Secretary-General like to facilitate the flow of oil and gas through Hormuz Strait with the Secretary-General. Do you have a readout? And can you share with us, maybe, how is the SG thinking about a possible initiative similar to the Black Sea initiative?

Deputy Spokesman : I believe Stéphane [Dujarric] made clear yesterday that, for certain diplomatic efforts to succeed, discretion needs to be the better part of valour, and that’s certainly the case here. There’s no way in which any extensive discussion of this issue will be helpful for progress. As you know, the Secretary-General is leaving later today for Brussels, and he will be meeting with European officials. We’ll try to give you the readouts of his meetings as those come.

Question : Is this a message, you mean, from the SG’s office to his counterparts in Brussels that they should not maybe speak about this talk publicly? Or should they keep it discrete or behind closed doors?

Deputy Spokesman : I think those of you who have been following our work for many years, as you have, know that there’s some diplomacy that is conducted well above the waterline and some that is more effectively dealt with below the waterline, and this certainly is the latter. Namo?

Question : Thank you, Farhan. I know Ms. Ferguson is going to talk to us about the situation of women in Afghanistan later. I have a general question about the level of UN presence in Afghanistan. Can you clarify what it is and whether you are in touch with the Taliban-led Government? Like, if you can, you know, paint us the picture for the UN presence there, that’d be great. Thank you.

Deputy Spokesman : Well, as you know, there’s a UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan led by our special representative, Georgette Gagnon, and they deal with the de facto authorities as needed, as we do with de facto authorities around the world where we need their cooperation in order to achieve our various objectives in the country. And so, that Mission is there on the ground. And as I just pointed out, they already expressed their concerns, among other things, about the latest attack that hit a hospital for people with drug problems in Kabul last night. That Mission, by the way, was extended by the Security Council yesterday, and you heard yesterday what we had to say, welcoming the Council’s extension. Yes, please. Farnoush.

Question : Thanks, Farhan. I’m just wondering, given, if Israel or Iran have made their dues to the UN, have paid their dues?

Deputy Spokesman : I don’t believe that either has paid their dues for this year so far, but, of course, we’re early into the year. Yes, please. Maryam?

Question : Farhan, did you get any specific number from UNAMA in Afghanistan regarding the attack in Kabul last night?

Deputy Spokesman : No. What they said was that they believe that dozens of people were killed. We’re aware of reports indicating that as many as 400 or so people may have died, but we are not in a position…

Question : And these are civilians?

Deputy Spokesman : We’re not in a position to confirm that. Yes. Abdelhamid, online.

Question : Yeah. Thank you, Farhan. You know, as Ramadan comes to a close, Al-Aqsa Mosque is still closed. Yesterday, people came to pray in front of the mosque, and they were kicked out by the Israeli security people there. Do you have any comment on that?

Deputy Spokesman : The UN has always stood for the status quo at the holy sites to be respected, and that would include allowing worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque to carry out their religious practices without interference.

Question : And my second question, Farhan, is about the settlers. Settlers are now… it’s not just an attack here or there. It’s more coordinated. I mentioned yesterday to Stéphane that 80 settlers attacked the village of Abu Fala, and every single day, they attack. It’s coordinated. It’s protected by the army. Taking advantage of the world attention is going toward the Gulf, and they are really expanding their confiscation of land and terrorizing the Palestinian villages and population. So, anything can be done other than calling on Israel to restrain the settlers, which they are protecting them, in fact?

Deputy Spokesman : We’ve also been documenting different abuses by not just the settlers, but also by the security forces. I would just refer you to the report that came out today by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, concerning the acceleration of unlawful settlement expansion in the West Bank. That’s a report that was formally presented, just today in Geneva. Dulcie?

Question : In the press release, announcing Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s new role, it doesn’t say who actually picked him.