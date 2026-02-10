The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Briefing Tomorrow

Tomorrow, at 12:45 p.m., there will be a briefing here by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to present the findings of a major new study on political violence against lawmakers by the public, both online and off. The speakers will be Martin Chungong, the IPU Secretary-General, along with Rogier Huizenga, IPU Human Rights Manager. I think it will be an important and interesting report.

** Deputy Secretary-General

Our Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, will be travelling to Abuja, in Nigeria, today, where tomorrow she will deliver a keynote address at the eighteenth Annual Leadership Conference and Awards Ceremony and meet with senior Government officials in Nigeria. From there, she will proceed to Addis Ababa to attend the thirty-ninth Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union Heads of State and Government. During her time there, she will co-chair the sixth High-Level Strategic Dialogue on Sustainable Development, together with the Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission. She will be back in New York on Tuesday.

** South Sudan

This morning, our friend Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, briefed the Security Council on the situation in South Sudan. He did so via video [teleconference] from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where as you know, he is currently travelling. Mr. Lacroix noted that political deadlock among the main signatories to the Revitalized Peace Agreement is driving tensions and fuelling armed clashes, particularly in Jonglei, as we have been telling you recently.

Mr. Lacroix emphasized that the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) continues to engage political leaders at all levels. The Mission is also conducting patrols and remains actively deployed in an effort to protect civilians. He called on the international community, including the Security Council, to urge South Sudanese political actors to engage in dialogue and seek consensus on the way forward.

Meanwhile, on the ground, the humanitarian situation is continuing to deteriorate. Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that families fleeing their homes in Jonglei urgently need food, they need safe water, they need healthcare and they need emergency shelter. As we have been telling you, since last December, renewed violence and airstrikes have uprooted an estimated 280,000 people. That is what the authorities are telling us.

Aid delivery continues to be disrupted by insecurity, and essential services are shutting down. Road and river traffic is blocked, and humanitarian flights have not been allowed to take place. The displacements are driving up the risk of cholera. Already 55 cases and seven deaths were reported in just one week in Ayod and Duk Counties.

Since September of [2024], South Sudan has recorded more than 98,000 cholera cases, including more than 1,600 deaths across nine states. Our colleagues warn that transmission of cholera is likely to intensify ahead of the rainy season if humanitarian teams and supplies continue to be restricted in their movements and delivery operations.

** Syria

Turning to Syria: This week, an assessment mission led by our UN teams entered Ain Al Arab/Kobani in Aleppo Governorate in northern Syria. And that was for the first time since clashes there began in January. Yesterday, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) colleagues and the UN Department of Safety and Security carried out an assessment mission to the city. Local humanitarian teams on the ground say the situation remains relatively calm.

We and our partners have previously delivered two convoys to the city carrying [52] trucks of aid and one mobile clinic. Goods and fuel are entering through limited commercial routes, though not at the scale that is needed. Basic services are continuing to be severely disrupted. Water systems are only partially functioning using diesel, and hospitals and bakeries are operating with limited fuel.

Our partners on the ground have reported that public electricity was restored yesterday evening. Water, sanitation and hygiene conditions continue to be a great concern, with some families relying on unsafe water sources, which, as you can imagine, is increasing the risk of any water-borne diseases. More assessment missions are planned to identify peoples’ needs, and we will keep you updated on that.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Meanwhile, in Gaza, OCHA has received more reports of airstrikes, bombing, shelling, navy fire and shooting in the last 24 hours. This includes strikes in residential areas, which put civilians in danger and adds to the immense hardship they have endured over the last 28 months.

OCHA stresses that civilians are protected under international humanitarian law wherever they are, whether they cross military demarcation lines or [are] just near them. Civilians and civilian infrastructure must always be protected [and] during military operations and constant care must be used to spare them.

Today, colleagues from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said that their teams on the ground in Gaza have reopened the Bureij Health Centre, which is in Deir al-Balah. They have restored essential services after months of closure. The facility is now providing primary healthcare, maternal health services, laboratory testing and dental care.

However, thousands of patients remain without opportunities for treatment and recovery, as some critical services are still unavailable in the Gaza Strip. Their top priority is to scale up local services, including rehabilitation of damaged facilities and expanding critical care. This requires more medical supplies, including items that are not easily approved by the Israeli authorities, such as X-ray machines and laboratory equipment.

Our shelter, our partners said that by last week, they had provided more than 5,600 families with emergency shelter, including nearly 5,000 tarpaulins and over 12,000 bedding items in just over one week. Last month, they provided this type of assistance, including nearly 8,000 tents, to more than 85,000 families. However, they stress that more durable solutions are urgently needed. This requires permission to take in machinery and materials to repair damaged infrastructure.

We and partners stand ready to further scale up humanitarian operations. However, this requires the lifting of all restrictions on our work. All of our humanitarian partners must be allowed to operate without obstruction and bring in critically needed supplies and equipment.

