The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

All right, good afternoon.

** Secretary-General — Ukraine

I think you have all seen the Ukraine activities, and I also just want to flag for the record the statement that we issued yesterday from the Secretary-General, in which he noted that today marks four years since the Russian Federation launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in violation of the United Nations Charter and international law. Mr. [Antonio] Guterres said that this devastating war is a stain on our collective consciousness and remains a threat to regional and international peace and security.

The Secretary-General warned that the longer the war continues, the deadlier it becomes, reiterating his call for an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire as a first step towards a just, lasting and comprehensive peace.

For peace to be just, he said, it must be in line with the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions, respecting Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. He added that we remain ready to contribute to all efforts towards this end.

And this afternoon, at 3 p.m., the Security Council will hold a briefing on Ukraine. The Secretary-General’s remarks will be delivered by Rosemary DiCarlo, our Under-Secretary-General for the [Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs]. The Secretary-General was expected to be back in New York last night, but due to the closure of all airports, he is arriving later this afternoon and will not be back in time for the Security Council meeting.

The Secretary-General’s remarks are expected to underscore that the longer this war continues, the greater the suffering and the greater the risks for regional and international peace and security. The remarks will stress that as complex as the path may be, our collective obligation is clear: use every diplomatic tool to end this war.

And just from the ground, today, our Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Tom Fletcher, noted that the human cost continues to rise. He said millions are at risk as homes, hospitals and schools in Ukraine are struck with drones and long-range weapons. The systematic targeting of energy infrastructure is leaving civilians particularly exposed.

Mr. Fletcher said the humanitarians continue to deliver life-saving help, but at great personal risk and under fire. He called for an end to the suffering, supporting for our humanitarian response and for the creation of conditions for a just and lasting peace.

For his part, Mattias Schmale, the Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine, noted that 11 million men, women and children — around a quarter of the population of Ukraine — require humanitarian assistance.

At least 2,500 civilians were killed and over 12,000 injured last year — the deadliest year for civilians since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

Addressing the challenges of recovery, Mr. Schmale stressed that efforts must be human-centred and community-based, adding that as refugees return, veteran reintegration and women’s labour force participation will shape the economic and broader recovery as much as capital flows and infrastructure rebuilding.

** Senior Appointment

A senior personal appointment to flag for you. Today, the Secretary-General has appointed Pekka Haavisto of Finland as his new Personal Envoy for Sudan.

Mr. Haavisto succeeds Ramtane Lamamra of Algeria, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for his dedication and commitment to efforts to find peace in Sudan.

Mr. Haavisto brings over 40 years of experience in politics and international affairs, having held several ministerial positions in Finland, as well as senior roles with the UN and the European Union.

From 2019 until 2023, Mr. Haavisto was the Foreign Affairs Minister of Finland. He also has broad experience in mediation and negotiation processes in the Horn of Africa, as well as in the Middle East. From 2009 to 2017, he was the Special Representative of Finland for mediation and crisis management in Africa, and from 2005 to 2007, he served as the European Union’s Special Representative for the Sudan, taking part in the Darfur negotiations. He also served as our Senior Adviser to the Darfur peace process, and we welcome him back.

** Sudan

From Sudan, from the ground, the situation is not getting any better, and we continue to be very concerned by the deteriorating humanitarian situation, notably in North Darfur State, and by reports of continuing drone attacks in North Kordofan State.

In the north-west of North Darfur, the continuing escalation of violence in the Tine area, on the Sudan-Chad border, is forcing civilians to flee to safety in eastern Chad, and it is constraining our ability for humanitarian access. As of earlier today, the humanitarian movements via the Adre crossing are continuing. Our humanitarian colleagues remain in close contact with both the Governments of Chad and Sudan on ensuring the efficient and safe movement of humanitarian supplies and personnel through Adre, which remains indispensable for the humanitarian operations in Darfur.

The locality of Tawila in North Darfur State has become one of the largest and fastest [growing] displacement hubs in the Darfur region, hosting more than 715,000 displaced people. They [were displaced by] attacks on El Fasher and nearby displacement camps last year. This includes more than half a million people in four major sites just outside of Tawila.

