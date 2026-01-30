The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

Good afternoon. I am pleased to be joined by our guest Anita Kiki Gbeho, who is the Deputy Special Representative in the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and Resident Coordinator in South Sudan. She is joining us from Juba to brief on the situation in South Sudan.

And you will recall that, yesterday, we said that the Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the continued escalation of violence in South Sudan, most recently in Jonglei State, which has caused many deaths, injuries and the reported displacement of 180,000 civilians. The Secretary-General calls on the Government of South Sudan and opposition forces to take immediate and decisive action to halt all military operations and de-escalate the situation through inclusive dialogue. The full statement is online. And with that, I’ll turn this over to our guest. Ms. Gbeho, the floor is yours.

** Myanmar

All right, I will now continue with the second part of today’s briefing. I will start with a statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General on Myanmar.

Five years since the military seized power and arbitrarily detained members of the democratically-elected Government, the suffering of the people of Myanmar has deepened. The cycle of impunity persists, with widespread violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned by the rapidly deteriorating situation in Myanmar and its serious regional ramifications, including rising transnational crime, mass displacement — nearly 5.2 million people, internally and across borders — acute food insecurity, economic volatility and escalating violence, particularly the ongoing air strikes by the military hitting civilian populations and infrastructure.

The Secretary-General strongly condemns all forms of violence and urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint, uphold international human rights law and international humanitarian law and enable safe, sustained and unimpeded access for the United Nations and its partners to deliver humanitarian assistance and essential services to all those in need.

The Secretary-General continues to stand in solidarity with the people of Myanmar and their democratic aspirations for an inclusive, peaceful and just society and reiterates the need to ensure the protection of all communities, including the Rohingya.

A viable path back to civilian rule must be founded on an immediate cessation of violence and a genuine commitment to inclusive dialogue with the full participation of civil society, including women, youth, ethnic and minority communities. The Secretary-General urges Myanmar stakeholders and international actors to ensure an environment that allows the people of Myanmar to freely and peacefully exercise their political rights and reiterates his call for the swift release of all those arbitrarily detained, including President Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

Regional and international unity and sustained engagement are needed to support a Myanmar-led solution to the crisis that fully addresses the root causes of conflict, ensures accountability and responds to immediate humanitarian and development needs.

The Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Myanmar, Julie Bishop, continues to engage with all stakeholders, in close cooperation with the Associated of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other regional partners, in the search for common ground that can provide a foundation for a durable resolution and sustainable peace in Myanmar.

** Colombia

This morning, we issued a statement in which the Secretary-General said that he is saddened by the plane crash in north-east Colombia which happened on 28 January, which claimed the lives of 15 people. The Secretary-General extended his condolences to the families of the victims, who include a member of Colombia’s Congress representing a “peace district”, a congressional candidate from the same region and two humanitarian workers. He also expressed his solidarity with the people and Government of Colombia.

Also on Colombia, our colleagues from Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) tell us that the humanitarian situation is deteriorating across several regions as clashes between non state armed groups intensify in the country. Our humanitarian colleagues note that civilians in the states of Cauca, Nariño, Guaviare, Arauca, Chocó and Norte de Santander are increasingly facing killings, kidnappings and restrictions to their movement.

In Catatumbo, near the border with Venezuela, clashes in the first half of this month between non-State armed groups have claimed the lives of more than 60 civilians. Thousands of people have been displaced or confined in their homes, cutting off their access to services and humanitarian assistance.

Our humanitarian colleagues are deeply concerned by repeated attacks on medical services in Cauca, Valle del Cauca and Norte de Santander, which have left communities without essential care.

Climate-related emergencies are also increasing humanitarian needs. Heavy rains have triggered landslides and flooding in some states. In rural Buenaventura, in the Pacific region, floods have left more than 15,000 Indigenous Peoples in need of shelter, clean water, health support and food.

We, along with our humanitarian partners, continue to engage with authorities to support the humanitarian response, improve access to aid and strengthen preparedness.

Even after prioritizing the most severe needs and what can realistically be delivered, the Humanitarian Response Plan remains critically underfunded. Last year, we received just a quarter of the $342 million required. This year, we’re asking for $384 million to reach 2.6 million of the 6.9 million people who need aid.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Our colleagues in OCHA tell us that families in Gaza continue to face harsh winter conditions. On Tuesday, another child reportedly died from hypothermia. This is the eleventh child who has died this way since the beginning of the winter season, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Since October 2025, the UN and our partners have distributed tens of thousands of tents, providing shelter to over half a million people. However, tents provide limited protection, especially during the rainy season. We continue calling for more durable shelter solutions to limit people’s dependency on tents.

