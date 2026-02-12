The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Guest

** Guest

We are delighted to be joined today by our colleague Alexandre Zouev, who is, as you know, the Acting Under-Secretary-General for the Office of Counter-Terrorism.

He is here because today marks the fourth observance of the International Day for the Prevention of Violent Extremism as and when Conducive to Terrorism, under the theme “Preventing Violent Extremism in the Age of New and Emerging Technologies”.

The Secretary-General does have a message for the Day, in which he says that stronger security measures mean that we must get at the source of the problem, through renewed efforts to address grievances and the conditions conducive to terrorism by strengthening education systems, expanding civic space, and fostering dialogue and trust among and within communities.

** Secretary-General/African Union Summit

The Secretary-General will be landing in Addis Ababa very shortly. As mentioned to you yesterday, he is travelling to Ethiopia to take part in the thirty-ninth Ordinary Summit of the African Union.

While there, he is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with the Chairperson of the African Union, Ethiopian authorities and a host of other leaders who will be participating in the Summit.

Tomorrow, he has also been invited to take part in the Second Italy-Africa summit, organized on the sidelines of the regular AU Summit. On Saturday, he will address the opening session of the AU Summit. He will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. local time, and we will share the transcript with you as soon as it is ready. And we will be issuing our lovely readouts of all the bilateral meetings he is having as well.

** Yemen

This morning, the Security Council met to discuss the situation in Yemen. Briefing was Hans Grundberg, our Special Envoy for Yemen. He briefed via video link from Riyadh, where he recently met with Yemen’s newly appointed Prime Minister, Shaya al-Zindani, and members of the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen.

Mr. Grundberg underscored the need for an inclusive political process under UN auspices to reach a negotiated settlement capable of sustainably ending the conflict in the country.

In this context, he also raised serious concerns regarding the continued detention of our colleagues and others. This week, we mark one year since the tragic death of our World Food Programme colleague while he was being held in arbitrary detention by the Houthis. Mr. Grundberg noted that no investigation has been conducted by the authorities.

Today, 73 UN personnel, along with civil society members and individuals linked to diplomatic missions, remain arbitrarily detained. We continue to pursue every avenue, at all levels, in order to resolve this issue.

Focusing on the humanitarian situation, Lisa Doughten, the Director of the Financing and Outreach Division at OCHA said that over 18 million people face acute food insecurity in Yemen. Despite severe challenges, we and our partners are continuing to provide aid wherever we can.

She noted that next week, in Amman, donors, UN agencies, and international and [national] non-governmental organizations will convene to refine aid delivery and ensure the most vulnerable continue receiving assistance amid growing operational constraints.

She added that our partners remain active in areas held by the de facto authorities in Yemen and will assume a greater share of frontline operational work. Ms. Doughten urged Council members to actively support these efforts.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

In a statement released today by the UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, they tell us that Ms. Vivian van de Perre, who as you know, is the acting head of the UN Mission, the acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General in the DRC, has begun a visit to Goma as part of the Mission’s preparations to support ceasefire monitoring and verification, following consultations with the Congolese national authorities.

The Department of Peace Operations confirmed that Ms. van de Perre arrived via Goma airport earlier today and she is engaging with relevant counterparts to advance the practical arrangements regarding ceasefire monitoring and the verification mechanism. The Mission stated that the visit marks an important operational step after the prolonged disruption of air traffic in and out of Goma since January of last year.

Under Security Council resolution 2808 (2025), the Mission is authorized to support the implementation of a permanent ceasefire, including through technical and logistical support to the International Conference on the Great Lakes via the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism Plus. The peacekeeping mission reaffirmed that such support will be provided within its mandate and in full respect for the sovereignty of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to Gaza, our colleagues on the ground tell us that yesterday they coordinated 10 humanitarian missions with the Israeli authorities. The movements were to areas where Israeli forces remain deployed.

These missions allowed our teams to collect incoming relief items such as food, vaccines, fuel and health supplies from the Kerem Shalom/Kerem Abu Salem crossing, as well as the Zikim crossing.

