The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Tom Fletcher

All right, good afternoon. I have quite a bit of stuff for you today. Hopefully some of it will be helpful to your reporting.

Just a programming note. Tomorrow, at 2 p.m., in Geneva, which will be 9 a.m. here in New York, given the time difference, our friend Tom Fletcher, the Under-Secretary-General for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, will be speaking to reporters.

He’ll update you all on the progress made in his goal this year to reach 87 million people with life-saving aid. For that, the humanitarian community will need $23 billion.

Connection details will be shared later for those of you who want to join.

** Trip Announcement

Trip announcement to share with you.

As you know, every year, the Secretary-General undertakes a Ramadan solidarity visit. This year, he will travel to Türkiye, to the capital Ankara, to pay tribute to the extraordinary generosity of the Turkish people. Over many years, during his tenure as UN High Commissioner for Refugees and then as Secretary-General, António Guterres has witnessed Türkiye open its doors and communities to millions of people forced to flee violence and persecution. The Secretary-General will meet during his trip with representatives of non-governmental organizations working to support refugees in Türkiye.

Türkiye has provided refuge and support, hosting one of the largest refugee populations in the world, with nearly 2.5 million refugees and asylum seekers, including more than 2.3 million Syrians.

While in Türkiye, the Secretary-General will receive the state award, the “Atatürk International Peace Prize”, which he will accept on behalf of UN personnel throughout the world. This recognition, as you are well aware, comes at a time of immense suffering around the world.

The unfolding crisis in the Middle East stands as a tragic example of that. During his visit, the Secretary-General is scheduled to hold discussions with President [Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

** Town Hall with Women Civil Society Leaders

This morning, the Secretary-General participated in a town hall with women civil society leaders. In his opening remarks, he thanked them for being on the frontlines every day, defending hard won rights for women and girls, and for building coalitions when societies are being pulled apart.

These are trying times, he said. A bitter wind is blowing around the world, hardening attitudes, and fuelling a backlash against women’s rights.

But working together, he added, we have shown what can change when gender equality is at the centre. How institutions become stronger and more credible when women are in senior leadership and how outcomes improve when women are indeed included as decision makers from the very start.

He followed his remarks with a very in-depth and interesting discussion with women civil society leaders. All of that is available on UN WebTV.

** Colombia

Turning to Colombia. In a statement we issued yesterday evening, the Secretary-General congratulated the Colombian people for their peaceful participation on 8 March in the elections for a new Congress and in interparty primaries ahead of presidential elections in May. He commended the Colombian authorities for their efforts to ensure a secure process that further contributes to strengthening democracy and consolidating peace in Colombia. The Secretary-General underscored the critical role of the new Congress to advance the cause of peace, including through the voices of victims, men and women, elected under the Final Peace Agreement to represent 16 “peace districts” in regions long scarred by conflict. He commended the participation in the elections of former combatants and peace signatories as voters and candidates.

The Secretary-General condemned all attacks on the democratic electoral process in the run up to the elections and acknowledges the work of authorities to address risks, especially in conflict-affected areas. He called on them to redouble such efforts to ensure that the upcoming presidential election can take place in a free and secure environment around Colombia.

** Middle East/Iran

Turning to the Middle East. As we have been mentioning here, almost since the beginning, we have been continuing to warn about the broader impact of the conflict. Our colleagues at UN Trade and Development, UNCTAD, released today a very interesting report, which is their economic analysis on the potential impact of a closure of the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting significant risks to global trade and development.

The report underscores that the Strait of Hormuz is a critical maritime checkpoint, carrying about a quarter of the global seaborne oil and roughly one third of the global [seaborne] fertilizer trade — that is about 16 million tons of fertilizer annually. As you have seen, following recent disruptions, Brent crude oil prices rose above [$90] per barrel.

To give you an example, since 28 February, according to UNCTAD, ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has dropped by 97 per cent.

UNCTAD warns that higher energy, fertilizer and transport costs could drive up food prices and intensify cost-of-living pressures, particularly for the most vulnerable people around the world.

