** West Bank

All right, good afternoon, I want to start off with a statement on the West Bank.

I can tell you that the Secretary-General is gravely concerned by the reported decision of the Israeli security cabinet to authorize a series of administrative and enforcement measures in Area A and Area B of the occupied West Bank. The Secretary-General warns that the current trajectory on the ground, including this decision, is eroding the prospect for the two-State solution.

He reiterates that all Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and their associated regime and infrastructure, have no legal validity and are in flagrant violation of international law, including relevant United Nations resolutions.

Such actions, including Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, are not only destabilizing but — as recalled by the International Court of Justice — unlawful.

The Secretary-General calls on Israel to reverse these measures and all parties to preserve the only path to lasting peace, which is a negotiated two-State solution, in line with relevant Security Council resolutions and international law.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation on the ground in Gaza, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says the UN and our partners continueserving hundreds of thousands of meals everyday, as well as digital cash and monthly rations, despite the continuing impediments.

Meanwhile, our colleagues leading on water, hygiene and sanitation say thatGaza city continues to face a severe shortage of drinking and domestic water. This is despite a recent reopening of the valve on the Gaza city Mekorot supply line that connects Israel to Gaza for fresh water. Only6,000 cubic metres are reaching people in the cityevery day, with significant water lossesin hard-to-reach areas. To mitigate this shortfall, we and our partners have increased water production and trucked deliveries from groundwater wells and private sector desalination plants.

Since late last month, our partners have distributed over 100,000 water jerry cans,over 700,000 bars of soap and over 25,000 hygiene kits, over 400 household latrines, and 250 anti-lice kits across Gaza.

Meanwhile, mine actionpartners say that, over a week and by last Wednesday, theyhad conducted over 200 assessments of potential explosive hazards in support of the removal of debris. That’s in addition to support they provide to secure humanitarian movements and operations in a very challenging environment. Last week, they also reached over 10,000 children and adults with education to warn them of the risks of explosive ordnance. They note this remains a major risk as 33 explosive ordnance incidents have been reported sincethe ceasefire came into force in October of last year, resulting in nine deaths and 65 injuries.

Humanitarian colleagues add thatrestrictions, including limitations on the entry of items listed as ”dual use” or non-humanitarian, continue to hamper the humanitarian response.

Such items include spare parts and certain shelter materials. They’re also undermininghumanitarian operations, is the de-registration of some of our important international NGOs, and restrictions continue to be imposed on UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) and other UN agencies.

** Syria

A quick update on the situation in Syria: Our colleagues on the ground tell us that fighting has subsided in Aleppo, Al-Hasakeh and Raqqa following the agreement announced on 30 January. As of 3 February, nearly 160,000 people are still displaced.

While there has been some improvement in humanitarian access, there are still major challenges. Electricity outages continue to disrupt water systems, telecommunications are intermittent, food supply chains are constrained, and schools are still suspended in many areas.

Between 25 January and 5 [February], our partners facilitated ten inter-agency convoys to Qamishli and Ain al-Arab/Kobani, where made up of 154 trucks of life-saving assistance. In total, our partners have reached more than 190,000 people across 83 communities with food, medicine, winter supplies and other essential support.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall between Saturday and today has caused severe flooding across parts of Idleb and northern Latakia; this has impacted more than 5,000 displaced people. Some 1,800 tents were partially damaged and 150 destroyed. Flooding also forced the closure of a local hospital, with patients evacuated and mobile medical teams deployed. Authorities have opened collective shelters and prepared additional housing for families who need it. Our partners are relocating families, repairing shelters and delivering assistance.

** Yemen

Turning to Yemen. We join our Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, in welcoming the formation of the new Government led by Prime Minister Shaya Al-Zindani. This development comes at a critical time for Yemen, as renewed efforts are needed to advance an inclusive, Yemeni-led political process to address the country’s political, economic and security challenges.