** Mozambique

Turning to Mozambique, our colleagues at OCHA tell us that a large storm is forecast to pass offshore on Friday, but still [can] impact communities. Yesterday, the Government activated preparations ahead of the possible flooding that may be caused by Cyclone Gezani. That includes planning for evacuations and pre-positioning essential supplies.

Ahead of the cyclone, $4.5 million was released by the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to fund UN agencies to help more than 300,000 people in southern Mozambique. Our humanitarian colleagues note that this comes as the country continues to recover from recent floods that impacted large parts of central and southern Mozambique. So far, 140,000 human beings, which is nearly a quarter of all those most affected by the floods, have been reached with some humanitarian assistance.

** Ethiopia

Turning to Ethiopia. I just want to flag some comments of Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. He today called on all parties to take urgent steps towards de-escalation, amid the precarious situation in the Tigray. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) noted that recent fighting between the Ethiopian army and regional forces has highlighted the risk of a deepening human rights crisis in the north of the country.

Mr. Türk stressed that both sides must step back from the brink and work to resolve their differences through dialogue and political means. He added that alleged serious violations or abuses must be promptly and independently investigated, irrespective of who the perpetrators may be. Mr. Türk also expressed concern at recent tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea, warning that they risked worsening the already serious human rights and humanitarian challenges in both countries, and across the Horn of Africa.

** Venezuela

And I want to flag Venezuela, which is a country that has one of the most underfunded humanitarian operations globally. Our colleagues at OCHA tell us that last year’s humanitarian response plan for Venezuela was just 19 per cent funded, or $115 million, of the $606 million that we called for.

But, even with the lack of funding, OCHA tells us that our humanitarian partners last year helped more than 2 million people in the country. That is about 40 per cent of the 5 million people we aimed to reach under the humanitarian response plan, which prioritized assistance for people most in need — women, girls, young children and the elderly.

In the health sector, medicine and other supplies delivered to hospitals and health centres reached more than 400,000 people, while 260,000 children and pregnant women received nutritional support. More than 750,000 people received food assistance from the World Food Programme (WFP) through school meals and support to communities impacted by heavy rains. That was also done through WFP’s partners.

Additionally, nearly 600,000 people received protection services, including support related to gender-based violence, child protection and assistance [for people returning to the country]. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), together with other UN agencies and their local partners, continue to provide legal advice, psychosocial support and livelihoods assistance. And obviously, we urge Member States to step up and provide sustained, flexible funding this year so essential services can continue running and assistance reaches those who need the most.

** International Days

Two interesting days today. Today is the International Day of the Arabian Leopard. We love the Arabian Leopard. Known for its golden-yellow fur with black spots, this critically endangered wild cat is a powerful reminder of why protecting wildlife and their habitats matters.

And today is also World Pulses Day. This year’s theme, “Pulses of the world: from modesty to excellence”, celebrates lentils, beans and chickpeas — humble yet mighty foods that nourish communities, support farmers and protect the planet.

** Financial Contributions

Financial contributions, so please get ready. Just to note that in our Financial Regulation, Member States have 30 days from the receipt of the assessment letters to be included in our Honour Roll. So, we now have reached the end of the 30-day period, which ended on 8 February. This year. there were 55 Member States who made the Honour Roll. In 2025, there were 49, though the total cash is a little less this year in the Honour Roll than last year. We collected $941,186,981, compared to just over $1.009 billion last year.

But, lucky for you, there is a lightning round quiz. Six countries paid.

This country is home to the world’s largest permanent desert lake. It is called Lake Turkana. Kenya.

And I may not be pronouncing it right, but this food is called cepelinai. It is potato dumplings stuffed with ground meat, liver, or mushrooms, and it is a national dish of this country. It is Lithuania.

In 1991, this country became the first country in the world to declare itself an “ecological State”, with environmental protection written into its constitution. Montenegro.

This country’s flag is the only national flag in the world that is not quadrilateral. Who said Nepal? Yes, Nepal.

With an area of over just 260 square kilometres, this country is the smallest country in the western hemisphere. Saint Kitts and Nevis.

And this country is the world’s largest producer of olive oil. Spain.

Thank God the money is not linked to the success rate of this quiz, because we would have literarily no money. We thank Kenya, Lithuania, Montenegro, Nepal, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Spain for their full payments to the Regular Budget. We are now up to [61]. You won the first one, Ahmed. Go ahead.

** Questions and Answers

Question : Okay. Thank you, Steph. On Iran and the US, we understand that the United States and Iran are expected to enter a new round of negotiation on the Islamic Republic's purported nuclear issue. We also know that Israeli Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu is set to meet soon with President [Donald J.] Trump, where, he said on X, he wants to speak about the key principles of those talks. From the Secretary-General's perspective, does he believe the latter meeting has any potential to impede the prospect for a comprehensive diplomatic negotiation?

Spokesman : Look. We're in a period of heightened diplomatic activity. There are a lot of meetings going on in different places. Our focus is on seeing the tensions in the region lower, and we hope that the discussions between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran will lead to exactly that. Edie?