UNCTAD stresses that the ultimate scale of the economic impact will depend on the duration and intensity of the disruption and emphasizes the need for continued monitoring and efforts to safeguard maritime trade corridors in line with international law. I think that report has been shared with you.

** Lebanon

Meanwhile on the ground, in Lebanon, our humanitarian colleagues report that nearly the entire population of people living in areas south of the Litani River, parts of Baalbek governorate and the Bekaa Valley, and large sections of Beirut’s southern suburbs, are now caught up in hostilities as air strikes and displacement orders continue. In the past week, more than 660,000 people registered themselves as displaced through the Lebanese Government. Health facilities are under growing pressure from trauma cases, while displaced people with chronic illnesses can’t access the treatment they need.

Attacks are also continuing to impact healthcare facilities. Yesterday, an Israeli strike hit a Red Cross ambulance in the town of Majdal Zoun in the Tyre district, injuring paramedics and damaging the vehicle. Since 2 March, our colleagues at the World Health Organization recorded 23 attacks on healthcare, resulting in 14 deaths and 26 injuries.

We, together with our NGO partners and national authorities, are scaling up urgent humanitarian assistance in Lebanon. As of yesterday, we and our partners have distributed hundreds of thousands of hot meals, as well as several thousand mattresses and blankets to support displaced families.

We once again stress the urgent need for immediate de-escalation. All parties have to respect international humanitarian law, and that includes protecting civilians, protecting civilian infrastructure, including healthcare facilities. Humanitarian access must be safe and must be sustained so assistance can reach all those who need it.

Additional international support is urgently required. The humanitarian community is scaling up the response but resources are limited, and additional funding is critical to sustain life-saving assistance as needs continue to grow.

Meanwhile in the south, UNIFIL continues to report rocket fire and missiles towards Israel, and airstrikes and artillery shelling impacting north of the Blue Line, including in Sector East from Israel. UNIFIL also continues to observe Israel Defense Forces movements north of the Blue Line. Clashes have been reported in Sector East.

At the request of the municipality of Alma al-Shab in Sector West, UNIFIL peacekeepers facilitated the safe movement of about 80 civilians who wanted to leave. That is in accordance with the protection of civilians mandate of UNIFIL.

The mission has also facilitated numerous humanitarian missions by the Lebanese Red Cross.

Yesterday, UNIFIL reported a mortar shell impact at UNIFIL position near El-Adeisse in Sector East. The explosion scattered debris across nearby structures. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. The origin of the mortar shell remains undetermined at this time.

We strongly remind all those involved in the conflict in Lebanon of their obligations to ensure the safety and the security of UN personnel and premises at all times.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to Gaza, our colleagues at OCHA report that aid workers continue to provide aid across the Gaza Strip despite the recent tightening of [crossing] closures by the Israeli authorities, which are one of many persistent challenges.

The situation remains as is: All crossings except Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem are still closed, impeding our ability and the ability of our humanitarian partners to bring in sufficient supplies and deliver them efficiently to people in immense need.

On Sunday, we were able to bring over 427,000 litres of fuel into Gaza to power critical humanitarian services, including healthcare, and water, sanitation and hygiene facilities. This brings the total amount of fuel that has entered since [last] Tuesday to 1.4 million litres. Just as a reminder, we need more than 2 million litres of fuel every week to avoid interruption or reduction in our services.

The pipeline that connects water from Israel to Gaza City, the Mekorot pipeline, has been, reportedly been repaired by an Israeli contractor and tested over the weekend. Yesterday, our partners leading the efforts to improve water, sanitation and hygiene across Gaza said the supply has resumed at the same level as prior to the 19 January breakage, which we had reported. Water trucking remains a backup lifeline to ensure communities can access sufficient sources of safe water, but it is expensive to sustain, obviously, especially with fuel challenges. Repairing vital infrastructure heavily damaged during the war is essential to our operations.