Mr. Grundberg also welcomed the return of women to the Cabinet, highlighting the importance of creating a constructive environment that enables the Cabinet to carry out its work, helping to stabilize the situation and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

The Special Envoy will continue engaging with Yemeni and regional stakeholders to support efforts aimed at advancing dialogue and de-escalation.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

Turning to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where our colleague Jean Pierre Lacroix, the Head of our Peace Operations Department, is in the Democratic Republic of the Congo this week. He arrived in the country yesterday and will be there until 11 February.

Today, Mr. Lacroix is in Kinshasa, where he is meeting with the President, Félix Tshisekedi, the Prime Minister, Judith Suminwa Tuluka, key members of the Government, and relevant stakeholders to discuss the UN peacekeeping mission’s mandate implementation, including our support to a permanent ceasefire.

Mr. Lacroix will then go to Beni, in North Kivu, where he will assess recent developments and meet with provincial authorities, as well as peacekeepers deployed in the area.

Later this week, Mr. Lacroix will head to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the annual African Union summit.

And also on the DRC, I wanted to flag that South Africa has informed us that they will be withdrawing their remaining contingents and troops from the UN peacekeeping mission (MONUSCO).

We join our colleagues at the Mission to express deep gratitude to the Government and people of South Africa for their steadfast commitment to United Nations peacekeeping over several decades, as well as for the dedication demonstrated by South African peacekeepers in support of the Mission’s mandate.

We also pay tribute to South African peacekeepers who lost their lives in the service of the people of the DRC, and we honour their sacrifice.

The Mission will work closely with the Secretariat and relevant stakeholders to ensure that the transition is managed in a safe, orderly, and responsible manner, in line with United Nations standards and operational requirements.

** Western Sahara

Turning to Western Sahara, I wanted to flag that senior delegations from the United Nations, including the Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General, Staffan de Mistura, and the United States have facilitated discussions in Madrid, Spain, with representatives of Morocco, the Frente POLISARIO, Algeria and Mauritania regarding the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797 (2025), which is on Western Sahara.

** South Sudan

Turning to South Sudan: Our peacekeepers visited Duk Padiet, north of Bor, the capital of Jonglei State over the weekend. It is the first time they have been able to reach the area since the conflict began; it took them time due to persistent access denials. The peacekeepers established a temporary base for several days to enable sustained engagement with the local authorities and the local communities. During their time on the ground, UNMISS (United Nations Mission in South Sudan) personnel assessed the security situation, human rights conditions, and reports of conflict-related sexual violence, while also monitoring humanitarian access.

Also, you will have seen that over the weekend, we issued a statement in which the Secretary-General strongly condemned the escalating violence in South Sudan.

Nearly 10 million people, that’s more than two thirds of the population, are in urgent need of life-saving humanitarian assistance, and they continue to bear the brunt of the conflict.

The Secretary-General urges all parties to halt military actions, de-escalate tensions, uphold international law, protect civilians, and ensure safe and sustained humanitarian access for aid workers and UN personnel and our assets.

** Sudan

Moving north to Sudan, I can tell you that we continue to be deeply concerned by continued attacks on civilians and medical facilities, all of this further devastating an already fragile health system.

Our humanitarian partners reported on Friday that drone strikes near the border between Sudan and Chad caused multiple casualties among civilians. Six people were reported to have been killed during the attacks, with four more later dying from their injuries in hospital. Medical teams report that the facility is operating under extreme strain, with limited capacity to treat critically wounded patients amid a steady flow of trauma cases, many of them severe.

In South Kordofan, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that three health facilities in the state were struck last week alone. These attacks reportedly killed at least 31 people, including children, women and four health workers, and injured many others, in a region already facing severe shortages of health services.

Attacks on health services are unacceptable and have life-threatening consequences for people in need of care.

Meanwhile, many continue to flee their homes in the Kordofan region. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), around 750 people were newly displaced from Dilling in South Kordofan on Friday and Saturday.

While people are increasingly returning to their communities in other parts of Sudan, with some 3.5 million people having returned so far; more than 9 million human beings remain displaced within their own country.

