The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

I am pleased to be joined by Georgette Gagnon, who is the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Officer-in-Charge of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). She is joining us virtually [from Toronto] to brief on the situation in Afghanistan.

** Secretary-General/Türkiye

Alright, good afternoon. A very short while ago, our Secretary-General received the “Atatürk International Peace Award” at a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Ankara. Mr. Guterres thanked the people and Government of Türkiye for the honour, saying he accepts this award on behalf of the United Nations’ staff around the world who work every day to advance peace and deliver aid in the world’s most dangerous places and on behalf of peacekeepers sustaining fragile ceasefires. Upon receiving the award, he said that “around the world, we hear much talk of peace, but we see far too little of it.”

He warned that the region in which he was speaking is being pushed to the breaking point, adding that the massive military strikes launched by the United States and Israel, and the subsequent attacks by Iran on several countries, which were strongly condemned at the Security Council yesterday, constitute a grave threat to international peace and security and have caused immense suffering for civilians. The Secretary-General stressed that de-escalation and dialogue are the only way forward, urging all parties to cease hostilities, uphold international law, protect civilians and return immediately to the negotiating table.

Earlier in the day, the Secretary-General discussed with Türkiye’s Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, and separately with President Erdoğan, these developments in the Middle East, as well as other issues, including cooperation between the UN and Türkiye, especially on refugee matters.

As you know, this visit is part of the Secretary-General’s annual Ramadan solidarity visit. He said he chose Türkiye as his final Ramadan solidarity visit as Secretary-General, in recognition of the country and its people’s generosity in hosting millions of refugees, the largest number hosted by any country during his tenure at the United Nations. Today, he also engaged with representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) supporting refugees. He also visited the Ankara Provincial Directorate of Migration, highlighting the importance of collaboration between NGOs and government institutions in assisting refugees. And he also met with the UN country team.

** Middle East/Humanitarian

Turning to the situation in the Middle East, our humanitarian colleagues remind us that the region is home to some of the largest numbers of people in need of humanitarian assistance globally. The recent escalation risks deepening civilian suffering and causing further damage to already fragile civilian infrastructure.

According to UNHCR, more than 4.1 million people have been internally displaced in Afghanistan, Iran, Lebanon and Pakistan since the beginning of the escalation. Additionally, some 117,000 people have sought refuge in another country. It’s important to note these numbers are based on data provided to us by authorities. We and our humanitarian partners are continuing to provide humanitarian aid to people impacted across several countries and remain ready to ramp up our response in support of national authorities where needed.

** Iran

And just on Iran alone, our colleagues at the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) are telling us that between 600,000 and 1 million Iranian households are now temporarily displaced inside their country as a result of the ongoing conflict. This is a preliminary assessment and that adds up to about 3.2 million people. UNHCR says that most of them are reportedly fleeing from Tehran and other major urban areas towards the north of the country and rural areas to seek safety. They say this figure is likely to continue to rise as hostilities persist, adding that, as you can imagine, it will just add another level of humanitarian needs.

Also affected are refugee families hosted in Iran. Most of them are Afghans, who are particularly vulnerable, given their already precarious situation and limited support networks. UNHCR is adapting its response to these growing needs, working with national authorities and partners to assess emerging needs and strengthening preparedness as population movement increases. We join them in emphasizing the urgent need to protect civilians, to maintain humanitarian access and ensure that borders remain open to those seeking safety, in line with country’s international obligations.

** Lebanon/Humanitarian

And from Lebanon, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that the situation remains highly volatile, and as you can imagine, humanitarian needs are growing by the day. As more people continue to be displaced, Government figures in Lebanon estimate that more than 816,000 human beings have registered themselves as displaced. That number includes about 285,000 children. Over 125,000 people are taking shelter in nearly 600 collective centres. The overall number of people actually being displaced in Lebanon is likely higher.

We and our partners, together with national and local authorities, are scaling-up urgent assistance to help people who’ve fled their homes. As of yesterday, 600,000 hot meals and 18,000 ready-to-eat food kits have been distributed, while almost 60,000 mattresses, 39,000 sleeping mats and 59,000 blankets have been provided to people who need them.

In addition, tens of thousands of hygiene kits have been delivered to hundreds of shelters. More than 330,000 litres of bottled water have been provided, while over 130,000 litres of fuel have been supplied to sustain water services for more than 410,000 people. Once again, we urge the need for de-escalation. All parties must respect international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians, humanitarian facilities, humanitarian workers and healthcare facilities. Humanitarian access must be safe, it must be unhindered and it must be sustained, so that we can reach people in need.

As we told you yesterday, Tom Fletcher, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, announced a $15 million allocation from the UN’s Global Emergency Fund. But, we urgently need more resources to sustain our operations as they are very likely to grow.

** Lebanon

On the peacekeeping end, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) tells us that they are deeply concerned about the serious escalation of hostilities across the Blue Line just last night. Our peacekeepers detected more than 120 projectiles launched from Lebanese territory towards Israel, and seven Israeli air attacks and over 120 incidents of artillery fire in response. UNIFIL stressed that all of these acts are serious violations of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006).