As we have been saying for months, our teams stand ready to further scale up humanitarian operations across all sectors. However, this requires the lifting of restrictions on our work. All of our humanitarian partners must be allowed to operate without obstruction and bring in critically needed supplies and equipment.

Also yesterday, colleagues from the UN Development Programme began removing solid waste from a dumping site in Gaza City. Our partners managing water and sanitation report that the waste is being moved to a temporary site covering nearly 75,000 square metres, capable of receiving daily collections. These efforts aim to improve both environmental conditions and public health in Gaza.

Our teams also continue to support movements of people through Rafah. Since the re-opening of this crossing in early February, we have facilitated movements of over 500 people: 273 patients and their companions and 269 Gazans who were trying to return home.

Just to clarify, these are the numbers of people that we have been able to monitor or assist, but there have been other movements that we are not able to count.

** Kosovo

Turning to Kosovo. Peter Due, the recently appointed Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Kosovo and Head of the UN Interim Administration Mission in the country, today welcomed the establishment of a new Assembly of Kosovo and the formation of the new government. Mr. Due commended Kosovo’s people and institutions on the peaceful and inclusive process.

Mr. Due said that he looks forward to working closely with all stakeholders to advance peace, to advance security and prosperity. He encourages sustained dialogue and engagement.

** Ukraine

From Ukraine, our colleagues at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that overnight, another large-scale attack across the country damaged energy infrastructure. In Kyiv and the cities of Kharkiv and Odesa, nearly 5,000 multi-storey residential buildings have been left again without heating. In Odesa, the attacks disrupted the water supply for nearly 300,000 residents. That is what local authorities are telling our colleagues on the ground.

The Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, Matthias Schmale, condemned the continued attacks on energy infrastructure, saying this is a clear attack on the civilian population and must stop immediately.

In the past day, these attacks and hostilities have resulted in more than 50 civilian casualties; that includes children. Kharkiv Region was the hardest hit. In Odesa City, the office of a national humanitarian NGO was damaged.

Our partners on the ground are also responding immediately to support impacted families. In Odesa City, for example, they have distributed construction materials to help people repair the damaged homes, they provided hot meals, and registered residents for humanitarian cash assistance. And they have done that directly at the sites where the strikes took place.

** Bangladesh

An update from our UN team in Bangladesh, as the country headed to the polls today for its thirteenth National Parliamentary Election.

In a statement released [yesterday], The UN country team called for safe, inclusive, and meaningful participation in the electoral process, stressing that participation in public life is a fundamental right. The statement raised concerns about reported intimidation, harassment and violence affecting women candidates and women voters, including in the digital spaces, such as cyberbullying.

Our team in Bangladesh has supported the country’s Election Commission to strengthen women’s electoral participation and representation. We reiterate that ensuring women’s safety and full participation as voters and candidates is essential to inclusive and credible elections.

** Madagascar

A quick note from Madagascar, where our humanitarian colleagues tell us that Tropical Cyclone Gezani, which made landfall on Tuesday, has had devastating consequences across the eastern and central parts of the country. 31 people have died, 4 remain missing and 35 injured. That is what the local authorities are telling us.

Our humanitarian colleagues note that preliminary reports indicate that more than 250,000 people have been impacted, with nearly 7,000 people displaced. Over 65,000 homes have been flooded, damaged or destroyed, and around 600 classrooms have been rendered partially or completely unusable by students.

The Government is calling for international solidarity and is leading the search-and-rescue, evacuation, shelter and food assistance efforts, including the distribution of some 800 metric tons of rice, with support from ourselves and our partners.

The International Organization for Migration is conducting a rapid needs assessments to identify priority vulnerabilities and guide targeted assistance, including cash-for-shelter support to help impacted people secure temporary accommodation and begin recovery.

$3 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund will help over 90,000 people and more funds from other donors are helping to kick-start the efforts.

OCHA tells us that the cyclone could affect central and southern Mozambique in the coming days.

** Financial Contribution

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : Edie Lederer?

Question : Who got all of them wrong?

Spokesman : Yeah. But at least you tried.

Question : In Gaza, you said that aid deliveries are restricted, and you called, talked about restrictions. What are those restrictions that have been imposed?