We and our partners have resumed working on moving solid waste from the Firas market dumping site to a more suitable area away from the city. Since the work began on 10 February, they have moved approximately 3,000 cubic metres of solid waste out of over 350,000 [cubic] metres of accumulated waste.

Just to note that this pace is significantly below the anticipated schedule due to challenges with fuel availability and insecurity.

Shelter needs continue to outpace our and our partners’ ability to respond, particularly with restrictions placed on items considered by the Israeli authorities of being “dual-use”. That includes tool kits, heavy equipment, timber and cement. Meanwhile, over the past week, we and our partners reached over 3,200 households with short-term solutions such as tents, sealing-off kits and tarpaulins, alongside mattresses and blankets.

Protection services are also continuing. Last week, we were able to provide psychosocial support, case management assistance, legal consultation and disability inclusion [services] to some 3,700 people.

These services are invaluable given the extent of the psychological and physical trauma experienced by thousands of people in Gaza following over two years of war.

We reiterate that more is needed to relieve the suffering of the people of Gaza. This includes the reopening of additional crossings and allowing uninterrupted movement of people, including for medical evacuation and family reunification, as well as sustained and predictable flow of diverse critical supplies to enter into the Gaza Strip.

** Security Council/Syria

Back here, the Security Council met on implementing resolution 2118 which, as you all know very well, is related to Syria’s chemical weapons programme.

Adedeji Ebo, the Deputy to the High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, said that the Office for Disarmament Affairs remains in regular contact with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which continues working to clarify the scope of the former programme through site visits and document analysis.

He noted that the new Syrian Government is cooperating with the OPCW, adding that at least two locations may be declarable under the Chemical Weapons Convention, though further visits are currently on hold due to the security situation in the region.

** Security Council/Afghanistan

And yesterday afternoon, the Council held a briefing on the UN political mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA. Briefing Council members was Georgette Gagnon, the Deputy Special Representative and officer in charge of the mission. She noted that the conflict with Pakistan had punishing human and economic costs, reiterating the Secretary-General’s deep concern about the escalation and impact on civilian populations.

Ms. Gagnon said that the unacceptable situation for Afghan women and girls continues, and they are now entering their fifth year of almost total exclusion from public life and education past grade 6. She said that the recent decree number 12 on criminal rules of courts further distances the Afghan people from realization of their human rights and the country’s international obligations.

And, tomorrow, we will have Ms. Gagnon as our guest. She will be joining us virtually to give you a bit more details and to answer your questions about Afghanistan.

** Afghanistan/Refugees

Meanwhile, on the same topic, UNHCR [UN refugee agency] warned that the escalation of hostilities in the Middle East is worsening the environment in the region and could drive increased returns under adverse conditions of Afghans from neighbouring countries. UNHCR said that already this year, about 110,000 Afghans have returned from Iran, with roughly 1,700 each day since the onset of the conflict at the end of last month.

UNHCR said that the situation at the Pakistan border also remains critical, and that more than 160,000 Afghans have returned from Pakistan already this year. Although returns have stabilized in recent weeks, UNHCR noted that the main crossing point at Torkham remains closed due to the tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and movements could increase sharply as soon as the border reopens.

** South Sudan

Our friend Volker Türk, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, said today that he is horrified by growing accounts of serious violations during the ongoing conflict in South Sudan, including gruesome killings of civilians, the destruction and poisoning of key water sources, and fresh waves of mass displacement. His office noted that over the past 17 days alone, more than 160 civilians have been killed. Civilians also told his colleagues that approximately 99 wells were destroyed or poisoned with unidentified substances during Government airstrikes.

Mr. Türk said that civilians are being brutally killed, injured and displaced on a daily basis across South Sudan as hostilities escalate. Some of these hostilities may amount to war crimes.

He stressed that there must be prompt, impartial, thorough and effective investigations into these and all other alleged violations of the laws of war and of international human rights law. He also emphasized that those found responsible must be fully held to account, including those bearing superior and command responsibility.

