The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Security Council

Alright, good afternoon. Just a programming note. I think you know that there is a Security Council meeting this afternoon on Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Children, Technology, and Education in Conflict. First meeting to be held under the presidency of the United States in the month of March. From our part, Rosemary DiCarlo, the Under-Secretary-General for the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, will brief Council members.

** Iran

Turning to the situation in the Middle East. Over the past 48 hours or so the Secretary-General has been in touch with a number of regional leaders. Just a few minutes ago, he spoke by phone with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar. The Secretary-General reiterated his condemnation of the recent attacks against Qatar, which is in violation of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also reaffirmed Qatar’s role as a strong and valued partner of the United Nations. The Secretary-General and the Amir discussed the situation in the region and the urgent need to end the current military escalation and a return to dialogue in the interest of regional stability.

Over the weekend, he also spoke with the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, His Excellency [Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi]. The Secretary-General praised Oman for its efforts on mediating peaceful negotiations and reiterated his condemnation of the attacks against Iran and the Iranian attacks on Gulf countries. The Secretary-General and the Foreign Minister expressed concerns about the risks posed by this war for the region. The Secretary-General also, over the weekend, had a number of conversations with ambassadors from the Gulf Cooperation Council, and we will keep you update on further contacts he may have.

As far as the situation on the ground, the position expressed by the Secretary-General on Saturday in the Security Council remains very much valid. What is needed now in the region more than anything is a way out. To that end, the Secretary-General again calls for de-escalation, an immediate cessation of hostilities, and genuine dialogue and negotiations, in line with the Charter of the United Nations.

The risk of a humanitarian fall-out in the region is also growing fast. Our Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) colleagues are in touch with our various UN country teams in the region and are ready to respond swiftly as needed. The Secretary-General is particularly concerned about the growing number of civilians we are seeing being killed and the destruction of civilian infrastructure. International humanitarian law is clear — civilians must be protected at all times, and civilian infrastructure must be protected, as well.

The expansion of attacks to countries that were not involved in the initial attacks is, according to the Secretary-General, particularly worrying. Whether we are talking about Gulf countries, Jordan, Syria or Lebanon. In Lebanon, where we have both a political and peacekeeping presence, tensions are also rising. We are seriously concerned about the exchanges of fire across the Blue Line. The situation on the ground is evolving rapidly, and we are monitoring developments closely. We are also aware of the strikes aimed at Israel claimed by Hizbullah and the Israeli strikes that have reportedly resulted in 31 fatalities and many more injured north of the Blue Line in Lebanon.

We urge utmost restraint and call on the parties to uphold the cessation of hostilities agreement. Both the Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and the UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Diodato Abagnara, are engaging with the parties to de-escalate and preserve stability across de Blue Line. Our UNIFIL peacekeepers there are remaining in positions despite the challenging circumstances. We are also worried about the negative impacts that the military activities in the region as a whole could have on the world economy, and those impacts, as they often do, hit the most vulnerable the hardest.

** Iran/UN agencies

A couple of related items from our friends at UN agencies. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said that it is deeply concerned about the escalation of conflict and its impact on civilians and further displacement in the region. Many affected countries already host millions of refugees and internally displaced people. Further violence risks overwhelming humanitarian capacities and placing additional pressure on host communities. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said it is deeply concerned by reports of strikes in Iran and across the region, illustrating the grave danger for children. There are also reports of schools being struck in Iran, including a girls’ school in Minab in southern Iran. Scores of students are reportedly being killed and others injured. UNICEF echoes the call of the Secretary-General for the immediate cessation of hostilities and de-escalation.

And our colleague Volker Türk, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, in a statement issued out of Geneva, reminded all parties that international law with respect to armed conflict is very clear: the protection of civilians is paramount. Each and every actor involved must ensure compliance with these laws. Violations of them must lead to accountability for those responsible.

** International Atomic Energy Agency

Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), spoke at his Agency’s Board of Governors meeting today, and said that, according to the regional safety monitoring network, no elevation of radiation levels above the usual background levels had been detected in countries bordering Iran. Regarding the status of the nuclear installations in Iran, up to now, he said, he has no indication that any of the nuclear installations, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, the Tehran Research Reactor or other nuclear fuel-cycle facilities have been damaged or hit.

