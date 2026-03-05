The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Guest Tomorrow

All right, good afternoon. A couple of programming notes for you. First of all, tomorrow, my guest will be Tom Fletcher, our Emergency Relief Coordinator. He will be here to brief you on the humanitarian situation in the Middle East.

** Security Council

Before that, and this afternoon at 3 p.m., there will be a briefing in the Security Council on “Energy, Critical Minerals, and Security”. Rosemary DiCarlo, our Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, will be briefing that meeting.

** Senior Personnel Appointments

A couple of senior appointments to share with you. First, the Secretary-General appointed today James Swan of the United States as his new Special Representative in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He will be of course leading the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO).

Mr. Swan succeeds Bintou Keita of Guinea, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her important contribution and service to the peacekeeping mission. Mr. Swan is an experienced diplomat with a long career in African countries facing complex political and security transitions.

Most recently, and that’s since March 2025, he has served as Special Representative and Head of the UN mission in Somalia. He had previously held that role in an acting capacity from May 2024 until his appointment to the position. [Earlier, he was also Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) from 2019 to 2022.] Most importantly, he has had a 32-year career in the US Government, with multiple assignments related to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and other places, we congratulate him.

And today, the Secretary-General also appointed Major General Junhui Wu of China as the new Force Commander for the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). Major General Wu succeeds Lieutenant General Subramanian, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for his effective leadership as UNMISS Force Commander. Major General Wu brings to this position 40 years of leadership and operational experience in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and in United Nations peacekeeping. Most recently, he was the military Attaché at Chinese embassy in Germany.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Amid the expanding problems throughout the Middle East, it’s also important for us not lose sight of the situation in Gaza, which continues to face challenges, including some related to the regional escalation, such as the closure of some of the crossing points. As we informed you this week, our teams have been able to bring fuel and other critical items into Gaza since Tuesday, when the Israeli authorities reopened the Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem Crossing.

Today, we were able to bring into Gaza some 570,000 litres of diesel through Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem. Our partners were also able to collect critical supplies from the crossing. Other crossing points are still closed, including Rafah, impacting our ability to bring in more much-needed assistance and also impacts our ability to have our international staff rotate in and out of Gaza.

Our humanitarian colleagues once again reiterates that safe, sustained and unimpeded access is vital for the UN and our humanitarian partners to carry out life-saving work. More crossings must be open for the movement of cargo and people. In addition, the entry of items critical for timely and effective response must be facilitated.

Meanwhile, our partners are doing everything in their power to ensure that people’s needs are met. Over the past week, organizations leading on mine action conducted nearly 70 explosive hazard assessments in support of debris management; that was across the Gaza Strip.

Living conditions remain dire. In a recent assessment by those who manage displacement sites, findings showed that only 11 per cent out of nearly 1,000 sites have communal lighting. Open sewage was observed in more than half of all sites surveyed. We and our partners are working tirelessly to ensure dignified and safe shelter conditions, but, in the absence of changes in the operating environment, the needs continue to outpace our ability to meet them.

Since Saturday, our partners distributed education supplies in dozens of temporary learning centres in Khan Younis and parts of Rafah. These supplies will improve the quality of learning for tens of thousands of school-aged children, as well as support their well-being and development. And we continue to follow with concern the ongoing situation in the occupied West Bank, including settler activity.

** Iran/Middle East

Turning to the broader region, our humanitarian colleagues say that the UN and our partners continue to monitor the rapidly evolving situation across the region, where hostilities are increasingly affecting civilians, humanitarian operations and essential supply routes. Disruptions to airspace and transportation corridors continue to affect the movement of humanitarian supplies and personnel, as well as commercial goods. This puts supply chains at risk and could have broader implications for the availability and cost of essential food, fuel and medical supplies.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reports that around 100,000 people left Tehran in the first two days following the attacks; that’s according to local estimates given to them. More recent figures are not yet available. However, the agency adds, there has so far been no major increase in cross-border movements from Iran linked to recent events, but our colleagues at UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) are closely monitoring the situation at the various border points.

** Lebanon

Moving to Lebanon, where I think we’ve been all witnessing a spillover of the current regional conflict into that country, where bombardments in the south of the country and in the southern suburbs of Beirut continue to impact civilians. Hizbullah, meanwhile, continues to claim strikes into Israeli targets. As of yesterday evening, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health reported more than 70 fatalities and over 435 injuries since the start of the escalation.

Diplomatic efforts, including those by our Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plascheart, continue, and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Force Commander, Major General Diodato Abagnara, are continuing with the aim of de-escalating and mitigating further human suffering and displacement, and urgently creating conditions for dialogue.

As we have said, we welcome the decision by the Government of Lebanon earlier this week to accelerate efforts towards asserting the State’s monopoly of arms across Lebanon. It is crucial that Hizbullah fully respect this decision, in line with Security Council resolution 1701 (2006). At the same time, we reiterate our call for Israel to uphold Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, also in accordance with resolution 1701 (2006).