Meanwhile, while prices for most food items are currently 38 to 96 per cent lower than prices in the first week of October 2025, before the ceasefire, most prices remain higher than before the October 2023 escalation, some items more than 230 per cent. Even with the improved availability of goods since the ceasefire, unemployment in Gaza stands at over 80 per cent, and households lack purchasing power to buy many of these items. This is according to the World Food Programme’s (WFP) latest Market Monitor on Gaza.

In the absence of predictable and affordable access to fuel, more than half the population is still resorting to using waste as fuel for cooking, which exacerbates health and protection risks, in addition to environmental hazards. Even with the improvements in food consumption this month, humanitarians stress that the entry of aid and commercial supplies must be sustained and further diversified.

To address malnutrition, humanitarians have expanded services through dozens of facilities established since the ceasefire. More than 190 centres are currently distributing infant formula, providing blanket feeding, and other critical support to children.

In the West Bank, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said in a social media post yesterday that, in the past few days, electricity and water have been cut off in schools and health centres in East Jerusalem that provide critical services to thousands of people.

We reiterate that restrictions on humanitarian operations must be lifted. This includes ending the ongoing ban on UNRWA, which continues to serve communities despite operating under severe constraints. It also includes lifting registration requirements imposed on NGOs [non-governmental organizations]. All of our humanitarian partners should be allowed to bring in supplies and operate without hindrance across the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

** Lebanon

Peacekeepers of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) continue to discover unexploded ordnance in their area of operations. Yesterday, a UNIFIL patrol found four unexploded ordnances, including a rocket launcher tube, projectile warheads and an illuminating artillery shell in Sector East. As per usual practice, these were referred to the Lebanese Armed Forces for disposal.

In support of the Lebanese Armed Forces, peacekeepers conducted four-day coordinated activities with Lebanese Army personnel to enhance operational readiness and improve joint operational capabilities, including foot and vehicle patrols, checkpoints and the use of individual and tactical vehicle equipment.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) ground and air activities in the Mission’s area of operations continue. In the past three days, UNIFIL peacekeepers observed 18 Israel Defense Forces activities north of the Blue Line, involving hundreds of IDF vehicles and personnel. We reiterate that both parties must fully respect the Blue Line and fulfil their obligations under Security Council resolution 1701 (2006).

** Yemen

Turning to Yemen: Following the entry by the Houthi de facto authorities yesterday into at least six UN offices in Sana’a, all of which are currently unstaffed, and the removal of most telecommunications’ equipment from these offices, as well as several UN vehicles to an unknown location, Julien Harneis, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, said he regrets that these actions were taken unilaterally and without discussion with the United Nations, thereby eliminating any opportunity to reach mutually acceptable arrangements for the delivery of assistance. The de facto authorities did not inform the UN of the reasons for doing so.

Furthermore, the Houthi de facto authorities have not authorized the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) to operate flights to Sana’a for more than one month, nor to Marib for more than four months, further exacerbating the humanitarian situation, particularly in areas under their control. These restrictions come at a time when, after more than 11 years of conflict, Yemen’s economy and public services remain severely strained, leaving 19.5 million people in need of humanitarian assistance and more than 4.8 million internally displaced.

We recall Security Council resolutions 2801 (2025) and 2813 (2026), which call upon the Houthis to enable a safe and secure operating environment, including through the immediate and unconditional release of all detained personnel from the United Nations, non-governmental organizations and diplomatic missions.

** Sudan

From Sudan, OCHA warns that the situation in the State of South Kordofan is deteriorating rapidly, with civilians facing escalating violence, continued displacement and a near-total collapse of basic services.

This week, the security situation in the city of Dilling worsened significantly, with intense artillery shelling and drone strikes reported across multiple neighbourhoods. Local sources indicate that dozens of civilians have been killed, but telecommunications’ disruptions are preventing the verification of casualty figures.

While nearly half of Dilling’s population, some 117,000 people, is estimated to have been displaced, many others remain trapped inside the city, cut off from assistance. Basic services are on the brink of collapse: food is largely unavailable in markets, livelihoods are severely restricted and most health facilities have exhausted their medical supplies.

The situation in the state capital, Kadugli, remains equally alarming, with more than 80 per cent of the population, some 147,000 people, believed to have fled to other parts of South Kordofan and beyond. An OCHA team visiting the locality of Abu Jubaiha this week reported that thousands of people are still arriving from Dilling and Kadugli, with 250 to 300 people arriving daily. Some people reported being on the move for several weeks in search of safety, with deaths occurring along the way. Overall, more than 88,000 people have been displaced across the Kordofan region since late October, as fighting continues to drive civilians from their homes.