And to give you a bit of perspective, before this mass displacement, we estimate that there were 40,000 residents in Tawila. Now the locality is hosting 715,000 people.

In North Darfur, a UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) assessment shows that more than half of the people are not receiving the WHO (World Health Organization) minimum daily water requirement for survival, which is 7.5 litres per person per day. More than 40 per cent of latrines were non-functional, more than 80 per cent of families lacked soap, and only 8 per cent of menstruating women and girls reported having sufficient menstrual hygiene items.

Meanwhile, in North Kordofan, local sources report that a drone strike yesterday hit the campus of the University of Kordofan in El Obeid, causing significant structural damage. Drone attacks have reportedly continued for three consecutive days in El Obeid, beginning on 20 February. Details regarding civilian casualties are not available to us at this time.

Our humanitarian partners are calling for rapid and flexible funding, as well as rapid, safe, unhindered access for humanitarian goods to scale up water and sanitation services in Tawila and to prevent a further deterioration of the public health conditions there. This year’s Humanitarian Response Plan calls for $2.9 billion to reach more than 20 million people across Sudan.

** South Sudan

In South Sudan, Tom Fletcher, our Emergency Relief Coordinator, ended his visit to that country today.

He visited the town of Akobo, in the country’s east, where he met with people recently displaced by violence. Among them were new mothers, people with disabilities and children who have lost their entire families.

Many people have fled with nothing, and some have been pushing those who couldn’t walk in wheelbarrows for days in order to find safety.

Mr. Fletcher called for urgent support, stressing that we and our humanitarian partners are ready to deliver.

He also paid tribute to aid workers, noting that they are risking everything to save lives and lamented that too many of them have been killed. Mr. Fletcher demanded increased protection for our aid worker colleagues.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

Turning to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), our peacekeeping mission there (MONUSCO) and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) yesterday deployed a joint exploratory assessment mission to Uvira, in South Kivu, in support of ceasefire monitoring.

The assessment mission serves as a critical prelude to the future deployment of the joint ceasefire monitoring mechanism under the established architecture. The primary objective is to ensure that future monitoring and verification efforts are credible, they are safe, and they are operationally feasible.

In accordance with [Security Council] resolution 2808 (2025),the peacekeeping missionwill continue to support the implementation of a permanent ceasefire.

** Burundi

On a related note, our colleagues at UNHCR (United Nations Refugee Agency) today called for urgent funding to scale up life-saving aid in Burundi. UNHCR warned that the country is under intensifying humanitarian pressure as it hosts over 90,000 refugees who have escaped the conflict in the DRC over the past three months. At the same time, UNHCR noted that Burundi is also reintegrating a growing number of Burundian refugees who are coming back after years of exile from elsewhere in the region, especially from Tanzania.

UNHCR said that of the $35 million required to provide life-saving assistance in Burundi this year, only 20 per cent has been received. Burundi currently hosts more than 230,000 refugees, most of them from the DRC.

** Madagascar

From Madagascar, we, the Government and our humanitarian partners are calling for $69 million to respond to the devastating impacts of two recent cyclones. The money will go towards providing life-saving assistance over the next three months to nearly half a million of the most affected people.

More than 680,000 people in total were affected by the cyclones, with many people having lost their homes.

The impact on livelihoods and food security in western and eastern Madagascar is severe, with homes, schools and agricultural land having been destroyed. Flooding and overcrowded displacement sites are also increasing the risk of waterborne diseases.

Our partners have ramped up emergency assistance. Some 25,000 families received food aid, while more than 13,000 [families] have received cash transfers.

The UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) has allocated $7.5 million to date, while donors have mobilized nearly $13 million. But OCHA warns that needs still far exceed what has been received. We call for donors to urgently meet our appeal.

** Western Sahara

I have been asked about Western Sahara and the talks going on in Washington, and I can tell you that our colleague Staffan de Mistura, the Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General for Western Sahara, is co-chairing ongoing negotiations on implementation of Security Council resolution 2797, passed last year. Those talks are ongoing in Washington, D.C., with Ambassador Michael Waltz as the other co-chair. In order to give these negotiations the best chance for success, Mr. de Mistura plans to remain mum for the time being.

