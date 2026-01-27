The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Secretary-General — Press Conference

As a reminder, a programming note. On Thursday, at noon, in this very room, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, will be joining you for his last annual start-of-the-year press conference. And I expect him to be on time. That is on Thursday.

** Holocaust

In fact, just now, the Secretary-General is still attending the annual Holocaust memorial event in remembrance of the victims of the Holocaust. In remarks delivered, he said that he grieved for the Jews, the Roma and Sinti, the people with disabilities, [LGBTQI+] people and so many more who were enslaved, persecuted, tortured and killed.

He said that the Holocaust is not only history. It is a warning: a warning that hatred, once unleashed, can consume everything.

Today, Mr. Guterres said, that warning feels much more urgent than ever. Antisemitism around the world is raging. Jewish communities live in fear. Synagogues attacked. Families shattered. Vile antisemitic hatred racing across cyberspace.

He recalled that the Holocaust did not begin with killing. It began with words. Its architects telegraphed their evil intentions.

The Secretary-General said that they deliberately spread a hateful, supremacist ideology that preyed on fear and economic despair.

He urged all to act against such hatred, saying that when those with power fail to act, evil goes unpunished. When the past is distorted, denied and weaponized, hatred and prejudice fester.

The Secretary-General said that it is also our duty to keep alive the spirit of acting in common purpose, through multilateralism, to ensure that the forces of humanity always triumph over the forces of inhumanity.

** Antisemitism

On a related note, I want to flag a UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) study that was published today, which collected data from more than 2,000 educators across the European Union, seeking to examine their knowledge and understanding of what antisemitism refers to and explore their preparedness to address antisemitism when they encounter it.

Worryingly, just over three quarters of the teachers, that is more than 77 per cent, had encountered at least one incident of antisemitism between students at least once or twice. [Over] a quarter of teachers had witnessed nine or more of these incidents. Overall, on average, teachers had encountered five or six antisemitic incidents between students at their school.

The report adds that the most prevalent challenges that teachers encountered were students demonstrating antisemitic attitudes, tropes and conspiracy theories read on the Internet or in the media, and being exposed to this sort of content in the family environment. The full report is online.

** Syria

Turning to the situation in Syria: We and our humanitarian partners are continuing to support the response in the north-east of the country following recent clashes.

Today, an inter-agency humanitarian convoy from Damascus reached the city of Qamishli in Hasakeh governorate. It delivered food, warm clothes and blankets, among other supplies. More convoys are planned in the coming days. We also continue to distribute food, distribute bread and cash across collective centres and various displacement sites.

According to our partners, more than 170,000 people have now been displaced since 6 January across the governorates of Aleppo, Hasakeh and Raqqa. Several displacement sites continue to be overcrowded. In Hasakeh governorate, the situation remains volatile.

Our health partners are also providing mobile health services, including vaccinations and mental [healthcare].

Our partners working in nutrition have also reached more than 1,500 children and hundreds of pregnant and lactating women in Hasakeh governorate with malnutrition screening and nutrition support.

Meanwhile, OCHA (Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) reports that a major winter storm struck several governorates across the country last week, including areas still reeling from a snowstorm on 31 December. More than 1,700 tents in displacement sites have been damaged across Aleppo and Idleb governorates.

The challenges remain unrelenting. Along the coast, major mountain routes remain closed, cutting off communities in the cities of Lattakia and Tartous. In Hama and Homs, flooding and road closures continue to restrict access to affected areas.

Since October last year, our partners have provided winter assistance, including blankets, warm clothes and heating supplies, to nearly 450,000 people.

And some of you… I think it was Namo who asked about the Internet connection in Kobani. Our humanitarian colleagues in Syria tell us that, according to their partners on the ground, power and Internet have not been restored.

** Occupied Palestinian Territory

Turning to the situation in Gaza, where our colleagues from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warn that the situation remains dire for hundreds of thousands of families who remain in dire need. I think you all heard very vivid examples from our WFP (World Food Programme) and UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) colleagues yesterday.

You will recall that we announced last week the launch of the catch-up vaccination campaign to protect children under 3 from vaccine-preventable diseases. As of today, our health partners have vaccinated more than 6,000 children across the Gaza Strip.

