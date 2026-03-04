The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

In a short while, I will be joined by my guest, our friend Sarah Hendriks, who, as you know, is UN-Women’s Director of the Policy, Programme and Intergovernmental Division at UN-Women. She will be here to brief you on the global launch of the Secretary-General’s report entitled “Ensuring and Strengthening Access to Justice for All Women and Girls”, and that comes, of course, ahead of International Women’s Day and the seventieth session of the Commission on the Status of Women.

** Iran/Middle East

We, of course, continue to follow developments in the Middle East very closely. You’d asked me about the Secretary-General’s contacts, and what I can share with you at this point is that yesterday afternoon, he accepted a request to meet with the Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani. During the meeting, the Secretary-General reiterated his position, as stated during Saturday’s Security Council session. He expressed his hope for a swift end to the conflict and a return to dialogue in the interest of regional stability.

The Secretary-General also met yesterday with Omar Said Omar al Kathiri, the Permanent Representative of Oman to the United Nations. During the meeting, they discussed the situation in the region and the urgent need to end the current military activities and escalation, and return to dialogue, also, of course, in the interest of regional stability.

The Secretary-General expressed his appreciation for Oman’s important role in the negotiations and the Sultanate commitment to diplomacy. In a short while, he will be meeting with Abdulaziz Alwasil, the Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia. These diplomatic engagements come amid continued regional tensions, as you all can see.

** Lebanon

The Secretary-General continues to be very concerned about the situation in Lebanon, where the Lebanese people are once again in the crosshairs of a conflict. He’s particularly concerned about the impact of the hostilities on the civilian population. Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that more than 50 people have been killed and hundreds more have been injured in the past two days. That is what local authorities in Lebanon are telling us.

Overnight and throughout today, widespread Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon, Baalbek, Chouf and the southern suburbs of Beirut, causing further casualties and significant destruction. Yesterday, three paramedics were killed and six injured while responding to an air strike.

In southern Lebanon, our peacekeeping colleagues at the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) [report] continued exchanges of fire across the Blue Line, including Hizbullah’s rocket fire towards Israel and the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) air strikes and extensive fire north of the Blue Line. Peacekeepers have observed Israel Defense Forces vehicles moving north of the Blue Line at several locations reaching up to one kilometre beyond the Blue Line and firing towards the surroundings. We also note with serious concern the IDF statement calling for evacuation of residents of South Lebanon to north of the Litani River.

Forced displacement orders continue to be issued, including one today covering the entire area south of the Litani River — approximately 850 square kilometres and home to hundreds of thousands of people. Civilians are continuing to flee in Lebanon, often with little more than the clothes they are wearing and what they can carry. Since the onset of hostilities, at least 80,000 people have sought refuge in collective shelters in Lebanon. That is what local authorities are telling us. However, we believe this represents only a fraction of all people who have been displaced.

Our partners are working closely with national and local authorities. Rapid response teams are assessing needs and distributing emergency supplies in affected areas and collective shelters. So far, our partners working in food security have reached more than 20,000 displaced people with hot meals and over 15,000 with ready-to-eat food across Lebanon.

Our health partners, working with the Ministry of Public Health, are providing medicine and scaling up mobile primary healthcare services in shelters and other locations. Water and sanitation partners are supporting the continued operation of critical water and wastewater facilities, including by providing fuel to operate those stations.

Even prior to this escalation, the humanitarian community was aiming to reach 1.5 million vulnerable people with humanitarian aid through the $1.6 billion 2026 appeal. Our partners are now responding with fewer financial and human resources than in previous years. That, of course, limits the scale and speed of assistance at a time when needs are rising sharply. Urgent additional funding and capacity are required to sustain and expand lifesaving operations.

All UNIFIL positions remain manned and remain in place along the Blue Line. The Mission’s operational activities prioritize monitoring and logistical movements, including resupply. UNIFIL continues to assess the situation to ensure the safety and security of the personnel. International law is not a mystery. We talk about it every day. It is not a secret. Civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected at all times by all parties to a conflict.

