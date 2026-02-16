The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** India

All right. Some travel to share with you.

Tomorrow, the Secretary-General will be heading to New Delhi, in India, where he has been invited to take part in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Impact Summit.

He is scheduled to participate in the Summit’s opening ceremony, a plenary with Heads of State and Government, as well as a session on the role of science in international AI governance.

The Secretary-General will have bilateral meetings with the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, as well as with the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. He will also meet with leaders attending the Summit, tech leaders and members of the International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence.

While in India, the Secretary-General is also scheduled to take part in a round table organized by our UN colleagues to discuss renewable energy and energy transition. With India emerging as a global leader in renewable energy expansion, the discussion will bring together senior figures from industry, finance, policy and civil society to identify concrete steps to further accelerate renewable energy deployment, strengthen grids and storage, and mobilize investment at scale. This engagement is part of the Secretary-General’s continued efforts to advance a faster, fairer and more inclusive global energy transition, aligned with the Paris Agreement.

** Geneva

On Sunday, from New Delhi, he will travel to Geneva, in Switzerland, where on Monday he will deliver remarks at the opening of the sixty-first session of the Human Rights Council. Later on Monday, the Secretary-General will address the High-Level Segment of the 2026 Session of the Conference on Disarmament.

While there, the Secretary-General will hold bilateral meetings with leaders and ministers attending the opening of the Human Rights Council, as well as a meeting with a group of human rights non-governmental organizations. He is also scheduled to participate in an event hosted by the Vice-President of the Swiss Federal Council, Ignazio Cassis, to mark the completion of the Portail des Nations building, the new Visitor Centre for the UN in Geneva.

The Secretary-General will be heading back to New York on Monday evening.

** Secretary-General’s Travel

And he is New York because he returned from Addis Ababa, where, as you will have seen on Saturday, he spoke at the opening of the thirty-ninth African Union Summit. He praised the UN’s partnership with the African regional organization, saying it has grown stronger over the past decade.

Looking ahead, the Secretary-General added, we continue to have three major areas of focus in our work with the African Union: peace, economic action and climate action. He also renewed his call for reforms of the Security Council, saying the absence of a permanent seat for Africa is indefensible.

Later in the day, Mr. [António] Guterres held a press conference and told reporters that Africa is navigating some of the world’s hardest challenges and doing so with determination, creativity and resilience.

Turning to climate, he called on developed countries to triple adaptation finance, mobilize 1.3 trillion US dollars a year by 2035, and increase contributions to the Loss and Damage Fund.

With the right support, he said Africa will become a renewables powerhouse, Mr. Guterres added that Africa’s critical minerals and resources will help create new industries and jobs, building value at home, not exporting value away. The plundering and exploitation of Africa’s resources must end, he said.

Throughout the day, the Secretary-General continued to hold bilateral meetings with leaders attending the Summit, and you have seen multiple readouts issued over the weekend.

** Senior Personnel Appointments

A couple of senior appointments to share with you: Today, the Secretary-General announced the appointment of Awa Dabo of The Gambia as Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights.

She succeeds Nada Al Nashif of Jordan, to whom the Secretary-General and the High Commissioner for Human Rights are deeply grateful for her contribution to the Organization.

Ms. Awa Dabo has extensive experience in human rights, crisis recovery, peacebuilding and prevention, humanitarian affairs and development.

Ms. Dabo previously served as Chief of Country Oversight and Support for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Regional Bureau for Africa.

We are also announcing today the appointment by the Secretary-General of Claudia Fuentes Julio of Chile as Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights and Head of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in New York.

She will succeed Ilze Brands Kehris from Latvia, to whom the Secretary-General and Mr. Volker Türk are deeply grateful for her contribution to the Organization.

Ms. Fuentes Julio, who is currently the Permanent Representative of Chile to the UN and other International Organizations in Geneva, brings more than two decades of experience in international relations, multilateral diplomacy and human rights.

** West Bank

Turning to the occupied West Bank, I can tell you that the Secretary-General condemns the Israeli Government’s 15 February decision to resume land registration procedures in Area C of the occupied West Bank; that follows a decision of the Israeli Cabinet in May of last year. The decision could lead to the dispossession of Palestinians of their property and risks expanding Israeli control over land in the area. Such measures, including Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, are not only destabilizing but, as recalled by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), unlawful.

He calls on the Israeli Government to immediately reverse these measures. He again warns that the current trajectory on the ground is eroding the prospect for the two-State solution.