Spokesman : I mean, a number of the restrictions involve the kinds of aid that we can bring in, which the Israeli authorities consider dual use, notably heavy equipment to clear rubble, among others, also more permanent shelter material. We’ve also had movement restrictions, especially in areas that the Israeli military still occupies. And that’s why yesterday, we were pleased to be able to coordinate with them movements to areas we’d previously not been able to go to.

Question : And a second related question. Is the UN still having discussions with the Israelis about opening Rafah for cargo deliveries? And what’s the objection?

Spokesman : Yes. We continue to have those discussions. I think the objection, you’d have to speak to the other side. Mona and then Ephrem.

Question : Just a quick follow-up on the UNDP. You mentioned there is an initiative to clear the rubble. Could you please provide more information on the logistics of that process? Where is that dump being relocated? Sorry. And if there are any environmental standards being applied.

Spokesman : I will put you in touch with our colleagues of UNDP in the region. They’ll have more granular details for you. Ephrem, and then we’ll go to Benny.

Question : Thank you, Steph. A question on Sudan. For the past 10 days, we have seen a lot happening around Sudan, many efforts. We’ve seen the conference in Washington, D.C., with Tom Fletcher there. We’ve seen a very strong, powerful speech from the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva. And just yesterday, the Quintet, the Sudan Quintet, also issued a very strongly worded statement calling for the end of the war, for the halt of the weapon flows. So, as the Secretary-General is in Addis Ababa now, does he see that there’s a certain momentum now that wasn’t there before regarding the efforts to stop the war? And if so, how does he intend to… [cross-talk]

Spokesman : Sure. I think… [cross-talk]

Question : Use that momentum?

Spokesman : I think that there’s a certain focus, should we say, on everybody understanding or at least most people understanding that this conflict needs to end after the horrific, I mean, things that are still going on. We’ve talked almost couple of times a week about drones or rocket fires hitting hospitals, hitting schools, hitting mosques, killing people who themselves are near starvation. The level of depravity and cruelty that we’re seeing in this conflict is close to being unmatched in a world where we’re seeing a lot of cruelty and depravity. Through the work of Tom Fletcher, through the work of Ramtane Lamamra, we’re trying to bring the international community together to ensure that everybody’s pushing in the same direction. I think no one is saying that it is easy. I think as the Secretary-General would tell you when he was here, we don’t have that many levers of pressure and power. But I can tell you that Sudan will be high on his agenda, while he’s in Addis Ababa to continue to push, to continue to seize, I would say this moment of focus. Benny, and then we’ll go to Alex.

Question : Yes. Steph. So, a fellow Frenchman, Foreign Minister Barrot is calling for the resignation of Francesca Albanese. Is the Secretary-General agreeing with that? What’s the Secretary-General’s…

Spokesman : Look…

Question : View on that?

Spokesman : Everyone has responsibilities, whether it’s the Secretary-General, Member States. As you know, special rapporteurs are appointed by the Human Rights Council by member States. If member States are not happy with what, one or more of the special rapporteurs are saying it is their responsibility to get involved in the work of the Human Rights Council, to get involved and push for the direction they wish to push for. We’ve always believed that the institution of special rapporteurs, while being completely separate from the Secretary-General, is an important part of the international human rights architecture. We don’t always agree with what they say, and that includes Ms. Albanese. But if the issue with special rapporteurs needs to be addressed by member States themselves.

Question : Steph, a follow-up please. Secretary-General’s predecessor, similarly, in his voice, criticized the rapporteur. Actually, it was Albanese’s predecessor. Why won’t Guterres do the same?

Spokesman : I mean, listen. Everyone has a lane in this organization. As I said, we don’t agree with much of what she says. We wouldn’t use the language that she’s using in describing the situation. She has a particular role. The Secretary-General has a particular role. I think you could do the compare and contrast yourself about their positions. But again, it is an issue for member States to address, if they have an issue with the special rapporteurs.

Question : I have a follow-up, can I, on this?

Spokesman : Sorry, Stefano, hold on. I’m trying to have some sort of discipline in this place here. I will come back to you, I promise. Mona and then, sorry, Alex and then Mona, and then we’ll go to Stefano.

Question : Thanks, Steph. On the first Board of Peace meeting scheduled for next week, is the Secretary-General invited or anyone from the United Nations?