As we have said, we very much welcome the decision by Government of Lebanon earlier this week to accelerate efforts toward asserting the state’s monopoly of armes across Lebanon. It is imperative that Hizbullah respect the Government’s decision, as well as Security Council resolution 1701 (2006). We also call once again on Israel to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon, as well as Security Council resolution 1701 (2006). Both our Special Coordinator and our UNIFIL Force Commander will work with the parties towards that end. We urge all involved to exercise maximum restraint.

Also on the humanitarian front, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) tells us that operations across the region are being significantly impacted by the current hostilities. Disruptions to shipping and travel routes are not only affecting humanitarian supply chains, but also the movement of aid workers, and also threatening to [worsen] food insecurity in many areas across the region.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to Gaza, our Deputy Special Coordinator and Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Ramiz Alakbarov, welcomed yesterday’s reopening of the Kerem Shalom/Kerem Abu Salem crossing and the entry of critical supplies, including fuel into Gaza. Mr. Alakbarov stressed that maintaining a steady and predictable flow of supplies, in sufficient quantities, and resuming medical evacuations is critical to alleviating the continued suffering of Gaza’s population.

As we mentioned yesterday, coordinated movements within Gaza have resumed. Yesterday, trucks carrying wheat flour, carrying canned food and ready-to-eat rations, as well as other items supplied by our partners all registered under the UN 2720 Mechanism were offloaded at Kerem Shalom.

In a tweet this morning, Jorge Moreira da Silva, the Head of United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) said his colleagues delivered 400,000 litres of fuel yesterday to key distribution points in Gaza. He said that this is an encouraging development following the temporary closure of Gaza crossings, but Mr. Moreira da Silva added that, as we have been saying here every day: much more is needed.

Today, we and our partners have successfully coordinated with the Israeli authorities three missions to Kerem Shalom/Kerem Abu Salem to collect cargo and to monitor operations there. Teams collected tents, items for babies, education supplies, hygiene supplies, medicines and other items.

Meanwhile, our partners leading on displacement-sites management said yesterday that more than 900 out of 1,500 sites across Gaza are at risk of flooding if the rainy season continues. These sites host hundreds of thousands of people whose homes have been damaged or destroyed. As you can imagine, and as we have seen in the past months, flooding could worsen the already dire situation on the ground. As you will recall, we and our partners have been supporting people choosing to temporarily relocate from particularly high-risk, flood-prone areas. Eight temporary sites have been identified by municipalities are now operating across Gaza to support voluntary relocation from flood-prone areas.

However, as we have said, we and our partners still do not have the tools and materials to make shelters that are longer lasting. The entry of these supplies continues to be heavily restricted, and they are difficult to find in the local market. These include tool kits, timber and cement to repair homes, and heavy machinery to clear rubble to make more space for dignified housing. Our humanitarian colleagues once again underscore that more crossings must be open and a sustained flow of supplies, including fuel, must enter Gaza in a safe and predictable manner so aid agencies can continue to scale up humanitarian operations.

** Afghanistan/Pakistan

Turning to the clashes on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that hostilities along that border have now continued for a seventh straight day. OCHA says that access to areas impacted by the clashes remains limited, so casualty reports cannot yet be independently verified. Schools and markets in several border districts remain closed amid continued instability, while mortar fire has forced families to flee villages in north-west Pakistan. Our colleagues note that aid workers continue to help people who need humanitarian aid in the south of the Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan, but some of their work in border areas has been temporarily suspended.

In Afghanistan, cross-border shelling and airstrikes have reportedly caused civilian casualties and damaged homes. In Nangarhar Province, it is reported that shelling near the Torkham border crossing injured five civilians, including children, while another mortar strike in Nazyan District injured two people and damaged homes. And here, too, international law is no secret, and it is clear. Civilians must be protected at all times, as well as civilian infrastructure.

