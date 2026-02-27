The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Secretary-General/Migration

At 3 p.m. this afternoon, the Secretary-General will deliver remarks at an Informal Meeting of the General Assembly to hear a briefing on his Report of the Secretary-General on the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration. The meeting will take place in the Trusteeship Council Chamber. It will obviously be on UN Web TV.

In his remarks, the Secretary-General is expected to highlight that human mobility is profoundly shaping our world, and yet, instead of responding with cooperation, the global reaction has too often been driven by fear, been driven by division and been driven by just rank opportunism. He will note that safe and regular pathways are becoming ever more restrictive, and when pathways are blocked, migrants do not disappear — they are pushed into danger, exploitation and into the hands of smugglers.

The Secretary-General will call on all to choose cooperation over chaos, and dignity over discrimination, and to make the Global Compact real, in every region, on every route, for every migrant. Amy Pope, the Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), is also here in New York and will deliver remarks, as well.

** Afghanistan/Pakistan

Turning to the situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan, I can tell you that the Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the escalation of violence between Afghanistan and Pakistan and the impact that violence is having on civilian populations. He calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, and he reiterates his call on the parties to resolve any differences through diplomacy.

** Afghanistan

Further on the situation in Afghanistan, our humanitarian colleagues are voicing concern over the impact of attacks, including a reported incident at a transit and reception centre at the Torkham border crossing in the eastern part of Afghanistan. We continue to call on all parties to the conflict to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law; in particular, to ensure that civilians are protected at all times, as well as civilian infrastructure.

Our humanitarian colleagues note that years of conflict, poverty and natural disasters, such as drought and earthquakes, have left nearly half the population, almost 22 million men, women and children, in need of humanitarian aid. This number will only increase if the fighting goes on or escalates. We, along with our humanitarian partners, are monitoring the situation closely, and we will continue to support wherever possible. Our humanitarian colleagues also need more funding for their operations. They’ve only received 11 per cent — or $181 million — of the $1.7 billion needed for this year’s Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan.

** Iran/United States

I also wanted to tell you that the Secretary-General welcomes the continuation of the indirect talks mediated by Oman between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America. He calls on the parties to continue to work with determination and in good faith towards a lasting agreement. He also emphasizes that full and comprehensive International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) verification is essential for any successful resolution of the Iran nuclear issue.

** Sudan

Turning to Sudan: As you know, the conflict in that country has pushed humanitarian needs to extraordinary levels; our humanitarian colleagues tell us that nearly 34 million people will require aid in 2026. This is the highest number of people needing assistance anywhere in the world. This year, the humanitarian community is calling for $2.9 billion to reach more than 20 million people facing the most catastrophic needs. The funding will provide food, clean water, nutrition, health and protection, as well as education services.

Aid workers continue to face grave dangers. In recent months, 92 aid workers, mostly Sudanese, have been killed, injured, kidnapped or detained, and more than 65 attacks on healthcare workers and patients were also recorded. Delivering aid at this scale requires flexible funding and guaranteed humanitarian access, so workers can reach people in need, and they can reach them safely and rapidly and without any obstruction.

** South Sudan

Turning south to South Sudan: The UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan warned today that the country’s political and military leaders are systematically dismantling the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement, that dismantling putting civilians at serious risk of renewed conflict and serious human rights violations.

The Commission’s latest report to the Human Rights Council documents widespread and systematic attacks on civilians, including unlawful killings, indiscriminate aerial bombardment, sexual violence and forcible recruitment of boys — acts that may all constitute war crimes or crimes against humanity, according to the Commission. The Commission calls for the immediate cessation of hostilities, the full implementation of the Revitalized Agreement and a compliance with South Sudan’s obligations under international law.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to Gaza, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says that as of Monday, our partners working on food security have distributed food rations to about 200,000 families in February; that’s nearly 1 million people. In addition, more than 1.7 million meals have been prepared in more than 180 community kitchens across the Gaza Strip, and free bread has been delivered to more than 400 shelters and displacement sites throughout Gaza. However, and this is a big however, food rations have been cut by half in February, largely because there are not enough supplies in Gaza. Around two thirds of the aid trucks coming through the Egypt corridor were sent back this month.

Inside Gaza, coordinated humanitarian movements with the Israeli authorities also continue. Out of 10 missions planned yesterday, 4 were facilitated— including the collection of fuel, tents and baby kits from the Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem crossing. Five missions were impeded, and a request to assess a water, sanitation and hygiene facility in North Gaza was denied outright.

On the health front, our partners say they continue to see more people living with disabilities. Many have received amputations, while others have suffered spinal cord and brain trauma. Hundreds of people have received traumatic injuries since the ceasefire. Under an already fragile health system, these patients face challenges, especially since the entry of prosthetics and other essential devices remains heavily restricted. The UN and our partners continue to call for impediments to be lifted so that we can scale up assistance.

