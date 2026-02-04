The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

All right, good afternoon.

** Secretary-General’s Press Encounter

As soon as we are done, at 12:45 p.m., the Secretary-General will be here to brief you on the Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence. So as soon as I am done, I will go up and go get him, and we will come back here.

** Secretary-General’s Travel

Just a trip announcement. Gabriel, you asked me about this. I can tell you that the Secretary-General will head out of New York tonight and will arrive in Milan tomorrow, where he will attend the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics on Friday. As he has regularly met with previous Presidents of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the Olympics, he will also be meeting with the new IOC President, Kirsty Coventry.

In a video message for the Opening Ceremony, the Secretary-General will underscore that the Olympics and the Paralympics are a beacon of hope. A celebration of human potential, of teamwork, fair play and mutual respect. Everything we need here at the UN. That is my editorial comment, not his. He will call on all parties to conflict to honour the Olympic Truce, encouraging nations to race for medals while standing united for peace.

He will be back in New York over the weekend.

** Yemen

An update for you on Yemen. Our Humanitarian Coordinator there, Julien Harneis, said in a statement today that the Houthi de facto authorities approved our flights from the UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) flights for the month of February. Our Resident Coordinator notes that this will allow staff from NGOs (non-governmental organizations) to enter and exit Sana’a. He emphasized this is essential for facilitating the delivery of humanitarian assistance to millions of people in need in areas under the control of the Houthi de facto authorities.

Our humanitarian colleagues note that the situation in Yemen remains dire. This year, 23 million people, that is more than half the country’s population, are estimated to need humanitarian assistance. This includes more than 18 million people who will be in need of food, and nearly half of the country’s children under the age of five who will be malnourished, as we expect this year.

** Sudan

Turning to Sudan, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says that they are deeply alarmed by reports of deadly drone strikes in Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan State. According to the Sudan Doctors Network, at least 15 civilians, including seven children, were killed yesterday when residential neighbourhoods were hit. Medical sources indicate that a health centre was also struck while patients were receiving treatment.

Our humanitarian colleagues note that this follows a series of attacks on the city this week on civilian areas and medical facilities which have reportedly caused further civilian casualties and significantly degraded already fragile health services. Local sources report that more than half of Kadugli’s medical facilities are no longer functioning after months of siege conditions, of shelling and severe shortages.

These incidents come as the humanitarian situation there continues to deteriorate rapidly. Famine conditions have been identified in the city, food prices have surged and malnutrition, as a result, is increasing. Key humanitarian supply routes into the city remain unavailable to us.

We reiterate that civilians, that medical facilities and humanitarian workers must be protected at all times and must never be target. Rapid, safe, unhindered and sustained humanitarian access must be ensured so assistance can reach all those who so desperately need it.

This week our Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan, Denise Brown, met with displaced families at Al Afad camp in the city of Ad Dabbah. That is in Northern State. Ms. Brown heard consistent accounts of extreme violence, fear and loss after more than 1,000 days of war in Sudan.

Our humanitarian colleagues reiterate their call for an end to violence and additional funding to scale up life-saving assistance. This year’s humanitarian response plan calls for $2.9 billion to reach more than 20 million people, or two out of every five people, in need in the country.

** South Sudan

And just south of there, in South Sudan, our colleagues at the World Food Programme (WFP) tell us that they have suspended activities in Baliet County after attacks on its river convoy in the Upper Nile State. That apparently took place over the weekend. On the night of the 30 January and 1 February, a 12-boat WFP convoy transporting over 1,500 metric tons of vital food assistance was attacked multiple times by armed youth in the area. The cargo was then looted by the community in various locations within the county.

The World Food Programme said that all activities will be suspended until the safety and security of its staff, its partners and its contractors is assured and the Government of South Sudan has taken immediate measures to recover the stolen commodities.