Spokesman : No. I’m not aware that we’ll have anybody present in Washington. If that changes, I will let you know. As we said, in regard to the Board of Peace’s work on Gaza, which is sanctioned by the Security Council, we will coordinate and work with them mostly through our representative in Jerusalem, Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov. Mona, then Stefano.

Question : I want to ask about the EU Mercosur deal. Please…

Spokesman : The EU what, sorry?

Question : The EU Mercosur, the deal.

Spokesman : Yeah.

Question : Just please bear with me. I want to give some context. So, two weeks ago when the SG was here, he described this deal as something positive. But during his mandate, he was extremely vocal about climate action and Indigenous rights. So, given that this deal is facing massive rejection from both sides because it does not allegedly serve the people, we have for example, Brazilian scientists and NGOs claiming that it will drive further environmental deforestation in the Amazon. And on the EU side, we have countries like France or even protests this week in Madrid saying that this is going to be very destructive for their livelihoods. So, how come the SG thinks that this is a positive deal, when it contradicts specific UN SDGs, specifically on climate and human rights?

Spokesman : I think the Secretary-General was talking about Mercosur in the context of other alliances and commercial deals being created around the world, is what he saw as this kind of networked multilateralism. It is important that whether it’s Mercosur or any other multilateral trade agreement, that ensures that it respects all of the things that you say, and if there are issues, and if there are some people who are against it, that they have a way to address, that there’s a mechanism for them to address it. And one of those mechanisms is the right of the people to demonstrate peacefully, to express their opposition. Stefano, then we’ll come back to the room.

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. This is a follow-up on Benny’s question. Well, given that Francesca Albanese has denied making antisemitic remarks, and says her words were misinterpreted. Does the Secretary-General believe that in this case, she crossed the line or not?

Spokesman : Look. [cross-talk]

Question : And did he [cross-talk] listen the speech?

Spokesman : I’m not here to defend what she says or criticize what she says, right? She has a right, as a special rapporteur, to speak within her mandate. People have a right to criticize her. People have a right to support her, and if people are not happy with her work, there are mechanisms to address that and then the work of any other special rapporteur. I’m not here to be a commentator on what every special rapporteur says. We do believe that the institution of special rapporteurs is an extremely important one in terms of the global architecture. And there are a number of special rapporteur mandates who’ve done a lot of work to shed lights on human rights situations throughout the world.

Question : I’m sorry, Stéphane, but because there is a video of that speech, everybody can go there and listen to her. So, my question is, did the Secretary-General, one, I mean, did he listen what she said, and does he think that was an antisemitic statement or not? It’s a simple question. Is a yes or no.

Spokesman : Just because a question is simple doesn’t mean the answer is simple, and I think I’ve answered your question to the best of my ability. Pan? You’d have to ask him.

Question : Thank you, Steph. Mr. Hans Grundberg said this morning that he has been engaging with…

Spokesman : Mister, sorry?

Question : Hans Grundberg.

Spokesman : Grundberg, yeah.

Question : Grundberg has been engaged with Yemeni parties in recent weeks. Is the Houthis included in the parties? And is there any progress regarding the release of the 73 [cross-talk]?

Spokesman : No. Trust me. We would, progress will be declared when people are being released from arbitrary detention. And, of course, in order to attain that, we are speaking to the Houthis representative on that and other issues because they are a party to this conflict and they are a party to the solution. Yes, sir, Abu Sufian. Go ahead, please.

Question : Thank you again. How do you plan to work with the incoming elected Government of Bangladesh? And is the SG going to have an exchange or phone call with the upcoming Prime Minister?

Spokesman : Let’s wait for the elections to be over. We work with every Government to different degrees of the Member States. So, we plan to work with this the next Government like we did with the previous Government.

Question : You know, for the first time, an Islamic party is coming to power or becoming the main opposition in Bangladesh. What is your comment of the Islamic party?

Spokesman : We’re not here to comment on who wins what election. This was an election in which the people of Bangladesh expressed themselves, and that’s the important thing.

Okay. On that note, I bid you all whatever I bid you, and I will see you tomorrow. Thank you.