The UN country team in Lebanon, meanwhile, is scaling up its humanitarian response as needs across the country soar. As you well know, a very alarming development in this conflict are the evacuation orders issued by Israel for the area south of the Litani River yesterday and again today. Another Israeli evacuation order was issued today for entire neighbourhoods in the southern suburbs of Beirut, generating panic among residents who rushed to leave the area.

According to the Government, more than 95,000 people are sheltering in over 440 collective shelters, with 49 shelters still having capacity to host additional people. Our partners working on food security have distributed more than 70,000 hot meals, reaching 55,000 newly displaced people. They also distributed mattresses, sleeping mats, blankets, solar lamps and jerry cans. Water and hygiene, baby kits and menstrual kits were also shared with those who needed it.

We reiterate that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected at all times in accordance with international humanitarian law. De-escalation, safe humanitarian access and functioning supply routes remain essential to ensure assistance can reach people affected across the region.

And you have asked me yesterday about out peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, I can tell you that the UN peacekeeping forces in Lebanon remain on the ground and peacekeepers are actively carrying out their mandated tasks. UNIFIL reports intensified rocket fire towards Israel and air strikes, artillery and mortar shelling impacting several locations in the area of operations, coming from south to north, as well, these include Sector East, as well as Sector West. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) units have been observed up to two kilometres inside Lebanese territory at several locations.

Amid ongoing exchanges of fire, UNIFIL has supported in line with its protection of civilians mandate the transportation of dozens of civilians to safety from several villages in southern Lebanon, including children, older persons and persons with disabilities. UNHCR is also supporting displaced populations and preparing to scale up its assistance as needed. All civilians who are seeking safety must be allowed safe passage, whether within the country or across borders.

** Yemen

And I think our friend Mr. Avni has raised the issue… yes, wake up, Benny. You’d raised the issue of Yemen, and I can tell you that we are concerned, as we have been warning, that this recent military escalation in the Middle East could expand to the wider region. In that context, Hans Grundberg, our Special Envoy, has been actively engaging with Yemeni, regional and international actors, underscoring the need to protect Yemen from being dragged into another cycle of regional confrontation.

In all his engagements, he reiterated that Yemen cannot afford to once again become an arena for regional escalation. At the same time, there remains a fragile but real opportunity to move forward with a comprehensive political process under UN auspices that would end the conflict and usher in a just and sustainable peace for the Yemeni people. We remain fully committed to supporting the parties in reaching a political solution to the conflict. Preserving that path requires the parties to put the interests of the Yemeni people above all.

** Sudan

Turning to Sudan, yet another humanitarian situation we cannot forget about. We are seeing an alarming escalation of violence in the Kordofan region, which continues to take a heavy toll on civilians and their communities. Intensified fighting there has killed and injured civilians, destroyed homes, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure. Humanitarian access is also becoming increasingly restrained.

In South Kordofan, confrontations between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces have intensified in recent days, further endangering civilians. Local humanitarian organizations have reported disruptions along key routes leading into the city of Dilling.

Our humanitarian partners also report that a drone strike this week hit the Dilling General Hospital, killing at least four patients and injuring civilians. As if we need to remind the parties again that hospitals and health centres can never be targeted. Violence has also escalated in the town of Kadugli, resulting in a highly volatile security environment for communities and humanitarian responders.

In North Kordofan, the city of El Obeid has faced continued drone attacks over the past five days, with strikes reported against a hospital, as well as Government sites. These attacks are occurring amid growing threats to critical infrastructure and supply routes, including the road between Kosti and El Obeid, raising serious concerns for both humanitarian and the also critical commercial supply chains.

Once again, we call for the parties to adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law, which, as we’ve said, are not a secret; they are well known they just need to be respected, and that includes the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure and the facilitation of safe and sustained humanitarian access.

** Disarmament

Today is the International Day for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Awareness. In his message, the Secretary-General said the threats of nuclear weapons use is the highest in decades. Global tensions are pushing military spending to stratospheric levels. Small arms and light weapons are proliferating. And emerging technologies are making conflicts even deadlier.

The Secretary-General said it’s time to invest in the architecture of peace and not the tools of war. That means living up to disarmament obligations. Rebuilding trust and strengthening the systems and tools that prevent the proliferation, testing and the use of deadly weapons. Speaking of deadly weapons, Edie, ask me a question.

** Questions and Answers

Question : Thank you, Steph. Has the United Nations pulled any of its staff out of Iran, Israel, or any of the countries in the region that have been targeted during this war?

Spokesman : We are constantly assessing the well-being of our colleagues, including in Iran. I don’t have anything I can publicly share with you right now. In Lebanon, we’ve moved some people internally, to ensure that both our international and national staff are safe.

Question : And forgive me if you already said this, but has the Secretary-General still been talking to leaders in the region?

Spokesman : Yeah. I mean, he met yesterday with the Saudi ambassador, and he’s having a meeting, as of three minutes ago, with representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Madame?

Question : Thank you, Steph. Israeli Minister [Bezalel] Smotrich this morning said that Beirut’s Dahieh District will soon look like Khan Younus. I mean, no accountability has taken place for what happened in Gaza. And Lebanon has been under fire for the past more than a year. Any comments on this?