Question : On the Secretary-General and the African Union, we know that he's a great supporter of mediation. Is he undertaking any personal efforts on the many major crises in Africa?

Spokesman : There will be a lot of bilateral meetings, a lot of issues up on the agenda, but I don't want to preview anything at this point just yet. Yes, Namo, please, and then Gabriel.

Question : Thank you. Just two questions on South Sudan. You noted the Security Council meeting. What additional steps does the Secretary-General recommend the Council members to take to ensure the safety of aid workers and in turn the delivery of humanitarian access?

Spokesman : Well, first of all, I think it's very important that the Council speak with one voice. The peacekeeping mission is deployed in South Sudan under the mandate of the Security Council. And all those Council members or those even Member States who are not Council members to put pressure on the Government and other actors in South Sudan to ensure that civilians are protected, that the Revitalized Peace Accord gets a renewed boost for the sake of people of South Sudan. I mean, the people of South Sudan have suffered so much at different times since their hard-won independence that the international community owes them to do whatever they can to help bring peace, and their leaders owes their people to do whatever they can bring peace.

Question : And just a follow-up to the question I asked yesterday about Kobani. Have locals reached out to UN agencies or UN personnel on the ground about the reported looting that's taken place?

Spokesman : I don't have any information on that. I would encourage you to reach out to our colleagues in Syria, who would have more direct information and less delayed. Gabriel?

Question : Thanks, Steph. In the briefing this morning at the Council, Mr. Lacroix also talked about how the cost-reduction measures are having an operational impact on UNMISS. One of the examples he gave is protection patrols are down 40 per cent. He listed other things, as well. Is this all part of the liquidity crisis that peacekeeping is facing or is this part of something else?

Spokesman : No, I mean it's part of the cuts and the savings that we are forced to endure, due to the budgetary situation.

Question : And separately on Cuba, I know you had a statement about that, I believe it was last week, but given…?

Spokesman : Yesterday, as well; I mean, I had given you an update yesterday, yeah.

Question : Yeah, on that, the UN has many agencies or partner organizations that work in Cuba. Can you just remind us again on how the UN is preparing for these cuts in fuel and how it's making the situation there for the work that the UN does different?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, you know, of course, as in any country, if there is lack of fuel, it will impact our ability, our mobility, right? And our ability to deliver. But, our main focus is not so much on us, but is on working with the Government, the plan of action they've put forward to try to support their efforts. Yes, sir?

Correspondent : Thank you, Stéphane. I have a question on Yemen.

Spokesman : Move your microphone a little closer.

Question : I have a question on Yemen. Is there any progress on the UN's efforts to get the release of its personnel detained by the Houthis?

Spokesman : No. We continue to engage with the Houthis and others to ensure the immediate end to the unlawful detention of our national colleagues who remain arbitrarily detained, as well as those of international NGOs [non-governmental organizations] and diplomatic missions. They should be released.

Question : Okay. Can you… can you please just specify what type of efforts are being made?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, there are direct discussions going on between the UN and the Houthi leadership. And as you know, we've also engaged other countries in the region to try to help in any way they can. Yes, Pan?

Question : Thank you, Steph. I have two questions. One is a follow-up to the upcoming meeting between Netanyahu and President Trump. Iran has accused Israel of undermining the newly started nuclear talks between United States and Iran. So, was SG’s message for the meeting? And does he have any plan to meet Netanyahu? Thank you.

Spokesman : No. We’re not aware of the Prime Minister coming up to New York. I think, as I said earlier, our focus is on the direct discussions between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran, which we hope will lead to a visible decrease of the tensions that we've seen in the region.

Question : Thank you. My second question is, in a few days, the Chinese people will celebrate the Year of the Horse, according to the Chinese lunar calendar. And last night, there was celebration at the business entrance, hosted by the Chinese mission. So, did you attend the celebration last night?

Spokesman : I did not. Thank you.

Question : So, what's the message for the Chinese people?

Spokesman : Well, you know, I will share a message with you. If I knew enough about the culture, I would say something that is relevant to the Year of the Horse, but I don't, so I don't want to guess. But, of course, we wish a very happy new year to all Chinese people around the world who celebrate. Thank you. I think there's a question online from Anadolu.

Question : Yup. Hi, Steph. Just a follow-up. Well, I have two questions, but one of them is a follow-up to the question I asked yesterday. Israel returning bodies of Palestinians, with body parts tortured or missing. Were you able to confirm those reports? If so, do have you any reaction?

Spokesman : No, I'm sorry. I don't. I may have something, but I'll have to send it to you after the briefing, because I don't have it with me.

Question : Okay. And the other one is… I actually saw a report on the Israeli media that Israel Prison Service is beginning to develop procedures and conduct training to start executing Palestinian prisoners. This obviously follows the death penalty bill that was passed at the Knesset last year. Is the SG or the UN concerned about these reports, especially considering that erasing people or genocide does not just happen with bombs, also by reaction, like these actions against the Palestinians?