Mr. Grossi reiterated his call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid further escalation. He said that the lasting solution to this long-existing discord lies on the diplomatic table and that the IAEA will be there, ready to play its indispensable part, whenever and wherever it is called.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation in Gaza. Our colleagues at OCHA said that the regional escalation that began over the weekend is already affecting people and disrupting humanitarian services. As you know, Israeli authorities have closed all crossings, including Rafah, and they have suspended humanitarian movements in and near areas where Israeli troops remain deployed in Gaza, and they have also postponed planned rotations for our humanitarian personnel. Medical evacuations and the return of people into Gaza have also been suspended as a result.

People in Gaza, as you know, rely on a steady flow of humanitarian and commercial goods from outside, given the limited storage capacity and destruction across this war-torn area. We and our partners had worked hard to maintain a sustained and predictable flow of supplies despite the continuing restrictions. But, that cannot continue under a full blockade. It is imperative that all crossings be reopened as soon as possible.

In recent days, our partners have been forced to ration fuel, prioritizing life-saving operations — albeit at reduced capacity — as local stocks are going down. This includes bakeries, hospitals and desalination plants. All impacted. Services such as solid waste collection have been suspended. UN officials are working to secure the urgent resumption of fuel deliveries, which, or course, remains a priority as without fuel there is very little that we can do.

In some areas of Gaza City, reduced water production has left people with as little as two litres of drinking water per day. Prices of basic commodities are already rising. In the West Bank, Israeli forces have kept most checkpoints closed, largely preventing travel between Palestinian cities and governorates. This is, of course, having an immediate impact on Palestinians’ access to livelihoods, basic services, and humanitarian operations.

Since the weekend, people across the West Bank have been exposed to debris falling over civilian areas amid missile and interceptor fire; while residential areas in Gaza have been exposed to continued strikes from the air, land and sea. International humanitarian law is clear. As we keep saying every day, and often many times a day, civilians must be protected and their essential needs met, including through the unimpeded entry, movement and distribution of humanitarian assistance.

** Sudan

Turning to another horrific humanitarian situation that we are trying to keep on the front burner, that is Sudan. We continue to be very worried over the escalating violence in the states of Kordofan and Blue Nile, where intensified fighting continues to harm civilians and with it, disrupting the delivery of much needed humanitarian and life-saving assistance.

According to local sources, drone attacks have intensified in El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, since last Friday. The Sudan Doctors Network, which has been very reliable in terms of information, reported that yesterday a medical facility was impacted and 12 people, including 5 medical staff, were injured. Meanwhile, in South Kordofan, clashes continue in and around Dilling. Fighting along key supply routes continues to disrupt commercial traffic and humanitarian operations.

In Blue Nile State, there have been intensive drone attacks on the town of Kurmuk over the past two weeks. A school was allegedly destroyed, while an electricity station was damaged. By Saturday, 1,000 families had been displaced from the locality of Kurmuk to the city of Damazine due to the ongoing insecurity. OCHA reports that conditions are dire and people urgently need aid, and they are working with our partners to scale up assistance as much as they can do.

Just to give you an example of the dire conditions in some parts of Sudan, our OCHA colleagues recently visited the Ed Daein Hospital in East Darfur. The hospital, which handles up to 200 outpatient consultations and 15 surgical deliveries daily for people in the Darfur and Kordofan regions, faces funding shortfalls that could put essential services at risk.

Meanwhile, a large fire in the Kalma camp in Nyala, in South Darfur, destroyed about 700 homes. This comes amid worsening humanitarian conditions and major gaps in services following the suspension of some activities in January. The camp is also facing a growing measles outbreak and OCHA is mobilizing partners in order to respond.

We call on all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, ensure rapid and unhindered humanitarian access, and uphold international humanitarian law. Sustained, flexible funding is urgently needed to maintain life-saving services and prevent further deterioration.

** South Sudan

Just south of there, in South Sudan, our peacekeepers there are sounding the alarm over a sharp escalation of violence in Abiemnom, in the Ruweng Administrative Area. According to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), a group of armed youth stormed the Abiemnom County headquarters on Sunday morning, wounding at least 23 people. As tensions spiralled, peacekeepers opened their gates and are now sheltering more than 1,000 civilians inside their base, while providing emergency medical care for the injured.