Our partners continue to operate in Dilling where possible, but severe insecurity, supply shortages and access constraints are affecting operations. As we have previously noted, an interagency convoy with supplies intended for Dilling and Kadugli remains in El Obeid in neighbouring North Kordofan and has been unable to proceed, due to the security situation. We continue to urge an immediate cessation of attacks on civilians and civilian objects, and call for rapid, safe, unhindered and sustained humanitarian access to reach people in need.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the country, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that between late October 2025 and mid-January 2026, more than 127,000 people were displaced from El Fasher, the state capital of North Darfur State, due to heightened insecurity. The majority remain within North Darfur, while others have sought refuge across several states, further straining already overstretched services. With needs rising sharply across several regions, OCHA once again calls on donors to step up urgent support. In 2026, we and our partners require $2.9 billion to reach more than 20 million people in need across Sudan.

** Mozambique

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) today noted that recurrent climate shocks are again driving mass displacement across Mozambique. According to UNHCR, the latest floods have displaced around 392,000 people, adding pressure to a country grappling with conflict in the north, which displaced more than 300,000 people in the last quarter of 2025 alone. UNHCR said that an estimated 100,000 people are now sheltering in around 100 temporary accommodation centres, including schools and public buildings. Overcrowding in these centres is severe, heightening protection risks. With partners, UNHCR is supporting the Government to provide much-needed assistance, particularly in Gaza Province. Mobile protection teams are identifying and addressing the most critical risks among the most exposed.

** World Interfaith Harmony Week

Sunday marks the start of World Interfaith Harmony Week, a time to emphasize that mutual understanding and interreligious dialogue are essential to building a culture of peace. The week was established to promote harmony among all people, regardless of their faith.

** Honour Roll

Last, we would like to say thank you to our friends in Manila, Seoul, Castries, Stockholm and Saint John’s for their full payment to the regular budget. The payments from the Philippines, Republic of Korea, Saint Lucia, Sweden and Antigua and Barbuda bring the number of Member States on the Honour Roll to 36. And with that, I’ll take your questions. Gabriel?

Question : Thank you, Farhan. Israel has announced that they will open the Rafah Crossing on Sunday, but with limited movement of people only. How is that going to affect the UN scaling up aid into Gaza, the fact you will not be able to get cargo through there?

Deputy Spokesman : Well, we certainly hope to see Rafah also enabled for the movement of cargo. Reinstating the movement of cargo through the Rafah Crossing is critical to increase the volume of humanitarian supplies entering Gaza, and that in turn would expand the scaling up of the humanitarian response. As for those departing, we’ve made it clear repeatedly that those who choose to leave or return must be able to do so voluntarily and safely.

Question : On a separate topic, has the Secretary-General sent a letter to Member States about the financial state of the Organization?

Deputy Spokesman : Yes, that letter went out to the Member States yesterday.

Question : And can you characterize what that letter, the point of the letter and what was the key message in the letter?

Deputy Spokesman : The key point is to underscore the gravity of the current financial situation that the United Nations faces. The Secretary-General has, as you know, repeatedly made clear the problem both of non-payment of dues by Member States and the related problem of the UN being forced to repay Member States for budget money that it does not spend. And so those two factors have put us on an unsustainable trajectory. And the Secretary-General had already warned last November that returning nearly $300 million in credits would trigger a liquidity crisis for our budget this year. And now, of course, we are facing that crisis now. And I’d like to point out that we ended — although more than 150 Member States paid their dues last year, we ended 2025 with a record $1.56 billion in outstanding dues, which is more than double that of the previous year. So, unless either the payments come in, or we’re not compelled to spend, to return the monies that we are not able to spend because we didn’t receive the budget — unless one of those two things happen, we face a real danger of running out of money.

Question : And in the letter, he said, he warned that, if there weren’t changes, that there could be a financial collapse of the Organization. Those are pretty strong words that certainly are going to cause alarm perhaps with anyone that receives that letter. Why is he saying this now? And is that hyperbole, or is that really the reality?

Deputy Spokesman : It’s not hyperbole. The people who handle our finances simply look at the numbers. And over the years, we’ve had to scramble and use whatever funds we have available to keep our operations going. Once our reserves have dwindled to this extent, our ability to do that has been undercut. When it comes to paying, it’s now or never. We do not have the sort of cash reserves and the sort of liquidity to keep functioning, as we’ve done in previous years. And this is something that the Secretary-General has warned with increasing strength each year. Yes. Namo?

Question : Thank you, Farhan. I haven’t heard you make a statement about the comprehensive agreement, so-called comprehensive agreement signed between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Damascus today. Do you think we will have something about that?