The Secretary-General reiterates that all Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the regime associated with them, have no legal validity and are in flagrant violation of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

The Secretary-General calls on all parties to preserve the only path to lasting peace, and that is a negotiated two-State solution, in line with relevant Security Council resolutions and international law.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation on the ground in Gaza, our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warns that humanitarian operations continue to face significant impediments.

Shipments from Jordan are restricted toa route that requires multiple offloading and reloading points.

Shipments from Egypt, via Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem, face a high return rate: despite a recent improvement, between 4 and 10 February, less than 60 per cent of consignments from Egypt could be offloaded at that crossing point.

Inside Gaza, humanitarian movements that require coordination with Israeli authorities also continue to face obstacles. Of nearly 50 such movements coordinated between 6 and 11 February, just only half were fully facilitated. Five were denied outright, and 11 were approved but encountered significant delays and other impediments, including two that were only partially accomplished as a result. And just today, we had two more denials. Our teams on the ground are engaging with the authorities to clarify the constraints and seek their resolution so that our operations can move forward.

In recent days, our colleagues leading on logistics supported the transportation of nearly 1,900 pallets full of food, shelter, health, water and sanitation items, from crossing points along the perimeter fence to destinations inside Gaza.

** Decolonization

Earlier today, Courtenay Rattray, the Secretary-General’s Chef de Cabinet, spoke this morning on the Secretary-General’s behalf at the opening of the session of the Special Committee on Decolonization.

In the remarks he delivered, the Secretary-General said that our world has come a long way, with well over 100 nations gaining independence since 1945. Yet the legacy of colonialism has left profound scars through deeply-rooted mechanisms of economic exploitation, as well as in the form of racism, inequality and persistent exclusion from decision-making bodies.

The Secretary-General laid out three priorities for dealing with the 17 remaining Non-Self-Governing Territories: first, inclusive dialogue among Non-Self-Governing Territories, administering Powers, Member States, and all other stakeholders; second, the central role of young people; and third, the urgent need for climate action. His full remarks were shared with you.

** Ukraine

From Ukraine, our colleagues in Geneva, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) today noted that as Ukraine prepares to enter the fifth year since the full-scale Russian invasion on 24 February, ongoing attacks on energy infrastructure continue to strain living conditions for millions. According to new data from IOM, an estimated 325,000 Ukrainian returnees could be displaced again in the coming months, with more than one third considering moving abroad again.

Since 2022, the IOM has delivered a large-scale, nationwide response to the Ukraine crisis, supporting up to 6.9 million people inside the country, directly and indirectly, as well as millions more across 11 neighbouring countries. To prevent further displacement, IOM urges the international community to scale up winterization, housing repairs, livelihoods support and integrated mental health and psychosocial services, particularly in front-line and high-return areas.

** Colombia

And moving to this hemisphere, our colleagues at OCHA tell us that last Friday in Colombia, we, along with our partners and the Government, launched the 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan. Colombia continues to face a complex humanitarian crisis marked by armed conflict, climate-related disasters and migration flows.

Humanitarian partners estimate that nearly 7 million people need humanitarian aid this year. That is roughly one in every eight Colombians. Our humanitarian colleagues also note that conflict between non-State armed groups, now present in 60 per cent of Colombia’s municipalities, mostly in rural areas, has resulted in forced displacement, confinement and restrictions on people’s mobility.

Last year saw a 58 per cent increase in attacks against civilians, according to partners. That includes serious violations against children, recruitment and sexual violence, and attacks affecting schools and teachers. These violations disproportionately impacted indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities and children in rural areas.

Climate emergencies such as the recent floods in Córdoba, which affected more than 150,000 people, also increase humanitarian needs.

To respond to the most pressing needs, the humanitarian community requires $287 million and aims to reach 1.2 million people. In 2025, the humanitarian operation received only 24 per cent of the funds needed.

** New Resident Coordinators

Two new Resident Coordinators to announce following the host Governments’ approval: The Secretary-General has appointed Amanda Khozi Mukwashi of Zambia as United Nations Resident Coordinator in Angola and Allegra Maria del Pilar Baiocchi of Italy as Resident Coordinator in Mexico. Both took up their posts on 15 February.

Ms. Mukwashi is a global leader with over 30 years of experience in international development and humanitarian work, while Ms. Baiocchi brings more than 25 years of experience in development, humanitarian and strategic leadership roles.

They will both guide UN country teams, using their ability to bring people together to combine UN expertise and resources in support of nationally led efforts to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

** Financial Contribution

Two countries paid up in full

Italy

Qatar

So, we say thank you: grazie to our friends in Rome, shukran to our friends in Doha for having paid up in full. We are up to 68 [Member States who have paid in full].