For its part, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) pointed out that Afghanistan is facing one of the largest returnee-related displacement crises globally, with more than 5 million returnees recorded over the last two years, including 2.6 million last year alone. Any additional conflict-driven displacement or sudden large-scale returns would place severe strain on local services, border infrastructure and host communities, further eroding the already limited capacity.

IOM added that the escalation has also severely affected internally displaced families in Kunar Province, many of whom were uprooted by recent earthquakes in Afghanistan and were living in temporary settlements. Our humanitarian colleagues call on all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, ensure rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access.

** Iraq

As we move closer to the annual meeting of the Commission on the Status of Women, as well as International Women’s Day, we want to, sadly, focus on the heinous murder of a prominent women’s rights activist in Baghdad. We join Volker Türk, our High Commissioner for Human Rights, in condemning the killing of Yanar Mohammed. This is tragic news for women human rights defenders in Iraq, in the region and beyond.

Our human rights colleagues tell us that they worked closely with Ms. Mohammed and her organization. She was engaged tirelessly and with dedication to provide protection to many women victims of domestic and social violence. We send our condolences to her family and brave colleagues and call on the authorities in Iraq for a prompt and transparent investigation to hold the perpetrators to account.

** Haiti

Turning to Haiti: As you know, Alexander De Croo, the Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) was in Haiti. He just wrapped up a two-day visit today. While there, he reaffirmed UNDP’s commitment to supporting the country’s development priorities amid ongoing challenges. During his meeting with the Prime Minister, Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, the Administrator highlighted what he described as “renewed [momentum]” in the partnership between UNDP and Haiti.

Mr. De Croo also discussed [the support UNDP] will give to the Government’s plans to organize elections later this year. He also emphasized the close link between security and development, which have to be tackled simultaneously. He also met with the Ministers for Justice, Defence and the head of national police.

In meetings with industry leaders, Mr. De Croo discussed ways to create an enabling private sector environment. He encouraged young community leaders to take up their role in building an inclusive Haiti and assured them the UN is steadfast in its support of Haiti’s young people, who make up more than 50 per cent of the population. Mr. De Croo reiterated that all support by UNDP must be Haitian-led and that the vision for stabilizing the country must be Haitian-owned. As we speak, he is on his way to Jamaica, where he will meet with communities still struggling in their recovery from Hurricane Melissa.

** Cyprus

Today marks 62 years since what? Georgia, I am looking at you. 62 years since the Security Council established the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP). As we mark this anniversary, Khassim Diagne, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Cyprus and Head of the UN Mission, noted that peacekeeping has helped Cyprus avoid a return to violence for more than six decades, adding that the hope that one day it will no longer be needed is precisely why it remains until peace is achieved.

Mr. Diagne pointed out that peacekeeping rarely makes headlines when it is successful, and its achievements are often in the crises that never unfold. He underscored that the mission supports intercommunal initiatives, engages communities and encourages cooperation on practical issues — efforts that may appear modest but are essential to building trust. Peace, he added, is not achieved only at negotiating tables; it is nurtured in everyday interactions between people. Mr. Diagne said that the anniversary is also a moment of solemn remembrance. Since 1964, 187 men and women serving with UNFICYP have lost their lives in the service of peace.

** Peacebuilding Fund

A quick update from our friends at the Peacebuilding Fund. The Secretary-General has approved a request by Papua New Guinea to renew eligibility for the Peacebuilding Fund’s Peacebuilding and Recovery Facility for an additional five years, until the end of 2030.

Based on multi-stakeholder consultations with the Government, civil society partners, the donor community, and the wider UN system, the renewed support aims to advance joint efforts by the Government and the UN in the context of the Bougainville post-referendum peace process and the delivery of peace dividends. It will also strengthen work on conflict prevention, reconciliation and climate-resilient peace in the Highlands, as well as grass-roots reconciliation, inclusive governance and local peace economies. In addition, the Peacebuilding Fund will help reinforce national prevention capacities, human rights efforts, women and youth, peace and security agendas.