Our peacekeepers remain on the ground, impartially monitoring and reporting developments, liaising between the parties, and where possible, facilitating humanitarian support and the protection of civilians. Also today, UNIFIL notes that high risks to peacekeepers are continuing as the fighting continues. Yesterday, an explosion occurred approximately 15 metres from a UN position in Sector East. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Regarding the 6 March incident in which three Ghanaian peacekeepers were injured, our own investigation is underway, and will take some time. The injured peacekeepers, as you know, are recovering, including one who was sent for further medical treatment in a hospital in Beirut.

We continue to stress the obligations of all sides to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and guarantee that civilians across the Blue Line and UN premises should never be targeted.

We also continue to urge the parties to end hostilities and recommit to the full implementation of resolution 1701 (2006), for the safety and security of civilians on both sides of the Blue Line. UNIFIL remains in close contact with Lebanese and Israeli officials and we are prepared to support them in any way we can to lower the tensions and the conflict.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to Gaza, our OCHA colleagues warn that the situation there remains dire despite our efforts to reach people in need. Strikes, shelling and gunfire continue to be reported across the Gaza Strip, resulting in Palestinian civilian casualties. Last night, shelling reportedly hit a site for displaced people in western Gaza City, resulting in at least one death and multiple injuries. A fire broke out as a result, damaging dozens of tents.

Our partners leading on food security warn that market supply remains constrained, that impacts the availability and price of fresh vegetables, firewood and cooking gas, particularly during Ramadan when families strive to cook more elaborate meals. Some of our partners have been forced to change what hot meals they provide at community kitchens, and others have had to pause fresh produce distributions due to shortages and high prices.

So far this month, about 400,000 people have received food rations, which had to be reduced by half in February because many trucks were turned back at the Kerem Shalom/Kerem Abu Salem Crossing, as teams attempted to replenish stocks. As a reminder, access to food depends not just on humanitarian assistance, but also on access to commercial goods being brought into Gaza.

Explosive ordnance also continues to put communities across Gaza at risk. Our partners working on mine action conducted over 120 explosive hazard assessments in the past week in support of debris management activities. Fortunately, no incidents involving unexploded ordnance have been reported this week. And just as a note, we will have some of our colleagues from the UN Mine Action Service brief you next week as part of Mine Action Week.

Meanwhile, the Kerem Shalom/Kerem Abu Salem crossing remains the only operational crossing for the entry of humanitarian cargo. We are advocating with the authorities to reopen additional crossings to ease the bottleneck at that one crossing. All crossings must be open to allow people to move voluntarily, including medical evacuations and people seeking to return to Gaza.

** Sudan

From Sudan, where the situation remains dire as well, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that escalating drone strikes across several parts of the country are exacting a growing toll on civilians. In West Kordofan, two strikes on Tuesday in the state capital, Al Fula, and in the locality of Al-Sunur, reportedly caused dozens of casualties, as did an additional strike in El Obeid in Kordofan.

Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that this level of violence continues to drive huge displacement. Since October of last year, nearly 133,000 people have been displaced across the region. That is what the International Organization for Migration is telling us. Despite insecurity, access challenges and movement restrictions, our partners continue to reach displaced families with assistance across the Kordofan region. Local responders remain at the forefront of this work.

Our partners working in health continue to operate clinics and provide essential medical services across Kordofan, enabling many displaced families who need care and to receive treatment.

Drone strikes are also impacting civilians in White Nile State. Local sources report that 16 people were killed and 10 injured when drones struck multiple sites, including a local school, in the village of Shukairi. Additional strikes were also reported in Ed Deweim locality.

And again, there, our partners continue to scale-up assistance despite the ongoing fighting. In January, the UNICEF carried out a measles-rubella vaccination campaign in South and North Darfur that protected 540,000 children. In addition, nearly 1 million people received safe drinking water, and close to 800,000 children were screened for malnutrition, with more than 25,000 children admitted for treatment for severe acute malnutrition.

Once again, we call on all parties in this conflict and every other conflict to adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law, including protecting civilians, safeguarding critical infrastructure and ensuring rapid, safe, unimpeded and sustained humanitarian access.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, our Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) colleagues say that today they are deeply concerned by the impact of continued violence on civilians in Ituri Province, in the eastern of the country. According to local partners, yesterday, at least 10 civilians were killed around the Bule locality in Djugu Territory during armed clashes. Humanitarians also report that since early March, clashes in surrounding villages have killed at least 21 people and forced many more to flee.

Displacement sites are becoming increasingly overcrowded. Local authorities say the Plaine Savo displacement site now hosts nearly 136,000 people, double the number that was recorded two months ago. In this situation, our partners continue to provide healthcare, nutrition support and water, hygiene and sanitation services at the site.

However, as you can imagine, humanitarian access remains severely restricted due to insecurity. Since 8 March, our partners have been unable to safely access Plaine Savo, following a new surge in violence, and as of last night, fighting was reported just two kilometres away.