On the food security front, we and our partners are providing bread to at least 43 per cent of the population. That, we do across the Strip every day. The bread is free or sold at a significantly subsidized price of less than $1 per two-kilogram bundle.

This is on top of the monthly household-level distributions of wheat flour. This month, we have reached 1.2 million people with flour as part of the standard monthly food assistance package.

In terms of shelter support, over the past week, we and our humanitarian partners reached over 7,500 families with tents, tarpaulins, sealing-off kits, mattresses and blankets. In addition, child protection partners delivered winter clothes to some 1,400 children across the Strip.

As we have said repeatedly, over 1 million people still require urgent shelter support, and sustainable solutions are needed to meet these needs, including tool kits to repair people’s homes, materials to create communal heating spaces and equipment to remove debris and rubble to clear land.

Since Wednesday, our partners have reached over 2,300 families with cash vouchers and in-kind winterization support.

They have also provided mental-health and psychosocial support and case-management assistance to hundreds of people.

** Iraq

I want to flag that our Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support, Atul Khare, just concluded a visit to Iraq following the end of the mandate of the UNAMI (United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq) political mission and the start of liquidation activities of UNAMI that started on 1 January.

Accompanied by our Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator and Head of the Liquidation Entity, Ghulam Isaczai, Mr. Khare met with Iraqi officials, including President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani. All this to discuss the continuing partnership between the United Nations and Iraq. Mr. Khare noted that the liquidation is proceeding smoothly, ensuring an orderly and timely completion.

The visit also reflected on UNAMI’s positive legacy and its support for Iraq’s progress over more than 20 years of existence in Iraq.

** Niger

Regarding Niger, Tom Fletcher, our Emergency Relief Coordinator, just released $5 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help people prepare ahead of flooding that is expected to hit parts of the country in the coming weeks.

The new funds, released as part of anticipatory action efforts, will allow the humanitarian community to support the Government of Niger to improve early warning systems and get shelter and mobile medical centres in place in areas most likely to be hit.

** South Sudan

Another crisis is unfolding in Jonglei State in South Sudan. Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that escalating conflict is forcing people to flee their homes and restricting humanitarian access.

Since the end of December, renewed clashes in Jonglei have displaced more than 230,000 men, women and children.

Families forced to flee their homes are reportedly sheltering in the open, under trees and in makeshift structures without the food, without health services or any protection that they need. Most of these families are relying on already overstretched host communities.

Many health facilities have been looted or have been vandalized, resulting in some 115,000 people without access to the most basic healthcare needs.

According to health authorities, cholera cases are rapidly rising in Duk County, with 938 cases and 29 deaths reported as of January 25th. This is partly due to overcrowding in areas where displaced families are seeking shelter and shortages of safe water, sanitation and basic health services.

As you know, on 25 January, the government forces ordered all civilians, UN personnel and other humanitarian organizations to evacuate the counties of Nyirol, Uror and Akobo within 48 hours, ahead of a planned military operation. Flight restrictions have cut off humanitarian air access, halting any medical evacuations, and delaying the delivery of critical assistance. Some humanitarians have already relocated their staff.

We and our partners will scale up assistance in safer areas, while authorities have reiterated their commitment to address bureaucratic impediments.

We call on all parties to facilitate unhindered access to all those who need help.

** Democratic Republic of the Congo

From the Democratic Republic of the Congo, our peacekeeping colleagues in that country tell us that the Mission, MONUSCO, is implementing the final phase of Operation Secure Harvest. They are doing that in the Ituri province to help communities safely access their fields during the harvest season. Peacekeepers do this through enhanced presence and patrols, through their engagement with local communities and authorities. They also support early warning and rapid response mechanisms, to deter armed group activity and to support the freedom of movement along key routes.

Since the operation was launched at the end of October [last year], the peacekeeping mission has deployed 204 patrols. They have protected close to 18,000 people and secured the harvest and transport of over 17,000 metric tons of food such as cassava, corn, potatoes, bananas, pineapple and more.

In addition, the Mission launched Operation Safe Schooling, creating a protective environment for 11,500 students in targeted locations across the Ituri province. They have deployed patrols around schools to support safe movement for pupils and staff and to help keep learning spaces open and secure.