The World Food Programme tells us that access constraints and brazen attacks on humanitarian convoys threaten to jeopardize the agency’s ability to reach more than 4.2 million of the most vulnerable people, which are most often women, children and the elderly.

Insecurity has already forced WFP to pause its plan to preposition 12,000 metric tons of food ahead of the rainy season in Jonglei State.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the peacekeeping mission there (MONUSCO) welcomes the progress announced by the State of Qatar in talks they facilitated between the Government of the DRC and the AFC/M23 alliance. This progress includes an agreement to operationalize the ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism that was established under the ceasefire framework.

The Mission reiterates its call for a cessation of hostilities, and also reminds us that, in accordance with Security Council resolution 2808 (2025), they are explicitly authorized to support the implementation of a permanent ceasefire.

As such, peacekeepers stand ready to support a credible ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism, within the limits of its Security Council mandate and in full respect of the sovereignty of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Mission also welcomes the sustained engagement of the State of Qatar, the United States, the African Union and its Mediator, the East African Community, the Southern African Development Community, and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

We remain committed to support efforts to reduce violence, protect civilians, and create the conditions for a sustainable political solution in the eastern part of the DRC.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to Gaza. We and our partners continue to make the most of the limited re-opening of the Rafah Crossing and respond to humanitarian needs across the Strip.

Yesterday, the World Health Organization (WHO) supported the medical evacuation of 16 more patients, along with 24 companions, through Rafah, for treatment not currently available in Gaza. A similar number of returnees was let in last night.

Colleagues from the UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) received the returnees near the Israeli checkpoint and transported them to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, where — as we reported earlier this week — [the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs] and our partners have established a humanitarian reception area. There, returnees can meet protection officers, psychologists and medical staff, and receive water, basic nutrition, and information about available humanitarian services.

As of earlier today, medical evacuations of more patients and companions were ongoing, and further returns are expected today.

Meanwhile, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says it has received reports of strikes hitting densely populated sites, including a school and several refugee camps. Among those reported killed were children and at least one medic, who we’re told was struck while attempting to save lives.

In one area east of the Tuffah neighbourhood in Gaza City, casualties were reported and some 40 families were displaced, reportedly fleeing tank fire in the vicinity.

OCHA reiterates that civilians and civilian infrastructure must always be protected. They must never be targeted or used to shield military activities. Children and medical personnel are afforded additional protection under international humanitarian law.

And finally, just a correction: The last medical evacuation through Rafah crossing — before the recent re-opening — was in mid-March 2025 and not May 2024, as I told you on Monday.

** Syria

From Syria, we, along with our partners, continue to provide humanitarian aid to people in need in Ain Al-Arab/Kobani, in Aleppo Governorate. Our colleagues from OCHA tell us that unexploded ordnance on roads and the presence of internal security forces are limiting people’s ability to move.

Our humanitarian colleagues say that the city has only about 20 per cent of the water it needs. Our partners are providing fuel for an emergency pumping station and to truck water to shelters. The commercial sector has yet to fully resume. Bakeries are open, but face fuel and flour shortages.

Electricity is also intermittent at best, as transformers have been damaged or cables disconnected. This is limiting communications and connectivity in the area. Authorities have started repairs, and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent have also requested access for technical teams to be deployed tomorrow.

To date, 52 humanitarian trucks have reached Ain Al Arab, providing food assistance, hygiene items, medical supplies, a mobile clinic and fuel to support pumping water and hospitals.

Our humanitarian colleagues add that aid continues to be delivered in other parts of north-east Syria, including the city of Qamishli in Al-Hasakah Governorate, which is hosting the largest number of people who have been displaced in recent weeks.

** Lebanon

Turning to southern Lebanon, our peacekeepers there, UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon), have concluded a series of week-long coordinated activities with the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF). These activities focused on joint operational and tactical exercises to strengthen inter-operability, mutual trust, and overall mission effectiveness, supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces’ deployment south of the Litani [River].