** Ukraine

While new conflicts are starting, as we see in the Middle East, we also need to remember that other conflicts are continuing and should not be forgotten. From Ukraine, our colleagues at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs tell us that large-scale missile and drone attacks and front-line hostilities between last Thursday and yesterday impacted multiple regions across the country.

Kharkiv City was among the hardest hit, where strikes damaged apartment blocks, a school and other civilian infrastructure, killing and injuring people, including children. In Donetsk [Region], authorities reported that civilians were also killed and injured in Ukraine-controlled areas, mostly in Kramatorsk.

Our humanitarian colleagues said that attacks damaged ambulances, fire trucks, homes and energy and railway infrastructure in several regions.

Our Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, Matthias Schmale, reiterated that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected at all times under international humanitarian law. Aid organizations deployed emergency teams to support impacted people, including providing hot meals, construction materials and psychosocial support in Kharkiv and other affected areas.

In positive news, on the same day, a humanitarian convoy delivered solar lamps, dignity kits and medical supplies to about 1,000 residents in front-line Dobropilska Hromada of the Donetsk Region. Since the start of 2026, nine humanitarian convoys have reached front-line communities, helping about 8,000 people.

** Myanmar

Also, an update from Myanmar, which we don’t speak about enough here and where airstrikes and clashes are continuing to fuel suffering and drive urgent humanitarian needs. Almost one year since the devastating earthquake that took place on 28 March and more than five years since the military takeover, our humanitarian partners continue to deliver lifesaving assistance to millions of people, despite insecurity, access restrictions and shrinking funding.

Last year, we and our partners reached more than 6 million people, including 1.7 million just after the earthquake.

This year, we hope to reach at least 2.6 million people with our partners.

We are grateful for the support received to date, but we need much more to reach all those who need help.

** Cuba

Closer to here, to these shores, in Cuba, I can tell you we remain deeply concerned about the deteriorating situation, driven by the inability to import fuel. This has triggered an energy crisis. Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that Cuba’s already strained health system is approaching a critical point. Hospitals face frequent power outages, shortages of essential medicines, inability to operate critical equipment, and major disruptions in oncology care, dialysis, emergency services, infant and maternal care, cold chain systems, as well as chronic and non-urgent care.

As an example, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that 16,000 cancer patients needing radiotherapy and more than 12,000 depending on chemotherapy cannot get the treatment they need due to power outages and resource shortages. Elsewhere, ambulances are struggling to obtain fuel, delaying urgent care.

Regarding access to water, nearly 1 million people depend on water delivered by tanker trucks, which, of course, requires fuel to operate those trucks. More than 80 per cent of water pumping infrastructure relies on electricity, resulting in widespread and prolonged disruptions.

Our humanitarian colleagues also say that food supply chains, from production to storage to distribution, are increasingly impacted, with cold chain systems failing, transport routes increasingly disrupted, and reductions in the availability of basic food items across the country.

Our partners on the ground are working to provide assistance, but the lack of fuel for those operations is forcing food and water trucks to operate in a limited capacity, with dozens of aid containers being stuck at the port. The UN Plan of Action issued after Hurricane Melissa last year calls for $74 million but is only 33 per cent funded.

We are also engaging with Member States, including the United States, so aid can be delivered unimpeded. This includes accessing fuel for humanitarian purposes.

** Violence against Children

Just two more quick notes. I wanted to flag that our Special Representative on Violence against Children, Najat Maalla M’jid, presented her annual report to the Human Rights Council earlier today, highlighting the alarming trends in cyberbullying and the urgent need for the entire online ecosystem to act faster and together to protect children.

A poll conducted by her Office with over 32,000 children across all regions of the world found that 66 per cent believe cyberbullying has increased.

During her presentation, Ms. M’jid also highlighted that the rapid development of generative AI is reshaping cyberbullying, making it faster and harder to detect, enabling deepfakes, automated targeting, and the manipulation of children through tools they trust and cannot distinguish from real human interaction.