The Mission is gravely concerned by reports that dozens of civilians, along with local officials, may have been killed in the clashes. We call on all parties to halt the violence immediately and resolve this through dialogue. Meanwhile, peacekeepers remain on the ground doing everything within their mandate to try to protect those who are seeking refuge.

At the same time, peacekeepers themselves are coming under threat. We join our peacekeeping colleagues in condemning the ambush on Sunday by armed groups on a peacekeeping convoy along the border between Jonglei State and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area. The convoy was stopped at an unauthorized roadblock and subsequently came under fire. Peacekeepers responded in self-defence, in line with their mandate and rules of engagement. Thankfully, no UN personnel was injured. The Mission has called on authorities to swiftly investigate and bring those responsible to justice.

** Afghanistan/Pakistan

Turning to the situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Our colleagues at the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) tell us that cross-border clashes between de facto forces in Afghanistan and Pakistani security forces are ongoing today. The Mission reiterated its call for a halt in the fighting and also called on all parties to comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law to protect civilians.

In line with its Security Council mandate, the Mission continues to document incidents of civilian casualties inside Afghanistan. From late 26 February to 1 March, UNAMA recorded at least 123 civilian casualties in Afghanistan, with 34 people killed and 89 injured, including women and children. These figures remain preliminary.

Restrictions on movements in the border area due to the active conflict have reduced the capacity of humanitarian agencies and their partners to deliver life-saving and other assistance in the most-affected areas, leaving Afghan returnees from Pakistan particularly vulnerable. The UN Mission notes that humanitarian and medical facilities, including the emergency hospital at the Torkham border post and an IOM transit centre, have also been damaged.

For its part, the World Food Programme (WFP) has paused its activities in the affected areas, with approximately 160,000 people impacted by the suspension of food distributions. Several of the provinces impacted by the fighting are experiencing critical levels of acute malnutrition. The UN Mission warns that on Afghanistan’s western border with Iran, a potential increase in numbers of Afghan returnees is also anticipated, which will, as you can imagine, further stretching very scarce humanitarian supplies.

** Haiti

I want to flag an upcoming travel, this time, in the Western Hemisphere, by Alexander De Croo, the Administrator of the UN Development Programme (UNDP). He is in Haiti for a two-day visit. While there, he will meet with the Prime Minister and various Government officials, including elections officials. UNDP supports, through its work, the elections that are planned for later this year. Mr. De Croo will also meet with security officials, youth entrepreneurs, the private sector and of course, UNDP staff serving in the country. The Administrator will then go on to Jamaica. He will meet with the Prime Minister, industry leaders and communities that have been impacted by Hurricane Melissa, before heading back to New York on Friday. We will provide an update on the trip.

** Financial Contribution

I do have a quiz for you today, because we got money. This is the only country in Central America not to have Spanish as its official language. And also, interestingly, it has no international fast-food chains. Belize, exactly. We say thank you to our friends in Belmopan for their full payment to the Regular Budget. We are up to 74, and I will take some questions. Pam, yes.

** Questions and Answers

Question : Yes. Anyway, so is the Secretary-General in any way meeting with the First Lady of the United States, or has he spoken with President Trump about the Iran conflict?

Spokesman : He has not spoken to President Trump. He will, however, have a brief, he will greet the First Lady, before her…

Question : Stake out?

Spokesman : Her stake… before she goes to the Security Council, yup. No problem. Edie?

Question : Thank you, Steph. You said that the Secretary-General's main goal now is to try and find a way out of the war in Iran. Is the United Nations aware of any ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war?

Spokesman : We're not aware of any direct talks between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran. We all know, I mean, I think you've seen the public comments by Oman. We would like to see a return to the table. And a return to diplomacy.

Question : And on Gaza, with the borders closed and obviously no food, medicine, or anything else, fuel getting in, how many days does the UN have supplies already in Gaza for? Are we talking about days, weeks?

Spokesman : As you know, I think this question has come up repeatedly over the last three years when there is a complete blockade. There is an amount of aid already in. When let me put it bluntly. When the doors are shut, we obviously stretch whatever we have to make it last longer. So, I don't want to put a number to it. What is disruptive is that we had put in place a kind of a regular predictable flow of supplies into Gaza, and now that has been completely disrupted. Yes, please.

