The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Guests

Good afternoon. I don’t have much for you today, but I have a few updates; but I do want to make sure you stay for our guests from the World Food Programme (WFP) and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Ross Smith, who is WFP’s Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response, and Rein Paulsen, FAO's Director of Office of Emergencies and Resilience, will both be joining us virtually from Rome to discuss the just-released Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) system report on Somalia. And Somalia is one of these crises, as they will tell you, we have not been paying enough attention to.

** Sudan

Let me start with another crisis that we speak about here almost every day, and that is Sudan, to tell you that we remain deeply concerned by the escalating harm to civilians as fighting intensifies in North Darfur State. Our friends at the International Organization for Migration (IOM) tell us that nearly 2,700 people were displaced following attacks on Misteriya town in the locality of Kebkabiya in recent days. A local organization, the Sudan Doctors Network, says that 28 civilians were killed and 39 others were injured in these attacks. We call again for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure and for the parties to the conflict to adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law.

** Central African Republic

This morning, in the Security Council, Valentine Rugwabiza, the Head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), briefed the Security Council via video link. Reflecting on the elections late last year, she said the Central African Republic reached an important milestone with the first municipal polls held since 1988 and the most extensive electoral operation ever undertaken in the Central African Republic.

Ms. Rugwabiza noted that serious security challenges persist, particularly in the south-east, in the Haut-Mbomou Prefecture. In the north-east, she added, the conflict in Sudan has driven over 11,000 refugees into the Vakaga Prefecture, adding pressure on already limited services, and it is also heightening local tensions. The Special Representative added that the Mission remains engaged with local authorities and communities and continues to consolidate its presence to enhance the protection of civilians.

Finally, turning to the impact of liquidity constraints, the Special Representative said the Mission is implementing efficiency measures, while ensuring that available resources are dedicated to the protection of civilians, and that the Mission’s footprint preserves coverage in priority areas.

** Western Sahara

Also, I just wanted to give you a bit more update on Western Sahara. I can tell you that, in close partnership with the United States, as penholder on Western Sahara in the Security Council, Staffan de Mistura, the Personal Envoy of the Secretary General for Western Sahara, co-chaired negotiations in Washington, D.C. That was 23-24 February. That was co-chaired with Ambassador Michael Waltz, the Permanent Representative of the US, with vital support from the Senior Adviser for Arab and African Affairs to the United States President, Massad Boulos. This was the third co-chaired inter-ministerial meeting on Western Sahara since January.

The negotiations saw in-depth discussions, taking as a basis Morocco’s autonomy proposal, as per Security Council resolution 2797 (2025). This is encouraging, and significant work will still be required, including on the key issue of self-determination for the people of Western Sahara, to reach a mutually acceptable solution to the conflict.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation in Gaza, today, Ramiz Alakbarov, the Deputy Special Coordinator, Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, started a two-day visit to the Gaza Strip. In Deir al-Balah, he met with UN agencies and our partners to discuss the challenges to humanitarian access and delivery that our colleagues on the ground continue to face. The agencies expressed their concerns about continued security incidents near the so-called “Yellow Line”, which have resulted in civilian casualties.

South of Gaza [City], Dr. Alakbarov visited the Abu-Jarad dumping site for solid waste and a debris crushing site. Our partners have been using this site to dispose of solid waste, given access restrictions to Gaza’s main landfills. Dr. Alakbarov also went to the Rafah crossing and witnessed people returning to Gaza.

Tomorrow, he will visit the field hospital in Al Mawasi, where we and our partners are helping patients to go to Egypt through the Rafah Crossing. Overall, since the ceasefire and as of this Monday, our colleagues at the World Health Organization (WHO) have facilitated the evacuation of more than 740 patients, including 432 children, through the Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem crossing, as well as the Rafah crossing. However, 18,500 patients, including 4,000children, still urgently need medical evacuation. They need this to get specialized treatment that they cannot get in Gaza.

To reduce reliance on evacuations, WHO continues to call for the rehabilitation and rebuilding of Gaza’s health system, including allowing more medical supplies in, restoring damaged facilities and expanding essential services. WHO also urges reopening medical referrals to the West Bank, including East Jerusalem; greater acceptance of patients by Member States for treatment abroad; and ensuring that patients are able to return to Gaza after their treatment is completed.