OCHA once again calls for more funding, as well as rapid, safe, unhindered and sustained humanitarian access, so life-saving assistance can reach the millions of people who need it across Sudan.

** Madagascar

From Madagascar, our colleagues from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs tell us that another cyclone is expected to make landfall tomorrow. Ahead of this storm, $3 million has been released from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help pre-position staff and supplies and prepare before landfall.

The funds will go towards the International Organization for Migration, UNICEF, the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), as well as the World Health Organization, the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

This comes as Madagascar continues to recover from the impacts of Tropical Cyclone Fytia, which made landfall on 31 January. That storm impacted more than 200,000 people across the country’s north-west, and at least 12 deaths have been reported.

We are calling for $11 million to reach more than 90,000 people impacted by that storm. The Government, with support from OCHA and humanitarian partners, is providing food, cash and nutrition assistance.

** Haiti

From Haiti, our humanitarian colleagues are deeply alarmed at the surge in gender-based violence over the past year.

In 2025, there were reports of 8,000 cases, a 25 per cent rise from 2024. Due to underreporting, this number reflects only a fraction of the actual number of cases.

Survivors also report that incidents frequently occur in overcrowded displacement sites.

Access to emergency care remains extremely limited. Only 30 per cent of survivors were able to receive assistance within 72 hours, increasing the risk of sexually transmitted infections and unintended pregnancies. Underfunding means survivors can’t access legal assistance, child protection services and safe shelter.

This year, we and our partners are seeking $24 million to prevent and respond to gender-based violence, targeting 1.5 million people with medical, psychological and other forms of support.

** Cuba

Turning to Cuba, I can tell you that the United Nations continues to monitor the situation in the country and is working with the Government to provide more support, including food, water and sanitation, and healthcare.

We are concerned about the growing fuel shortages and their impact on people. This includes disruptions to the delivery of clean water, medical care, food and other critical aid in parts of Cuba hit hard by Hurricane Melissa last October. Our humanitarian colleagues note that there are also concerns that the fuel scarcity could have implications on the operation of airports.

As you may recall, last November, our team in Cuba launched a Plan of Action to support the national response in the wake of Hurricane Melissa, which impacted more than 2 million people, which is the equivalent to one in every five people in the country.

We remain committed to supporting recovery efforts led by the authorities and to helping families recover.

The Plan of Action, which seeks $74 million, is currently only 23 per cent funded. We urgently call for more funding to ensure aid reaches those who need it.

** Ukraine

Turning to Ukraine, our OCHA colleagues in Kyiv tell us that between 6 February and this morning, several civilians were killed and injured across the country, including children and many older people. This is according to local authorities. The front-line regions of Donetsk, Kherson, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia in the east and south of the country were particularly impacted.

Authorities and partners on the ground also report that on 7 February, a large-scale attack damaged two power plants and critical transmission lines in the Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne and Vinnytsia regions, further worsening an already dire heating and energy situation.

National and international non-governmental organizations, with the support of UN agencies, are mobilized and delivering construction materials, helping to cover or replace the shattered windows and providing cash assistance.

** Cyprus

I was also asked over the weekend about the Secretary-General’s meetings on Cyprus. I can tell you that the Secretary-General will meet with Mr. Tufan Erhürman on 11 February here at UNHQ.

The meeting will be an opportunity to meet the new leader of the Turkish Cypriot community for the first time and, of course, to discuss the Cyprus issue.

The Secretary-General will also have the opportunity to speak with the leader of the Greek Cypriot community, Mr. [Nikos] Christodoulides, in due course.

Question : It does sound like you need to raise the price of admission. Just to be clear.

Spokesman : Yeah.

