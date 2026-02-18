The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Secretary-General’s Travel

Good afternoon. As I previously told you numerous times, the Secretary-General has arrived in New Delhi in India, and he just started his programme of activities.

He just attended a dinner organized by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, organized for high-level participants of the AI Impact Summit.

Tomorrow morning, Mr. [António] Guterres will take part in the Summit’s opening ceremony, which will be followed by a plenary with Heads of State and Government. In his remarks to the AI Summit, he will say that meeting in India brings this conversation closer to the realities shaping much of the world, because the future of AI cannot be decided by a handful of countries or left to the whims of a few billionaires. He will call for AI to be accessible to everyone, to benefit everyone and to be safe for everyone.

We have shared these remarks with you under embargo, and we will issue them as soon as they are delivered.

Throughout the day, the Secretary-General will hold bilateral meetings with leaders and ministers attending the Summit. He will also meet with our UN colleagues based in India.

And we will keep you updated on all of his activities during his time in New Delhi.

** International Energy Agency

Meanwhile, in Paris, the Secretary-General addressed the International Energy Agency (IEA) Ministerial Meeting, he did so via a pre-recorded video message. He noted that we have entered the age of clean energy, and renewables are now the cheapest, the fastest and the safest source of new electricity almost everywhere.

The Secretary-General highlighted that those who lead this transition will lead the global economy of the future, adding that some fossil fuel interests remain hell-bent on slowing progress, spreading disinformation, pretending that a transition is unrealistic or unaffordable.

The Secretary-General said that the world’s addiction to fossil fuels is one of the greatest threats to global stability and prosperity. He stressed that we must stop treating the transition away from fossil fuels as taboo, and that delay will only breed instability.

The Secretary-General called for a dedicated global platform to deliver a fair, an orderly, and an affordable transition plan away from fossil fuels aligned with 1.5-degrees objectives. […]

That message was shared with you. It’s also available on video.

** Libya

Meanwhile back here, Hanna Tetteh, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Libya, briefed the Security Council this morning on the work of the UN Mission in that country (UNSMIL), and she regretted that there has been no meaningful progress in the dialogue between the House of Representatives (HoR) and the High Council of State (HCS) in completing the first two steps of the road map for Libya.

She said that despite the UN Mission’s sustained engagement with the two institutions, their inability to use their agreed mechanism and follow-on unilateral actions has further eroded their credibility. This confirms the Libyan people’s perceptions that the two bodies are unable or unwilling to work together to conclude the first two milestones of the road map.

Ms. Tetteh warned that the situation in Libya is deteriorating on many fronts.

The judicial system is now increasingly divided, with serious implications for the country’s unity. If actions are not taken to preserve that unity, coherence and independence of the judiciary, she added, the conflicting legal systems that emerge will impact the economy, elections, governance, security and, of course, human rights. It is a red line that if crossed can undermine the unity of the State.

This afternoon, the Council will hold a ministerial-level meeting on the Middle East, with Under-Secretary-General [for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs] Rosemary DiCarlo briefing Council members on behalf of the Secretariat.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to Gaza, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that families across Gaza are marking the first day of Ramadan today in harsh conditions — in unsafe shelters or out in the open, and with limited access to essential goods and services.

At the Rafah crossing, conditions for passengers remain inadequate, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) tells us.

We and our humanitarian partners have visited the re-opened crossing and have noted gaps in basic facilities, including limited availability of latrines and handwashing stations, raising concerns for hygiene at the collection points. People are experiencing prolonged waiting periods, often in areas with limited shade, with insufficient seating and a lack of wheelchairs. The condition of the access road to and from Rafah is also of concern, particularly for patients needing medical evacuation.

We are engaging with relevant authorities to ensure that conditions are safe and that they are dignified.

We and partners working on food security have adjusted the distribution hours to better align with fasting hours during Ramadan. This is to reduce overcrowding, especially ahead of the iftar meal. These measures are intended to ensure access for older persons, people with disabilities, and women who head their household.

** Sudan

Moving to Sudan, we join our High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, in expressing alarm that more than 50 civilians were killed in drone strikes carried out by parties to the conflict just in over two days this week.

These latest killings are yet another reminder of the devastating toll on civilians from the escalating use of drones in Sudan. We renew our call on both sides to cease the violence and engage in dialogue towards a ceasefire.

On the humanitarian front, a UN convoy carrying supplies for more than 130,000 people has reached the cities of Dilling and Kadugli in South Kordofan State after weeks of delays due to high levels of insecurity along the route.