She called on the tech industry to conduct child-rights due diligence across the entire AI value chain. Building a safer digital environment for children is not optional. It is a necessity, she told the Human Rights Council.

** International Day of Women Judges

Today is the International Day of Women Judges. It highlights the importance of women’s full, equal participation in judiciaries worldwide, celebrates progress made, and calls for greater gender balance and inclusive justice systems, which is something we have been speaking about as it is the theme of the Commission on the Status of Women.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : Edie?

Question : Thank you, Steph. Can you give us an update on any contacts that the Secretary-General has been having to try to get diplomacy moving in both Iran and Lebanon?

Spokesman : Yes, but I will be doing that later this afternoon.

Question : Okay, and secondly, you just said that the UN has been engaging with the United States on trying to get fuel into Cuba for humanitarian purposes. What’s the reaction been and is there any other avenue that the UN is pursuing?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, that’s obviously, the discussions with the US are obviously a big and critical avenue. Once there’s progress to report, and I would say we hope to have success in those discussions, we will let you know. Namo?

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. Two questions, one on the Strait of Hormuz. President Trump put out a social media post saying that “if Iran does anything that stops the flow of oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they’ll be hit by the United States of America 20 times harder”. And he added that it will be virtually impossible for Iran to be rebuilt as a nation. They’ll be hit that hard. Does this kind of threat help with the Strait of Hormuz, given, in light of the report that you put out?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, I don’t think you need me to answer that question.

Question : And where does the Secretary-General stand on the statement that he is threatening to destroy Iran beyond repair as a nation?

Spokesman : Look, we are obviously concerned with the increased military activity we’re seeing in Iran and around the region, as well as Lebanon, and the increased militaristic rhetoric that we’re seeing from all sides as well.

Question : And the second question, there was an incident over the weekend outside of the Mayor’s residence in New York, and the New York Police Department now says that it was an ISIS inspired attempted attack. I’m wondering if the United Nations has raised its alert level in light of that, or you have been in touch with law enforcement authorities?

Spokesman : I can tell you that our colleagues in the UN safety and security department are in daily, if not constant contact with the host country authorities, especially the NYPD. And we rely on them to provide security in our perimeter, right? And I think they’ve always, since the beginning, since the UN was established, done a really great job in protecting us and we continue to cooperate with them. Gabriel?

Question : Thank you, Steph. What does the Secretary-General see as the pathway to diplomacy in the Middle East right now?

Spokesman : Well, I think an end to the military activities, a return to discussions that had been had, that Oman was leading in whatever configuration would then work best, a return of a dialogue between Iran and the IAEA.

Question : In the past 24 hours, Israel has bombed Tehran, southern Lebanon, Beirut, as well as Gaza. Does the Secretary-General think that these are interconnected conflicts that can be resolved together, or are they separate?

Spokesman : Look. I don’t think one wants to put any preconditions on how to resolve each conflict, right? There are different avenues and different structures already in place where diplomacy has worked, and those structures and avenues should be used. Alex, then Sinan.

Question : Thanks, Steph. A quick follow-up on the Secretary-General’s trip to Türkiye. Sorry, if I missed it. Could you please share the dates?

Spokesman : You know, as I was reading it, I forgot to say that he’s leaving very late this evening.

Question : He’ll be back?

Spokesman : Just to make sure you’re actually listening. Yes, sorry.

Question : He’ll be back on?

Spokesman : We’ll let you know when he’s back.

Question : Thanks.

Spokesman : Okay, thank you for paying attention. Sinan?

Question : Thank you, Steph. I have two questions. One on Syria and second one will be on Iran. Syria question is the first convoy of Kurdish families displaced from Afrin since Türkiye’s 2018 military operation has begun returning under a ceasefire. However, settlers are occupying Kurdish homes and refusing to leave. The question is, does the Secretary-General welcome these returns, and what is the UN doing to ensure displaced Kurds can reclaim their properties?