** Syria

Turning to the Middle East and Syria. Our Deputy Special Envoy for Syria, Claudio Cordone, who is also the Acting Head of Mission, is currently in Syria, continuing his first official visit.

On Saturday, he met with the Foreign Minister, Asaad Al-Shaibani, in Damascus. The Office of the Special Envoy described the meeting as positive. They discussed cooperation in support of Syria’s political transition and the Government’s priorities. Mr. Cordone looks forward to further engagement in the coming weeks.

In the past few days, he also held additional meetings with Syrian government officials and various political actors. He is conducting field visits and engaging with Syrian civil society representatives, including women’s groups. He has also met with UN colleagues and diplomatic representatives in Syria.

** Syria — Humanitarian

On the humanitarian front, our OCHA (Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) colleagues tell us that yesterday, we and our humanitarian partners, together with Syrian authorities, visited Ak Burhan Camp in the country’s north-west.

This site currently hosts more than 1,000 families relocated from Al Hol camp, the majority of whom are Syrians and Iraqis. Basic services, including regular electricity supply and water, are available at the camp. Upon arrival, families receive ready-to-eat rations, hot meals and bread provided by our humanitarian partners. Hygiene and dignity kits are also being distributed.

Also yesterday, OCHA says that a humanitarian convoy of 27 trucks arrived in Ain Al Arab/Kobani, delivering food, medical supplies and fuel.

While the situation in there is gradually improving, including the partial restoration of electricity, humanitarian needs remain significant.

The power supply continues to be unreliable, meeting only around 40 per cent of the needs. Fuel shortages persist, with limited availability leading to increased prices for fuel.

Local authorities say the top priorities are to increase people’s access to medical supplies and electricity. Displaced families emphasized the urgent need for mattresses, blankets and jerry cans, as well as food and healthcare. Although markets are partially functioning and food is generally available, prices remain high due to supply constraints.

Many displaced families have expressed their willingness to go back to their areas of origin, but security concerns and reports of property looting are continuing to hinder large-scale returns.

Since January, our partners have reached nearly 190,000 people across Aleppo governorate and north-east governorates through 29 convoys, delivering more than 300 trucks worth of humanitarian good.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the Gaza Strip, our partners there tell us that the Mekorot water supply from Israel, which had been operating at reduced capacity due to two identified leaks, has remained fully shut down since 10 February, as repairs near the reservoir have not yet been completed. To respond to this, our partners have been increasing water trucking to impacted neighbourhoods to increase people’s access to safe drinking water.

As we have mentioned previously, most sewage pumping stations across Gaza have been damaged or destroyed over the past two years and our partners are working swiftly, wherever access is possible, to rehabilitate these facilities, which are critical to preventing sewage overflows, contaminating drinking water and the spreading of waterborne diseases.

In Beit Lahia, our partners are assessing the Abu Obeida sewage pumping station to determine the extent of damage, the parts that are required to repair it, and the materials and equipment that are needed to restore operations of the pumping station.

On the health front, our partners report that treating cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and other conditions continues to be impacted by critical shortages of medicine and equipment, including laboratory supplies.

Last week, our partners distributed emergency haemodialysis supplies. That followed a prolonged gap, and additional antidiabetic and antihypertensive medicines. Two new clinics for the screening of non-communicable diseases have also become operational in North Gaza, but more are needed to offer adequate care to all those who need it.

We and our partners reiterate that much more life-saving assistance could reach people across the Gaza Strip if the continued impediments are lifted.

** Resident Coordinator — Lesotho

A new Resident Coordinator to announce for you: Effective 21 February […], Taija Kontinen Sharp of Finland assumed her post as the UN Resident Coordinator for the UN in Lesotho, following the Government approval. She brings over 20 years of experience in sustainable development, peacebuilding and humanitarian affairs across Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Resident Coordinators, as you know, serve as the Secretary-General’s representatives for development at the country level and lead UN country teams in supporting nationally led priorities and efforts towards sustainable, risk-informed development.

Her full biography is online.

** Bookshop

Lastly, if you are looking for something to do between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., you’re all invited to a panel discussion entitled “Turning the Page on Change: Children’s Books Inspiring Action for the Global Goals”.