At the same time, UNIFIL continues to support local communities in the area of operations. Most recently, the Mission delivered 11,000 litres of water to the Meiss Ej Jabel Government Hospital to help address a water shortage.

** Security Council

And here, the Security Council heard a briefing from Alexandre Zouev, the Acting Under-Secretary-General of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism. He briefed the Council on the threat posed by Da’esh, which he said has increased steadily. Da’esh, he warned, has been able to maintain access to funding streams through opportunistic fund raising, unlawful taxation, and kidnapping for ransom.

He said that the group and its affiliates continued to expand their presence in parts of Africa, particularly in West Africa and the Sahel, and he highlighted three priorities from the Secretary-General’s recent report. First, the situation in the camps and detention facilities in the north-east of Syria remains gravely concerning. Second, regarding the situation in parts of Africa, particularly in the Sahel, the Secretary-General has emphasized that regional Member States must exercise political ownership and forge unified, coherent, and joint responses.

And last, Mr. Zouev said, lasting progress requires comprehensive, whole of government and whole of society approaches, firmly grounded in the rule of law and compliant with international human rights.

** Cuba

I have been asked about the current situation in Cuba, and I can tell you that the Secretary-General is extremely concerned about the humanitarian situation in Cuba, which will worsen, if not collapse, if its oil needs go unmet. He notes that for more than three decades, the General Assembly has consistently called for an end to the embargo imposed by the United States on Cuba.

The Secretary-General urges all parties to pursue dialogue and respect for international law.

** International Day of Human Fraternity

Today is the International Day of Human Fraternity. In a message, the Secretary-General noted that on this Day, we celebrate equality, dignity and mutual understanding, and by honouring these timeless values, we can help to heal our fractured world.

** Honour Roll

We have 6 additional Member States to the Honour Roll. […]

Which country has three official languages, French, Dutch and German? Belgium.

On the popular tourist island of Sal in this country, there is a salt crater where visitors can float on the surface of the water without swimming, just like you can do in the Dead Sea. […] Cabo Verde.

Brazil has won how many World Cups? Five. Italy and what other country have each won 4 times? […] Germany, very good.

This country is the home of The Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue, with a height of 182 metres. […] Yes, very good, India.

This country is home to the oldest university in the world, Al-Quaraouiyine. […] That is Morocco, and the university is in Fez.

And finally, there is one country whose name you cannot spell without the word “LOVE”. […] Slovenia, yes, very good. It is not a very good result from all of you.

So, we say a big thank you to our friends in Brussels, Praia, Berlin, New Delhi, Rabat and Ljubljana for their full payments to the Regular Budget in full.

Belgium, Cabo Verde, Germany, India, Morocco and Slovenia bring us to 47 and we are very happy.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : All right. Yes, Pam?

Question : The talks, US, Ukraine, Russia talks in Abu Dhabi. Is there any UN presence there? Is there any contact about the talks? Were there updates to any UN officials?

Spokesman : I mean, we are not present at these trilateral talks, but obviously we will be kept up to date.

Question : And I think you said there was something planned for the fourth anniversary of the start of the war, 24 February?

Spokesman : I think there’s a GA meeting.

Question : Oh, okay.

Spokesman : Yeah.

Question : Okay, thank you.

Spokesman : Okay. Yes, Gabriel?

Question : There’s some reporting that Mr. [Ramtane] Lamamra will be stepping down from his position in Sudan. Do you have any comment on that?

Spokesman : As you know, when there’s a personnel change, we will confirm it from here, but we will not speculate. Yes, Sifrat, please, and then Islam.