** Chile

A quick update from Chile, where, as you know, there have been raging wildfires going on for some time.

Our team there is supporting the Government-led [response] to ongoing wildfires impacting several regions.

Our UN Resident Coordinator, Maria Jose Torres Macho, has met with authorities to offer support and coordinate the response. The UN Children’s Fund is providing child-protection assistance, while UNHCR (United Nations Refugee Agency) is supporting temporary emergency shelters in coordination with partners.

On the health front, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is assisting authorities, including on risk communication. For its part, UNESCO is addressing impacts on education, culture and heritage, and UN-Women and the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) are conducting rapid assessments related to gender-based violence and preparedness for dignity [kits] and recovery support. FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) is monitoring the situation and will assess restoration measures for fire-damaged forests and ecosystems.

The UN team joins all Chileans in expressing condolences for the lives lost and acknowledges international solidarity, including firefighters that have come from Mexico and Uruguay, equipment support from the United States and contributions from regional development banks.

** Multidimensional Vulnerability Index

Today, the Secretary-General has appointed 15 leading experts to serve on the Independent Expert Advisory Panel for the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index, otherwise known as MVI, and that is for the 2026—2030 term.

The MVI is a UN tool that measures the vulnerability of developing countries to external shocks, including climate disasters, economic downturns and health emergencies, and their capacity to absorb and recover from those risks. Unlike income-based indicators, it considers a broad range of economic, social and environmental factors.

The Panel will help strengthen the MVI as an evidence-based tool to guide policy and resource allocation. It will begin its work this year.

A full list has been emailed to you.

** Questions and Answers

Spokesman : Yes, Edie.

Question : Thank you, Steph. With the return of the remains of the last Israeli hostage, does the United Nations have any information about the reopening of the Rafah Crossing? And go ahead.

Spokesman : No. Short answer is no. We continue to be in touch with the Israeli authorities. We’ve seen some reporting, but we’ve not been given any hard information. And to reiterate that we very much want to see the crossing reopened for cargo, commercial, humanitarian, and for Palestinians to be able to go in or out of Gaza.

Question : And at how high a level is the UN pushing for this, since that’s supposed to be one of the first things that happens in phase two?

Spokesman : I mean, all of those discussions are going on, focused in Jerusalem. Yes, Miriam?

Question : Thank you, Steph. I have two questions, one on Iran and one on Afghanistan. Given the new videos and reports suggesting that death toll in Iran protests exceed 30,000 people and thousands detained and even wounded protesters are being taken out of a hospital and taken to unknown places, what is the Secretary-General’s reaction to the new evidence? Is he going to have a press briefing or address this publicly himself? Because he just had one statement at the very beginning of the protest. And the second one on Taliban criminal court that was out while Rosemary DiCarlo was in Afghanistan, which is talking about slavery and saying that recognizes slavery, basically, and how the criminal court is going to address this. What is your reaction? [cross talk]

Spokesman : Okay. So, first on Iran, I think the Secretary-General has been very clear in his messaging. We’ve seen various numbers being branded, being reported, right? We don’t have any hard numbers on exactly how many people were killed by the security forces while protesting, while exercising their right to protest peacefully. Whatever the final number will be, it is a horrendous number, and it is important that people responsible for that violence being held to account. I can tell you that while she was in Afghanistan, Ms. DiCarlo met with the chargé d’affaires… excuse me, the Iranian Ambassador in Afghanistan. Obviously, they discussed the situation in Afghanistan, but she also took the opportunity in that meeting to reiterate the Secretary-General’s deep concern over what we saw as the excessive use of force against protesters in Iran. She recalled the Secretary-General’s clear call that all Iranians must be able to express their grievances peacefully and without fear. The rights of freedom of expression, association, peaceful assembly enshrined in international law must be fully respected. As part of the… on your second question on Afghanistan, I think, you know, whether it’s the political mission, whether it’s our human rights colleagues, we have been very clear in seeing the plethora of edicts and laws that have been put in place by the Taliban that violate the human rights of people in Afghanistan, especially its women and girls. And I think that was the message of Ms. DiCarlo is to encourage and push the Taliban authorities to revoke these laws and these treaties and to ensure that all Afghans, obviously including the women and girls, have the same rights and basic dignity that all of us are entitled to and that they need to take urgent measures to comply with international human rights law by rescinding all discriminatory laws and edicts, and so on. Gabriel?