Question : Thank you so much. The Secretary-General's contrary to diplomatic norms in the UN did not issue even a condolence message after the assassination of the Supreme Leader of Iran. Why was no statement issued? What's the Secretary-General's position on this matter? And my second question, in the ongoing military attrition by the United States and Israeli regime against Iran, hospitals and homes have been directly targeted, causing many civilians' deaths, especially children and kids. What is his position on this matter?

Spokesman : I mean, I think on the killing of civilians and notably the attack on the schools, the Secretary-General referred to particularly in his statement to the Security Council. What we want to see is an end to the killings, right? We want to see an end to the fighting and a return to negotiations. [Inaudible] That's the answer I have for you. Yes, sir.

Question : Thanks, Steph. Perhaps a follow-up. I mean, there any particular reaction to the targeting of a Head of State here? So soon after Venezuela's sitting Head of State was removed and arrested and brought to the United States. What is your reaction to the US's unilateral actions in that regard?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, I think the reaction to the action we've seen by the US and Israel, the Secretary-General laid it out very plainly on Saturday, and that remains his position. Abdelhamid.

Question : Follow-up on the same topic. I remember Kofi Annan in September 2004 only after one year and six months, he labelled the war on Iraq as illegal. How long it will take this Secretary-General to label this war as illegal?

Spokesman : Abdelhamid, I would encourage you to read thoroughly his statement on Saturday. His deep concern about the violations of the Charter, of Article 2 of the Charter. So, I think you can interpret his words to me whatever you want to interpret.

Correspondent : Yeah, I want to…

Spokesman : But, I think they were very, very clear.

Question : Can I interpret them that the Secretary-General said, it is illegal war?

Spokesman : It is far for me to tell you, what to write. Stefano.

Question : Thank you, Stephane. As a follow-up on the brief meeting that the Secretary-General will have with the First Lady. Now the First Lady is not just coming here to a visit, but she's going to actually preside the Security Council on a meeting that I believe is called children, technology and education in conflict. Children, technology. I mean, in Iran, if I understand, in the attack on Saturday, a school was hit where I mean, it's declared that more than 100 people or several children died. So, does the Secretary-General is going to talk instead of just welcoming her, but just trying to talk with the…?

Spokesman : It is…

Question : …President of the Security Council about this issue?

Spokesman : It is meant to be a greeting. It is not a meeting. He will be there when she arrives. He will greet her. She will be then on her way. I would encourage you to wait and read what, [Under-Secretary-General] Rosemary DiCarlo will say in the open meeting on behalf of the Secretary-General.

Question : Very good. Just a follow-up on other thing. Is the Israeli Ambassador on Saturday tweet, on a X, he wrote that the what the Secretary-General reaction to the attack was shameful. Any comment on that?

Spokesman : What do want me to come I mean, I'm not here to comment on people's comments. Like I told…

Correspondent : That's the Israeli Ambassador.

Spokesman : But, like I told Abdelhamid, the Secretary-General says what he says. He says it very openly, I think using very clear words. Let people say what they want. We stand by…

Correspondent : But some people…

Spokesman : What we say. I'll tell you what. The Secretary-General was not ashamed of what he said. Yes, ma'am.

Question : I’m Pamela from Pass Blue. Secretary-General and other reports said two schools were impacted in the US is Israeli strike on Iran. There have been reports that UAE [United Arab Emirates] have closed schools; Bahrain, too, have closed schools, following retaliatory attack on those countries. Can you give any sort of background as to how this conflict is affecting children and their schooling in the region?

Spokesman : Very negatively. And I would encourage you to look at what UNICEF put out. But, obviously, whenever there are bombings, air raids or threats as such, schools are closed. Now, this could have an impact of just a few days and things would get back to normal. This could last longer. We don't know. But, you just have to see the impact of conflict on kids in Gaza where for almost three years, they haven't had real formal schooling, the impact of conflict and other restrictions put on them in Afghanistan. Look at Sudan. How can children be expected to learn in an open conflict, where refugee camps are being droned, when people are being killed? It's shameful. Yes, sir.

Question : Steph, you mentioned at the top how Secretary-General hasn't spoken with President Trump yet. Over the weekend, we've seen examples of reporters just calling him directly, whether that's The New York Times or CNN. Why hasn't the Secretary-General spoken with President Trump when he's put out such a strong statement?