The 26-truck convoy was led by the World Food Programme (WFP), UNICEF (UN Children’s Fund) and the UN Development Programme (UNDP), and it is the first to reach these areas in more than three months.

This is particularly significant for residents of Dilling and Kadugli, who have endured prolonged sieges, with commercial and humanitarian supply routes cut off, driving spiralling humanitarian needs. Recent analysis from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) indicates likely famine exists in both cities.

It is now critical to build on this breakthrough by ensuring sustained access to people in need across South Kordofan and the wider Kordofan region. This requires the facilitation of the parties to the conflict, in line with their obligations under international humanitarian law, which sadly we need to remind them almost every day.

Funding remains essential. This year’s humanitarian response plan calls for $2.9 billion to reach more than 20 million people — that is two out of every five people in Sudan — in need across the country. We urge donors to maintain and step up their support.

** Financial Contribution

Beisan has just arrived for a very good quiz. I think our quiz-master, David Hunter, has outdone himself.

This nation is the only country in the world that has islands spread across all four hemispheres. [Kiribati]

Which means it is built in the northern hemisphere, the southern hemisphere and it is built in East and West of the 180th Meridian. […] No. North and South is one thing, just think of East and West. I have to stop these quizzes, because it is so embarrassing that the United Nations press corps has such a low level of the knowledge of geography. It is an island; it is an archipelago.

The capital of this archipelago is Tarawa. I’m going to put you out of your misery. It is Kiribati. We thank our friends in Kiribati.

Wow, okay, I don’t know if any of you deserve questions.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : All right, Edie. Go ahead. Okay.

Correspondent : Well, at least I guessed that it was an island.

Spokesman : At least you guessed. Yes. Exactly.

Question : On the 50 civilian casualties in Sudan, you said carried out by parties. Does the UN have confirmation that both the Government and the RSF (Rapid Support Forces) were involved?

Spokesman : What we have seen is that civilians have been killed by drones who are both… these civilians have been one time or another in government-controlled areas and in areas controlled by the RSF, which would make us believe that both sides are using them. Pam, and then we’ll go.

Question : Thank you, Steph. On the Board of Peace, can you talk about the UN representation? Still [Nickolay] Mladenov?

Spokesman : No. Nickolay Mladenov does not work for the United Nations. I mean, he did at some point, but in his current role, he is not working for the United Nations. As we’ve said, Tom Fletcher had been invited to participate. Unfortunately, due to a long schedule and an already postponed trip to South Sudan, he’s not able to go. We are, however, feeding information into the discussions on the humanitarian work that we’ve done since the ceasefire.

Question : And so, will there be a representative at this week?

Spokesman : At this point, no.

Correspondent : Okay. Thank you.

Spokesman : Okay. Ephrem, and then…

Question : Thank you so much, Steph… [cross talk]

Spokesman : Just talking to Ephrem. But, Frank, go ahead.

Question : Okay. No, just a number question. Yesterday, you announced that the UN is seeking 1.6 billion [dollars] for 6 million IDPs (internally displaced people) or refugees, also in Sudan. Yeah. Today, the 2.9 billion, is that in addition to the 1.6 billion? What was the difference? [cross talk]

Spokesman : Okay. Your lack of geography is only matched by my pathetic knowledge of arithmetic. We will get clarity. One was more regional. This is more specifically for Sudan, but I’ll get the clarification for you. Yes? Please go ahead.

Question : So last week, we have the Secretary-General congratulating Iran on the Islamic Revolution Day. And this week, we have Iran elected as the vice-chair of the UN Charter Committee. And I would like to ask you, does the UN believe that Iran’s record is consistent with the UN Charter and they will be able to strengthen it?

Spokesman : Look, just to correct you, as think I answered extensively on the letter. These are letters that are word for word the same to every Member State. It was congratulating each Member State on their National Day. That being said, the election of any Member State to a body is the result of voting by Member States themselves. So, questions about who gets elected to which body is a question for Member States. We expect every Member State of this organization to uphold the Charter, to uphold the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, given that they themselves signed on to this club that the UN, and those are some of our founding documents. And the Secretary-General, when human rights are violated or when the Charter is violated, has called out Member States.

Question : So, is he going to condemn the election of Iran?

Spokesman : It is not for him to condemn the election of any Member State to a body. He will condemn — and has — when Member States, through their actions, he feels violate the Charter or human rights. Ibtisam, and then we’ll go to Greg.