That panel discussion accompanies an exhibition here at the Headquarters that is on until 13 March. Speakers will explore the role that children’s books can play in realizing the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals). Inspired by the SDG Book Club, the initiative underscores the power of children’s literature to foster awareness, empathy and meaningful action.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : I expect you to ask meaningful questions. Madame?

Question : I don’t know if they are meaningful, but I have two questions. On the new special envoy for Sudan, can you tell us why Mr. Lamamra stepped down? I mean, is it a decision from him? Does he have a specific reason? Or was it a decision by the Secretary-General?

Spokesman : I think it was a joint decision.

Question : Okay. And on Western Sahara, do you have any more details on who is attending the negotiation in Washington? And how long it’s going to last?

Spokesman : I can’t give you how long it’s going to last. It’s the same people, my understanding is, the same people that attended the discussions in Madrid. Yvonne then Namo.

Question : Thanks, Steph. Any more details on the water supply in Gaza? You said this has been suspended since a date in February.

Spokesman : Yeah.

Question : So, where is the water coming from, or what is the situation of the supplies?

Spokesman : For people who depend on that waterline, there’s now trucking of water. We’ve always been trucking water, so it’s just trucking more water until the repairs can be done. I spoke to our colleagues on the ground a few minutes ago. They’re trying to get to the place, trying to repair it, but obviously it’s not easy.

Question : Okay. And then on Iran and the US military buildup in the region, have you issued a recent statement? Did you say something at the beginning of the briefing that I may have missed?

Spokesman : What if I said I did?

Correspondent : I’d like to watch.

Spokesman : No, sorry. You know, it’s a serious matter. No, we did not. We’re obviously continuing to encourage both the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States to continue on a diplomatic path and remain very concerned about the continued military buildup and the rhetoric we’re seeing all around. Namo?

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. Given that Kobani borders Türkiye and should, in theory, allow for faster access, why does it continue to face severe shortages in electricity, medical supplies, as you pointed out?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, as you know, it was a site of tensions, to say the least. We are focusing our efforts from Damascus, our humanitarian efforts from Damascus, given that’s where most of our humanitarian goods are. We continue to be able to access the cross-border. Our colleagues are using whatever path they can and are working very closely with the Syrian authorities on that front.

Question : And have you been able to send convoys through Türkiye or has Türkiye prevented you from doing that? [cross talk]

Spokesman : Let me put it this way. The cross-border operations are continuing. Whether or not there have been cross-border operations going to Kobani, that’s something we have to check with our Syria office. [He later said there have not been cross-border aid movements since the fighting started.] Yes, sir?

Question : Thank you, Steph. The latest reports from Lebanon indicate a new wave of open fire attacks by Israeli forces near newly established monitoring posts in the Southern Marjayoun area. Has the Secretary-General or anyone else at the UN received updated information from UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) regarding these incidents?

Spokesman : Yes.

Question : And has the UN been… [cross talk]

Spokesman : I’m aware there have been some incidents that have come very close to our peacekeeping operations. We were in touch with UNIFIL today, and we’re trying to get a bit more details. We may have something shortly on that.

Question : And just a follow-up, if I may. Has the UN been in contact with Israeli authorities or the Lebanese Government to clarify the circumstances surrounding this?

Spokesman : I mean, our UNIFIL colleagues are in constant contact through the trilateral mechanisms with their counterparts in the Lebanese Armed Forces and the Israeli Defense Force. Okay. Yes. Sorry. Go ahead. Go ahead, Minlu.

Question : Yeah. Sorry. The UN humanitarian appeals for 2026 were significantly reduced and it is saying, that it’s going to have “brutal choice” in aid allocation. Will this affect the UN’s effort in Ukraine?

Spokesman : Well, each humanitarian appeal is separate, right? They’re all siloed. Our Ukraine appeals have traditionally been better funded than those for, you know, South Sudan, Mozambique and other places. Everyone who is in need of humanitarian aid deserves to receive that humanitarian aid, and we would like to see donors give and give generously to all our appeals. Yes, ma’am?

Question : Why there is no impose of ceasefire from the Security Council in Sudan and sending, for example, peacekeepers?