Question : My question is on South Africa’s withdrawal. What was the SG’s reaction to that conversation on 12 January between himself and President [Cyril] Ramaphosa, particularly, Steph, in the context that these missions are already operating below capacity and, of course, the cutbacks that have been imbued by the financial constraints?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, first of all, I think the Secretary-General expressed his thanks to South Africa for the long-time commitment. And as I said, the sacrifice. Let’s not forget that a number of South African peacekeepers gave their lives in the line of duty. We understand that every country who contributes to peacekeeping faces various needs and their own security needs, financial needs and others. So, it’s not for us to question the decision, but we just want to thank South Africa for its commitment. Edith Lederer?

Question : Thank you, Steph. We’ve all seen the High Commissioner for Human Rights’ response to the 20-year jail sentence to Jimmy Lai, the onetime publisher of Apple Daily, which was Hong Kong’s biggest circulation newspaper, and his call for the Chinese Government to free Mr. Lai, who’s been in prison for almost five years. Does the Secretary-General echo that call for Jimmy Lai’s release, and does he have any additional comments?

Spokesman : The Secretary-General fully backs what Mr. [Volker] Türk says, and he backs the High Commissioner’s work and has nothing to add to the already extensive statement made by Mr. Türk. Yvonne Murray, and then Gabriel.

Question : The Secretary-General of the United Nations has nothing additional to add about the sentencing of a journalist? He is a champion of freedom of the press around the world. Why doesn’t he have anything to say in this case?

Spokesman : It’s not that he doesn’t have anything to say. He is a champion of freedom of the press. And as I said, he backs the extensive statement made by his High Commissioner.

Question : Thanks, Steph. Just to be clear, I took note of your statement on the decisions by the Israeli Government on the occupied West Bank. But just to be clear that his words are, he urges and demands Israel to reverse these decisions?

Spokesman : That’s correct.

Question : And does he consider these to be de facto annexation?

Spokesman : Listen. These decisions are not moving us in the right direction. They are driving us further and further away from a two-State solution and from the ability of the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian people to control their own destiny.

Question : And does he have any comments specifically to Israel’s Finance Minister, who said: “This decision continues to kill the idea of a Palestinian State”?

Spokesman : Well, it does, right? I mean, I think we would not disagree with that statement, but we would come at it from a very different opinion.

Question : What else can he do about it?

Spokesman : Well, the Secretary-General will continue to advocate for the respect of international law. We will continue to push for a two-State solution, but he can’t do it alone. We want others to do so, as well. Farnoush?

Question : Thanks, Steph. Wondering if you can elaborate on some reporting over the weekend about the US planning to make some payment instalments towards their dues. Do you have any timeline? Have they given the Secretary-General or your office any indication of how much of what they plan on paying?

Spokesman : No. We’ve seen the statements, and frankly, the Secretary-General has been in touch for quite some time on this issue with Ambassador [Michaael] Waltz. Our Controller has been in touch with the US. Indications were given. We’re waiting to see exactly when payments will be made and in what amount. Let’s go to Namo, and I’ll go back to you, Yvonne.

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. On Syria, according to local media reports, as many as 70 villages in and around Kobani have faced widespread looting and destruction of homes and livelihoods. Can your people on the ground, the United Nations staff, verify any of these claims? And what do you do on the ground to ensure the protection of civilians there?

Spokesman : Well, we will look into these claims. I think by the mere fact UN humanitarian presence, we hope that it helps to provide some level of protection. We also offer services in which civilians can come and bear witness to what’s happened.

Question : Have they seen looting, widespread… [cross-talk]

Spokesman : I have not received that information. Doesn’t mean it hasn’t happened, doesn’t mean it has happened. I just haven’t received it.

Question : Thank you.

Spokesman : Yes, sir.

Question : As you mentioned before, Special Envoy de Mistura is in Madrid regarding the Western Sahara question. Is there any outcome about his meetings there? Or what the UN expects following last Security Council meeting, last year about the… [cross-talk]

Spokesman : No, I mean, the discussions continue. When there’s a firm outcome to share, we will eagerly share it with you. Yes, Go ahead. And then I’ll get to the second round.