Spokesman : Diplomacy works a little more formally than reporting. Gabriel.

Question : Thank you, Steph. Israel has said that they've closed the borders to Gaza because it is unsafe given the current situation. If Israel was to open the borders today, would the UN be able to get aid into Gaza?

Spokesman : I mean, if crossings are open, we get aid in. If people allow us to bring aid in, we get aid in.

Question : So, even under the current situation, you would be able to work and bring aid?

Spokesman : The only thing that we need are for gates to be unlocked.

Question : And on the Secretary-General, if I can get one more, on Saturday in his remarks to the Security Council, he said military action carries the risks of igniting a chain of events that no one can control. Are we at that point now?

Spokesman : We are at a risk where there is zero room for miscalculation. Alex?

Question : Thanks, Steph. Firstly, quick follow-up. You've mentioned that the Secretary-General had several contacts. That's Qatar plus Oman, right? That's…

Spokesman : Yes, and the ambassadors to UN of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Question : Not the US ambassador?

Spokesman : No. Gulf Cooperation Council.

Correspondent : Alright. Secondly…

Spokesman : Which I don't think the US is a member.

Question : What about the UN team on the ground in Iran? Have you been in touch?

Spokesman : Yes. We've been in touch with them. I mean, I was on a call with them today. Everybody, thankfully, is safe and sound. They're obviously we're very concerned for our Iranian colleagues on the ground. And frankly, we're concerned for our UN colleagues everywhere. I mean our Israeli UN colleagues, our Palestinian UN colleagues, the ones in the Gulf, they've all had to take precautions to make sure they stay safe.

Question : And the last one, if I may. Has anyone from the United Nations been at this site where school was hit? Like, just to verify?

Spokesman : No, I'm not aware that we have.

Question : Alright. Thank you.

Spokesman : But if that changes, I'll let you know. Yes. Pan, and then one second. Go ahead, Pan.

Question : Thank you, Steph. In his statement on Saturday morning, the Secretary-General condemned the military escalation in the Middle East. And in his speech in the afternoon, he condemned explicitly the strikes. So, what's the consideration for the revised wording?

Spokesman : I'm not sure I understand the question.

Question : Oh, in the morning, he condemned the military escalation. And the in the afternoon, he condemned the strikes by the United States and Israel and the subsequent strikes by Iran?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, I think as the day progressed, the situation got a little clearer.

Correspondent : Thank you.

Question : Thanks, Stephane. The Secretary-General on Saturday expressed concern about this conflict widening. We're now hearing from France, the UK that they'll take defensive measures. France saying they'll help Gulf countries defend themselves. Just wonder this kind of coming from many European countries now, if the Secretary-General plans to speak with those leaders, if he's particularly concerned about that aspect of this.

Spokesman : Yeah. I mean, he will continue to have contacts, but that's exactly what we mean. I mean, in the points that Gabriel raised of expansion, the risks of miscalculation that this chain of events is growing, and that's very extremely worrying, and that's a lot of the issues that the Secretary-General has been discussing. Yes, Naureen.

Question : Thanks Stephane. Speaking of who the Secretary-General has spoken to, you mentioned that he hasn't spoken to Mr. Trump. Has he spoken to Mr. Netanyahu or anybody from…?

Spokesman : No, we're trying to be as transparent as possible in terms of the contacts. Madam?

Question : There are reports that Israel is considering a grand offensive in southern Lebanon. And is there a notification mechanism between UNIFIL and Israel? And should there be one? What happens to UNIFIL?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, there is a notification mechanism. There's the trilateral mechanism in hotlines that go from UNIFIL to both the IDF and the and the Lebanese Armed Forces. I can't tell you what would happen. We would not want to see any further deterioration. We would not want to see any sort of ground incursion. But, you will recall that before there was sort of an understanding for cessation of hostilities, UN peacekeepers, at great, great risk to themselves, in place. We also note that there was announcement by the Prime Minister and by the cabinet in Lebanon for accelerating efforts towards asserting a state monopoly on arms across Lebanon in line with Security Council resolution 1701 (2006), which we very much welcome, and we will try to support in any way we can. as we have been to this date. Senan?