** Financial Contribution

** Financial Contribution

We have some money today; we have 76 Member States paid up in full. Peru. So, we thank our friends in Lima for their payment to the Regular Budget.

** Questions and Answers

Question : Thank you, Steph. The Secretary-General has called, as you have said today, for a return to dialogue. Are there any efforts under way that the Secretary-General knows of or is involved in trying to return to dialogue to end this war?

Spokesman : This is indeed something he is pushing with all the parties he’s speaking with, but I have nothing to share with you that would give some optimism to that at this point.

Question : And a second question on UNIFIL. Can we get an update on what UNIFIL is able to do and is doing under the current circumstances?

Spokesman : Sure. We can give you a bit more detail as soon as we get information, but I think what the important thing is that, despite the ongoing exchange of fire, they are continuing in their posts. They’re continuing to fulfil their mandate. Obviously, I think some of their operations in terms of support of the LAF [Lebanese Armed Forces] in handing over weapons caches and all that has been hampered, but they are continuing the observation part of their mandate. Amelie?

Question : Thanks, Steph. On Gaza, sorry if I missed it, but you mentioned the re-opening of Kerem Shalom. But, what about Rafah? There was a source here this morning saying that UN convoys have been able to go through and that the Rafah Crossing is reopened.

Spokesman : I don’t have anything on Rafah, but we will check. [He later said Rafah remains closed.] Benny Avni?

Question : Thank you. Does your representative in Yemen have any information about what the Houthis are planning to do in this war at all?

Spokesman : No. I mean, if you think that the Houthis de facto authorities brief us ahead of whatever they may want to do, then you’d be wrong, Benny.

Correspondent : They don’t.

Spokesman : No, they do not. We very much hope that we don’t see the reopening of activities, especially in the Red Sea. But, I have no information to share with you on that.

Question : And connected with that, since you mentioned the activity in the Red Sea, is there any reaction to the fact that the Iranians at least say that they closed the Strait of Hormuz and that traffic is reduced there?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, for us, it’s very clear that the Strait of Hormuz is an international navigation waterway. Any closure of that is a very serious concern which will have an impact globally, including and especially on the economy. It’s important for States to exercise restraint and fully respect the international law, including freedom of navigation. And that’s what I can tell you.

Question : And one more. I’m sorry to take everybody else’s time. On Lebanon, do you think that this is a start? I mean, you see from the Lebanese Government and especially from even Amal is denouncing Hizbullah for starting to, you know, for joining in the war. Does UNIFIL have any or does the UN have any understanding of what actually happened there while Hizbullah decided to join the war?

Spokesman : Listen. We don’t have any particular contact or insights on the military actions of parties such as Hizbullah. We do note the very strong statement from the Lebanese Government earlier this week about reasserting its authority and the monopoly of arms over all of Lebanon, including the area south of the Litani. I think it is very important that the international community support the Lebanese Government and let it expand its authority without external interference. Islam?

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. NATO [North Atlantic Treaty Organization] announced Iran missile heading to Turkish airspace. In the meantime, Secretary of War [sic] has stated today, confirmed actually a US submarine sunk Iranian ship first time after the [Second World War], as well as [Peter] Hegesth stated that they are going to attack Iran deeper and wider. In the light of Secretary-General’s constant call about not widening the war, how you comment on these new developments?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, listen. We’re like you. We’re seeing this increase in military rhetoric. We’re seeing the increase of military activity. We’re seeing the expansion of this conflict to other areas. You mentioned the Turkish airspace. I think that was the first time that’s happened since this conflict started. In this conflict, like many others, like every other conflict, let’s be clear, the Secretary-General is not the one with his finger on the trigger, right? He will continue to push for diplomacy, a return to negotiation, respect for international law and trying to convince enough countries to move in that direction.