We continue to reiterate that all parties must respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and the safety of humanitarian personnel and assets. Safe, predictable and unimpeded access remains essential to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

** Briefing Tomorrow

Just as a programming note. Tomorrow, at 1 p.m., there will be a briefing here by the President of the General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock. She will update you at the end of the first week of the seventieth session of the Commission on the Status of Women.

** Financial Contribution

** Questions and Answers

Question : Thank you, Chris. The Secretary-General is in a more convenient time zone to the Middle East now. Has he been making any calls to leaders to talk about efforts to end the war in Iran?

Spokesman : I have no call to share with you as of today. Obviously, it's been high on the agenda of his discussions with both the Turkish… the President and the Turkish Foreign Minister, and we hope to have more to announce a bit later.

Question : And on Gaza, are there any talks to try and reopen the Rafah Crossing for medical evacuations especially?

Spokesman : Let me put it this way. We're continuing to press our Israeli counterparts to reopen, and Egyptians, not only to reopen Rafah, but also to reopen the other crossings. Yes, Namo, and then Gabriel.

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. I have just one question on the Secretary-General's visit to Türkiye and the award he received. It was a peace award, right? The Atatürk Peace Award. Did he raise the issue of the Türkiye PKK peace process with the Turkish officials and why it hasn't made a lot of progress in recent weeks?

Spokesman : I will try to see if it was raised in the discussions, but obviously you have the remarks, so you know what he said in the public ceremony. Gabriel?

Question : Thank you, Steph. It's been almost two weeks since the school in southern Iran was hit. I know you guys have not got there, you're not involved in it. However, there is reporting that it was the US that struck the school. What role do you foresee the UN playing in the coming days, weeks or months in trying to bring any sort of accountability or verification to this incident?

Spokesman : Well, we look forward to the US sharing the conclusion of that investigation as we've seen public acknowledgment that there is an investigation going on. Yes, sir, do have another question?

Correspondent : If you don’t mind, I know you're not the Spokesman for FIFA, but I'm going ask you this anyway.

Spokesman : France will win the World Cup, if that was the question.

Question : Okay. Can I quote you on that?

Spokesman : You can. Yeah.

Correspondent : Too late.

Spokesman : Yeah, too late.

Question : I know the Secretary-General has spoken a lot about the value of sport in bringing people together. The President of the United States said in a post on social media that the team from Iran is welcome at the World Cup, but he says “I really don't believe it is appropriate that they'd be here for their own life and safety.” Again, I know you're not the Spokesman for FIFA, but what is the reaction of the Secretary-General on that?

Spokesman : Well, I'm not sure I fully understand what the post means. But, what I can tell you is that, indeed, the World Cup, like the Olympics, or, if Iftikhar was here, I would mention the Cricket World Cup, of course. All of these are tremendous events that can bring people together, and it is incumbent on both the organizing committees and the host countries ‑ in this case the US, Canada and Mexico ‑ to ensure that all the teams are welcome both physically and in spirit. Ephrem, and then…

Question : Thank you, Steph. On the investigation into the attack on UNIFIL, who's doing exactly the investigating? How long do you think it's going to take? And will the results be shared with us? Because judging from the past, never any result was ever shared with us.

Spokesman : It's hard to put an end date to an investigation. They have to look at the site, look at all the forensics in the midst of what is an active conflict zone. So, even if this was a one-off incident and there was calm along the Blue Line, it would take some time. But, as we've said, there continues to be exchanges of fire, and I do hope that we will have information to share with you. Georgia? And then Dulcie, sorry.

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. It has been reported in Cyprus that the Secretary-General is going to meet the President Christodoulides next Thursday in Brussels. Is that confirmed?

Spokesman : Nothing is confirmed on our end until it is confirmed from here, and we do expect to share further travel with you soon. Dulcie?

Question : Did you say when the Secretary-General is leaving Türkiye to come back to New York, if that’s the case?

Spokesman : I have not said, and I've not told you that, and I will be sharing further travel soon.

Question : So, he'll be staying on?

Spokesman : I will share further travel soon. Madam in the front row.

Question : Thank you, Steph. Last night, Israel attacked Ramlet al-Baida, which was being described like as a massacre on the beach in Lebanon. Do you have any comment on that? Condemnation?

Spokesman : Yes. We've condemned and we will continue to condemn all the killings of civilians and I think I referred to that particular attack in my opening.

Question : Okay. And one more thing. Reporting from Israel is suggesting that they're dropping charges against soldiers that were accused of sexually assaulting a Palestinian prisoner. Do you have a comment on that?

Spokesman : I haven't seen that report, but I think everyone who has potentially committed abuse needs to be held to account. Yes, sir.

Question : Thank you. The resolution on Iran adopted yesterday at the Security Council was co-sponsored by 135 countries. Is this the highest number of cosponsors for the resolution.

Spokesman : Yes. It beat out the resolution, in terms of Security Council resolutions, it beat out the Security Council resolution passed during the Ebola crisis, which I believe had 134 co-sponsors. This one had 135.

Question : [Inaudible]?