Question : Thanks, Steph. On Bangladesh. Ahead of Bangladesh election, the election commission banned polling agents from using mobile phone. The army reportedly took 21 journalists from the Bangladesh Times office in Dhaka and later released them. And police assaulted a dozen journalists. How does the UN view press freedom and electoral fairness?

Spokesman : Well, I think, for us, it’s clear and important that the elections in Bangladesh take place in [an] atmosphere that is peaceful, in a way that is inclusive, in line with Bangladesh’s own constitution and international obligations. I think the reports that you mentioned are extremely worrying, and we call on all political actors and their supporters to reject violence and respect fundamental freedoms, including the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association. Yvonne Murray?

Question : Thank you. Lawyers for the journalist Jimmy Lai fear that he will die in prison. If that happens, will the Secretary-General have anything to say then, or will he refer us to statements by the Human Rights Office again?

Spokesman : Well, I think we will comment on things as they happen. Obviously, as I said, the Secretary-General backs and shares what Mr. Türk said.

Question : And another question, please, on a different topic. Have you got an updated figure on the number of people who’ve died in Gaza since the ceasefire? Or where might I get that?

Spokesman : No. I mean, the number in terms of the casualty situation remains the same for us — is that we get those numbers from the Gaza Ministry of Health. I have a question online from Anadolu, I think.

Question : And from me, also.

Spokesman : Yes, I’ll get to you, as well.

Question : Okay. Hi, Steph. I actually have a question about there are reports saying that Israel has returned the bodies of 54 Palestinians yesterday, and most of them showed torture and some body parts missing. And there was actually 66 boxes containing skulls and other bones with no labels, no names, nothing, just numbers. How legal is this? Any comment on this? What’s your take?

Spokesman : No. I had not seen those particular reports, but we will look into these, and I’ll ask our colleagues on the ground. Thank you. Abdelhamid?

Question : Thank you, Steph. In fact, Gabriel asked the same question. So, with your permission, I will use your answer as if it’s an answer to my question. And the second, I also have a question on Western Sahara. I was hopeful to hear more details from you. Who attended? Who led the meeting? Were the direct negotiations between Morocco and the Polisario or between the four parties? So, can you share with us more details about that meeting in Spain?

Spokesman : Listen. No more than I would like to share more details about everything that we do. As you know, the Western Sahara issue has been a long-standing issue on the docket of the UN. All I can tell you is that, as I said, senior delegations from our side and the US facilitated these discussions, but I have no further information to share with you in terms of outcome or the atmospherics.

Question : My last question about the death penalty. Israel, as of today, they are now training, and they decided where and when to start executing Palestinians accused of “terrorist acts”. Any comment on that?

Spokesman : As I’ve said to you before, any time we’ve come up with the issue of the death penalty, we stand firmly against the use of the death penalty.

Question : Thank you.

Spokesman : Yes, sir. Oh, sorry. I’m going to hold on. Iftikhar, go ahead.

Question : Thank you, Steph. I know UN has no connection with the so-called Board of Peace, which is meeting on 19 February. But the UN will be there as a monitor or an observer?

Spokesman : I’m not aware of any UN presence in that meeting, but I can tell you that, obviously, we are working for the full implementation of the relevant Security Council resolution, which mentions the Board of Peace in relation to Gaza, and we continue to engage with the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza and all those with potential influence on the humanitarian situation on the ground.

Question : Thank you.

Spokesman : Sinan?

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. The Middle East director of Human Rights Watch said that Syrian authorities should comprehensively account for abuses by all sides before and after December 2024, examining not just individual crimes but institutional responsibilities. What’s Secretary-General’s reaction, or any comments on this?

Spokesman : We’ve been clear about expressing our concerns, both publicly and privately, about the human rights situation in Syria, and we’ll continue to do so when appropriate. Okay. On that note, one more, I guess. Yes, please.

Question : Yes, sir. Did the UN receive Bangladesh request for assistance from the OHCHR (Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights) investigation student leader, Sharif Osman Hadi, killing? And how does it plan to support a transparent and accountable inquiry?