Question : Thanks. I’m trying to make it work. Back to the cash flow, the White House told us this week that the United Nations has become bloated and inefficient and said the Administration is ending what it has called inefficient practice of funding international organizations that fail to deliver results. Is the UN blaming the United States for its international crisis, or does the Secretary-General accept that internal management, spending priorities, and also reform failure are part of the responsibility?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, I think, first of all, the funding situation is very clear, right? There are countries that have paid and countries that have not paid, and I think some of the countries that have not paid are some of the biggest contributors. The Secretary-General, I think, has been a very responsible steward of the funding that we are given, but he’s also facing a situation that is nearly impossible for any manager of an organization or a country where the more he saves, the more he has to return back, right? So, the money that he saved at the end of the year, he has to return back to the Member States, even those who haven’t paid. So, it creates this kind of Kafkaesque situation.

The Secretary-General, I think, has led on reform really from day one of his tenure. If you’ll remember, back nine years ago, during the first Administration, first Trump Administration, the Secretary-General and the President co-hosted a meeting on UN reform and management reform. And the Secretary-General has put a lot of effort into it. He has reorganized large parts of the UN to refocus how we work in a more efficient manner. But the rules and regulations of how this organization works are set by Member States, right? And so, this is their organization. They also have to agree on our priorities. They have to give us the tools so we can better manage. And I will say that we continue to work very constructively with the US on a number of issues, notably on Sudan. I mean, Tom Fletcher was in Washington yesterday; whether it’s on Haiti or on Gaza. Let’s go to Islam.

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. Any update on that chemical substance?

Spokesman : No, no, sir. We checked, and there’s nothing new.

Question : And a question on Rafah crossing. The humanitarian aid is also flowing through the Rafah crossing?

Spokesman : No, so far, at least for UN material, it’s only done through Kerem Shalom/Kerem Abu Salem and the Zikim crossing, if I’m not mistaken.

Question : Medical evacuation seems like really too low, one digit or two digits. Is it expected, or are you expecting, because I believe there are thousands of people need to evacuate…? [cross-talk]

Spokesman : Yeah, I mean, you know, as, as whether it’s medical evacuation or humanitarian goods, whatever space we’re given, we’re maximizing it. But we don’t set the numbers of people allowed to go out, just like we don’t set the [amount] of aid that’s allowed to go in. Of course, we would like to see much higher numbers. As you mentioned, a lot of people who need urgent medical aid.

Question : And last question on Gaza. There are reports that, even the video on social media, the Morag water station in Rafah, one of the key water facilities, was destroyed by Israel, I think, a couple of days ago. Any report, any reason from your colleagues, your partners from the region?

Spokesman : I haven’t seen that particular report, but we’ll check. Oui, madame? And sorry about making fun of your graduation date.

Question : So, there’s a pending legislation at the Israeli Knesset, basically where it changes the law for death penalty targeting the Palestinian prisoners. And there has been a statement by Amnesty International and UN experts in the past few days about this. Is there any comment from the Secretariat about this?

Spokesman : We stand firmly against the use of the death penalty. Full stop. Sherwin?

Question : Steph, I wanted just for you to embellish a little bit around Cuba. What was the genesis of that statement? What do you know to be true?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, we’ve seen the statement put out by the US authorities on Friday. We’re seeing the impact of the oil embargo. We have our Resident Coordinator and our UN colleagues on the ground are seeing what the situation is.

Question : Are you preparing to mitigate…?

Spokesman : Yeah, I mean, we’re working with the Government to see how we can alleviate the situation. Abdelhamid, and then I have to go.

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. I know you mentioned in your briefing about casualties in Gaza. But Mr. Dujarric, there were 23 Palestinians were killed in Gaza, including seven children. Why these numbers are not, you know, attract the eyes of the Secretary-General, issue a statement condemning the killing of 23 Palestinians? Why?

Spokesman : I think, we have consistently condemned the killings of civilians in Gaza. We will continue to do so, and I report here on the information that I’m given. Okay.

Question : Second question.

Spokesman : Yes, go ahead.

Question : Okay, Human Rights Watch removed a part of its report about the right of return, and two officials resigned. But my question about the UN Secretary-General, what is his position on the Palestinians’ right of return to their homes and land they’ve been expelled from in 1948?