Question : And do you have any comment? Sorry. Do you have any comment also according to the reports, US is working to involve Kurdish forces in Iran to against the regime…?

Spokesman : I mean, we’ve seen these reports. I think what is important is that the unity of Iran, like every other country, be respected. Naureen?

Question : Thanks, Stéphane. In light of the situation in the Middle East over the last few days, there have been some calls for an emergency special session at the General Assembly. Now, according to the UN Charter, a special session can be convoked by the Secretary-General, at the request of the Security Council or at the request of a majority of Member States at the UN. Has the Secretary-General yet received any such requests from a Member State?

Spokesman : As far as I know, and my knowledge is not all-encompassing, as surprising as that may sound to you, I do not know, but I will find out. Okay. Mr. Vaccara and then Pan.

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. Professor Jeffrey Sachs, we see him often at the United Nations. He just wrote that the US objective is not the security of the American people. The objective is the global hegemony. The attempt is to destroy the United Nations and the international rule of law. Any comment on that?

Spokesman : No. Well, I’m not a commentator of commentators.

Correspondent : But Jeffrey Sachs…

Spokesman : You’ve heard me… sorry. I didn’t mean to interrupt you, Stefano.

Correspondent : What I want to say is that Jeffrey Sachs is an academic that we see often here, and he also meets often with the Secretary-General.

Spokesman : He’s speaking in his own personal capacity.

Question : Okay. But, then he also says: “This UN Security Council emergency meeting” — referring to the one on Saturday — “will likely be remembered as the day the United Nations ceased to function from its headquarters on American soil. An international organization dedicated to the peaceful settlement of disputes cannot credibly operate from a country that wages illegal wars.” Any comment?

Spokesman : We continue to operate. Mr. Pan?

Correspondent : No, I’m sorry. I have another thing. Two days ago, I asked a question that was about the meeting of the Security Council on children and conflict. And you answered, you know, “Listen to [Rosemary] DiCarlo.” I saw, of course, I listened to the speech of DiCarlo. Then I also yesterday, I saw that somebody asked what I wanted to ask. I wasn’t here, but somebody asked. I’m not satisfied with the answer. And the reason is that specific question. That Security Council meeting was 48 hours after the attack. She used… DiCarlo used that as alleged event, alleged attack. Now we know that UN cannot know who did it, maybe. Cannot know if it were the Americans, the Israelis…

Spokesman : Given the question was asked yesterday, what is your question?

Question : The question is, at that time, the world knew what happened, that 100, more than 150 children died. Why DiCarlo spoke at that moment in that way, and why she didn’t address directly the fact — that actually was a fact — that 150 children had died?

Spokesman : We stand by what Ms. DiCarlo said in the way she said it, and I would also refer to the answers I gave yesterday, which I know don’t satisfy you, and I apologize for that. But, I can only go so far in satisfying everybody. Pan?

Question : Thank you, Steph. For two days, there have been no meetings scheduled for the Security Council. So, is the Secretary-General concerned about the inability of the Security Council in responding to the crisis in the Middle East? And does he have a message for the Security Council members and particularly the Presidency? Thank you.

Spokesman : You know, frankly, we’ve been concerned about the lack of unity in the Security Council for some while now, in dealing with a number of issues. I think Security Council has a primary responsibility in the maintenance of peace and security, and we encourage members to find common ground to that end. Ephrem?

Question : A quick follow-up on Stefano’s question, as well. We saw yesterday and this morning pictures of over 100 small graves for the little girls who were killed in Iran, and it’s drawing condemnation from all over the world, including from UN in Geneva. And Rosemary DiCalo, who was speaking in… on behalf of the Secretary-General, her words are still stuck with us. She said: “allegedly”, “possibly”, “we are aware”, “reports”. Would you like to reword, given the immense videos and what we’re seeing about the story, over 150 little girls dead, would you like to reword that sentence? Maybe a stronger condemnation?