Question : Thank you, Stefan. I have a question about refugees, actually. What plans does the United Nations have to support refugees fleeing the war in Iran? I mean, for example, they have more than 90 million population in Iran. And is there any coordination between neighbouring countries?

Spokesman : Well, I know UNHCR is extremely focused on this right now. As we mentioned, there's also, we're prepared and worried about any influx of not only Afghan returnees from Iran to Afghanistan, but possibly also movements of people. This is a region that UNHCR has been very much active in, and they have systems in place, and they are doing whatever they can to prepare.

Question : A very quick follow-up, if you don't mind. Does the Secretary-General recommend or suggest to neighbouring countries to open their borders for refugees?

Spokesman : Look, every country should do whatever it can to help people who are fleeing danger and who are fleeing war. Yes, madam.

Question : Thank you. So, the US officials say, they believe that has a threat and that they have taken military action against Iran. So, under the UN Charter, is that law enough to justify the use of force?

Spokesman : Look, I would refer you to, what the Secretary-General said about Article 2 in the Charter in his speech on Saturday. Yes, Ahmed.

Question : Thank you, Steph. A follow-up, if I may from my previous colleague's question. On the death of the Ayatollah, I recall the Secretary-General saying to the Security Council on Saturday, “several high-ranking officials have reportedly been killed, including according to Israeli sources, Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, who I'm not in a position to confirm the situation”. Now that the report is confirmed, is the Secretary-General ready to give a specific statement on the death of the Ayatollah?

Spokesman : We do not…

Question : Similar to how we received a statement on Maduro was captured?

Spokesman : We do not want to see any more killings, whether targeted or otherwise. Madam?

Question : On Lebanon, given the situation in Lebanon and hundreds and of thousands of people being displaced, do you have any information that you can share with us from your colleagues on the ground there regarding people fleeing?

Spokesman : No. I don't have anything new for today on movements of people in in Lebanon. But, again, in Lebanon, we have quite a large UN, not only political and peacekeeping, but humanitarian presence, and I know they're working with the Lebanese authorities in doing whatever they can to prepare and assist. Sherwin?

Question : Thanks, Steph. I wondered if you could talk a little bit about the expanding humanitarian consequences, particularly when there are wars, right? On an already overstretched humanitarian community, what does scenario planning look for Tom Fletcher's and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs? How do you plan for this moment?

Spokesman : Well, we planned by having had contingency plans already in place. I mean, the impact here is multifold, right? You could have, obviously, a humanitarian impact in in Iran, right? And we're already seeing the killings of civilians in other countries in the Gulf. What is particularly worrying, as well, is the closure of airspace. And you know, the UN has humanitarian hubs in the Gulf, notably in the UAE. A lot of our humanitarian goods move through that, so it could very well have an impact on our operations in Africa, in Asia and other parts of the world. We're already talking about a humanitarian system which is extremely stretched and heavily, heavily underfunded. This is an issue, I was just talking to our humanitarian colleagues a few minutes ago, that they're worried about, and they're looking at what would the impact will be on our logistics operation. I mean, the UN has a tremendous logistics operation, not only humanitarian, as well as peacekeeping, and when critical waterways are closed, when airspace is closed, it could have an impact pretty quickly. Abdelhamid, then Stefano, and then we'll stop.

Question : Maybe it's a technical question. What does the UN consider the grand Ayatollah as the Head of the State of Iran or the elected President?

Spokesman : No. So according to the info every permanent mission, as you know, provides us with information who the Head of State is, and who the Foreign Minister is. And for… for Iran, the Head of State is the President, not the… not the Supreme Leader.

Question : So, if the President is killed, then the UN will lower the flag to half mast, the way… they did when Raisi was killed. Right?

Spokesman : That I mean, that is their standard procedures for when Heads of State…

Question : So, when it comes to Khamenei now, they don't have to lower the…?

Spokesman : Yes, As I said, for us, the procedure is very well laid out in terms of Heads of State and Foreign Ministers. Senor Vaccara.

Question : Grazia, Stephane. President Trump, Saturday, told the Iranian people to take over their Government. This was kind of the same was repeated today by the Secretary of Defence, in his press conference. Does the Secretary-General have any advice for the Iranian people in this moment? I'm talking about the civilians. What they should do?