** Lebanon/Israel

I was asked yesterday about an incident that occurred yesterday, Tuesday, in southern Lebanon in Marjayoun, in which it was reported that our peacekeepers were targeted by Israeli fire. I can tell you that the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) clarified that UN peacekeepers, who happened to be in the area performing tasks unrelated to the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) presence there. Those peacekeepers observed a group of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers dismounting from two vehicles and firing shots toward the Lebanese Armed Forces post. UNIFIL sent a “stop fire” request to the IDF through its liaison channels. UNIFIL confirmed that its peacekeepers were not the target of the fire.

That being said, we once again call on all parties for immediate de-escalation and urge the parties to return to a cessation of hostilities and fully implement Security Council resolution 1701 (2006), which is essential for stability along the Blue Line.

** Waste Trafficking

Lastly, I want to flag an interesting report from our colleagues in Vienna at the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). Today, they released an analysis showing that illegal waste flows are causing economic, public health and environmental damage, especially in low-income countries.

The study shows that, although the illegal dumping, burning, movement, shipping and disposal of waste happens worldwide, when waste is trafficked, the least valuable and/or the most difficult and expensive waste to dispose of flows from high-income to low-income regions. These include plastics and e-waste, which can contain hazardous substances or harmful chemicals. Since waste is often trafficked to countries that struggle with environmentally-sound waste management, this has a significant negative consequence for people’s health and the environment.

UNODC notes that organized crime groups have been found to be involved in waste crime around the world. Corporate involvement in waste crime and trafficking is also common, they found. According to the analysis, legislative gaps, limited enforcement capacities, lack of traceability and low penalties are all facilitating a trade that some estimate to be worth billions of dollars. Speaking of billions of dollars, I have no money to report that we took in today, but our cashiers are open for business to accept cheques. So, Pam, if you're volunteering for some money, I will take it.

** Questions and Answers

Question : Unfortunately not. I know, you may not want to answer this because it's an agency, but the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] reported a few days ago that the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia is operating on the sole remaining main power line after losing its only backup more than a week ago. I did ask IAEA. They're looking into it. They didn't think there was a change. How significant do you think… does the SG think that nuclear threat of a nuclear accident could happen in the Zaporizhzhia conflict one?

Spokesman : Well, we've always, I mean, since Zaporizhzhia and other nuclear plants have been in the middle of this conflict, we've continued to express our concern. I think the IAEA is best placed to evaluate the technical risk, and we encourage the Russian Federation and Ukraine to work closely with the IAEA to ensure the safety of the plant for everyone's sake. Edith Lederer?

Question : Thank you, Steph. Two questions. First on Western Sahara. I do not believe that we have ever been able to get any kind of an in-person briefing from Staffan de Mistura. Is that ever going to be possible?

Spokesman : You know, I will say this because Staffan is a good friend, but I think Staffan is like me and is never shy of microphones or lenses. That being said, I think given the sensitivity of where the discussions are, he's decided not to speak publicly. As soon as he feels he can, I know that he will.

Question : And secondly, on the turmoil in Mexico following the arrest of one of the cartel kingpins, does the UN have staff in Mexico that's been tracking any of this unrest?

Spokesman : It's a good question. We have a number of agencies present in Mexico. We can check with our colleagues at UNODC if they have anything to say on that. Gabriel, then Namo.

Question : Thanks, Steph. You mentioned that there's still 18,500 patients in Gaza that need to urgently be evacuated. Of those, 4,000 are children. What is the hold-up on getting children out of Gaza to get the medical attention?

Spokesman : I mean the holdup is, you know, is bureaucratic, not enough access through the checkpoints. Also, as WHO said, we need more Member States to accept these cases, right? The last thing you would want to do when you're evacuating someone with serious medical conditions is just evacuate them and then hope there'll be an ambulance on the other side. So, all these things have to be coordinated. The treatment is by definition complicated. Egypt and other countries in the region, I know Jordan and others taken have people in, but we need more Member States to take in more people. Namo and Ibtisam.

Question : Two questions. One, a follow-up on Kobani. Your colleagues have told us that there hasn't been any cross-border movement of aid from Türkiye to Kobani even though Kobani sits right on the border with Türkiye and OCHA [Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs] has relied on what you have inside Syria. Why is that? Is it because Türkiye is not allowing aid?