Spokesman : I think yesterday… these are all fast-moving stories. We stand by what she said during the meeting. I think yesterday, I addressed this very clearly, and I stand by what I said yesterday. We have our human rights colleagues, including the High Commissioner, who spoke very vividly about this, and we stand by their comments. And there will need to be accountability for those who are responsible for these deaths.

Question : One quick question on Lebanon, as well. Israel has struck a hotel in a Christian neighbourhood, and a receptionist has died. The hotel apparently was housing also hundreds of displaced people from the south. Do you have any comment on that attack?

Spokesman : I think it’s covered by what I said earlier. I mean, we’re very concerned about the continued destruction, and we condemn any killing of civilians and destruction of civilian infrastructure. Let’s go online. I see Mr. Klein, and then we’ll go to our guest who’s been very patient.

Question : Yes. Can you hear me?

Spokesman : Yep.

Correspondent : Okay, thank you. As you’ve noted and Secretary-General noted himself, he has called repeatedly for negotiations, return to the negotiating table. And in fact, he said that prior to the attack that negotiations are the only sensible course forward. United States and Iran through indirect negotiations had at least three sessions of negotiations prior to Saturday’s attack. And one of US negotiators, Steve Witkoff, reported that during the last one, the third session, the Iranian negotiators essentially said that they had the right to enrich all of their nuclear fuel that they possess, including the fuel enriched to 60 per cent.

Spokesman : Joe, I’ve read I’ve read over these statements. What is the question?

Question : Okay. Well, I have to lay the predicate. I’m sorry. But, my question is, how long does the Secretary-General think the negotiation should have continued when one party at least determined that the other party was stalling for time and acting in bad faith, and a very dynamic situation where they were building up their ballistic-missile capabilities for potential attack and continuing to enrich their uranium?

Spokesman : Joe, it is not for the Secretary-General to provide justification for the military action that we’ve seen over the last few days. He has stayed in close touch with the Omani representatives, whether it’s the foreign minister, the permanent representative here. He has a high level of trust and respect for the Omani efforts, but the Secretary-General wasn’t in the room. So, the sides will make the statements that they made. We continue to believe that negotiation is the way to solve this current conflict.

Question : Well, I’m not asking for a justification for the military operation. Obviously, that’s not something that we should have… I’m only asking how open-ended should negotiations be in a context like this? How open-ended for everyone?

Spokesman : Joe, diplomacy takes time. Diplomacy takes courage, and it takes time. We’re not a party to these negotiations, but we encourage those who are to restart and renew. Abdelhamid, and then we’ll go to our guest.

Question : Thank you, Steph. I have two questions. One is there’s a report today by the special rapporteur on the human rights on the occupied Palestinian territory since 1967. It talks about torture. It has details of how Palestinian prisoners were tortured and subject to sexual harassment and killing, et cetera. And the report recommends that [Bezalel] Smotrich and [Itamar] Ben Gvir should be arrested by the ICC [International Criminal Court] prosecutor. Do you agree with the content of the report? And what do you say to that?

Spokesman : We seen reports from the Office of the [United Nations] High Commissioner [for Human Rights] (OHCHR) to this end. We’ve always supported his work. And as we’ve always said, they will need to be and there needs to be accountability for everything that we have seen in this conflict. Your second question?

Question : My second question, you know what happened in Lebanon, there are 80,000 people have been displaced, and many civilians were killed. This is called collective punishment. Isn’t collective punishment considered a war crime? Does that mean Israel is committing war crimes in Lebanon or not?

Spokesman : I will let legal experts and journalists such as yourselves draw these conclusions. We are, I think, being very transparent in what we’re seeing and calling it out. Thank you. Very quick one, and I will ask you to stay for our guest, please.

Question : Yes, sure. Just, you know, Iran appears to have expanded its retaliatory attacks, with neighbouring countries accusing it of attacking not just US assets but also civilian infrastructure. My question is, can you as the United Nations confirm that Iran has in fact targeted or attacked or hit civilian infrastructure in those countries?