Question : Thank you. One hundred fifty former ministers and ambassadors and diplomats accused the French Foreign Minister of disseminating disinformation and called for corrective action regarding the inaccurate information about the remarks of Ms. [Francesca] Albanese last week. You were asked last week about her remarks, and your office distanced itself from… refused actually to support her, and you said you don’t agree with her remarks. So, the question today whether you have a change of heart.

Spokesman : No. What I said is that we don’t always agree with what she says. Right? It is not for us to back her remarks or condemn her remarks. She’s a special rapporteur. We defend the institution of special rapporteurs. We’ve also made it clear that no UN officials should be personally targeted with personal attacks or violence. The issue that you… I mean, if there’s criticism of the statement by the French, then those Member States should take it up with the French foreign ministry.

Question : When you say that you don’t agree always with the remarks of Ms. Albanese, can you clarify with what, exactly?

Spokesman : No. It is not for the Secretary-General to comment on remarks of special rapporteurs. They have a very specific independent role, and it is for them to do that role. But it is not for us to be asked to support or not support whatever special rapporteurs say. Greg?

Question : Thank you, Steph. We understand then that there’s not a UN representative at the Board of Peace. Have there been any talks or exchanges on timings, logistics between the UN and the Board of Peace? I understand the Security Council’s date was brought up because of the Board of Peace meeting. What dialogue is there between the two?

Spokesman : Well, the issue of scheduling of Security Council meetings is up to the presidency. So, I mean, that’s a question you should ask the UK Mission. Often, meetings are moved around to accommodate high-level visitors. Obviously, a number of foreign ministers were coming to Washington, also wanted to participate in this meeting. So, I assume that’s why the meeting was changed. We continue to have contacts through Tom Fletcher and through Ramiz Alakbarov, our humanitarian coordinator on the ground, for the work of the Board of Peace on Gaza, which was approved and voted on by the Security Council.

Question : To follow-up, is the SG concerned about not having somebody in the meeting this week?

Spokesman : No. I mean, listen, some things can happen, some things can’t happen, but obviously, the dialogue is continuing, and we’re doing what we can to ensure that the US-led peace plan is implemented. Yes, please go ahead in the back.

Question : Regarding the Board of Peace, the Vatican decided not to take part into the Board of Peace. Do you have any comment on that?

Spokesman : Far for me to comment on what the Holy See decides in its wisdom.

Question : Have you spoken or someone… [cross talk]

Spokesman : No. I mean, there’s no coordination. I mean, again, we’re dealing with an institution. We’re celebrating our eightieth anniversary. I think the Holy See has a bit, a few more years on us. […] All this to say, no. I mean, every Member State and permanent observer has their own opinion, and we were, as I told Greg, we’re working with the Board of Peace on the Gaza file. Yes, sir?

Question : Kyota Tanaka from Asahi Shimbun. It’s been a while since this topic came up here, but it’s been over a month since the US announced that it’s going to withdraw from some UN entities last month. And I’m just wondering if UN has received official communications from the US by now, like what they mean to withdraw from the Department of Economic and Social Affairs?

Spokesman : I mean, obviously, we’ve been in touch with the US, but I think that’s a question you need to ask them. Minlu, go ahead.

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. One question about Epstein files. A panel of experts of UN Rights Council released a statement saying that Epstein files contain a number of evidence that may meet the legal threshold of crimes against humanity, suggesting the existence of a global criminal enterprise. Is there any action the United Nations would take?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, I think it is very important that the judicial system of every Member State that is somehow implicated investigate all of the allegations fully to ensure that those who committed crimes, those who abused women and girls, those who abused their influence be held to account.

Edie. And then sorry, then Edie, then we’ll go to you, Dennis.

Question : Just a quick follow-up on today’s Security Council meeting. I know the Secretary-General is not here, but are any other UN officials having bilateral meetings with any of the ministers who are here? [cross talk]

Spokesman : I’m not aware, but I will check. Thank you. Dennis, please.

Question : Today, trilateral talks with Russia, Ukraine, and USA have concluded. Have you got any comment on that?

Spokesman : No. I mean, we hope that the dialogue will continue so we can see an end to this war in line with the way we say it every time, which I’m happy to repeat. All right. On that note, I don’t see any other questions.

Enjoy what remains of the day. Was that your phone, Ibtisam? Okay.