Spokesman : Look, I think it is important, and we have no reason to doubt that the Government in Damascus will do whatever, ensure the safety of those Kurds and other minorities that are returning and that they have access to their property. I will let you know if we’re actually involved in assisting any of the returnees.

Question : And the second question is on Iran. Iran is widely described as a brutal regime that oppresses its minorities such as Kurds, Baloch, Arab, and others. There is also the belief that military intervention will not bring democracy. So, what does the Secretary-General propose for these minorities caught between an oppressive Government and war? What paths does United Nations Secretary-General offers?

Spokesman : We have been very clear in the past, in calling out the human rights violations in Iran, either through the Secretary-General or through various human rights officials. Whether it’s in Iran or any other country, minorities have to made to be feel like they are part of the country, right? That they have a stake in the future of the country, that they are protected. And this is true, as I said, in the Islamic Republic of Iran and any other country, where there are minority populations, and that’s just about every country in the world. Dennis.

Question : Two questions. So, first, four Iranian diplomats died because of Israeli strike in Lebanon. Do you have any comment on that?

Spokesman : I haven’t seen that report, but I will look at that. And we’ve been saying since the beginning that diplomatic premises should never be a target, and we’ve seen a number of diplomatic premises in this conflict being hit.

Question : And another question. So, there are reports that Ukrainian forces made an airstrike on Bryansk and there are casualties, so civilian casualties. So, do you have comment on that?

Spokesman : I will again, unfortunately, I haven’t seen that particular report, but we’ve been very clear that we are against strikes against civilian, civilian infrastructure wherever they occur. Minlu, please.

Question : This afternoon’s Security Council meeting on Iran sanctions has been postponed. Do you know the reason why the meeting was postponed?

Spokesman : I think anything having to do with Security Council is best to ask the presidency of the Security Council.

Question : And do you know when this would be resumed?

Spokesman : It’s on the long list of things I don’t know. Pam, I think you’re online.

Question : Yes. Thank you, Steph. Just a quick question, and I apologize if you already said this, but who will be speaking for the Secretariat at the emergency Lebanon meeting tomorrow?

Spokesman : I will get back to you. I think Tom, I know Tom Fletcher will speak on the humanitarian end. I will let you know if there’s a political briefer as well.

Question : Thank you.

Spokesman : That’ll be all.

Question : That’s all.

Spokesman : Sorry, apologize. Go ahead.

Question : So, the special representative in Lebanon visited Israel, I think, on Sunday. And did she deliver any message to the Israeli Government from the SG? Is she doing the usual shuttle diplomacy? Or do you have any initiative to de-escalate the situation in Lebanon?

Spokesman : She is still in Israel. I know she met the Foreign Minister yesterday. The visit was prescheduled to the start of this conflict, but it is obviously very opportune. Her efforts are focused on the full respect and implementation of 1701 and returning to a minimum calm along the blue line.

Question : And since the Security Council is about to discuss Lebanon, what does the SG hope that the Council can do at this moment?

Spokesman : To do whatever it can, to help bring peace back to Lebanon to ensure that the parties respect Security Council resolution 1701.

Question : And maybe last question. So, UNIFIL’s mandate is about to expire later this year.

Spokesman : Yeah.

Question : Is the SG worried that there will be a huge gap in southern Lebanon in terms of monitoring the situation or maybe mediating? So, what is… [cross-talk]

Spokesman : Yeah, I mean listen, various options even before this erupted, were being looked at. I think it will remain very important that we have an ability to keep an eye, to speak simply on the situation along the blue line. Yes, Islam, please.

Question : I’m sorry, I came in the last minute. Maybe I missed it. On Secretary-General’s visit to Türkiye, when he’s coming back? And is he coming back directly or stopping…? [cross-talk]

Spokesman : I don’t have a return date to share with you, but I can tell you that he’s leaving very late tonight.

Question : And only going to Türkiye and coming back, any other stops?

Spokesman : If I have anything else to share with you, I will do that.

Question : Thank you.