Spokesman : No, I think if that's what they told you, you need to ask our colleagues on the ground, because I don't have the answer from here, and I would just ask them. So, I appreciate all your questions, Namo, but I think for some of the more detailed, granular stuff, you really need to get it straight from our colleagues in Syria.

Question : Okay, and just one last question on the choice for the next Secretary-General. Has Mr. [António] Guterres ever shared his views on why the United Nations has never had a woman serve as the Secretary-General? And does he believe it's time for that to change?

Spokesman : Why it hasn't? I think you have to ask those who vote as to why. The Secretary-General, I think, will not express himself on the race as it heats up, so to speak. But, I think he has clearly said in the past that he thinks that there should be no question in the sense that a woman would make an amazing leader of this organization. Speaking of leaders of this organization, Ibtisam?

Question : Yeah, thank you. Just a follow-up on your Western Sahara note, is there another meeting that is planned on that level? And also today in the afternoon, I think there is a closed consultation at the Security Council. Is there any somebody from the Secretariat who is going to attend?

Spokesman : I'll check on the closed consultations. And these meetings will happen when they need to happen. Yes, sir?

Question : Thank you, Steph. I wanted to ask about President [Donald J.] Trump's State of the Union address yesterday, as well as the new wave of sanctions on ships involved in selling Iranian oil. Firstly, did the Secretary-General watch the address? And is he concerned about any of the divisive language or the sanctions that were recently imposed?

Spokesman : I don't think he watched it. I know he came back late yesterday. You know, I think in terms of Iran, we would like to see a de-escalation. And I think, like everybody, we're looking towards the talks that are scheduled to be held in Geneva tomorrow. Sinan?

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. I have a question on Iran, and I was a little bit late. I'm sorry if you made a statement on it. But, the question is, do you have any information regarding the reports, how many people have been killed in Iran? Because some official number says 3,000, and some independent agencies say more than 30,000. I wonder if UN…?

Spokesman : No, we do not have… as far as I know, we do not have hard numbers. Whether you take the estimate brought by the Government or the estimate brought by other groups, it's horrendous and blood-curdling in terms of the number of people that may have been killed during the demonstrations as they only tried to express themselves freely.

Question : Can I ask one follow-up? There will be any investigation by the UN in Iran? Because I remember there was some Internet-connection problem, some other problems. There will be any investigation?

Spokesman : I mean, in terms… from the Secretariat point of view, the Secretary-General cannot lead an investigation without a mandate from Member States. What other mechanisms could develop, I think those are questions addressed to other bodies. Islam, and then we'll go back here, and then we'll go to our guests who've been very patient. Islam, did you have a question?

Question : Yes, Stéphane. Yes, thank you. I have two questions. One is about Sudan. Mona Rishmawi, a member of the UN fact-finding mission for the Sudan, prepared a report and said that “the threshold of genocide has been reached in El Fasher committed by RSF [Rapid Support Forces]”. Have you received that report? Any detail? And also, any comment from the Secretary-General in this report?

Spokesman : I mean, we're aware of the report. The fact-finding commission, like many of the other fact-finding commissions that exist, are very important cogs in getting to accountability, knowing that these accountability takes time, but they are very important human rights mechanisms. I think we've been talking almost here daily about the horrific situation in Sudan and the reckless actions of those who hold the guns in Sudan and the suffering of the people that they should be protecting instead of killing. As far as genocide, and I think you know the answer is that it's not for the Secretary-General to declare a genocide. It's for our part, for a competent legal authority. But, I think we have been very, very clear on the issue of atrocities in Sudan.

Question : Thank you. And second question, there have been some videos circulating on social media lately, showing Muslim men, mostly elderly, being beaten on the streets by Hindu men in India, reportedly just for being a Muslim. Have you received any information in this regard?

Spokesman : I have not. I have not seen those reports, but we'll look into it. Okay. Pam, and then we'll go to our guest.

Question : Steph, a very quick follow-up to Edie's question. When you look into Mexico, can you find out if any UN staff is being asked to shelter in place?

Spokesman : No, I mean, I think the shelter in place orders, from what I saw, were waived about 48 hours ago. And I'm not aware of that we have any specific presence in Puerto Vallarta.

Correspondent : Okay. Thank you.