Spokesman : Look, I mean, that kind of rhetoric makes us even more worried about the Lebanese people, who’ve been in the crosshairs for far too long. We cannot see more bombings of civilians or civilian infrastructure.

Question : And just one more question also on Lebanon. We saw the footage this morning of the massive exodus out of Dahieh after the orders were issued. Do you have any numbers that you can share with us?

Spokesman : Not more than what I’ve shared with you now. And those numbers really are held by the Lebanese Government. Ms. Fasulo, Linda, and then we’ll move down. Go ahead.

Question : Thank you, Steph. Apropos of the Gulf States, about how much staff… UN staff is present in the various States?

Spokesman : Oh, a few; you know, it depends on the countries. I’ll get you a breakdown. But, you know, for instance, in the UAE [United Arab Emirates], we have a big humanitarian hub. We have quite a few colleagues there. In Saudi [Arabia], and we have colleagues in Qatar, as well, Bahrain and different places in the Gulf. But we’ll get you a breakdown. Pam?

Question : Thanks, Steph. How worried is the Secretary-General about global energy supplies being impeded by the attacks on the Gulf of Hormuz? And particularly with regard to UN aid, will the prices go up? I mean, what…

Spokesman : Well, I mean, listen, I think one can only take a look at the news and be very, very worried. And we all know, if as soon as the price of energy, of oil, of fossil fuels go up, it has a direct impact on just about everything, including UN operations. And this is happening in a world that is still sadly very much addicted to fossil fuels. And we live in an era where we live at the mercy of energy that is being extracted far from homes in, you know, if you live outside of the Gulf, which is creating all sorts of risks. It’s something he’s very much aware of. Thank you. Benny, then Ephrem.

Question : Sorry. Speaking of Lebanon, so Britain just said, I think today or yesterday, that a missile that hit its base in Cyprus did not come from Iran. It didn’t say where it came from. Since UNIFIL, one of its jobs is to count the missiles and rockets and sorties, is there any information you can provide from UNIFIL about a possible launch from Lebanon?

Spokesman : No. I mean, no information that I’ve been given. I mean, I think we’ve been reporting here the observations of UNIFIL of rocket fires from Hizbullah going from north to south, and Israeli rocket fire and IDF presence going from south to north. I have not been given or shared any information of them observing drones or rocket fire leaving Lebanon towards the Mediterranean within its area of operations.

Question : So, it missed that one. On the Gulf States, how concerned is the UN about civilians there? Because you didn’t mention it.

Spokesman : We’re very worried; what we’ve mentioned, we’re very worried about what we’ve seen is the expansion of the conflict. We’ve seen civilian casualties in almost all of the Gulf States at one point or another. Civilians are civilians wherever they are, and they need to be protected and never be targeted. Ephrem, and then…

Question : Thank you, Steph. A couple of follow-ups. Just a quick question on the numbers, just keeping tracks of the numbers. You said 70 people died in Lebanon. When were these numbers last updated? Because the Health Ministry is saying 102 people died so far.

Spokesman : Those are numbers I was given today, so we’ll try to…

Question : Okay, thank you. And do you have any details from the meeting of the Secretary-General with the Saudi ambassador and what he told him?

Spokesman : It’s along the same lines, expressing his own concern about the expansion of the conflict, his worry about the expansion of the conflict to the Gulf, including in Saudi Arabia.

Question : And I think you mentioned yesterday he met with the Iranian PR [Permanent Representative]. Was that yesterday? And I wonder, did he bring up Hizbullah and your message, which you just read today?

Spokesman : I mean, I gave you the readout that I shared with you yesterday on that meeting. Vusala?

Question : Steph, as you have here earlier today, the Nakhchivan region of Azerbaijan was subjected to drone attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran. So, the targets of these attacks were a civilian aid depot and school. Azerbaijan and a number of countries in the region and beyond condemned these attacks as a serious violation of the UN Charter and international law. So, in this regard, what’s the reaction of the Secretary-General on this very serious incident, which caused damage to civilian infrastructure and injured civilians in Azerbaijan?

Spokesman : We’re obviously very worried and concerned about the drone attack on [Azerbaijani] territory. It’s yet another example, of another country in which this conflict is being expanded into. It is a clear violation of [Azerbaijani] sovereignty, and again, we urge… we do not want to see any further escalation and want to make sure international law is respected. Yes, please. Go ahead, Milo.

Question : There have been different narratives and voices about the possibilities of the peace talks resumed between Iran and the US. And we know that SG has been in contact with Oman’s PR. Does the UN have any idea how possible is this peace talk to be resuming?

Spokesman : We don’t have any information to share at this moment. We would like to see the dialogue resume as quickly as possible to avoid any further killings of civilians. Okay. Yes, madame. Zena? Go ahead.

Correspondent : Sorry for my late question.

Spokesman : No, it’s okay.

Question : As you are raising concern about the expansion of this war and it’s clear that it’s expanding, okay? Is the United Nations ready for World War III?