Question : Thanks, Steph. There are roughly about 20,000 Palestinians in Gaza that are in need of urgently being evacuated to seek medical attention elsewhere. Is the UN prepared to assist with that when Israel allows it? And what role would you foresee the… [cross talk]

Spokesman : Yes, I mean, you know, WHO has already played a critical role; whenever there’s an opportunity for them to evacuate people that they know about, that they can facilitate, they will do that. We’ve seen a number of bilateral agreements where certain countries in the region notably have taken in people who need medical care. I think, we’ve shown that every time we were given more space in which to operate, we do so.

Question : On a separate note, Rafael Grossi is the only candidate that’s formally been nominated to run for the next SG. Does the Secretary-General have a position on if he should step down as the Director General of IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency), or does he not have…?

Spokesman : No. The current Secretary-General will not be commenting on the race to succeed him. Minlu?

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. So, the United States today officially is pulled out from the Paris Agreement on Climate Change which was adopted by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Does the SG have any comment on its decision and its implications?

Spokesman : Well, I mean, I think it is in fact today. You’re right. I think the Secretary-General commented at the time. For us, the fight against climate change continues. The fight for a just transition continues. The fight to get more resources for climate mitigation and adaptation, especially for those most vulnerable countries continues and our efforts will not waver in that part. Ephrem? Oh, sorry. Yes, go ahead. Yeah. Volodymyr, please.

Question : Oh, yeah. Thank you. Of course, have a couple of questions, if you don’t mind. Today Russia attacked Odessa, with numerous casualties, and a passenger train in the Kharkiv region with drones. Is there any reaction from the Secretary-General?

Spokesman : I think, as we have, we will continue to speak out and condemn all and any attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Question : A general question. We see that help is on the battlefield. [Vladimir] Putin is trying to destroy Ukraine’s population through sadistic methods. Russia is deliberately targeting energy infrastructure in order to freeze people. In your view, after all this, is a just peace possible without holding Putin and other war criminals accountable?

Spokesman : Look. I think in any conflict, all of us who believe in dialogue, all of us who believe in diplomacy will continue to work to that front. And I think for the Secretary-General, for him, it’s to see an end to the war in Ukraine, in line with the full respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, its sovereignty for a sustainable peace in line with international law and all relevant UN resolutions. Yes, Ahmed?

Question : Thank you, Steph. Also, another question on Iran, if you don’t mind. What are the Secretary-General’s reactions to the arrival of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Middle East near Iran’s border? And more specifically, does he view the latest development as a form of intimidation or even warmongering?

Spokesman : Look, I think the Secretary-General is very concerned indeed about the reported military buildup in the Persian Gulf region. Again, the Secretary-General calls for maximum restraint and encourages all actors to refrain from any actions that will further increase tension or ignite conflict escalation in the wider region. He remains convinced that all concerns regarding Iran are best addressed through dialogue, through diplomacy and negotiations. And in this regard, he welcomes all efforts aimed at regional de-escalation and calls on all actors to take concrete steps to defuse tensions and strengthen regional confidence building. Namo, and then…

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. In his address to the General Assembly, the Secretary-General said it was a duty for the international community to protect the vulnerable. My question is, does he believe the world is doing enough to protect the Kurds? A stateless group who has been subjected to at least two genocides since the Holocaust, Saddam Hussein’s Anfal campaign in the 1980s and the Islamic State’s massacre of the Yazidis just over a decade ago? Thank you.

Spokesman : Look. The international community can always do more to protect the most vulnerable. We can always do more, but I can tell you from his point of view, from the Secretariat’s point of view, we are doing as much as we can, and we see it in Syria, where we’re trying to reach all those who need help with desperately needed help. Benno?

Question : Thank you. A follow-up to Iran. Does that mean that the SG does not think that any military action, however it would look like, by the United States would be helpful?

Spokesman : The Secretary-General, I think can be safely said, is not a believer in using military force when diplomacy and dialogue are still very much possible. Yes, sorry. Sinan?

Question : Hi, Stéphane. [cross talk]

Spokesman : Oh, sorry. Let’s to Sinan first, I’ll go to you.