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : Do you have a question, or do you yield to someone else? Okay. Namo, you need your microphone. You can ask a question.

Question : A follow-up on Deputy Special Envoy for Syria. Yesterday, I asked about if he will meet with SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces) and other officials, like, yeah, the Kurdish officials in Syria when he’s going, I think, in the next few weeks. Thank you.

Spokesman : Yeah. Mr. [Claude] Cordone is heading on Monday to Beirut, and then we expect him to cross into Syria soon after that. And, of course, he will engage with all actors, political, government, and other, civil society. Obviously, as his meetings happen, his office will share them with you. Yes, Pan, please. It’s clearly a holiday today, yeah?

Question : Thank you. Happy holiday to you all. Speaking of energy transition, I have two questions. One is that China has actively promoted green transition, and it has successfully achieved economic development while transitioning to green energy. So, what’s your perspective for China’s green transition and its global significance?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, I think obviously, China as the world’s second largest economy has a critical role to play in energy transition, both at home and also encouraging others to go into an active, just transition, backed with the resources that are needed.

Question : Okay. My second question concerns China’s draft environmental code. China is making an environmental code, draft law actually, so that is aimed at coordinating the relationship between economic development and environmental protection. So, can you give your perspective for this measure in promoting global environmental governance? Thank you.

Spokesman : To be honest, I would give you a perspective if I knew more about what you were asking about. So, I will look into it and respond. Yes, Gabriel, and then…

Question : Steph, a couple of questions. One is, in your comments, you said that less than 60 per cent of the consignments from Egypt could be offloaded at the crossing point inside Gaza. Can you be specific on who exactly is blocking that?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, the blockage comes from the issues with the Israeli authorities who are dealing with that side of the crossings.

Question : And on your remarks on Israel and their intent on land registration in Area C, would the Secretary-General agree with many Governments that have come out and called that de facto annexation?

Spokesman : Whether it’s de facto annexation or not, it is driving us further away from a two-State solution, which may very well be the intent of those who are pushing that policy.

Question : And in your comments, you mentioned how it’s a violation of international law. I think you used those exact words. Or close to it. Whether it be Israel killing UN staff members over the last couple years in Gaza, bombing hospitals, violating the ceasefire — in this case, the most recent case now of land registration Area C — there appear to be no direct consequences for violations of international law over the last couple years. Does the Secretary-General agree with that? And what more can be done to add consequences?

Spokesman : If you listen to what the Secretary-General has said for quite some time, he has seen with great concern growing impunity for those who violate international law in many different parts of the world. Yes, sir?

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. I have a question with regard to the event that the Secretary-General is going to take part in in New Delhi. What is his concrete expectation with regard to advancing the UN’s agenda on AI?

Spokesman : Well, the aim is to ensure that the international community fully understands all the potential and the risks of AI and that everyone has a seat at the table in terms of guiding policy, that it not just be left in the hands of a few Governments or a few countries and a few companies. There are a lot of people who will be — all of us, in a sense, our lives will be implicated by the development of AI, in which direction it goes. And there are many, many countries who will be impacted greatly and yet may not have a say. This is to ensure that everyone has a say, and decisions are based on facts and science. We’ll go to Jesus from EFE.

Question : Hello. Yeah, I would like to ask about the oil crisis in Cuba, which keeps escalating. Is the Secretary-General worried about the situation in Cuba, especially regarding humanitarian needs?

Spokesman : Yes. The Secretary-General has been following the situation in Cuba extremely closely, and I can tell you that he’s very concerned about the situation in Cuba, which is worsening as oil needs continue to be unmet. As you know, the General Assembly has consistently called for an end to the embargo imposed by the United States on Cuba. The Secretary-General would like to see all parties pursue dialogue and respect for international law yet again. But our teams on the ground are working with the Government to help support the humanitarian relief for the people of Cuba. Abdelhamid?

Question : Thank you, Steph. I have a question; one big question related to Palestine. First, Israel decided to allow only 10,000 Jerusalemites to enter the Al Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan. That’s part, if you have any comment on that. And second, yesterday, 11 Palestinians were killed in Gaza, and I haven’t heard any comment on the death toll in Gaza. Three of them were found this morning in the ruins. One of them is a child. And the village of Anata, which is next to Jerusalem, Israel decided to destroy 40 units in the village of Anata. And on the land registration, I want to correct Gabriel. It’s related to Area A… [cross talk]

Spokesman : Abdelhamid, you can correct Gabriel separately. What is your question?

Question : Yeah, I know. The question on land registration and confiscating Palestinian land now in Area A and B, would that make Israel clearly a settler colonial State or not? Thank you.