Meanwhile, this week, our partners provided mental health and psychosocial support to more than 10,000 people, including women and children and front-line workers, as well as caregivers. Our partners have also opened safe spaces offering psychosocial support, mental health care, and essential daily items, including menstrual hygiene supplies, in Gaza City, Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis. Overall, more than 60 such spaces are now operational.

** Lebanon

And north to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL): Our peacekeepers in southern Lebanon continue to make strides in enhancing safety and security for people in southern Lebanon. Yesterday, the UN peacekeepers handed over the last two of five cleared minefields to the Lebanese Armed Forces; those fields were cleared over the past six months. Since resuming humanitarian demining last August, UNIFIL has cleared 12,030 square metres and destroyed 2,173 anti-personnel mines, work that directly protects civilians in the area. It also protects Lebanese Army personnel, and our own peacekeepers and UN workers.

Along the Blue Line, UNIFIL has fully restored 15 markers damaged during last year’s escalation, with work under way for restoring more. Before the hostilities, there were 272 markers along the Blue Line; recent assessments found 24 damaged and 33 destroyed outright. Restoring these markers not only enhances security but also requires careful coordination with both Lebanese Armed Forces and the Israel Defense Forces to ensure peacekeepers can safely clear surrounding areas of explosives. These efforts all show UNIFIL’s dedication to building safer communities and maintaining stability along the sensitive border.

** Madagascar

Turning to Madagascar, we and our partners, together with the authorities, are continuing to help people impacted by two recent cyclones: Fytia and Gezani. We are appealing for $68 million to provide urgent, life-saving assistance to more than 450,000 people in the next three months. The plan will prioritize women, as well as children under the age of five, students, older people and people with disabilities. The funding will provide emergency shelter, clean water and sanitation, healthcare services, emergency education, nutrition, food security and agricultural support.

As of yesterday, our partners were able to provide over 2,000 families with cash for emergency shelter, while 74,000 people have received cash transfers, 124,000 have received food assistance, and more than 200 water sources were built and repaired. We also distributed more than 22,000 school kits to 35,000 students and disinfected 125 schools. We’re grateful to donors who already mobilized $12.7 million, part of which has gone towards vital logistical and air support; many roads are impassable. But, there’s still a funding gap, and we urgently need more contributions as soon as possible.

** Niger

On Niger, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that yesterday, we and our humanitarian partners, in support of the authorities, released this year’s Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan, which calls for $674 million to support 2 million people. Insecurity, forced displacement and climate shocks have left 3 million people in need of humanitarian aid across the country. This year’s Plan will focus on civilians living in the most impacted regions of Niger, and where humanitarian needs are most acute.

** Questions and Answers

Correspondent : No, I'm good. Thanks.

Spokesman : Okay. Edie?

Correspondent : Thank you, Steph. We were only laughing about seagrass because it isn't something that immediately comes to mind.

Spokesman : No, I get it.

Question : Two questions. First, Israel's top court today suspended the halt to operations by more than 35 NGOs [non-governmental organizations] in the Palestinian territories. Does the Secretary-General have any comment?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, we've been very consistent in saying that we desperately need our partners, the international NGOs and others whom we work with. We, as a UN system, could not do what we do without that partnership, and we want to see them being able to continue their work.

Question : And secondly, Pakistan has said that it is in "open war with Afghanistan". I know you read a statement from the Secretary-General. Is he taking any further action, like calling, trying to talk to the leaders?

Spokesman : Our political mission in Kabul is obviously closely monitoring the situation, in touch with people there; various contacts are being had. When I have something a bit more public to share with you, I will. Ibtisam Azem?

Question : Thank you. So, a follow-up on your statement regarding… you said that half of the trucks through Egypt were sent back. So, the question is by whom, and did you get any explanation?

Spokesman : No. I mean, we don't have… they were not cleared by the Israeli authorities, as far as I'm aware. There's an issue of them considering some items that we feel critical not being allowed into Gaza. There's some heavy equipment, things to clear rubble with, prosthetics, all sorts of things. And we just don't have the flow of aid that we need.

Question : And a follow-up on that when it comes also to food. I know there is a rise in the numbers of what you can bring in. But, also there… are you getting everything you need to get when it comes to food?

Spokesman : No, we're not getting everything we need. We're especially not getting the volume of things that we need. And it's something we keep advocating for. Yes, Pan, please.

Question : Thank you, Steph. A number of countries have urged their nationals to withdraw from Iran, including UK, Canada and India. So, a [inaudible] seems to be imminent. So, does the Secretary-General has any more comments on this?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, you know, we're seeing both, I would say positive messages come out of the diplomatic track, which we're continuing to encourage. We're also seeing very worrying military movements throughout the region, which is extremely concerning, as well. These are two potential tracks, clearly. We encourage everyone to focus on the diplomatic track. Okay. Nope. Adi, it's Friday. Why not?

Question : Thank you, Steph. Just a clarification. The $68 million you flagged today for humanitarian aid in Madagascar, is that different from the $69 million you talked about on Tuesday? Or is it the same?