Deputy Spokesman : Yes. I believe, we will have something about that for you later. This is something that we’ve been monitoring. I do expect that sometime this afternoon, we will have more to say. For now, it’s clear that it’s welcome to have an agreement between the Syrian Government and the Syrian Democratic Forces. And of course, we want all sides to work swiftly to ensure the implementation of that agreement, but we expect more later on today. Yes?

Question : Bahman Kalbasi, BBC Persian. And can I get a maybe a bit of a clarity on what Secretary-General said yesterday regarding Iran? He was asked repeatedly about the scale of the catastrophe, a number of people who’ve been killed in the thousands of thousands and what the reaction has been. And he said he has had a conversation with Iranian officials, but he didn’t elaborate which one, what has been, you know, the result of these conversations given that we now know that the Government on 8 and 9 January opened fire, sprayed a crowd of women, children, young people, demonstrating unarmed protesters killed in the tens of thousands injured and killed. Do you think you can shed light on just the conversations or the statement? Because there’s only been one statement of condemnation; that came the first day.

Deputy Spokesman : That statement of condemnation still applies, and we continue to be concerned about the killings of protesters. All people everywhere, including Iran, have the right to protest peacefully, and that right must be protected. The reports have been alarming. You’ve seen what our human rights office has been saying. You’ve seen the Secretary-General’s statement. He has spoken with different Iranian officials. I would like to point out also that our head of political affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, when she was in Afghanistan, met with the senior Iranian official, the ambassador there, and also underscored our human rights concerns. And this is something we’re doing in all of our interactions with the Islamic Republic.

Question : He has talked about with which officials in Iran? Is there going to be a readout of what that was, that interaction?

Deputy Spokesman : I mean, when we believe it’s useful to identify speakers, we do so. But, when it works better, in terms of not providing those details, we have to just give you the overview of this. You’ve seen what the statement says. The things that we have been saying in public about Iran is also what the Secretary-General has been conveying in private. Beyond that, we don’t have any further details to share at this stage.

Question : And lastly, apart from the killing that happened on 8 and 9 January, it’s an ongoing situation. Amnesty International just came out about an hour ago with a statement about thousands of thousands of detainees, many of them in danger of being tortured and even executed. I personally spoke with somebody this morning who recounted a young woman who was being arrested because she took part in protest and died, while getting arrested because they beat her up so hard. Do you think the response generally, having seen the Secretary-General go in front of cameras, response to this have been proportionate? We’re talking about tens of thousands of people killed and injured in less than 48 hours.

Deputy Spokesman : Well, the Secretary-General has been very clear in his condemnation of this. And indeed, he said it again in this very room yesterday and will continue to hold Iran to account. They have to abide by international human rights law, and they have to make sure that excessive force is not used, and particularly that force is not used against peaceful protesters. Islam?

Question : Thank you, Farhan. I have a question on UN budget issue. I wanted to ask this question to [inaudible], but just before you, but I wasn’t given opportunity. Perhaps they didn’t see my hand. So, I would like to direct to you…

Deputy Spokesman : I’m sorry, Islam, background briefings are on background. Please do not disclose that at this public briefing.

Question : Okay. Let me ask in general then, if I may?

Deputy Spokesman : Yes, please.

Question : Can I ask in general, to the best of your knowledge, my understanding is that there’s some regulation problem at the UN regarding the budget? Regulations are not sort of Bible, as far as I know, can be changed by the two thirds of the UN General Assembly with the agreement of P5 [permanent five members of the Security Council]. Again, to the best of your knowledge, has there been any initiative to amend these regulations? And if not, what kind of obstacles have prevented such changes?

Deputy Spokesman : Ultimately, this is something that we have brought to the attention of Member States. It’s something that the Secretary-General brought to the attention of the Member States just yesterday in a letter. And you’re quite right that the Member States can change their regulations, but we are counting on them to understand the severity of the situation we face and to take action appropriately. Okay. And then, Minlu.

Question : I may ask second question, please? On Iran. There are reports that Turkish President [Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan offered teleconference between parties, US and Iran Presidents, and US President [Donald J.] Trump expressed sort of interest. And today, Iranian Foreign Minister was in Türkiye. He also said that, you know, they are open to negotiations. Does the UN involve in this kind of backdoor diplomacy pushing the parties to sort of negotiate to solve the problem with the diplomacy rather than military strikes. What you can tell us about it?

Deputy Spokesman : Well, what I can tell you is that we always encourage negotiations and diplomacy as the way to deal with Iran’s issues, including issues regarding its nuclear programme and its human rights record. We’ve said that many times, and we will continue to uphold all efforts to have a diplomatic solution to the crisis. Yes, Minlu?

Question : Following question on Iran. How does the United Nations view the reported deployment of additional military forces by the United States to Iran?