Question : Thank you, Stéphane. The World Medical Association has sent the official letter to UN office at Geneva, specifically to the Syrian Permanent Representative, expressing deep concern regarding the targeting of medical personnel and facilities in Syria. What’s the Secretary-General’s reaction on that?

Spokesman : I haven’t seen that letter, but it is clear for us that all medical facilities need to be protected. And whether it’s in this conflict or any other, hospitals and medical facilities can never ever be a target. Yes, go ahead.

Question : [inaudible] …taxpayers’ money. Is the Secretary-General concerned about comments like that from the New Zealand Foreign Minister or worried that other countries may pull out the WHO?

Spokesman : Whether its World Health Organization, a specialized agency with its own governing assembly, whether it’s the UN and the General Assembly — these organizations created by Member States, right? Member States need to support the organizations they created, push for reform, push for change. But if there is one, I mean there are many agencies that deal with problems that will never respect borders, the World Health Organization is one clear example of that, right? And we see the amazing work that WHO does, you know, often in conjunction with UNICEF, vaccinating children in the middle of war zones, right? If the WHO is not there to do it, who is going to do it? Alex, and then we’ll go to Sherwin.

Question : Thanks, Steph. Doomsday clock is 85 seconds now. Do you have any comments?

Spokesman : I think… listen, I think in all seriousness, it is incumbent on all Member States, especially those nuclear Powers, to move to return to a path of nuclear disarmament, of lowering tensions so we can bring that doomsday clock back to at least 86. Sherwin?

Question : Steph, good afternoon. A return to a question about the next Secretary-General. Given your close proximity to a number of Secretaries-General over the years, Kofi Annan, Ban Ki-moon, and now António Guterres, I wonder what… [cross talk]

Spokesman : You forgot to mention Trygve Lie.

Question : I mean, if you want to go all the way back there. What advice would you give those that are considering, given the rush we’re seeing, right? In terms of applications, what advice would you give to those considering to put their hat into the ring for the next Secretary-General, given the moment we find ourselves in today? Maybe it kind of speaks to why you’re seeing people think very carefully about putting their hat in the ring.

Spokesman : I think my longevity is tied to speaking only about the current Secretary-General that I serve. Yes, ma’am?

Question : It’s related to the same topic.

Spokesman : Perfect. You could try again.

Question : Okay. For Rafael Grossi, he’s the only candidate, right? What achievement did he achieve during his career to submit his candidacy?

Spokesman : Another reason for my longevity is I only speak for the [current] Secretary-General. Any questions regarding Mr. Grossi should be addressed to his office. No. I’m not debating you, but I do not speak for Rafael Grossi. I especially do not speak for people who may be, who are candidates for being the next Secretary-General. So, for that, you should address to that question to his office. Thank you. Edie, and then we’ll go back to Vladimir. Okay. You changed your mind?

Question : Just a quick follow-up on Afghanistan. Who’s the highest-level member of the Taliban that Under-Secretary-General DiCarlo met with?

Spokesman : You know, I said it in my briefing yesterday, so both you and I have forgotten, but we can check. All right. Any questions online?

Question : Yes, Stéphane.

Spokesman : Yes. Go ahead.

Question : This is Abu Sufian from channel 71, Ekato TV. Last time, UN Secretary-General visited the most largest Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar. Now another Ramadan is coming, and he said during his visit that the United Nation will do every possible thing to return Rohingya people to their home. But we didn’t see any improvement on that regard. Do you have any comment on that?

Spokesman : Well, the Secretary-General, as you know, the current Secretary-General served 10 years as High Commissioner for Refugees. The issue of refugees is one that is very close to his heart and to his head. No Secretary-General has the power to return refugees to their homes. We will continue to work to help create the conditions in Myanmar for safe and voluntary return. And I think, the Secretary-General’s special envoy, Julie Bishop, is working very closely with ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and others, trying to create a political environment in Myanmar that will lead to that. We are clearly not there, but it is not from lack of trying from the United Nations. All right.

Correspondent : Another question I have.

Spokesman : Yes, please.

Question : Bangladesh election is very close. On 12 February, Bangladesh National Parliament election will be held. Does UN Secretary-General have any message for this election?